Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda out of intensive care
FULLERTON — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been moved out of intensive care, although he remains hospitalized in Southern California.
Los Angeles Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener said Tuesday that the team’s 93-year-old former manager is doing rehab at the hospital in Orange County. Lasorda has been hospitalized since Nov. 8, although the team didn’t make it public until a week later.
Lasorda attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.
Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ‘88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.
In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.
In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.
Mobley brothers secure double-doubles, USC tops BYU 79-53
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Drew Peterson scored 19 points, brothers Evan Mobley and Isaiah Mobley each had a double-double, and Southern California beat BYU 79-53 on Tuesday in the first game of the Roman Legends Classic.
USC trailed 18-17 before scoring 14 of the next 16 points, including a 10-0 run to close the half, for a 31-20 lead. Peterson, a Rice transfer, scored 13 points in the half. BYU made just one of its final 19 shots of the half and finished 9 of 37 (24.3%), including 2 of 16 from 3-point range.
Peterson made two 3-pointers in the opening six minutes of the second half, during an 18-5 run, as USC built a 24-point lead.
Freshman forward Evan Mobley had 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double and Isaiah Mobley added 11 points and 11 boards for USC (3-0). Tahj Eaddy, a grad transfer from Southeast Missouri State, chipped in with 16 points.
Peterson was 7 of 10 from the field, Evan Mobley 8 of 12 and USC shot 53.3%. BYU finished 19-of-69 shooting for 27.5%. The Trojans outrebounded BYU 50-35 and held a 19-0 advantage in second-chance points.
Senior transfer Matt Haarms and Gideon George each scored 11 points for BYU (3-1), which lost five of its top-seven scoring leaders from a 24-8 team last season.
Lakers re-sign veteran Jared Dudley to 1-year deal
EL SEGUNDO — The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed veteran Jared Dudley to a one-year contract.
The NBA champions announced the move Tuesday, giving them 13 players under contract as they head into training camp for the new season.
The 35-year-old Dudley was a minor bench contributor during the Lakers’ championship season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds in 45 regular-season games and appearing sparingly in the playoffs. He is heading into his 14th NBA season and has played for seven teams.
Dudley has hit 39.3% of his 3-pointers during his career, and he serves as a key veteran leader in the Lakers’ locker room, particularly as a mentor to Kyle Kuzma.
The Lakers still haven’t re-signed Anthony Davis, but the All-Star big man is expected to finalize the length of his new contract with the team this week.
Colorado men’s basketball postpones Pac-12 opener
The University of Colorado has ordered its men’s basketball program to pause activities for COVID-19 reasons and the Pac-12 has postponed the Buffaloes’ conference opener at Arizona that was set for Wednesday.
The Pac-12 said it would work with both schools to find a mutually agreeable makeup date.
Athletic director Rick George said the status of other upcoming games is dependent on contact tracing and subsequent testing of players and basketball staff this week.
The last time the Buffaloes’ regular season was interrupted was in December 2006 when back-to-back home games were canceled because of a snowstorm.
Metcalf, Wilson lead Seahawks over Eagles 23-17
PHILADELPHIA — DK Metcalf again made the Philadelphia Eagles regret passing him up in the draft.
Metcalf caught 10 passes for 177 yards, Russell Wilson threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Eagles 23-17 on Monday night.
The Seahawks (8-3) moved one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West. The Eagles (3-7-1) fell a half-game behind the Giants and Washington in the woeful NFC East.
Carson Wentz didn’t cede many snaps to backup Jalen Hurts but had another rough game. He was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two TDs and one interception.
Seattle’s defense entered the game allowing the most yards in the NFL and most yards passing but held Philadelphia’s inept offense to 250 yards.
Stanford football heads to Pacific Northwest
Stanford’s football team is heading for a long trip to the Pacific Northwest because of new COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara County.
The new rules prohibit practices and games for contact sports for three weeks. The Cardinal are traveling to Seattle on Wednesday to begin preparing for Saturday’s game at Washington.
They will then spend the following week in Corvallis, Oregon, before playing Oregon State on Dec 12. That game had originally been scheduled to be played at Stanford but has been moved because of the new rules.
Ohio State football resumes practice
The Ohio State football team is resuming full practices again in preparation for Saturday’s game at Michigan State.
Ohio State said in a one-sentence statement that the team would “resume organized team activities” on Tuesday afternoon.
