Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after marijuana test
American champion Sha’Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana.
Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, spoke of her ban Friday on the “Today” show. She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson’s spot in the 100.
Richardson accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27, which would be in time to run in the women’s relays. USA Track and Field has not disclosed plans for the relay.
The 21-year-old sprinter was expected to face Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in one of the most highly anticipated races of the Olympic track meet.
On Thursday, as reports swirled about her possible marijuana use, Richardson put out a tweet that said, simply: “I am human.” On Friday, she went on TV and said she smoked marijuana as a way of coping with her mother’s recent death.
“I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by badness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” she told NBC. “I know I can’t hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”
Richardson had what could have been a three-month sanction reduced to one month because she participated in a counseling program
Niemann, Lewis share 36-hole lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic
DETROIT — Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis topped the jam-packed leaderboard heading into the weekend in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Niemann and Lewis each shot 3-under 69 on Friday to reach 10-under 134. Troy Merritt (68), Chris Kirk (68) and Max Homa (65) were a shot back.
First-round leader Davis Thompson was one of eight players two strokes back. The 22-year-old Thompson had a 1-over 73, a day after matching a Detroit Golf Club record with a 63.
Murray leaves Wimbledon with a question: ‘Is it worth it?’
WIMBLEDON, England — Andy Murray was pleased to be back playing singles at Wimbledon after a four-year absence, pleased to make it through three matches this week without any new injuries and pleased to be playing in front of raucous crowds.
And still, after a 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 loss at Centre Court to No. 10 seed Denis Shapovalov on Friday night, Murray was left asking himself a rather glum question.
“There is a part of me that feels a bit like I have put in so much work the last three months and, ultimately, didn’t play how I would want and expect. And it’s like: Is it worth it?” Murray said. “Is all of that training and everything that you’re doing in the gym — unless you’re able to, like, practice and improve your game and get matches and continue (to) get a run of tournaments — is it worth all of the work that you’re doing?”
And then he offered an answer. Sort of.
“There is part of me that feels like, yes, it is, because I had great memories and stuff from this event and (played) in some brilliant atmosphere,” Murray said. “But then, also, I finished the match tonight and I’m saying to my team ... ‘I’m just not happy with how I played.’”
The 34-year-old Murray recently returned to the tour after a three-month absence because of a groin problem, just the latest in a series of injuries.
Most serious was the bad hip that wound up requiring two operations. That is why he hadn’t played singles at the All England Club since 2017, a year after he won his second title at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
The first, famously, came in 2013, making him Britain’s first male champion there in 77 years.
Murray opened this trip to Wimbledon with a four-set victory over 24th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili, then needed five sets to edge Oscar Otte.
Pérez joins Ohtani, Mancini, Alonso, Story in Home Run Derby
Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez will join Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles, Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.
Pérez will become the fourth Kansas City player in the derby after Bo Jackson (1989), Danny Tartabull (1991) and Mike Moustakas (2017).
Perez, a seven-time All-Star, entered Friday ninth in the AL with 19 home runs.
Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.
Baz, Kazmir, Starling join Frazier for US Olympic baseball
NEW YORK — Joe Ryan, one of two Tampa Bay young arms picked for the U.S. Olympic rotation, recognizes how baseball players are unlike most other athletes going to the Tokyo Games.
“When we get on the plane, I think I’ll get pretty excited,” he said after the roster was announced Friday, “but even then, I’ve got a season to go. I’ve still got other things going on here.”
“So we’re kind of talking about how it’s different than other Olympic sports, that other people are going in, they’ve been working four years for this. And we’re like, all right, when we’re done, I’ve got to start five days later or whatever it is,” he said.
Ryan, 25-year-old Triple-A right-hander, was a holdover from qualifying and 22-year-old Double-A righty Shane Baz was added to the 24-man roster by manager Mike Scioscia. They’ll be joined in the rotation by Toronto right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson and former Texas right-hander Nick Martinez, now with Fukuoka in Japan.
“You look at Tampa’s future and you look at these two guys if they develop to their potential on the mound, that team’s going to be good for a while,” Scioscia said.
Baz also is going to the All-Star Futures Game on July 11 at Denver’s Coors Field.
“Obviously you want to play in the big leagues, but winning a gold medal for your country that’s pretty tough to beat,” Baz said.
Scioscia also included 37-year-old left-hander Scott Kazmir, who could be his fifth starter, and outfielder Bubba Starling among 10 additions.
