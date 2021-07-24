China wins first gold medal of Tokyo Games
TOKYO — China’s Qian Yang has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.
Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.
Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8. Galashina finished at 251.1.
Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.
Jeongeun Lee6 ties golf majors record for lowest round of 61
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Jeongeun Lee6 tied the golf majors record for the lowest round ever when she carded a 10-under-par 61 at the Evian Championship on Friday.
Her bogey-free second round equaled countrywoman Hyo Joo Kim, who shot the lowest score by a female or male in a major in the first round in 2014 also at the picturesque Evian Resort on the shore of Lake Geneva.
Lee6’s 36-hole score of 127 was also the lowest total in a women’s or men’s major, beating the 128 by Brooks Koepka at the 2019 U.S. PGA Championship.
After her 10 birdies in the second round, Lee6 led at 15 under, three shots clear of Thai players Pajaree Anannarukarn — the co-overnight leader — and Ariya Jutanugarn, who carded an 8-under 63.
“I had a lot of birdie chances,” Lee6 said. “I could play easily. My putting was really, really good.”
She made four straight birdies on holes 6-9, including a chip from the greenside rough on No. 8.
“I try to keep it on the fairway and keep it on the green,” was her modest self-appraisal. “I focused on putting speed, that’s it.”
Caddie David Buhai had an easy day, because he just left her to it.
“Every putt looked like it was going to go in. It was incredible. Not one nerve, Speed was just perfect,” he said. “I had the best seat in the house, and I just kept my mouth shut. I wasn’t getting involved because she was that focused.”
Pajaree shared the overnight lead with teenage American Yealimi Noh, who posted a 3-under 68 and was tied with Lydia Ko of New Zealand in fourth at 9 under.
Ko is a 16-time LPGA Tour winner and won the tournament in 2015 for the first of her two majors. She opened with a bogey but made seven birdies in her 6-under 65.
Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start
TOKYO — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.
DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy thread on Twitter in which she wrote that she’s “disappointed” in Andrew’s decision to compete unvaccinated and his reasoning behind it.
Andrew revealed earlier this month that he isn’t vaccinated after being asked about his status by a reporter.
“My reason behind it is, for one, it was kind of a last moment, I didn’t want to put anything in my body that I didn’t know how I would potentially react to,” he said.
“As an athlete on the elite level, everything we do is very calculated and understood. For me, in the training cycle, especially leading up to trials, I didn’t want to risk any days out. There were periods where you take a vaccine, you have to deal with some days off.”
Andrew said he has no plans to be vaccinated in the future.
“We feel very safe and protected knowing that we’re minimizing risk as much as possible,” he said, citing daily testing during the Olympics.
US water polo captain Jesse Smith misses opening ceremony
TOKYO — U.S. men’s water polo captain Jesse Smith missed the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics on Friday after the USOPC limited how many players from his team could participate in the festivities.
Olympic water polo rosters consist of 12 players and an alternate who can be activated before any match. The 38-year-old Smith is the alternate for the United States’ opening match against Japan on Sunday because it doesn’t need as many center defenders against the host country.
Smith wrote on Twitter on Friday that the team was told it could have 12 credentialed athletes walk in the ceremony. A message was left by the The Associated Press seeking comment from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
“I would love to go to the opening ceremonies. It didn’t work out. We weren’t able to figure out a way,” Smith said during an afternoon news conference. “But fortunately, that happened to me. This is my fifth games. I’ve walked before. I would love for my kids to be able to see me on TV and see my teammates, and so they’re going to go and I’ll be cheering them on from the village. I think there’s other athletes that are in that situation as well.”
A spokesman for USA Water Polo confirmed Friday night that Smith missed the ceremony.
Smith is playing in his fifth Olympics, matching Tony Azevedo for most Olympic teams for a U.S. water polo athlete, and he said Tokyo will be his last one. He was under consideration to serve as the male U.S. flag bearer for the opening ceremony before that honor went to baseball player Eddy Alvarez.
Russian Olympic archer loses consciousness in Tokyo heat
TOKYO — Russian archer Svetlana Gomboeva lost consciousness during a competition at the Tokyo Olympics in intense heat Friday.
Gomboeva collapsed shortly after completing the qualifying round and was attended by medical staff, coach Stanislav Popov said in comments published by the Russian Olympic Committee.
“It’s the first time that I remember something like this happening,” he said. “In Vladivostok, where we were training before this, the weather was similar. But the humidity here had an influence.”
Temperatures in Tokyo were above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). The heat in Tokyo’s summer months already prompted organizers to move the marathons and race-walking events to the cooler city of Sapporo.
Teammate Ksenia Perova said that she was discussing her results with a teammate when she discovered Gomboeva had collapsed.
“It’s probably heatstroke,” Perova said on the ROC’s social media. “It’s very hot here and the asphalt is really baking. Of course there are also nerves, but the main reason is still the weather.”
