AP source: Clowney re-signing with Browns for 2022 season
CLEVELAND — Jadeveon Clowney’s running it back with Myles Garrett and the Browns.
The free agent defensive end, who revived his career last season with Cleveland, agreed Sunday to re-sign with the team for 2022, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press.
Clowney, who had nine sacks while playing opposite Garrett, will sign a one-year contract worth up to $11 million, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.
The Browns had remained optimistic — and cautiously confident — about bringing back Clowney.
The 29-year-old and 2014 No. 1 overall pick had his most sacks since 2018 with Houston while playing in 14 games last season for Cleveland. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with incentives last April with the Browns.
Clowney’s presence forced offenses to commit an extra blocker at times to his side, which in turn freed up Garrett, who had a career-high 16 sacks in 2021 and was an All-Pro. Garrett also enjoyed playing with Clowney and had expressed hope they could team up again.
In April, Garrett posted a photo on his Instagram page of him slapping hands with Clowney during a game last season along with the caption: “Job not finished.”
Back with the Browns, Clowney will also be reunited with quarterback Deshaun Watson. They played together for two seasons with the Texans.
Sweden beats Norway 7-1 for 5th win at hockey worlds
TAMPERE, Finland — Sweden picked up its fifth win in six games at the hockey world championship on Sunday by beating Norway 7-1 in group play as Switzerland stayed unbeaten and Germany extended its winning run.
Dallas Stars forward Jacob Peterson led the way for Sweden with two goals and one assist, while Rasmus Asplund of the Buffalo Sabres also scored two goals. Detroit Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg stopped 19 of 20 shots as Sweden returned to winning ways a day after a 3-2 overtime loss to the United States.
Germany is on a five-game win streak after beating Kazakhstan 5-4 but it was the fourth one-goal game in that run. Yasin Ehliz scored in the third period to restore Germany’s lead after Kazakhstan had recovered from 4-2 down.
Germany is without Tim Stutzle after the Ottawa Senators forward was scratched for the rest of the tournament Sunday with what the team called a minor knee injury he picked up against France on Monday.
Switzerland went 2-0 down to France in the first period but recovered to win 5-2 as Nico Hischier of the New Jersey Devils scored two goals and an assist. Switzerland has won all of its six games, the only unbeaten team remaining, and avoiding defeat in regulation on Tuesday against Germany will ensure the Swiss qualify as the top seed in Group A.
Latvia kept alive faint chances of reaching the quarterfinals with a 4-3 win over Britain but must beat Sweden in its last group game Tuesday to have a chance of advancing.
Man City clinches 6th Premier League title in 11 seasons
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City clinched a sixth Premier League title in 11 seasons on Sunday by scoring three times in five minutes to come from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the finale to avoid being toppled by challenger Liverpool.
City was trailing 2-0 to Villa until İlkay Gündoğan began the comeback in the 76th. Rodri equalized two minutes later and Gündoğan put City in front in the 81st.
At one point even when City was losing, it was still set to defend the title as Liverpool was only drawing 1-1 to Wolverhampton. But Mohamed Salah then put the second-place side in front in the 84th minute, which would have taken Liverpool into first place had City not mounted its fightback at the Etihad Stadium. Andy Robertson then sealed Liverpool’s 3-1 win.
Had City conceded a late equalizer, Liverpool would have snatched the trophy away but Pep Guardiola’s side held on for the win in a thrilling climax.
Cubs C Willson Contreras day to day with hamstring injury
CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross praised catcher Willson Contreras on Sunday for speaking up after he felt some tightness in his right hamstring.
Contreras left Saturday’s 7-6 loss to Arizona after he got hurt running the bases in the third inning. Contreras was out of the lineup for the series finale against the Diamondbacks, but he is considered day to day and Ross said it could have been worse.
“I thought that was smart of him yesterday, with some of the lower stuff he’s had,” Ross said. “I mean that’s a veteran move. Like, hey, something doesn’t feel right, let us know. Probably saved us there.”
The 30-year-old Contreras, who is eligible for free agency after this season, is batting .258 with five homers and 14 RBIs in 34 games.
With Contreras’ injury, the Cubs brought up catcher P.J. Higgins from Triple-A Iowa and designated infielder Ildemaro Vargas for assignment. Higgins was in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against Arizona.
