LA Galaxy sign French defender Séga Coulibaly from AS Nancy
CARSON — The LA Galaxy have signed French defender Séga Coulibaly to a two-year contract with a one-year option.
The Galaxy announced the signing of the 24-year-old center back Wednesday.
Coulibaly spent the past three years with AS Nancy in France’s Ligue 2, making 45 appearances for the club. He has started 19 of Nancy’s 30 games this season.
Coulibaly is the third French player added to the Galaxy’s roster this year, joining forward Kévin Cabral and winger Samuel Grandsir. The Galaxy announced the signing of Cabral on April 8 as a young designated player, but the 21-year-old Paris Saint-Germain youth product still hasn’t joined Los Angeles while sorting out his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.
Coulibaly spent two seasons under contract with Ligue 1′s Rennes before joining Nancy. He also had loan spells with US Avranches while with Rennes and Nancy.
Coulibaly is the fifth major defensive signing in the past few months by Galaxy general manager Dennis Te Kloese, who has completely rebuilt last season’s leaky unit. The Galaxy also signed Derrick Williams, Jorge Villafaña, Oniel Fisher and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.
Panthers trading Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock didn’t have to wait around for the NFL draft to get the competition for his starting job that new general manager George Paton has been promising for months.
Paton traded a sixth-round pick in this weekend’s draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Paton might not be done, either.
The Broncos own the ninth overall selection Thursday night and have had their eyes on several of the quarterback prospects rated a notch or two below Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and BYU’s Zach Wilson, who are expected to go 1-2 to the Jaguars and Jets, respectively.
“We’re really high on Drew,” Paton said at his pre-draft news conference last week. “I like seeing Drew here every morning when I come in. He’s working hard and trending in the right direction. As you know, he has a lot of talent. I think he’s becoming a better pro, but we’re still going to look at the quarterback position. I’ve said since I’ve gotten here that we want to bring in competition. That’s the goal, and we plan on doing that.”
Bridgewater became available when the Panthers traded for former Jets QB Sam Darnold three weeks ago.
Bridgewater went 4-11 as the Panthers’ starter last year and struggled to win close games down the stretch. He completed 69.1% of his passes, throwing 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
Those numbers are better than Lock’s.
The third-year pro from Missouri tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions in 13 starts and his passer rating ranked 32nd in the NFL last season. He was 4-9 overall with 16 touchdown throws and is 8-10 in two years as Denver’s starter.
After missing most of his rookie season with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, Lock missed 2 1-2 games with a rotator cuff injury to his throwing shoulder and another for COVID-19 tracing in 2020.
Bridgewater has a 26-23 career record as a starter over his six seasons in Minnesota, New Orleans and Carolina.
One-time transfer rule clears last NCAA step, starts in 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Board of Directors ratified a rule change Wednesday that will allow all athletes who have not yet transferred the ability to do so one time in a college career and be immediately eligible to play.
The Division I Council adopted the proposed legislation earlier this month. The board took the last step to make the historic rule change official and the NCAA clarified some of the details in a news release.
The one-time exception had been previously available to some athletes, just not those in football, basketball, baseball and men’s ice hockey. Now it will be available to all athletes who have not yet transferred, starting with the 2021-22 academic year.
This year, the date for all athletes to notify their current schools that they intend to transfer is July 1. Those dates will shift to May 1 for fall and winter sport athletes and July 1 for spring sport athletes in subsequent years.
The one-time exception will count for athletes who transfer after graduating. Previously, NCAA rules permitted athletes who had graduated to transfer and be immediately eligible.
Judge rejects challenge to masks, virus tests for athletes
DETROIT — A judge on Wednesday rejected a request to stop coronavirus testing of Michigan school athletes and other steps ordered by the state health department.
An injunction isn’t appropriate at this stage because a group called Let Them Play Michigan and its allies are unlikely to win the case, said Judge Michael Kelly of the Court of Claims.