They joined a group from qualifying led by third baseman Todd Frazier, relievers Edwin Jackson and David Robertson, and Miami infielder Eddy Alvarez, a 2014 silver medalist in short-track speedskating.
Major League Baseball does not allow players on 40-man rosters to participate in the Olympics and many teams discourage top eligible prospects from playing.
Spain wins on penalties, Italy also advances at Euro 2020
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Mikel Oyarzabal converted the decisive spot kick Friday to give Spain a place in the European Championship semifinals following a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Switzerland.
The match had ended in a 1-1 draw through extra time.
Oyarzabal scored past goalkeeper Yann Sommer, whose penalty save on France striker Kylian Mbappe’s shot in a shootout in the round of 16 had put Switzerland into the quarterfinals at the tournament for the first time.
Spain’s players and coaching staff poured onto the field at Saint Petersburg Stadium to celebrate with Oyarzabal as many from the Switzerland team fell to their knees inside the center circle.
Spain will play Italy in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London. The team is two wins away from emulating the country’s golden generation, which won European titles in 2008 and 2012.
Sergio Busquets and Rodri failed to convert in the shootout for Spain, which has missed its last five penalties in normal time.
Switzerland made all five from the spot against World Cup champion France but failed with three of its four attempts this time. Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji and Ruben Vargas all failed to score.
An own-goal by Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria had given Spain the lead in the eighth minute. The Swiss equalized when Xherdan Shaqiri took advantage of a defensive mix-up in the 68th.
Remo Freuler was shown a straight red card in the 78th for a studs-up challenge on Spain substitute Gerard Moreno.
Swim caps for thick, curly hair not allowed at Olympics
Swimming caps designed for natural Black hair won’t be allowed at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, with the sport’s world governing body saying they are unsuitable due to them not “following the natural form of the head.”
The British brand Soul Cap sought to have its products officially recognized by FINA, but its application submitted last year was rejected. The company makes extra-large caps designed to protect thick, curly, and voluminous hair.
The caps were barred by FINA on the grounds that to their “best knowledge, the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require to use, caps of such size and configuration.”
FINA described the swim caps as unsuitable due to them not “following the natural form of the head.”
The Switzerland-based governing body said Friday that it is currently reviewing the situation with Soul Cap and similar products while “understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation.”
FINA said in the statement that it is committed to ensuring all aquatics athletes have access to appropriate swimwear for competition as long as such swimwear doesn’t provide a competitive advantage.
“We don’t see this as a set back, but a chance to open up a dialogue to make a bigger difference in aquatics,” Soul Cap cofounders Toks Ahmed-Salawudeen and Michael Chapman tweeted. “A huge thanks to all who have supported us and our work so far.”
Olympic champion McNeal loses appeal against 5-year ban
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Olympic champion Brianna McNeal lost her appeal on Friday against a five-year ban for breaking anti-doping rules that prevents the American defending her 100-meter hurdles title at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges dismissed McNeal’s challenge to the ban imposed by track and field authorities for “tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control.”
The court, and track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit previously, have not given specifics of the case. A detailed verdict was not published Friday.
McNeal revealed the context of the case in an interview with the New York Times published ahead of the court in Switzerland announcing its ruling.
The 29-year-old runner said the case was related to missing a doping control in January 2020 while recovering from surgery to terminate a pregnancy.
In a later exchange with the AIU to verify the details, McNeal said she had changed the date on medical documents after mistaking when the surgery took place.
Indians’ Josh Naylor has surgery for leg fractures
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor had surgery Friday for multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments sustained in a collision with a teammate during a game Sunday at Minnesota.
The surgery was performed by foot and ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz at the Cleveland Clinic.
Naylor and rookie second baseman Ernie Clement ran into each other as they converged on a fly ball in short right field. Naylor’s foot got trapped underneath him after he slammed into Clement. Naylor was sent sprawling and his lower right leg was bent back awkwardly.
Naylor is batting .253 with seven homers and 21 RBIs while playing right field and first base. The 24-year-old was acquired from San Diego last season.
Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws in Detroit
DETROIT — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for COVID-19.
The PGA Tour made the announcement Friday just before Matsuyama was scheduled to start his second round. Tour officials were unable to say whether Matsuyama has been vaccinated. The PGA Tour, though, does not test fully vaccinated players.
