MLB owners meet amid labor negotiations with players’ union
CHICAGO — New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said he voted for Major League Baseball’s proposal to lower the luxury tax threshold, a plan opposed by the players’ union with the sport on the brink of its first work stoppage on 26 years.
The luxury tax, formally known as the competitive balance tax, had a threshold of $210 million this year. Owners proposed lowering it to $180 million and adding a $100 million payroll floor. The union long has opposed a floor, fearing it would lead to a hard cap.
Speaking Wednesday at Major League Baseball’s regular owners’ meetings, Steinbrenner said the CBT proposal was approved by the labor policy committee.
“There’s seven of us on labor policy,” Steinbrenner said. “Boston, me, several mid-markets, a couple small markets. We’re a very diverse group, and when we came up with the proposal, including CBT and luxury tax that we brought to the union, it was a unanimous, on our committee, a unanimous deal.
“And every owner on the committee, there are certainly things in the proposal that we didn’t like, I mean every owner. But we wanted to put together a proposal that address their concerns and come together as a group.”
MLB’s five-year labor contract expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1, and Steinbrenner said the owners are having discussions with the players’ union “on a continuous basis.”
NCAA women’s basketball tournament expands to 68 teams
The NCAA women’s basketball tournament is expanding to 68 teams beginning with the current season, giving it an equal number of participants as the men’s tournament as part of a concerted effort at gender parity.
The men’s tournament expanded to 68 teams in 2011 with four first-round games traditionally played in Dayton, Ohio. The first four for the women’s tournament will take place on the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16 this season, but they will move to a to-be-determined neutral site beginning with the 2023 tournament.
“This immediate expansion of the women’s basketball championship reinforces the fact that leaders within Division I are committed to strengthening aspects of the women’s basketball championship that directly impact student-athletes,” said West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, the chairman of the Division I Council.
“We look forward to the positive change this will have for the student experience at the championship,” Lyons said, “especially as it relates to equal team opportunities to compete in the tournament.”
The expansion of the women’s tournament was among the recommendations put forth in August after a comprehensive external gender equity review conducted by the law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink. It was commissioned after backlash driven by social media of disparities in the men’s and women’s tournaments, including weight rooms and other facilities.
Belt stays with Giants, accepts $18.4M qualifying offer
NEW YORK — First baseman Brandon Belt accepted an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday rather than pursue bidders as a free agent.
Belt was the only one to accept among the 14 free agents who received the offers from their former clubs on Nov. 7.
Players who turned down offers included first baseman Freddie Freeman (Atlanta), shortstop Carlos Correa and right-hander Justin Verlander (Houston), right-hander Raisel Iglesias (Los Angeles Angels), left-hander Robbie Ray and second baseman/shortstop Marcus Semien (Toronto), outfielder Nick Castellanos (Cincinnati), shortstop Trevor Story (Colorado), shortstop Corey Seager and infielder/outfielder Chris Taylor (Los Angeles Dodgers) and outfielder Michael Conforto (New York Mets).
Two of the players who received offers have finalized contracts with new teams. Left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez left Boston for a $77 million, five-year contract with Detroit, and right-hander Noah Syndergaard left the Mets for a $21 million, one-year contract with the Angels.
NFL updates COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thanksgiving
The NFL is requiring players and staff to wear masks inside team facilities regardless of vaccination status for a week starting on Thanksgiving, and they must be tested twice for COVID-19 after the holiday.
The league’s protocols were updated as a result of increasing rates of COVID-19 across the country. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger each missed a game in consecutive weeks because of COVID-19.
“This upward trend, coupled with the onset of colder weather driving individuals indoors, has resulted in an increased risk of infection among players and staff,” the league said in a memo sent to teams Tuesday and obtained by The Associated Press. “Our experts and data confirm that getting vaccinated remains our strongest defense against contracting and transmission of the virus within club facilities.”
Additional masking will not be required outdoors or in the practice bubble. Testing will take place on Monday Nov. 29 and Wednesday Dec. 1.
Also, the league is encouraging teams to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing for friends and family of players and staff if they’re visiting or staying with them for Thanksgiving. The testing should be conducted before friends and family interact with players and staff, and should be arranged at times separate from when players and staff are testing.