The Buckeyes will do so while managing COVID-19 issues, and will be without coach Ryan Day, who tested positive last week. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson is assuming head coaching duties for the week and for Saturday’s game in East Lansing.
Ohio State chose to cancel its game at Illinois last week because of an unacceptable number of COVID cases among players and staff in the program.
No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, CFP No. 4) needs to play this week and next week against Michigan to have enough games in to be eligible for the Big Ten title.
USA Basketball clinches AmeriCup berth, beats Mexico 94-78
USA Basketball went into a bubble and emerged with a berth in the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup.
Yante Maten scored 21 points, Josh Maggette added 19 and the U.S. topped Mexico 94-78 on Monday, moving to 4-0 in Group D qualifying and securing a spot in the tournament that serves as the championship of the 44 teams in the FIBA Americas zone — comprised of nations from North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.
John Jenkins scored 16 points, Travis Trice had 14 and Levi Randolph added 12 for the Americans, who ended their weeklong stay in Indianapolis — inside a bubble, where players and coaches were all tested often for the coronavirus and fans were kept away — with a pair of wins in two days under coach Mike Fratello. As has been the case throughout qualifying, the U.S. used a team of players with primarily G League experience for the games.
NBA training camps are starting this week, and some members of this team will have invites to join rosters in the coming days. But many players on the U.S. roster face uncertain futures, and Fratello told them before Monday’s game to play as if it would be their final game for a while.
Big leaguers giving $500,000 to support minor leaguers
NEW YORK — Major league baseball players are giving $500,000 to support minor leaguers whose season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Major League Baseball Players Association said Tuesday that money will be donated through the Major League Baseball Players Trust to More Than Baseball, a not-for-profit that benefits minor leaguers.
The big league season was cut from 162 games to 60 because of the pandemic, causing a prorated reduction in pay. Minor league schedules were wiped out, and big league teams gave players with minor league contracts $400 weekly stipends through May 31; many teams extended the stipends through the summer.
“Without a season, many minor league players have experienced increased financial hardship,” Leonor Colon, the union’s senior director of international and domestic player operations, said in a statement.
The donation Tuesday was part of a $1 million commitment to minor leaguers announced by the Players Trust on June 17. More Than Baseball was founded in March 2018 and funds affordable housing, food, financial guidance and mental health support for minor leaguers. The money will go to the minor league grant program over two years for players with minor league contracts as of July 1, 2020.
49ers prepared for ‘bumps in the road’ on 3-week trip
The San Francisco 49ers are set to embark on an unusual three-week road trip after being kicked out of their stadium and practice facility because of strict new COVID-19 protocols in their home county.
The Niners will fly to Arizona on Wednesday where they will practice, live and play their next two games after Santa Clara County imposed a three-week ban on games and practices for contact sports.
The new rules that went into effect Monday and will last until at least Dec. 21 were announced Saturday as the Niners were preparing to fly to Los Angeles for a game against the Rams. The team scrambled to make new arrangements and settled on Arizona.
Hamilton positive for COVID-19, will miss F1’s Sakhir GP
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix.
Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit.
But Hamilton woke up Monday morning with mild symptoms and was then informed that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive, his Mercedes team said Tuesday. This led to a subsequent test returning a positive result, and Hamilton says he has gone into self-isolation for 10 days.
“I’m devastated that I won’t be racing this weekend. Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we’ve been,” Hamilton wrote on his social media accounts. “I’m gutted not to be able to race this weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice, to protect others. I’m really lucky that I feel OK with only mild symptoms.”
Vanney resigns as coach of Toronto in Major League Soccer
TORONTO — Greg Vanney resigned as Toronto’s coach on Tuesday after more than six seasons in charge of the Major League Soccer team.
Toronto finished second in the Eastern Conference at 13-5-5 during the pandemic-shortened season, then lost to Nashville 1-0 in overtime in the first round of the playoffs.
A defender who played 37 matches for the U.S. from 1996-2006, Vanney was an assistant coach at Chivas USA and was hired by Toronto in December 2013 as assistant general manager and academy director. He replaced Ryan Nelsen in August 2014, becoming Toronto’s ninth coach in eight years.
Browns’ Garrett back from COVID list after 2-game absence
CLEVELAND — The Browns got back their most valuable defensive player and lost another vital one.
Myles Garrett is ready. Ronnie Harrison won’t be for some time.
Cleveland’s defensive star was activated from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday after missing two games with the virus. Garrett, who was leading the NFL in sacks when he got sick, has been cleared to return to practice this week as the Browns (8-3) get ready to play at Tennessee.