“I will take all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all others,” he said in a statement. “I appreciate and thank everyone for their concern in advance. I look forward to full recovery and returning to competition as soon as possible.”
Matsuyama shot an even-par 72 on Thursday, playing with PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.
Mickelson and Fowler were informed of Matsuyama’s positive test shortly before they began play Friday. According to the PGA Tour’s COVID-19 protocols, Mickelson and Fowler were not subject to contact tracing.
Former Georgia, Miami coach Richt says he has Parkinson’s
ATLANTA — Former Georgia and Miami football coach Mark Richt has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Richt, who guided the Bulldogs for 15 seasons and closed out his coaching career at alma mater Miami, made the announcement on Twitter.
“I have been waddling around lately and people have been asking me what’s wrong,” he wrote Thursday. “I’ve decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.”
The 61-year-old Richt said he is relying on his deep faith to cope with the condition.
Florida high school ex-quarterback dies in gunfire barrage
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A star Florida high school quarterback playing for a Georgia university died after more than 50 gunshots were fired into the car he was driving.
Ladarius Clardy, 18, was found dead with several gunshot wounds before dawn Thursday after the vehicle he was driving crashed at a Pensacola intersection. Local news outlets report an unnamed 19-year-old passenger underwent surgery for gunshot wounds Thursday at a Pensacola hospital. The passenger’s condition was unknown early Friday.
Clardy was attending Kennesaw State University in suburban Atlanta, where he had played in several games.
Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said at a news conference Thursday that investigators are seeking suspects and urged those with information to contact police.
Clardy has been a football and track star at Pensacola’s Pine Forest High School, graduating in 2020 with the high school’s passing record.
“He’s my favorite quarterback of all time,” Pine Forest teammate and current University of Alabama at Birmingham football player Dacarrion McWilliams told the Pensacola News Journal. “I have just been laying in bed all day thinking about how and why this could happen. He was my brother. We grew up together since we were little.”
Clardy’s father is a longtime youth football coach in the Florida panhandle city. His son was also remembered as a strong student and peer leader.
“He had it all,” former Pine Forest head coach Jason McDonald told the News Journal. “From elementary to middle and high school, you couldn’t say enough about him. Great kid in the classroom, hard-worker. He was a natural-born leader.”
Clardy had played briefly in two games for Kennesaw State and was returning for his sophomore season. The Georgia university said it will offer grief counseling to Clardy’s teammates.
Wild sign Joel Eriksson Ek to $42M, 8-year contract
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed forward Joel Eriksson Ek to a $42 million, eight-year contract Friday that carries an an annual salary cap hit of $5.25 million.
Eriksson Ek had a career-high 30 points on 19 goals and 11 assists in 56 games last season. The 24-year-old Swede led the Wild in faceoff wins and was fourth in voting for the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward.
He has 43 goals and 45 assists and 158 blocked shots in 266 career regular-season games with Minnesota. The Wild picked him 20th in the 2015 draft.
Kroos retires from national team after 106 games for Germany
MUNICH — Germany midfielder Toni Kroos announced his retirement from the national team on Friday after 106 appearances for his country.
The 31-year-old Kroos said “the decision is made, it’s irreversible” in a podcast that he hosts with his younger brother Felix.
Kroos’ last game was Germany’s 2-0 defeat to England in the European Championship’s round of 16 on Tuesday. The Real Madrid midfielder recovered from the coronavirus in time to take part in the tournament.
Kroos did not say if he had spoken with incoming Germany coach Hansi Flick about staying on.
“It’s a decision for the family and for me, because it’s also good for me to be more with the family. I want to be there and needed as a husband and papa,” Kroos said.
Kroos made his Germany debut in March 2010 in a friendly against Argentina. He was a Bayern Munich player on loan at Bayer Leverkusen at the time. He played every minute at the 2014 World Cup when Germany won the title and had remained an important part of the team since.
Kroos’ absence will allow Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich to take his preferred place in midfield for Germany. Kroos had partnered İlkay Gündoğan in midfield with Kimmich moved to the right for Euro 2020. Germany also has the more offensively minded Leon Goretzka and Florian Neuhaus who can play in the position.
Kroos said in a Twitter post that he wants to “fully concentrate” on achieving his goals with Real Madrid, and that he had not planned to play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Langer shoots 67 with borrowed putter, backup caddie
ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Bernhard Langer had a borrowed putter and a backup caddie Friday in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. The 63-year-old German star also had such a good start he thought about shooting his age.