The group argued that health department orders, especially quarantines and weekly virus testing for athletes ages 13 to 19, should have gone through a formal rule-making process.
But Kelly said state law “plainly gives” authority to the health director to issue emergency orders in response to a pandemic.
“Plaintiffs’ briefing has done no more than point out that plaintiffs disagree with certain provisions of the order. That disagreement, however, does not demonstrate an arbitrary or capricious decision,” the judge said.
Spring lacrosse and soccer players must wear masks at all times. Athletes in baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track must wear a mask when on the sideline but not when actively competing, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
NCAA extends contract of President Mark Emmert through 2025
The NCAA Board of Governors voted Tuesday to give President Mark Emmert a two-year contract extension through 2025.
Emmert’s contract was set to expire in 2023, but the board voted unanimously to extend his deal, the NCAA said in a statement.
The announcement comes less than a month after the NCAA and Emmert drew sharp criticism for inequities between the women’s and men’s Division I basketball tournaments.
Exactly one month ago, Board of Governors chairman Jack DeGioia told AP the board was satisfied with Emmert’s handling of the basketball tournament issues and his overall performance.
Emmert has also been facing scrutiny and political pressure for the NCAA’s inability to move forward with proposed reforms to its rules prohibiting athletes from earning money off their names, images and likenesses.
“We have confidence in Mark’s continuing leadership of the NCAA,” DeGioia, who is president of Georgetown University, told AP.
DeGioia’s comments came one day after Emmert told AP: “We’ve had a bunch of challenges to say the least, but there’s no doubt in my mind the NCAA is moving in a good direction despite all of this and as long as my board is supportive I want to keep doing this job.”
Dozens of states have bills in the pipeline that will prohibit the NCAA from stopping college athletes from being compensated for endorsement and sponsorship deals. Florida and Mississippi are among the states with laws scheduled to go into effect July 1.
Emmert and the NCAA have turned to federal lawmakers for help with NIL.
Spurs do not expect Derrick White (ankle) back this season
MIAMI — The San Antonio Spurs do not expect starting guard Derrick White back this season because of a sprained right ankle, coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday.
White was injured in the Spurs’ win in Washington on Monday. The fourth-year guard is averaging a career-best 15.4 points this season for San Antonio, which played 18 of its first 19 games this season without White because of a toe injury.
“You can imagine, his spirits are not high,” Popovich said.
San Antonio was at Miami on Wednesday night.
White is not expected to require surgery. Rookie guard Devin Vassell will take White’s place in the starting lineup, Popovich said.
Giants pick up 5th-year contract option for Saquon Barkley
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants picked up the fifth-year option on the rookie contract for running back Saquon Barkley.
The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year is recovering from a torn right ACL in Week 2 of last season.
Barkley, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2018, ran for 1,307 yards that season and caught 91 passes for 721 yards. He had 15 touchdowns combined rushing and receiving.
Barkley had 1,441 yards from scrimmage in 2019, but missed three games because of a high ankle sprain.
Cavaliers’ Love sorry for on-court tantrum: ‘That wasn’t me’
CLEVELAND — Kevin Love spoke from his heart. Over 13 minutes, he apologized, lectured and asked for forgiveness and understanding.
He regrets his fit of frustration but said it shouldn’t define him.
“That wasn’t me,” Love said. “I apologize for that moment. It was an ugly one. It was one that was not ill-intentioned.”
The five-time All-Star apologized Wednesday for his on-court tantrum two days ago in a game against Toronto, saying his behavior was out of line and out of character — but that it had nothing to do with any frustration toward his teammates or coaches.
Love did not take any questions from reporters after speaking passionately about the incident, using the Zoom call as what he called a “therapy session” to express his feelings about dealing with an injury this season, his leadership role in Cleveland and continued struggle with mental health.
“I (messed) up,” Love said, using an expletive to open his remarks. “Everyone knows that. My intent wasn’t to disrespect the game, my intent wasn’t even for the damn ball to go inbounds. It was a moment that I got caught up in.”