Garrett has been out since testing positive for the virus on Nov. 20 after he was isolated for two days while having symptoms. The Browns won both games without their best player — and one of the league’s top defenders — and are relieved to have him back for their playoff push.
Celtics’ Walker gets knee injection, out until early January
BOSTON — Celtics point guard Kemba Walker will be sidelined until at least the first week of January after receiving a stem cell injection in his left knee.
Boston president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said Tuesday the decision was made after Walker consulted with multiple specialists in early October. Walker was then put on a 12-week strengthening program for the upcoming season. He is expected to resume on-court activities in early December.
Walker nearly had his first playoff run with Boston derailed in July when he tweaked the knee during workouts leading up to the resumption of the season in the Florida bubble. It left him limited during the seeding games portion of the schedule.
Kentucky football player opts out
Kentucky starting safety and Southeastern Conference interceptions leader Kelvin Joseph has become the first Wildcat to opt out and will focus on preparing for the NFL draft.
The redshirt sophomore, whose four pickoffs also rank fourth nationally, announced his decision Monday night on social media. Joseph thanked Kentucky coaches, teammates and the community for the opportunity as well as LSU, where he had 12 tackles and a pass breakup in 2018 before transferring and sitting out last season per NCAA transfer rules.
The North Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native added, “I know it was a short stay, but it’s BIG BLUE NATION ALL DAY!”
Joseph also had 25 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in nine games. His announcement ironically comes hours after Kentucky coach Mark Stoops noted his team being one of the few to not have players opt out. (
Sarah Fuller currently only kicker on Vanderbilt’s roster
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt Commodores have only one kicker listed on their two-deep chart for this weekend’s game at No. 11 Georgia, and it’s Sarah Fuller, the first woman to play in a Power Five game.
“She’ll be with us on the trip to Georgia, and we’re going to put the best people out there,” interim coach Todd Fitch said Tuesday. “And if she’s our best option, we’ll continue to work with her and we’ll do the best we can for the team.”
None of the kickers who were out last week after COVID-19 issues kept them away from the team is back yet. Fitch said Fuller kicked at Tuesday’s practice while coaches continued evaluating other players on the roster.
“If we can add something to the competition we will because we want to make sure we have the best availability for our team,” Fitch said. “But right now, she kicked for us today and she’s certainly out there and trying to get better and working on all the different things that (special team) coach (Devin) Fitzsimmons has her working on.”
Fuller might not be the only kicker on the sideline Saturday.
Fitch said Vanderbilt (0-8) is checking on when the current specialists will be available. Ryley Guay, who made 9 of 11 field goals last season, also might be a possibility to rejoin the team. He’s currently in medical school but still has eligibility left.
La Russa scheduled to change plea in drunken driving case
PHOENIX — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is scheduled to change his plea to misdemeanor charges stemming from his drunken driving arrest nine months ago on a freeway in Phoenix.
The Hall of Fame manager, who had previously pleaded not guilty to the two drunken driving charges, is scheduled to change his plea on Dec. 21 in Maricopa County Justice Court.
Authorities say La Russa, who won a World Series with Oakland and two more with St. Louis, blew out a tire on the grey Lexus he was driving in a collision with a curb that left the vehicle smoking. Tests taken the night of his arrest showed his blood alcohol concentration was .095 — above the legal limit of .08.
The arrest occurred on Feb. 24, but the charges were filed on Oct. 28 — one day before his hiring by Chicago.
La Russa pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida in 2007 after police found him asleep inside his running sport utility vehicle at a stop light and smelling of alcohol.
No. 2 Irish earn spot in ACC title game after cancellation
No. 2 Notre Dame wrapped up a spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game by virtue of the league shuffling its schedule Tuesday to create an open date for the Fighting Irish and No. 4 Clemson before their likely rematch on Dec. 19.
The ACC announced Notre Dame’s game against Wake Forest, which was rescheduled for Dec. 12 after being postponed in late September, will not be played. The first-place Irish (9-0, 8-0 ACC) host Syracuse on Saturday to complete their regular season. Notre Dame holds all possible tiebreakers over title game contenders Clemson (8-1, 7-1) and Miami (7-1, 6-1) even if it loses to Syracuse.
Clemson’s postponed game at Florida State will also not be made up. The Tigers can clinch a spot in the championship game with a victory at Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Notre Dame beat Clemson at South Bend, Indiana, last month in double overtime and both are well positioned to make the College Football Playoff if they enter the ACC title game without another blemish on their records.