Indians officially changing name to Guardians this week
CLEVELAND — A new era of big-league baseball in Cleveland is about to start. The Guardians will be off and running.
The hitting and fielding comes in a few months.
The Indians will officially transition to Guardians on Friday, completing a name change that has been happening in stages — and with one unplanned complication — over the past few months.
The team sent out a release Wednesday saying its team shop at Progressive Field will begin selling Guardians merchandise and souvenirs later this week. The store at the team’s downtown ballpark will exclusively sell Guardians gear before caps, jerseys and more become available at retail outlets in northeast Ohio on Nov. 23.
The team said some digital elements will change Thursday before Cleveland’s team website and social media handles transition to Guardians on Friday.
It’s been a sometimes challenging path to the name change for Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team, which has been known as the Indians since 1915. The decision to drop Indians drew a backlash from some fans who felt team owner Larry Dolan gave in to the wishes of a vocal minority.
Dolan has said his decision to move away from Indians was spurred by a reaction to the national reckoning on racist names and symbols.
The team wanted to find a name that suited Cleveland’s community and history, and following a year-long process that included surveys and interviews with fans, area leaders and front-office members, the team chose Guardians, a name inspired by eight massive, art-deco statues on the Hope Memorial Bridge near the ballpark.
However, there was a legal snag along the way as a local roller derby team called the Cleveland Guardians filed a lawsuit against the team alleging trademark infringement.
Verlander agrees to $25M, 1-year deal with Astros
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander has agreed to a $25 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros that includes a conditional $25 million player option for a second season.
Verlander became a free agent after completing a $94 million, three-year contract with the Astros. He played in just one game in the past two seasons.
He made just one start in 2020, pitching six innings on July 24 in a win over Seattle on opening day before being placed on the injured list with strained right forearm. He attempted a comeback after he was injured, but announced on Sept. 19, 2020 that he needed Tommy John surgery and underwent the procedure on Oct. 1.
He said earlier this year that his rehabilitation was going well and added that he hated that he only played one game in the time that deal covered.
“That gnaws at me,” he said. “But ... this was an unfortunate injury that nobody could have seen coming. But I still do like to earn my keep.”
The 38-year-old right-hander is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and the 2011 AL MVP.
Verlander spent his first 13 seasons with the Detroit Tigers before being traded to the Astros on Aug. 31, 2017. His stellar performance after the late deal helped Houston to its first World Series title that season. He is 43-15 with a 2.45 ERA and 640 strikeouts in 74 starts for the Astros.
Novak Djokovic beats Rublev to reach ATP Finals semifinals
TURIN, Italy — Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals by beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.
The top-ranked Djokovic is attempting to match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players in the world.
Djokovic was again almost perfect on his serve, although Rublev managed to break him in the opening game. Djokovic broke twice in each set and won the match with his 12th ace.
“I knew that I had to be on my toes and start well,” Djokovic said. “I dropped my serve again like in the first match. It was quite a nervous start from both of us until 4-3, then with new balls I somehow managed to find the right shots at the right time.
“Winning the first set I put additional pressure on him, and I started to maybe play more consistently from the back of the court. I served well, that helped tremendously. I wanted to put him out of his comfort zone, taking away the time and mix up the pace.”
Djokovic is now 2-0 in the Green Group. He beat Casper Ruud in his opening group match.
Ruud kept alive his hopes of making the semifinals by fighting back from a set down to beat Cameron Norrie 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. He now faces Rublev on Friday with a place in the final four on the line for both players.
Norrie was called in as the second alternate after 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to withdraw with an injured elbow. Matteo Berrettini was replaced by Jannik Sinner on Tuesday.
Sinner had won his match just hours after finding out he would play in the tournament and it seemed as if Norrie was going to do the same after a storming start from the British player.
Muguruza beats Kontaveit in 2 sets to win WTA Finals title
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Garbiñe Muguruza said earlier in the week that playing at Mexico was like playing at home. After winning the WTA Finals title on Wednesday, it certainly looked that way.
The 28-year-old Spaniard beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 to win WTA Finals title for the first time in her career and improve her record playing in Mexico at 14 wins and two losses.