Late in the third quarter against Toronto, a frustrated Love, who was upset with the officials for some non-calls, angrily tapped the ball back into play on an inbounds pass. The loose ball was grabbed by the Raptors, who made a 3-pointer and went on to win 112-96.
Canadiens’ Drouin taking indefinite leave of absence
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens say forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.
The Canadiens announced on their Twitter feed that Drouin will be placed on long-term injured reserve by the club.
“We ask everyone to respect his privacy,” the Canadiens said.
Drouin has 23 points in 44 games this season. He has missed Montreal’s past three games with a non-COVID related illness.
The Canadiens, fourth in the North Division, were scheduled to host the division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Penguins star Malkin practices, nears return from injury
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin practiced on Wednesday, indicating he is near a return from a lower-body injury that’s kept him out since mid-March.
Malkin wore a white “no contact” jersey during Pittsburgh’s skate, but coach Mike Sullivan said the Russian star was a full participant and will travel with the Penguins when they begin a four-game road trip on Thursday in Washington.
Malkin hasn’t played since March 16, though Pittsburgh has fared well without him. The Penguins are 14-5-2 during Malkin’s extended absence and are in a tight four-team race with Washington, Boston and the New York Islanders for the East Division title. The teams are separated by six points with less than two weeks left in the regular season.
Malkin has eight goals and 16 assists in 24 games this season and was playing well before getting hurt in a loss to Boston on March 16.
Celtics’ Smart suspended 1 game by NBA for language at ref
BOSTON — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was suspended by the league for one game Wednesday because of “threatening language” he directed at a referee a night earlier.
The suspension forced him to miss Wednesday night’s home game against Charlotte.
“I just found out about 15 minutes ago,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said during his pregame media availability, just over 90 minutes before tip-off.
“I’m not even completely aware of what happened,” Stevens said. “I did hear there were words after the game.”
The NBA did not provide many specifics in a news release beyond saying the incidents with Smart occurred “during and after the Celtics’ 119-115 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.”
City rallies to win 2-1 at PSG in first leg of CL semifinal
PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain lost its composure and the match as Manchester City rallied to win 2-1 away from home in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.
PSG led 1-0 through captain Marquinhos’ early header from a corner, but City skipper Kevin De Bruyne equalized in the 64th minute when goalkeeper Keylor Navas misread his dipping cross and it bounced inside his post.
Riyad Mahrez’s free kick — through a wall that jumped early and left an inviting gap for the Algeria winger — put the visitors ahead in the 71st.
Atlanta to allow full capacity at 2 stadiums
Atlanta’s two biggest outdoor pro sports stadiums will both allow 100% capacity at events beginning next month.
The Braves said they will return to normal capacity at 41,084-seat Truist Park beginning May 7, when they face the Philadelphia Phillies to begin their third homestand of the season.
The team allowed 33% capacity for their first homestand and ramped up to 50% for their current homestand.
In a release issued at the same time as the Braves’ announcement, officials said Mercedes-Benz Stadium will return to 100% capacity beginning May 15 when Atlanta United hosts a Major League Soccer match against CF Montreal. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a retractable-roof venue that can hold more than 70,000 fans.
United allowed up to 50% capacity at its first two home games.
Also, the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons intend to be at 100% capacity for games in the fall, following a statement from Commissioner Roger Goodell that he expects to have full venues for the upcoming season.
WR Antonio Brown returning to Bucs on 1-year deal
TAMPA, Fla. — Receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract that could be worth up to $6.5 million, including incentives, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement, which includes a $2 million signing bonus and a little more than $3 million guaranteed, had not been announced by the reigning Super Bowl champions.
NFL Network was first to report the deal.
The Bucs were already assured of returning all 22 starters from their 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL title game in February. Bringing back Brown ensures Tom Brady will pursue an eighth Super Bowl ring with the entire “band” of offensive playmakers assembled around the 43-year-old quarterback last season.
