Piercy shoots 64, takes 3-shot lead in 3M Open
BLAINE, Minn. — Scott Piercy shot a 7-under 64 on Friday at TPC Twin Cities to take a three-stroke lead in the 3M Open.
Piercy had a 13-under 129 total. The four-time PGA Tour winner opened with a 65 on Thursday in windy conditions.
Emiliano Grillo was second after a 65. Callum Tarren had a 63 to reach 8 under and Tony Finau (68) was 7 under with Robert Streb (67), Tom Hoge (68), Sungjae Im (70) and Doug Ghim (68).
Starting his afternoon round on the back nine, Piercy birdied the first four holes. He added birdies on No. 2, 6 and 7 coming home to extend his lead and made a 10-footer for par on the par-3 eighth.
“It’s been a little bit since I’ve played like I feel like I should play,” said Piercy, who had missed four of his last six cuts. “To kind of prove it to myself again, I know it’s in there, it’s just like, okay, how do we get it out of me.
“There’s a lot of business to take care of this weekend, but to come out the first two days and do what I did gives me a lot of confidence going into the weekend.”
QB Deshaun Watson reports to Browns camp not knowing future
CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson reported to his first training camp with the Browns on Friday still not knowing how long he’ll be their starting quarterback.
Like one of his passes, Watson’s future remains up in the air.
As he awaits word on whether he’ll be suspended by the NFL for off-field behavior, the three-time Pro Bowler arrived at Cleveland’s training facility in Berea along with the team’s other QBs and rookies.
Watson was scheduled to undergo a physical followed by meetings.
The 26-year-old is facing a likely league suspension for violating its personal conduct policy following allegations by two dozen massage therapists in Texas that he was sexually inappropriate with them during sessions while he played for Houston.
Watson’s fate is being decided by league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, a retired federal judge in Delaware who has spent the past few weeks reviewing his case following a hearing and briefs submitted by the quarterback’s legal team, the NFL Players Association and league.
The NFL pushed for an indefinite suspension for Watson, who was never criminally charged and has maintained his innocence. Grand juries in two Texas counties declined to indict him.
There’s no definitive timeline for Robinson’s ruling. The Browns have been hopeful they’d know before veterans report next week. Cleveland’s first full-squad practice is Wednesday.
Mariners’ Justin Upton refuses minors assignment, chooses FA
SEATTLE — Justin Upton is a free agent again.
The Seattle Mariners optioned Upton to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, and the veteran refused the assignment and chose to become a free agent for the second time this season.
Seattle made the move to create space on the roster after outfielder Kyle Lewis was activated from the seven-day injured list after recovering from a concussion.
Upton, who was released by the Los Angeles Angels after spring training, signed a one-year deal with the Mariners on May 21. The 34-year-old joined the big league squad on June 17 after spending a few weeks in Triple-A and hit .125 with six hits and one homer in 48 at-bats.
Upton’s homer came July 2, when his solo shot tied the game at 1 in a 2-1 victory over Oakland.
“Justin Upton added a lot to our team, and that did not show up in the box score or the stat line,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “He joined our team at a point where we were struggling. ... It was super valuable, really valuable.”
The Mariners entered a game Friday against Houston on a 14-game winning streak, one shy of the franchise record set in 2001.
Upton is still being paid $19.5 million this season by the Angels, the remaining balance of a $106 million, five-year contract he signed in 2018.
WWE’s McMahon says he is retiring amid misconduct probe
NEW YORK — World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon announced Friday he is retiring amid an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the flamboyant showman who turned a small wrestling company into a worldwide entertainment business.
In a brief statement issued by WWE, McMahon said he is retiring as the company’s chairman and CEO. He noted that he remains its majority shareholder.
McMahon stepped down temporarily as CEO and chairman of WWE in mid-June during an investigation into alleged misconduct. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.
“At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful,” he wrote on Twitter.
There was no mention of the investigation in statement from the company based in Stamford, Connecticut. McMahon said his daughter, Stephanie, who was named interim CEO and chairperson last month, will serve as chairperson and share CEO duties with Nick Khan, who joined the company in 2020.
“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always,” he wrote in the statement, thanking WWE’s generations of fans all over the world.
NCAA charges Tennessee football program with 18 violations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The NCAA on Friday charged Tennessee with 18 recruiting violations involving allegations of illegal cash, gifts and benefits given under fired football coach Jeremy Pruitt.
The school has 90 days to respond to the Level I violations, according to the letter from the NCAA.
Pruitt and nine others were fired for cause in January 2021 when an internal investigation found what the university chancellor called “serious violations of NCAA rules.” Chancellor Donde Plowman had said Pruitt was responsible for overseeing the football program. Tennessee has been conducting an internal investigation since a tip on Nov. 13, 2020, about alleged recruiting violations.
Also fired were two assistants and seven members of the recruiting and support staff.