Perova added that Gomboeva was feeling better after doctors gave her water and was traveling back with the team to the Olympic village.
US women tell 9th Circuit trial court it didn’t factor success
SAN FRANCISCO — Players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team urged a federal appeals court to reinstate their equal pay lawsuit, saying their greater success than the American men was not taken into account by a trial court judge who dismissed their case.
Players led by Alex Morgan sued the U.S. Soccer Federation in March 2019, contending they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement that runs through December 2021, compared to what the men’s team receives under its agreement that expired in December 2018. The women asked for more than $64 million in damages plus $3 million in interest under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles threw out the pay claim in May 2020, ruling the women rejected a pay-to-play structure similar to the one in the men’s agreement and accepted greater base salaries and benefits than the men, who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The women asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overrule the trial court’s ruling and put their wage claim back on track.
“It held that compensation for the women and men was equal because the teams received about the same amount per game,” the players said of in their appellate brief filed Friday. “That approach accounted for one measure of pay (games played) but not the other (performance). That was a significant error, because the performance bonuses make up most of the players’ pay, and the women were the best in the world, while the men were much less successful.”
The players said that “in effect, the court held that pay is equal if a woman can obtain the same amount of money as a man by working more and performing better.”
The USSF brief is due by Aug. 23 and the players’ optional reply brief is due 21 days after the USSF submission. The case likely will be assigned to a three-judge panel for oral argument.
Mets acquire left-hander Rich Hill from Rays
NEW YORK — The pitching-thin New York Mets on Friday acquired left-hander Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Rays are getting right-hander Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer in return.
The 41-year-old Hill is 6-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 19 starts for the contending Rays.
“I think a lot of people in the game know the name — guy that’s been around, pitching good baseball, pitching playoff baseball,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said. “It’s a great fit, great acquisition. Our front office is being diligent. One of the needs we’ve talked about is our starting pitching need and this is a guy that fits right in.”
New York started the day with a four-game division lead over Philadelphia and Atlanta despite a banged-up rotation. Ace Jacob deGrom and starter David Peterson are on the injured list. Starters Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco haven’t pitched this year while recovering from injuries.
Rojas said he didn’t know yet when Hill could slot into the Mets’ rotation. New York does not have scheduled starters yet for Sunday’s series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays nor Monday’s doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.
Hill has pitched just 95.1 innings this year under limits imposed under the Rays’ pitching strategy. This will be his 11th big league team in a 17-season career.
The NL East leaders made the deal on the day Hill was supposed to start at Cleveland, and a week before the trade deadline.
This was the second trade by the Rays in two days. They acquired All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.
Canadiens GM: Weber out next season, career possibly over
MONTREAL — Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said captain Shea Weber will not play next season because of injuries and that the defenseman’s career may be over.
Bergevin said on a video conference Thursday that Weber is dealing with a number of injuries, including to his foot, ankle and knee.
The 35-year-old Weber was a stalwart on Montreal’s blue line last season, guiding the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they lost to Tampa Bay in five games.
Bergevin said it will be impossible for the Canadiens to replace Weber, but the club will look to fill his minutes through trades, free agency and existing players.
“We’ll try our best, but I know deep down that we can never replace Shea Weber,” the general manager said.
Bergevin added that he recently had an “emotional, deep conversation” with Weber.
“It was hard for Shea,” Bergevin said. “That’s all he knows. He’s a hockey player to the core. It’s really hit hard to realize that he can no longer perform the way he’s expecting for him and for his teammates, and the pain he’s in going through daily.”
Weber has 224 goals and 365 assists in 1,038 regular-season games with Nashville and Montreal, and has 18 goals and 24 assists in 97 playoff appearances.
Last season, he had six goals and 13 assists in 48 regular-season games and a goal and five assists in 22 playoff games.
Nationals’ Strasburg still dealing with neck discomfort
BALTIMORE — Stephen Strasburg felt some discomfort in his neck after a recent bullpen session, and Washington manager Dave Martinez said Friday the Nationals are trying to figure out what to do next.
“We backed him down again,” Martinez said. “I know they’re going to look at some different options, probably see if we can find another specialist for him to go see — but as of right now, this continues to happen to him.”
Strasburg has made only five starts this season because of neck and shoulder issues. The right-hander, who turned 33 on Tuesday, hasn’t pitched since June 1.
“When we get Strasburg back, I want him back fully healthy, so we’re going to weigh all options here,” Martinez said. “He goes out and throws long toss and stuff, and he feels OK. When he throws a bullpen, it irritates him some, so we need to figure that out.”
The Nationals entered Friday night’s game at Baltimore with a 45-50 record, six games out of first place. They’re in danger of missing the postseason for a second straight year after winning the World Series in 2019.