NWHL doubles salary cap to $300K, delays Montreal expansion
The National Women’s Hockey League announced Wednesday it is doubling its salary cap to $300,000 for each of its six teams based on projections that it is making strides in achieving financial stability entering its seventh season.
“Making an investment in those players by doubling the salary cap we believe is a very strong signal that we’re serious about this,” Boston Pride chairman Miles Arnone told The Associated Press. “This is something we can afford to do. It’s substantial, yet it doesn’t mark the end. It marks the beginning of a process we expect to go on over the next number of years.”
At the same time, Arnone said the league is putting off adding an expansion franchise in Montreal until the 2022-23 season because of continuing uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in Canada. Arnone has a stake in the BTM ownership group behind the Montreal expansion bid and operates the Toronto Six, which completed its first season.
Arnone said the decision to increase the cap and delay expansion are unrelated.
The decision to increase the cap means salaries will average $15,000 based on 20-player rosters. Arnone estimated salaries will range between $10,000 to $35,000, not including additional bonuses that come with the league’s revenue-sharing agreement with its players.
Uresti wins and leads 20 PGA club pros into PGA Championship
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Omar Uresti built such a big lead that even a 4-over 76 on Wednesday didn’t keep him from winning the Professional National Championship and earn another trip to the PGA Championship.
Uresti, a former PGA Tour player, had a seven-shot lead going into the final round at the PGA Golf Club. He finished at 11-under 276 for a three-shot victory over Frank Bensel Jr.
The top 20 earned spots at Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship on May 20-23. That wasn’t decided until a sudden-death playoff among five players for the final four spots.
The odd man out was Cody Haughton, who missed an 8-foot par putt on the first extra hole at No. 10. Haughton closed with a 76 that featured a pair of double bogeys.
Barber, Saldana capture U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-ball
CARROLLTON, Texas — Savannah Barker and Alexa Saldana won the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-ball Championship on Wednesday, surviving a 20-hole match in the semifinals and then pulling away late in the final at Maridoe Golf Club.
Barker and Saldana won six of the last eight holes, finishing with a birdie on the par-3 14th hole for a 5-and-4 victory over Jillian Bourdage and Casey Weidenfeld.
Bourdage and Weidenfeld also lost in the championship match two years ago.
Barker and Savannah, the 26th seed out of 32 teams that made it through medal qualifying, never had to go more than 15 holes in their first three matches.
UConn trustees green-light $70 million on-campus hockey rink
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a new $70 million plan to build a 2,600-seat hockey rink on campus, a facility that will be smaller and much more expensive than originally anticipated.
The school has been discussing the new rink since 2013, when its men’s hockey program joined Hockey East, one the nation’s top conferences.
The league, as a condition of admittance, required that UConn build a 4,000-seat, on-campus facility. The school went back and forth on whether to try to expand its existing 2,000-seat Freitas Ice Forum or build a new rink.
UConn eventually asked for and received a waiver from the conference of the seating requirement, in part, because in non-pandemic years the Huskies have played their home games at the 16,000-seat XL Center in Hartford.
In 2018, trustees approved a $45 million plan for a 2,500-seat on-campus rink that was expected to open this year.
Colts exercise 5th-year option on star guard Quenton Nelson
INDIANAPOLIS — In a move surprising no one, the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday exercised the fifth-year option on perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s rookie contract.
Nelson, the Colts’ first-round selection (sixth overall) in the 2018 draft, has started all 48 regular-season games and three postseason games at left guard. He’s been voted an All-Pro in all three seasons — the first offensive lineman and the fifth player since the 1970 merger to be so honored. The others were Barry Sanders, Keith Jackson, Lawrence Taylor and Earl Campbell.
The Colts have allowed the second-fewest sacks (71) in the NFL since 2018 and had a 1,000-yard rusher during each of the past two seasons.