Higgins, 29, made his major league debut last year, going 1 for 23 over nine games with Chicago. He is hitting .417 with a homer and 17 RBIs in 22 games for Iowa this season.
Higgins’ 2021 season was cut short by a right forearm strain.
“It’s been a crazy 12 months,” Higgins said. “Honestly, after getting hurt last year and being injured, I’ve just been happy being able to play baseball. That was my first true injury where it sidelined me for six months basically.”
Maple Leafs sign defenseman Giordano to 2-year extension
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran defenseman Mark Giordano to a two-year contract extension Sunday.
The average annual value of the contract is $800,000.
Giordano, 38, had eight goals and 27 assists in 75 games last season split between Toronto and the Seattle Kraken. He added two assists in seven playoff games with the Maple Leafs.
Giordano has 151 goals and 393 assists in 1,024 regular-season NHL games with Toronto, Seattle and Calgary. He’s also had nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 30 playoff games.
Diamondbacks 3B Josh Rojas sidelined by bruised left hand
CHICAGO — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas is out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs because of a left hand contusion.
Rojas got hurt when he struck out in the first inning of Saturday’s 7-6 victory over the Cubs. He hit his first three home runs of the season during Friday’s 10-6 win at Wrigley Field.
Manager Torey Lovullo said he doesn’t think Rojas will need a stint on the injured list.
“There’s a lot of swelling in there,” Lovullo said. “He’s just going to work that out, so he’s day to day.”
The Diamondbacks recalled infielder Drew Ellis from Triple-A Reno and sent infielder Yonny Hernandez down before Sunday’s game against the Cubs. Ellis got the start at third for the finale of the four-game set.
Salah, Son finish EPL tied as top scorers with 23 goals
LONDON — Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min finished the Premier League season tied as the top scorers on Sunday with 23 goals.
Salah has now captured the Golden Boot on three occasions — as the outright winner in the 2017-18 season and sharing the award twice, in 2018-19 and this season.
It is the first time Son has topped the scoring chart.
Both players scored on the final day. Salah netted Liverpool’s second goal in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton and Son had a double in Tottenham’s 5-0 victory over Norwich.
Struggling Mariners make roster moves; Toro to IL
BOSTON — The struggling Seattle Mariners made a few roster moves before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox.
They placed second baseman Abraham Toro on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left shoulder and designated outfielder Steven Souza Jr. for assignment.
Toro, who is batting .179 with six homers and 13 RBIs, was injured in Saturday’s loss when he collided with right fielder Adam Frazier going after a pop-up in the first inning, hitting the ground after a catch.
The 33-year-old Souza appeared in just six games, going 3 for 19.
To take their place, they recalled outfielder Taylor Trammell and selected utility player Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma.
Seattle enters Sunday having lost 18 of its last 24 games and has dropped the first three of a four-game series against the Red Sox.
Swimmer Ariarne Titmus sets 400-meter freestyle world record
ADELAIDE, Australia — Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus has broken the women’s 400-meter freestyle world record at the Australian swimming championships.
Titmus finished in 3 minutes, 56.40 seconds in Sunday night’s final at the South Australian Aquatic Centre to improve on Katie Ledecky’s previous mark of 3:56.46 that the American set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
“It’s kind of nice now that I am not going to be asked when I am going to break the world record,” Titmus said. “I am the happiest I have ever been outside of swimming, I am the happiest I have ever been in my life in swimming. It’s definitely showing in the pool.”
Titmus beat Ledecky for Olympic gold in the 400 and 200 and finished behind the American star in the 800-meter freestyle final at Tokyo last year.
“I am definitely not putting the pressure on myself that I used to but it’s still a healthy amount,” the 21-year-old Titmus said.
“That has been the trick to me swimming well. Just going out there completely fearless, swimming what I used to feel like when I was 16 and first cracked on to the national team and just going there and surprising myself.”
Titmus added she believed that the 25-year-old Ledecky “is the greatest swimmer of all time.”
“I can’t put myself up next to her,” Titmus said. “What she has done for female swimming has been insane, she has been at this level for 10 years.
“To be in the conversation with her, I feel completely honored. And I hope now this is going to keep the battle going and give her some drive. Hopefully we can see how much faster we can keep going.”