Strasburg was the MVP of that World Series, but he has pitched only seven times since.
MLB extends Castro’s domestic violence leave through July 29
NEW YORK — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro’s administrative leave was extended an additional seven days Friday by Major League Baseball through July 29 under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.
The leave began July 16 under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ association in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension.
Castro was placed on the restricted list June 16 due to what manager Dave Martinez at the time said were “family matters.” The 31-year-old infielder was reinstated two days later and pinch hit that night against the New York Mets.
Castro is hitting .283 with three home runs and 38 RBIs in 87 games so far this season. He is in his second season with the Nationals after stints with the Cubs, Yankees and Marlins.
AP source: Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones from Blue Jackets
SECAUCUS, N.J. — Seth Jones has been traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a person with knowledge of the move.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the trade had been agreed to but the call not completed yet. It was not immediately clear what Chicago gave up to get the 26-year-old defenseman.
The Blackhawks are expected to ink Jones to a long-term extension when he’s eligible to sign Wednesday. He has one year left on his current contract.
The Jones trade was the fourth of the day and second blockbuster leading up to the NHL draft.
The Arizona Coyotes pulled off the other, sending captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks for the No. 9 selection, a 2022 second-round pick, 2023 seventh-rounder and three veteran forwards.
The St. Louis Blues also acquired high-scoring forward Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers for Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round pick. Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Flyers traded the 14th pick and a 2023 second-rounder to the Buffalo Sabres for big defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.
“He’s a player we’ve been looking at the last three years,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said of Ristolainen. “He can shoot the puck, he can skate, he’s big and strong.”
While the Flyers paid a hefty price for a sought-after player in Ristolainen who has one year left on his contract, the Canucks acquired a defenseman in Ekman-Larsson who’s signed for six more years at a salary-cap hit of $8.25 million. Garland is a restricted free agent in need of a new deal, and Arizona had been shopping him and Ekman-Larsson for some time.
“(Ekman-Larsson) is a tremendous player and person, and we wish him and Conor the best of luck in the future,” Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said. “We are very pleased to acquire the ninth overall draft choice in this year’s NHL draft along with Loui, Antoine and Jay.”
Arizona is retaining a portion of Ekman-Larsson’s salary and took on Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle and Loui Eriksson — all set to be free agents after next season — to add another draft pick. The Coyotes forfeited their first-round pick this year, 11th overall, for testing players in violation of NHL combine policy.
After a handful of trades Thursday when the roster freeze was lifted, Philadelphia and Buffalo kicked off the movement Friday with the trade of Ristolainen, who said he “knew something might happen this offseason, this weekend.”
UConn: Probation over NCAA violations under Ollie ends
STORRS, Conn. — The two-year probation imposed on UConn men’s basketball for NCAA violations under former coach Kevin Ollie has ended.
The governing body informed the school it has met all NCAA regulations, the university said Friday.
“We will continue to be committed to adhering to the highest standard of NCAA compliance,” athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. “I feel that we have emerged stronger than ever and look forward to a bright future for UConn athletics.”
NCAA officials placed UConn on two years’ probation in July 2019, citing numerous violations that occurred mostly between 2013 and 2018. It also sanctioned Ollie, who was fired in 2018, for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance. Penalties included the loss of one scholarship for the 2019-2020 season and recruiting restrictions.
The NCAA said the violations mainly stemmed from improper pickup games at which student managers kept statistics for coaches and a video coordinator served as a coach. Also, there more than the allowable number of coaches while free training sessions were provided to three players by a trainer who was friends with Ollie.
Romania qualifier reaches second straight WTA semifinals
PALERMO, Italy — Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania reached her second straight WTA semifinals as a qualifier at the Palermo Ladies Open on Friday.
Ruse came out of qualifying two weeks ago at the Hamburg European Open and won her maiden WTA title. She cracked the top 150 for the first time.
She’s a qualifier again in Palermo, and made the last four after beating Lucia Bronzetti of Italy 6-4, 7-5. She faces sixth-seeded Oceane Dodin of France on Saturday.
Dodin double-faulted 16 times and still overcame Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4.
Fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai was on the verge of her second final of the year after Nottingham in June after edging Olga Danilovic of Serbia 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), saving nine break points.
Zhang will play top-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States after she beat seventh-seeded Astra Sharma of Australia 6-1, 6-4.
NBC quickly hires Maria Taylor after her departure from ESPN
Maria Taylor has joined NBC less than a week after her contract with ESPN expired.
NBC is formally making the announcement during its primetime Olympic show Friday before a replay of the opening ceremony.
Taylor had been with ESPN since 2014 but her contract expired Tuesday. Her last assignment for the network was Tuesday night at the NBA Finals, where she was the pregame and postgame host for the network’s “NBA Countdown” show.
ESPN and Taylor announced Wednesday that they could not agree on a new contract. Her first assignment for NBC will be the Tokyo Olympics.