Texans’ CB Roby suspended 6 games for violating PED policy
HOUSTON — Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Roby’s suspension comes a day after receiver Will Fuller announced that he had also been suspended six games for violating the policy after he said he was prescribed a medication that he thought was OK but that was on the banned substances list. Both players will miss the rest of the season.
Roby is Houston’s top cornerback and the suspensions are a blow to a team that is struggling through a 4-7 season that already led to the firing of coach Bill O’Brien.
Roby started 10 games this season and had one interception, 37 tackles and defended seven passes. He did not make the trip to Jacksonville on Nov. 8 for an undisclosed reason that the team said was not injury or COVID-19 related.
Liverpool and Porto advance, but Real Madrid in deep trouble
PARIS — While former champions Liverpool and Porto eased to the knockout stage of the Champions League, record 13-time champion Real Madrid faces an embarrassing group-stage exit after losing 2-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk in Tuesday’s games.
Zinedine Zidane’s side would have advanced with a win, but it has defended poorly all season and was undone by counterattack goals in the second half. Instead of progressing, Madrid dropped to third place in Group B behind the Ukrainian side and Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Six-time champion Liverpool overcame injury problems to beat four-time winner Ajax 1-0 at Anfield, thanks to a second-half goal from midfielder Curtis Jones.
Two-time winner Porto held already-qualified Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at home, although City ensured the top spot.
No drama in those two groups, but plenty in Madrid’s as Gladbach missed the chance to advance after losing 3-2 at home to three-time champion Inter Milan, which had to win.
Atlético Madrid did not do enough, drawing 1-1 at home to Bayern Munich even though the defending champion fielded a weakened side having already qualified.
Bogut retires, ending his bid for an Olympic medal
SYDNEY — Andrew Bogut is retiring after 15 years in professional basketball, with injuries, age and the COVID-19 pandemic ending his bid for one last shot at an Olympic medal.
The 36-year-old Australian had initially targeted a retirement date after the 2020 Olympics, but the postponement of the Tokyo Games to next year was a stretch too far. On Tuesday he made it official.
Bogut was the No. 1 draft pick by Milwaukee in 2005 and won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.
“I just can’t physically and mentally get to 2021 with the way the body has been,” Bogut said on his “Rogue Bogues” podcast. “I mean, I could, on a lot of painkillers and with a lot of physical and mental anguish, but it’s just not worth it at this point in my career.”
Royals sign lefty starter Mike Minor to 2 year, $18M deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Left-hander Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals have finalized an $18 million, two-year deal, reuniting the 32-year-old starter with the club that helped him revive his career.
Kansas City announced the signing Monday, bringing in the 2019 All-Star to boost a rotation that leaned largely on unproven youngsters in 2020. The contract includes a $13 million club option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout.
Hornets re-sign Biyombo; sign Ball and 3 other draft picks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets have re-signed center Bismack Biyombo and signed all four of this year’s draft picks, including first-round selection LaMelo Ball, on the eve of training camp.
Along with Ball, the team inked centers Vernon Carey Jr. and Nick Richards, both second-round picks, on Monday. Charlotte also signed Grant Riller, a late second-round choice, and undrafted free agent Nate Darling to two-way contracts.
Ball, the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft, played for the Illawara Hawks of Australia’s National Basketball League, earning Rookie of the Year honors. He averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and seven assists in 12 games and became the first player in the league since 2005 to record back-to-back triple-doubles.
Oklahoma coach Riley taps Stoops to help with depleted staff
Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is helping coach the Sooners again — at least for now — because of coronavirus issues.
The Sooners had to postpone last Saturday’s game against West Virginia and temporarily paused organized team activities due to recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing throughout the program. The situation affected the assistant coaches, leading Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley ask Stoops for help. Riley said Stoops was on the field helping coach on Tuesday.
“It was great,” Riley said. “It’s nice. It’s been kind of in our hip pocket this whole time. If we had any staff member that fell off, we’ve got a Hall of Famer sitting on the bench. So that’s a pretty good bench when you can call that guy up.”
Stoops, 60, led the Sooners to 10 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons and had a career record of 190-48 at Oklahoma.
Stoops was able to jump in immediately because he has remained an institutional staff member since 2017, when he retired as head coach and Riley moved up from offensive coordinator to replace him.