Muguruza, who won back-to-back titles in Monterrey in northern Mexico in 2018 and 2019, became the first Spaniard to win the women´s season-ending tournament.
Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario was a runner-up two times, the last time in 1993.
The former No. 1-ranked Muguruza, who was a semifinalist of the WTA Finals in 2015, also became the oldest champion since Serena Williams won it in 2014 and will finish the season at No. 3 in the rankings, her best performance since 2017.
Muguruza was backed the whole week by a raucous crowd who gathered at Estadio Akron to cheer and clap for her as if she was one of their own.
Despite the loss, Kontaveit, who soared from No. 30 in the rankings into the top 10 in the last few months, is projected to finish at No. 7 in the rankings.
The 25-year-old Estonian finished the season with a 29-4 record in her last 33 matches, including her title run at Ostrava. Prior to that stretch she had a 19-13 record for the year.
Lions QB Jared Goff sits out practice with oblique injury
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions held out Jared Goff from Wednesday’s practice after the starting quarterback suffered an oblique injury in last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
His absence raises questions about his availability for Sunday’s against the Cleveland Browns.
“He’s going to sit today,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said on Wednesday. “And then we’ll reassess tomorrow and see how he’s feeling.”
Goff, who said he was more sore than expected this week, ended up finishing Sunday’s game, which was a 16-16 tie. The Lions quarterback was only able to complete 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards. On Wednesday, he admitted the injury affected his throwing motion against the Steelers.
“There were definitely some limitations there that I don’t know if I realized it in the moment,” Goff said.
Taking first-team reps in replacing Goff at practice was Tim Boyle. This offseason, the Lions signed Boyle to a one-year contract in free agency to back up Goff. Boyle, who spent the previous three years behind Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, is still on the injured reserve list after suffering a broken thumb in the preseason. He returned to practice last week, and Campbell noted that he looks fully healed.
Flacco to get start at QB for Jets on Sunday vs. Dolphins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Mike White era is over almost as quickly as it began.
Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins, a surprising decision by the 2-7 team that will be without injured starter Zach Wilson for the fourth straight game.
Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick, sprained the posterior collateral ligament in his right knee against New England on Oct. 24 and is still not 100%. White started the last three games in Wilson’s place, but the Jets decided to go with the 36-year-old Flacco this week against the Dolphins’ aggressive defense.
Browns’ Mayfield ‘beat up’, not practicing with Lions coming
BEREA, Ohio — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not practicing Wednesday in hopes of letting several injuries heal so he can play this week against the winless Detroit Lions.
Mayfield has played most of the season with a torn labrum and fracture in his left, non-throwing shoulder. He suffered a bruised right knee in Sunday’s loss to New England, which came a week after he hurt his left foot at Cincinnati.
“This is probably the most beat up I’ve ever been in my career, and it’s not like it’s one particular thing, it’s multiple,” said Mayfield, who limped slightly as he walked to the podium to speak with reporters.
”It’s just that time of year.”
But it’s also a critical stretch for the Browns (5-5), whose playoff hopes are fading with each loss.
After playing the Lions (0-8-1), they’ll begin a unique three-week stretch in which they’ll face Baltimore, get their bye, and play the Ravens (6-3) again with perhaps the AFC North on the line.
Packers’ Rodgers doesn’t practice because of toe issue
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers’ imperfect offense hasn’t been getting the practice it needs.
And it might not get it this week, either.
Reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who missed a game because of COVID-19 and didn’t rejoin the team until the day before Sunday’s 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, wasn’t on the practice field Wednesday because of an injured toe.
“I’m not sure what my status will be tomorrow or Friday, but I’d like to get out there if I’m feeling good enough,” Rodgers said.
“But it’s definitely a better week than last week being separated, being able to go through all the meetings. I plan on being at practice on the field tomorrow. Not sure how much involvement I’ll do, though.”
While the Packers (8-2) are atop the NFC North entering Sunday’s game at Minnesota (4-5), the offense hasn’t found its stride. Last year, the Packers led the NFL in scoring. Through Week 10, Rodgers’ passer rating is down almost 20 points and Green Bay is producing 10.2 fewer points per game.
Judge orders Ruggs back to court after missed alcohol test
LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas judge ordered former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III to appear before her on Monday after learning he missed a required alcohol test while on house arrest following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph.