“In every step of this process, we took quick and decisive actions that exemplified the longstanding values of the NCAA reiterated in the membership’s new constitution,” Plowman said in a statement Friday. “The university hired outside counsel to fully investigate allegations about the football program, acted promptly to terminate the employment of football coaches and staff members, and shared our conclusions with the NCAA enforcement staff.
Djokovic joins Federer, Nadal, Murray on Europe at Laver Cup
LONDON — The Big Four are forming quite a squad at the Laver Cup, with Novak Djokovic joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray on Team Europe in September.
Event organizers announced Friday that Djokovic will participate.
He won Wimbledon this month for his 21st Grand Slam title. That puts him one ahead of Federer and one behind Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history. Murray owns three major championships.
That quartet has combined to win 66 of the past 76 Grand Slam trophies, and each has spent time at No. 1 in the ATP rankings.
The fifth edition of the Laver Cup, which was founded by Federer’s management company, will be in London on Sept. 23-25. Team Europe is 4-0 so far.
Three members of Team World’s roster have been announced: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman.
Marlins’ Chisholm expected to be sidelined 6 more weeks
PITTSBURGH — Miami Marlins All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. likely will be out through the end of August.
Tests revealed Chisholm has a stress reaction in his lower back, the Marlins said Friday. He is expected to miss six weeks.
Chisholm, 24, was selected to the National League All-Star team for the first time in his career. However, he was forced to miss Tuesday’s game at Los Angeles.
He has been on the injured list since June 29 with what was called a right lower back strain.
“He was really pushing hard to get to that All-Star Game, so we knew there had to be something more seriously wrong when he couldn’t make it,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said before his team played the Pittsburgh Pirates. “Now, it’s time to take the steps for him to get it right and go through that process. You feel bad for Jazz. He’s having a great year.”
Chisholm is hitting .254 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 60 games. He leads the team in homers and RBIs.
Willis lone Titans’ draft pick unsigned with McCreary’s deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have only one draft pick still unsigned after agreeing to terms Friday with cornerback Roger McCreary.
The Titans report for training camp Tuesday with quarterback Malik Willis unsigned. He was their second selection in the third round at No. 86 overall out of Liberty.
McCreary, who is from Mobile, Alabama, was the 35th pick overall and went in the second round. He played in 43 games in four seasons at Auburn, where he had 135 career tackles, five interceptions, a sack and 10 tackles for loss. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound cornerback was a coaches’ pick for the All-Southeastern Conference team.
Federal judge again rules in favor of Williamson in lawsuit
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A federal judge in North Carolina has again ruled in favor of NBA All-Star Zion Williamson, this time in connection with a lawsuit he filed against a marketing agent two years ago in an attempt to break a contract.
U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs denied a number of motions filed by Prime Sports Marketing and Gina Ford, which entered an agreement to represent Williamson when he was at Duke. The defendants were seeking to recover payment for the work they did for him, according to a copy of the ruling.
Biggs denied multiple motions by the defendants for summary judgment and to stay proceedings in the case regarding the contract. The court ruled previously that because neither the company nor the agent complied with North Carolina law, their agreement was void and unenforceable.
In January 2021, Biggs ruled in favor of Williamson, saying Ford’s contract with Williamson was void because Ford was not a licensed agent in the state at the time she met with Williamson. The judge also ruled the contract did not comply with key requirements outlined by the state’s sports agent law, the Uniform Athlete Agents Act.
Phillies, White Sox minor leaguers banned for positive tests
NEW YORK — Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Joalbert Angulo was suspended for 60 games and Chicago White Sox outfielder Terrell Tatum for 50 on Friday following positive tests under baseball’s minor league drug program.
Angulo, a 20-year-old with the Dominican Summer League Phillies, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Tamoxifen, which is available under the brand names Nolvadex and Soltamox. The medication blocks the effects of estrogen hormone in the body, is used to treat breast cancer and has been taken by steroid users to prevent the growth of breast tissues in men and to stop post-cycle crashes.
Tatum, a 22-year-old with High-A Winston-Salem Dash of the South Atlantic League, tested positive for the banned stimulant amphetamine.
Twenty-eight players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.
Six players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program: Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.
Darren Clarke has two-shot lead at Senior British Open
GLENEAGLES, Scotland — Chasing a maiden senior major title, Darren Clarke opened a two-shot lead at the Senior British Open after the second round at Gleneagles Friday.
Clarke, from Northern Ireland, shot a 3-under 67 that left him alone on top of the leaderboard, at 8 under. He had two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine but an excellent back nine punctuated by four birdies.
“Around the front nine today, I was so-so,” Clarke said. “My right foot slipped a couple of times but apart from that I played really nicely.”
Scott Parel of the United States was two back after an up and down 68.
A group of seven players with nine major championships between them was three strokes off the lead. It included four-time winner Bernhard Langer, Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els, David Frost, 2016 champion Paul Broadhurst, Stephen Ames and Jerry Kelly.
Colin Montgomerie, 2018 champion Miguel Angel Jiménez, Miguel Angel Martin, Steven Alker and Glen Day were four shots off the lead.