TCU gets to 10 games by adding Louisiana Tech on Dec. 12
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU has added a nonconference home game against Louisiana Tech on Dec. 12, giving the Horned Frogs a 10th scheduled game this season.
The Horned Frogs had to postpone their only scheduled nonconference game against SMU in September after positive COVID-19 tests in the TCU program. That game, which was supposed to be TCU’s season opener, has now been canceled.
SMU and TCU were unable to reschedule their game for this month because the Mustangs are being required by the American Athletic Conference to keep Dec. 12 open in case their league needs to make additional schedule changes.
TCU (4-4) plays its Big 12 finale Saturday at home against No. 19 Oklahoma State.
Indians RHP Hill undergoes wrist surgery after car accident
CLEVELAND — Indians rookie reliever Cam Hill underwent surgery on his right wrist after being involved in a car accident in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Hill shared details of the incident on his Instagram account, saying he was “very blessed to only bang up my wrist. Surgery went really well, most importantly the others involved in the accident were all okay.”
Hill also posted a photo of him recovering in his hospital bed with his right arm heavily bandaged. He gave a thumbs up with his left hand.
Cleveland said Dr. Brian Chalkin, a hand specialist, operated Monday night on the right-hander’s lunate bone, located in the mid-carpal joint. The team said surgery went “as expected” and that it does not have any details yet on Hill’s rehab or when he might be able to pitch.
Hill made his major league debut with the Indians on July 26 and got his first save two days later against the Chicago White Sox. The 26-year-old went 2-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 18 games with Cleveland.
Mikaela Shiffrin skips World Cup speed races in Switzerland
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Mikaela Shiffrin will skip World Cup races in Switzerland this weekend after missing training time in speed events during the coronavirus pandemic, the United States ski team said Tuesday.
The three-time overall World Cup champion opted out of two super-G races scheduled for St. Moritz, where she won two years ago.
Shiffrin is now preparing for two giant slaloms on Dec. 12-13 in Courchevel, France.
Newcastle’s EPL game at Villa postponed over virus cases
NEWCASTLE, England — Newcastle’s Premier League game at Aston Villa on Friday has been postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases at the northeast English club.
It is the first time this season that a match in England’s top division has been called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Newcastle said there had been a “significant increase” in cases at its training facility.
Points criteria for players moving to England after Brexit
LIVERPOOL, England — The Premier League has been unable to secure the continuation of the free movement of players from Europe after Brexit, with a new points system being adopted for all international transfers.
After an 11-month transition, Britain’s departure from the European Union is being finalized and the free movement of people between the UK and the EU will end on Jan. 1.
The British government has approved the criteria for requirements that all overseas players will be assessed by after a proposal from the Football Association, the Premier League and the English Football League.
Players will be assessed based on senior and youth international appearances, club appearances and the quality of the selling club and its league, under the system announced Tuesday.
Players accumulating the necessary amount of points will earn a work permit automatically, while players just below the threshold may be considered for an exemptions panel.
Grosjean expects psychological help after horrific F1 crash
PARIS — Formula One driver Romain Grosjean expects he will need psychological help to deal with the traumatic memories of his horrific crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
The French driver’s car exploded into a fireball after crashing on the first lap and slicing through a metal barrier along the track on Sunday. Grosjean was trapped inside the Haas car’s flaming wreckage but escaped in scenes that drew awe and admiration around the world.
“There’s going to be some psychological work to be done, because I really saw death coming. When you see images, not even Hollywood is capable of doing that,” Grosjean told French broadcaster TF1 on Tuesday from his hospital bed in Bahrain. “To come out of the flames that day is something that will mark my life forever.”
Grosjean was estimated to be inside the raging furnace for nearly 30 seconds but was lucid enough to figure a way out of a near-death situation.
“I don’t know if the word miracle exists or it can be used, but it wasn’t my time. It did seem much longer than 28 seconds. I saw my visor turning all orange, the flames on the left side of the car,” he said. “I thought about a lot of things — notably about Niki Lauda — and I thought that it wasn’t possible to end up like that, not now. I couldn’t finish my story in Formula 1 like that.”
The late Lauda, a three-time F1 champion, survived but sustained horrific burns to his head after being caught inside his flaming car at the 1976 German GP at the Nuerburgring.
Women’s team player threatened for Maradona protest in Spain
MADRID — A soccer player from a women’s lower-division team in Spain has received threats after protesting against Diego Maradona.
Paula Dapena, who plays for club Viajes Interrías, sat on the ground with her back to the sideline during a minute of silence for Maradona before a friendly match on Saturday.