Ruggs’ lawyers told Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum that Ruggs “self-tested” negative shortly after missing one of his calls for a breath test last weekend.
Ruggs’ attorney, David Chesnoff, blamed the delay on trouble with testing equipment.
A note posted later in the court record shows Ruggs, 22, missed a test at 4:41 p.m. Saturday and that he completed “a client initiated remote breath test” at 6:28 p.m.
The alcohol monitoring agency noted that it “cannot confirm Mr. Rugg’s sobriety during this point-in-time,” and said Ruggs’ attorney provided an updated phone number for text notifications for Ruggs’ remote breath test.
Ruggs was not in court Wednesday for a brief hearing during which Baucum declined his lawyers’ request for a court order to obtain fire department records about the Nov. 2 crash and fire. She said she’d reconsider if they can’t get the records themselves.
Ruggs could face a return to jail. A judge who set his bail at $150,000 warned Ruggs directly that if he didn’t comply with release restrictions he would face re-arrest.
Ruggs is under home confinement with electronic monitoring and four-times-a-day alcohol checks. He is required to respond to a telephone or text signal by blowing into a device that checks his blood-alcohol level. Records show he owns a $1.1 million home not far from where the crash occurred.
Prosecutors have said Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level after the crash was 0.16%, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.
Authorities said he and his girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, were injured when Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s Toyota Rav4, rupturing that vehicle’s fuel tank.
Status of Seattle’s Chris Carson remains uncertain
RENTON, Wash. — The status of the Seattle Seahawks’ Chris Carson remains uncertain, with coach Pete Carroll saying the bruising back has not made the “positive progress” the team was hoping.
Carson returned to practice last week in a limited capacity after missing the previous four games with a neck ailment that popped up following the Week 4 victory over San Francisco. Carson was not added to the active roster ahead of last Sunday’s game against Green Bay.
Carroll said Carson would not practice Wednesday as the Seahawks began preparations for Sunday’s game against Arizona. Asked if Carson had suffered a setback, Carroll sounded ominous.
State media release attributed to Peng raises WTA concerns
BEIJING — The head of the women’s professional tennis tour questioned the legitimacy of what Chinese state media said was a retraction by a Grand Slam doubles champion who has accused a former top government official of sexual assault.
WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said Wednesday that a statement attributed to Peng Shuai and tweeted out by CGTN, the international arm of Chinese state broadcaster CCTV — which said it contained the contents of an email she wrote to Simon — “only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts.”
Peng is a 35-year-old from China and a former No. 1-ranked player in women’s doubles who won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.
She wrote in a lengthy social media post earlier this month that a former vice premier and member of the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals.
The post was removed from her verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, and the country’s state-controlled media has suppressed all reporting on the case.
Simon called Sunday for a full investigation and demanded that Peng not be censored. Those expressing concern about the case and Peng’s safety also have included ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.
Flooding forces Abbotsford Canucks to postpone 2 AHL games
ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia — The Abbotsford Canucks’ American Hockey League games scheduled for Friday and Sunday against the Bakersfield Condors were postponed Wednesday because of flooding in and around the city.
The region was overwhelmed by weekend rainstorms that caused flooding and landslides, washing out roads and stranding drivers and residents.
Evacuation orders have been issued for about 1,000 properties in the area, including a number of large dairy and poultry farms and other agricultural operations, and the British Columbia government has declared a state of emergency.
Chinese hockey team loses another game in test for Olympics
MYTISHCHI, Russia — The players hoping to make China’s men’s hockey team for next year’s Beijing Olympics lost a second trial game against a Russian club on Wednesday as uncertainty builds over whether they will be allowed to play at the Winter Games.
International Ice Hockey Federation officials observed Kunlun Red Star’s 4-1 loss to Avangard Omsk in the Kontinental Hockey League. The Chinese team’s 5-4 overtime loss to Amur Khabarovsk in another KHL game two days earlier was also used to assess the competitive strength of the team. Kunlun has a 7-22 record in the Russia-based league.
Kunlun coach Ivano Zanatta said the games were evidence his team meets the Olympic standard.