Zverev beats Berankis to begin bid for 3rd Munich Open title
MUNICH — Alexander Zverev began his bid for a third Munich Open title by beating Ricardas Berankis 6-2, 6-4 Wednesday in the second round.
The top-seeded Zverev, who won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, hit six aces, saved three of the five break points he faced and converted five of his own against his 89th-ranked opponent.
The sixth-ranked German will next face Ilya Ivashka in the quarterfinals. The 107th-ranked player from Belarus overcame American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-2. McDonald had upset sixth-seeded Dusan Lajovic on Tuesday.
Also, second-seeded Casper Ruud defeated Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2 and John Millman progressed after opponent Guido Pella retired with injury while trailing 6-4, 2-0.
Valladolid draws 2-2 with Athletic to escape relegation zone
MADRID — Valladolid twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday and climb out of the Spanish league’s relegation zone.
Shon Weissman scored an 85th-minute equalizer to give the visitors the point that lifted it to 17th place with five rounds left.
Valladolid is tied on 30 points with 18th-pace Elche but is ahead on goal difference.
Athletic took the lead through Jon Morcillo in the 14th before Fabián Orellana leveled the match in the 70th and Raúl García put the hosts ahead again in the 76th at the San Mamés Stadium.
The draw extended Valladolid’s winless streak in the league to seven matches.
Athletic was looking to keep the momentum from a win over leader Atlético Madrid on Sunday. It sits in ninth place and still has an outside chance of qualifying for the Europa League.
Leicester winger Barnes out for season, will miss Euro 2020
LEICESTER, England — Leicester will be without winger Harvey Barnes for the rest of the season after the England international underwent a second knee operation that rules him out of contention for this year’s European Championship.
Barnes had a setback in his recovery from an injury he sustained against Arsenal on Feb. 28 and requires a “minor operation just to clear up some of the damage in his knee,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said Wednesday.
F1’s Canadian GP replaced by Turkish GP amid pandemic
MONTREAL — Formula One’s Canadian Grand Prix has been canceled for the second year in a row amid coronavirus restrictions and will be replaced by a race in Turkey, organizers said Wednesday.
F1 said it is impossible to hold the June 13 race in Canada this year because of a mandatory 14-day quarantine, and a Turkish GP will be held on that date instead.
Fans will get refunds or can transfer their tickets to next year’s race in Montreal.
Turkey returned to F1’s reshaped calendar last year and hosted a race for the first time since 2011. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton sealed his record-equaling seventh F1 title in Istanbul.
Bill to let SC college athletes make money heads to governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill allowing college athletes in South Carolina to make money or other benefits from their names and images is on its way to the governor’s desk.
The House passed the bill 103-15 on Wednesday with supporters saying it was critical to get it out as quickly as possible because Florida’s law allowing athletes to cash in goes into effect this summer, and nearby states with teams that compete with Clemson and South Carolina are also close to passing similar proposals.
“We’re surrounded,” Rep. Tim McGinnis, a Republican from Myrtle Beach.
The bill allows athletes to be paid from outside organizations for autograph sessions, guest appearances, sponsorships or other events that use their name, image or likeness.
Athletic department leaders from Clemson and South Carolina as well as other schools backed the legislation.
Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fined $50,000 for strip club visit
NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for violating the league’s health and safety rules by visiting a strip club in Miami last week with teammate Sterling Brown, who was assaulted outside the establishment.
The league bars players from attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges and clubs. The Rockets were in Miami to play the Heat when the visit occurred April 19.
According to an incident report, Miami-Dade police responding to an anonymous call about a fight in the parking lot of Booby Trap on the River around 7 a.m. found Brown with multiple lacerations. He was with another Black male and the report says both men “became belligerent and refused to cooperate.”
Brown was identified by a fire department captain who took him to a hospital. The incident report says that there were no witnesses at the scene and club employees said they did not see what happened.