Dapena said she didn’t want to participate in the tribute to the Argentina great, who died last week at age 60, because of past accusations of domestic violence made against him.
An altercation between Maradona and his partner was caught on video some years ago, but he was not charged.
Russian driver Mazepin to race for Haas in F1 next season
KANNAPOLIS, North Carolina — Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will drive for Formula One team Haas after signing a multi-year deal on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old Mazepin currently drives in the F2 championship and is in third place overall, having won two races. He previously tested with the Force India team.
“Becoming a Formula One driver is a lifelong dream come true,” he said. “I really appreciate the trust being put in me by (owner) Gene Haas, (team principal) Guenther Steiner, and the whole of the team. They’re giving a young driver an opportunity and I thank them for that.”
Mazepin, who is the son of billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, will be the fourth Russian to race in F1 after Vitaly Petrov, Sergey Sirotkin and Daniil Kvyat.
Solskjaer: Cavani incident shows players need more education
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer supported the Football Association’s decision to look into Edinson Cavani’s use of a Spanish term for Black people in a social-media post, saying it was important for players in English soccer to be educated about discrimination.
Cavani apologized for the contents of a message he posted on Instagram Stories after scoring twice in United’s 3-2 victory at Southampton on Sunday, saying it was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend and adding he was opposed to racism.
The FA has asked Cavani to explain the use of the term he posted, and Solskjaer said the club will support the striker over what the United manager described as “one of those unfortunate situations.”
Barcelona rests Lionel Messi again in Champions League
MADRID — Lionel Messi will get some time off for the last time this season in Barcelona’s Champions League match on Wednesday.
Messi, Marc-André ter Stegen and Philippe Coutinho will be rested by coach Ronald Koeman at Ferencváros in Group G. Barcelona secured a spot in the last 16 after winning its first four group matches.
Messi was previously rested against Dynamo Kyiv. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong was also left out of that match in Kyiv.
Parkour group urges IOC to reject their sport from Olympics
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Organizers of the sport of parkour urged the IOC on Tuesday to reject adding the obstacle course-style street-running event to the 2024 Paris Olympics because of a dispute with the governing body of gymnastics.
The Parkour Earth group has for years opposed what it calls a “hostile takeover” of the sport by the International Gymnastics Federation, known as FIG.
“Unfortunately, FIG’s encroachment and misappropriation of our sport continues,” Parkour Earth wrote Tuesday in an open letter to the International Olympic Committee.
The IOC executive board will meet on Monday and on the agenda is finalizing the sports program for the Paris Games. Requests to add new medal events or modify existing ones are expected from governing bodies.
FIG, which will have 18 medal events at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, is expected to ask again for parkour’s inclusion. Paris is where parkour was developed in the 1990s.
Matera loses captaincy, among 3 players suspended by Pumas
Pablo Matera was stripped of the Argentina captaincy and suspended with two teammates on Tuesday for historical social media posts deemed to be “discriminatory and xenophobic.”
The Argentina Rugby Union said further disciplinary action may be coming.
The sanctions were announced a day after backlash in Argentina for the low-key way the team responded to the death last week of soccer great Diego Maradona.
Matera became a national hero when he led the Pumas to their first win over New Zealand in November in the ongoing Tri Nations series in Australia. Now he, veteran lock Guido Petti and hooker Santiago Socino will miss their final Tri Nations match against Australia on Saturday in Sydney.
IOC confirms Bach is only candidate for Olympic presidency
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Olympic Committee says Thomas Bach will have no opponents for his re-election as president in a vote scheduled in March.
More than 100 IOC members were told Bach is the only candidate for the presidential poll at their meeting due to be staged in Athens.
The German lawyer’s re-election seemed a formality after around 50 voting members publicly supported his candidacy in July at their annual meeting held virtually.
Bach is eligible for four more years in office after winning an eight-year term in 2013. His final term begins officially after the Tokyo Olympics close on Aug. 8.
Spanish tennis player banned 8 years for match-fixing
LONDON — Spanish tennis player Enrique López was banned for eight years on Tuesday for fixing matches at tournaments in 2017.
The Tennis Integrity Unit said López cannot play in or attend any officially recognized tournament while banned. He was fined $25,000.
The 29-year-old Lopez reached a career high singles ranking of No. 154 in 2018, though never qualified for the main draw at a Grand Slam event. His best doubles ranking was No. 135.