Giants sign DB Heslop, terminate contract of OT Cunningham
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have signed defensive back Gavin Heslop and terminated the contract of offensive tackle Korey Cunningham with a non-football injury.
The Giants announced the moves on Friday, just four days before players report for their first training camp under coach Brian Daboll.
Heslop played mostly on special teams in three games for Seattle last season. He made his NFL debut against Arizona on Nov. 21 and also appeared against Washington and Houston.
Heslop, a Yonkers, New York, native who played college ball at Stony Brook, spent most of the 2020 season on the Seahawks’ practice squad. He was elevated to the roster for one game (at Miami on Oct. 4) but did not play.
Cunningham was signed to the Giants’ practice squad in September 2021 and to the active roster on Oct. 10. He played in 12 games as a reserve lineman (113 snaps) and on special teams (34). Cunningham played a season-high 67 snaps at right tackle at Philadelphia on Dec. 26 after starter Matt Peart suffered a first-quarter knee injury.
Iowa, facing race litigation, hires 2 new diversity staffers
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa hired Lorenda Holston as assistant athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion and Anthony Embry for the newly created position of athletics academic and diversity coordinator, the university announced Friday.
The moves come as the university faces a lawsuit by former football players who allege they faced discrimination and harassment from coaches and staff because they are Black.
“These additions to our staff enhance our overall campus and athletics department commitment to DEI, while working with our student-athletes and staff as we continue to move forward with increased staffing and resources in this critical area,” said Liz Tovar, senior associate athletic director and the university’s executive officer and associate vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Holston previously worked in athletic department support positions at Purdue and Georgia Tech. Embry had worked in academic support in athletic departments at Coastal Carolina and the University of Portland.
The former players’ lawsuit was filed in November 2020, naming head coach Kirk Ferentz and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, his son. They allege they were demeaned with racial slurs, forced to abandon Black hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the “Iowa Way” promoted by Kirk Ferentz, held to different standards than white players and retaliated against for speaking out. Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace was added as a defendant in the lawsuit in April.
A trial is set for March 2023, with the former players seeking monetary damages and cultural changes inside the athletic department. Aaron Mends, Brandon Simon, Javon Foy, Akrum Wadley, Marcel Joly, Jonathan Parker and Darian Cooper are plaintiffs.
The university agreed to pay strength coach Chris Doyle $1.1 million as part of a resignation agreement in June 2020, after dozens of former players said on social media he had bullied and discriminated against them. Doyle has denied the allegations.
Wasserman buys Jet Sports in baseball agent consolidation
LOS ANGELES — Wasserman Media Group, whose baseball division is headed by Joel Wolfe, acquired Jet Sports, the agency headed by B.B. Abbott, in a consolidation in the representation industry.
Jet’s clients include Byron Buxton, Matt Olson, Chris Sale, Zack Wheeler, Charlie Morton and Corey Kluber.
Abbott becomes an executive vice president and managing executive, Wasserman said Friday. He joins Wasseman’s baseball division along with agents Andrew Lowenthal, Al Goetz, Hank Sargent, Alex Ott, Tyler Pastornicky and Blaise Salter.
Wolfe also is a Wasserman executive vice president and managing executive. Wasseman’s existing clients included Giancarlo Stanton, Nolan Arenado, Yu Darvish, DJ LeMahieu, Trevor Story, José Berríos and Javy Báez.
Astana suspends Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López
MADRID — Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López has been temporarily suspended by Astana for his reported connection to a drug trafficking investigation in Spain, the Kazakhstani cycling team said o Friday.
The team said in a short statement it “decided to suspend Miguel Angel Lopez from any activity within the team until all the circumstances of the case are clarified.”
Astana made the decision after Spanish cycling website Ciclo 21 reported that López was being questioned in an investigation into the alleged activities of a Spanish doctor suspected of drug trafficking.
The 28-year-old López won a stage of the 2020 Tour de France, in addition to three stage wins at the Spanish Vuelta. He finished the 2018 Giro d’Italia in third place and won the 2019 Catalonia Volta and the 2016 Tour de Suisse.
ATP men’s tennis tour hoping to increase LGBTQ inclusion
LONDON — The ATP is teaming up with You Can Play, a group working to increase LGBTQ inclusion in sports, after 75% of players who participated in a survey by the men’s tennis tour said they had heard other players use homophobic slurs.
The tour announced Friday that it is launching a multiyear education partnership with You Can Play, which has worked with the NHL, MLS and NASCAR.
The ATP’s anonymous, online survey was distributed to hundreds of players last year; 65 responded. Some also agreed to be interviewed.
The ATP said its findings “indicated a strong fear of rejection, isolation from others on tour, and loneliness as being likely barriers to LGBTQ+ players publicly disclosing their sexuality to others.”
There are no openly gay athletes in men’s tennis currently.
The tour said a majority of participants “were supportive of ATP taking action to combat homophobia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.