“Definitely not second to a Norway or a Denmark or Latvia. We’re equal to those countries,” Zanatta said. “Today and the last game they proved they have the character and the ability and they have the right to participate in their own Olympics.”
Denmark and Latvia qualified for Beijing. Norway is the highest-ranked unqualified team — and a possible replacement if China doesn’t play.
China is using Kunlun as a proxy for the national team. Most of the roster consists of North American-born players who league records list as having taken Chinese nationality. More players could be naturalized in time for the Olympics.
Clemson’s Swinney: WR Ross will enter NFL draft
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said leading receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery to fix the stress fracture in his foot then get ready for the NFL draft.
Ross will miss Saturday’s game against Wake Forest and the season-ending rivalry contest at South Carolina on Nov. 27.
Swinney said Wednesday he wasn’t sure if Ross would be ready to play in a bowl game, “but he’ll be ready to train and do what he needs to do for the (NFL) combine.”
Ross had the option to play for the Tigers in 2022, but Swinney said he has chosen the NFL.
“He doesn’t need another season here,” Swinney said. “He’s going pro.”
Ross has 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns. He first gained attention as a freshman when he had three catches for 153 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown reception in Clemson’s 44-16 national championship victory over Alabama to end the 2018 season.
Red Sox owners in talks to buy NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins
BOSTON — The owners of the Boston Red Sox are in talks to buy the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins.
Red Sox President Sam Kennedy confirmed on Wednesday that Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Major League Baseball team as well as Liverpool FC of the Premier League and is partners in the RFK Racing NASCAR team, has been working on a deal for the professional hockey club. The talks were first reported by Sportico.
Former Penguins star and current part-owner Mario Lemieux and the management team will reportedly remain in place.
Kennedy declined to elaborate on the terms of the deal. A Penguins spokeswoman did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Sportico valued the Penguins last month at $845 million.
FSG has been looking to add another major sports franchise to its portfolio.
This spring, it brought on as an investor Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who has said he ultimately wants to own an NBA team. FSG received a reported $750 million investment from RedBird Capital Partners in March that valued the sports conglomerate at $7.35 billion.
Pereira, Johnston announced as part of USFL management team
LOS ANGELES — Fox Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira and game analyst Daryl Johnston will be part of the United States Football League’s senior management team when the league debuts next spring.
The announcement was made Wednesday. Pereira, who will be the head of officiating, was the NFL’s vice president of officiating for six seasons before retiring after the 2009 season. He has been with Fox Sports since 2010.
Johnston will serve as the executive vice president for football operations. This will be his third experience with a spring league after serving front office roles for two teams in the Alliance of American Football and XFL. Johnston played 11 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys and was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.
The league will launch in April with eight teams and two divisions, the North and South. Each team will play a 10-game schedule, with semifinals in each division and a title game. Announcements of team locations are forthcoming.
Fox Sports is a controlling partner in the league. It is not affiliated with the previous USFL, which played three seasons from 1983-85.
Panthers say Barkov will be week-to-week with injury
SUNRISE, Fla. — Aleksander Barkov is hurt, and the Florida Panthers are relieved it’s not as bad as initially feared.
Barkov will be week-to-week with a knee injury but will not need surgery, Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette revealed Wednesday.
“It’s the best-case scenario,” Brunette said. “Could have been worse. We’ll deal with it as we go.”
Barkov was injured in a knee-to-knee collision with Scott Mayfield of the New York Islanders in the second period of their game Tuesday night, won 6-1 by Florida. Mayfield was called for a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
The Panthers’ captain and leading scorer remained down on the ice for a few moments, then was helped to the locker room and seemed unable to put any weight on his left leg. But teammates said he was moving around a bit after the game, and tests on Wednesday ruled out major damage.
The Islanders said they didn’t believe Mayfield’s hit was a dirty play, and Brunette agreed.
Russian track doping suspension extended into 7th year
MONACO — Russia’s doping suspension from track and field was extended into a seventh year on Wednesday, with cautious praise for reformers and a warning that not everyone supports their changes.
World Athletics voted to maintain the suspension, which was first imposed in November 2015, at its congress. The sport’s governing body said 126 national federations voted for the extension, with 18 against and 34 not voting.