Taylor had hosted “NBA Countdown” since 2019 as well as being a reporter for “College GameDay” and ABC “Saturday Night Football” since 2017.
ESPN had been discussing a contract with Taylor for over a year but things reached a boiling point over the past month. Taylor rejected an extension last year and the two sides were far apart heading into the NBA Finals. Then came a New York Times report detailing comments her colleague Rachel Nichols made about Taylor last year during the NBA’s restart in Florida.
Nichols, who is white, was introduced in September 2019 as the NBA Finals host but the network later decided to promote Taylor, who is Black.
Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais tests positive for COVID
TOKYO — Portuguese surfer Frederico Morais has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the sport’s Olympic debut in Japan.
Morais, 29, issued a statement on social media Friday evening.
“This is likely the saddest video I’ve ever had to post. In 2019 I qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were postponed because of COVID-19. And now, because of the virus I won’t be able to compete nor represent my country,” he said in an Instagram video.
The Portuguese Olympic team said Morais would not travel to Tokyo as planned.
“I was very careful. I have been fully vaccinated for over a month, but I ended up contracting the virus,” Morais said in a statement issued through Portugal’s Olympic team. “I feel fine and I will carry out my isolation. I will be following every second of our team.”
The International Surfing Association had no immediate comment but its deadline to register alternates is Saturday at 3 p.m. Morais is considered to be the best European surfer in the Tokyo Games.
The eight-day shortboard surfing competition period begins Sunday at Tsurigasaki beach.
Rare medal from first modern Olympics fetches over $180,000
BOSTON — A rare first-place medal from the first modern Olympic Games has sold for more than $180,000.
Boston-based RR Auction said Friday that the winning bidder for the silver medal from the 1896 games in Athens, Greece, was a collector based on the East Coast. The company estimated before the auction that the first place medal could fetch about $75,000.
At the inaugural Olympiad, first-place winners were awarded silver medals and second-place finishers earned bronze, the auction house said. There was no award for placing third.
“Any winner’s medal from the historic debut of the 1896 Olympic Games remains exceedingly rare,” said Bobby Livingston, RR Auction’s executive vice president.
Unlike today’s games where thousands of athletes compete, just 250 were featured at the first modern games, the company said.
The auction began July 15 and concluded July 22.
Jadon Sancho finalizes $100M move to Manchester United
MANCHESTER, England — England winger Jadon Sancho finalized his move to Manchester United by signing a five-year contract with the 13-time Premier League champions on Friday.
United paid Borussia Dortmund a transfer fee of 85 million euros ($100 million) for the 21-year-old Sancho, the German club said.
The contract will keep Sancho at Old Trafford until June 2026 and includes an option for a sixth season.
The agreement had been disclosed while Sancho was on international duty with England at the European Championship.
Sancho played four seasons with Dortmund after starting his career at Manchester City.
Darren Clarke holds 1-stroke lead at Senior British Open
SUNNINGDALE, England — Darren Clarke isn’t getting ahead of himself after two good rounds at the Senior British Open.
The Northern Irishman shot a 3-under 67 on Friday after posting an opening 65 at Sunningdale and holds a one-shot lead after 36 holes.
Clarke won the British Open in 2011 at Royal St. George’s and could become just the fourth player to win both tournaments.
“Certainly, I would love to have this trophy sitting behind the claret jug,” said Clarke, who is at 8-under 132 in the final senior major championship of the year.
Of course, he’s only halfway there.
“We’re all long enough in the tooth to know that this is only two rounds,” Clarke said.
Jerry Kelly (66) was a stroke back with defending champion Bernhard Langer (67). The 63-year-old Langer, who eagled the first hole, won in 2019 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for his fourth victory in the event. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Elvira leads Wales Open by 2 shots after 2 rounds
NEWPORT, Wales — Nacho Elvira started the day sharing the lead of the Wales Open and finished with it all to himself after shooting a 4-under 67 in the second round on Friday.
Elvira bogeyed the first hole but recovered with six birdies, dropping just one further shot on the 17th and moving to 11 under overall at Celtic Manor.
Remarkably, younger brother Manuel was also at 11 under playing at the Italian Challenge on the Challenge Tour, and at one point the siblings were leading their respective events on the same score.
“It’s unbelievable,” said the older brother, who has made just two of his last 11 cuts. ”He’s been playing great. It’s awesome that we are both 11 under and leading, it’s interesting - that must have never happened before.”
He added: “To be 100% honest, I don’t really care where I end up. I’m happy with how I’m trying to turn my game around, especially my mind around. So we’ll see what that brings.”
Swedish golfer Vincent Norrman was playing just his third event as a professional but he carded a 69 to sit second two shots behind at 9 under, a shot clear of Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura, whose 63 was the lowest round of the day by four shots.