The vote followed a presentation from the head of World Athletics’ task force supervising Russia’s reforms, Rune Andersen. He wrote in a report that there is a “new culture” at the troubled Russian track and field federation, known as RusAF.
The federation is under new management after former president Dmitry Shlyakhtin and four other officials were banned for obstructing an anti-doping investigation into a top athlete by presenting fake medical documents. Russia was hoping to have the ban lifted in 2019 before that case pushed the country back to the brink of being expelled from World Athletics altogether.
Michigan hoops coach Juwan Howard agrees to 5-year extension
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan and men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard have agreed to a five-year extension totaling over $16.9 million that keeps him under contract through the 2025-26 season.
The announcement was made by athletic director Warde Manuel on Tuesday night, a couple hours before the reigning Associated Press coach of the year led the fourth-ranked Wolverines against Seton Hall.
“I’m honored to be regarded in such a way that the university wished to continue a lasting relationship with me,” Howard said. “It was a surprise when Warde approached me, and it didn’t take long for us to get on the same page.
“I’m grateful to him, our great university and my talented young men who sacrifice every day. The love I have for the University of Michigan is beyond words.”
Contract details released Wednesday through a public records request show Howard will make $3.25 million the first year of the contract. The figure goes up to $3.32 million, $3.38 million, $3.45 million and $3.52 million each of the ensuing years.
Manuel hired Howard in May 2019, giving the Miami Heat assistant and member of Michigan’s Fab Five a chance to be a head coach. Howard replaced John Beilein when he bolted to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Wizards’ GM Tommy Sheppard gets extension amid fast start
WASHINGTON — Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard has received a contract extension amid Washington’s fast start to the season.
Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday that Sheppard and Sashi Brown signed multiyear extensions and received promotions. Sheppard now becomes president and GM of the Wizards. Brown, who has served as a chief planning and operations officer, is now president of Monumental Basketball and special advisor to the office of the CEO at Monumental Sports & Entertainment.
“Tommy has effectively improved our team each year of his tenure by following the plan he laid out to us as his vision when we hired him as general manager and Sashi has been instrumental in making us a leader in analytics, research and player engagement while efficiently streamlining operations across all of our basketball teams and venues,” said Ted Leonsis, the Wizards’ owner and founder and CEO of MS&E.
The Wizards were 10-3 entering Wednesday night’s game at Charlotte, the best record in the Eastern Conference and their best start since 1974-75.
Washington hired Wes Unseld Jr. as its new coach in the offseason and traded Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster that brought Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Wizards. Washington also acquired guard Spencer Dinwiddie in another move that’s paid dividends.
AP source: Mets, Eppler near 4-year GM deal
NEW YORK — The New York Mets were close to completing a deal Wednesday night to hire Billy Eppler as general manager, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
Eppler and the Mets were nearing a four-year contract, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not finalized.
New York was completing a background check on Eppler, fired as general manager of the Los Angeles Angels a little more than a year ago after five unsuccessful seasons. But it appears the Mets have finally found their GM following a ridiculed search that had dragged on for more than six weeks since the 2021 season ended.
Eppler is expected to be introduced by the team Friday, and he would become the Mets’ fifth head of baseball operations in 13 months. With an uncertain offseason already underway, his return to New York would mark a major step toward restoring stability in the front-office structure under owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson.
The 46-year-old Eppler was GM of the Angels from 2015-20, overseeing five straight losing seasons. The team went 332-376 (.469) under three managers, with a rotating cast of supporting players around Mike Trout and Albert Pujols.
Blackhawks hire Rob Cookson as assistant coach
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired Rob Cookson as an assistant coach and promoted Marc Crawford to associate coach.
The Blackhawks announced the moves before Wednesday night’s game at Seattle. The 60-year-old Cookson also has worked on NHL staffs with Ottawa, Calgary and Philadelphia.
“Rob’s extensive NHL experience will complement our staff immediately,” interim general manager Kyle Davidson said in a release. “It’s his fresh perspective, however, that will really benefit the team as we work on this transition. We look forward to Rob meeting us on this road trip and I know he is eager to get going with this group.”
The Blackhawks had been working with a smaller staff since coach Jeremy Colliton and assistants Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank were fired on Nov. 6. Derek King was promoted from the minors, replacing Colliton on an interim basis.