“It was a strange day,” Langer said. “I had to borrow a putter from Scott McCarron because mine broke yesterday and I was very fortunate to even find one that I could putt with.”
Langer holed a 90-yard wedge shot for eagle on the par-5 eighth to get to 6 under, then had two birdies and three bogeys on the back nine for a 5-under 67, leaving him a stroke behind first-round leader Wes Short Jr. at En-Joie Golf Club.
“I was hoping to shoot my age today, but ran into some trouble on the back nine,” said Langer, the 2014 tournament winner. “I made three bogeys, which was actually four in the end. A couple of loose shots, a couple of very short missed putts here on 16, 17. Otherwise could have been much lower today, but I’ll take whatever it is.”
Langer decided late to play at En-Joie and skip the British Open in two weeks, but regular caddie Terry Holt had already made family plans, so friend and sports psychologist Fran Pirozzolo ended up on the bag.
Water polo’s Jesse Smith makes 5th US Olympic team
Jesse Smith is heading to his record-tying fifth Olympics after he was selected Friday for the U.S. men’s water polo team for the Tokyo Games.
The 38-year-old Smith leads a 13-man team that includes five players from the country’s disappointing 10th-place finish in Rio. Smith matches Tony Azevedo for most Olympic teams for a U.S. water polo athlete.
The 6-foot-4 Smith, who played in college at Pepperdine, won silver at the 2008 Beijing Games, the last time the U.S. won a medal in the tournament.
The U.S. is coming off a surprising second-place finish in the World League Super Final. It beat Italy 10-8 in the semifinals before losing 9-8 to Montenegro on Thursday.
“I’m pleased and very excited, looking forward to Tokyo,” coach Dejan Udovicic said in a video posted on the USA Water Polo Twitter feed. “Guys put very hard work (in), and work ethic was always high level.”
Ben Hallock, Alex Bowen, Luca Cupido and Alex Obert also are back from 2016. Hallock, a 6-foot-6 center from Stanford, was 18 when he competed in Rio, and he is expected to take on a bigger role in Tokyo.
Hallock played club ball for Pro Recco in Italy this year, becoming the first American man to win the Champions League.
VeeKay, Rosenqvist cleared to return to IndyCar at Mid-Ohio
LEXINGTON, Ohio — Felix Rosenqvist and Rinus VeeKay returned to their cars at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday after both IndyCar drivers were sidelined by injuries.
Rosenqvist missed two races after a crash last month in Detroit. The Swede said Friday he went through IndyCar’s concussion protocol after not being cleared by the league to race June 20 at Road America.
“You only have one brain,” he said. “It doesn’t really mean I have a concussion. But something could be wrong and they cannot take the chance.”
Rosenqvist was hospitalized overnight following a June 12 crash at Detroit. He missed the doubleheader race the next day, which was won by Arrow McLaren SP teammate Pato O’Ward in Rosenqvist’s honor.
VeeKay, meanwhile, missed only one race following June 15 surgery on a broken collarbone resulting from a fall from his bicycle during a training ride. He spent a day in the Chevrolet simulator this week to test the range of motion in his left shoulder.
Cowboys to make their 3rd appearance on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’
The Dallas Cowboys will be featured for the third time in the 20th anniversary season of “Hard Knocks.” HBO and NFL Films announced Friday that the five-episode season will debut on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. Eastern.
The Cowboys are the first team to make three appearances on the training camp documentary series. The first was in 2002 and most recent was in 2008.
“America, America’s game and America’s Team had a tough 2020. I feel like this is a perfect happenstance of football, the Cowboys and hopefully the country,” said NFL Films’ Ken Rodgers, the senior coordinating producer of “Hard Knocks.” “I’m sure the Cowboys want to put their difficult season behind them more than anyone.”
Dallas went 6-10 last season in Mike McCarthy’s first year as coach. Quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a dislocated right ankle and compound fracture that forced him to miss the final 11 games.
Prescott’s return from injury will be one of the storylines to watch, as well as how McCarthy can rally a team to believe in him and his staff.
The show is also likely to feature running back Ezekiel Elliott along with wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. On defense, first-year coordinator Dan Quinn tries to mold a group that includes defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and linebackers Jaylon Smith and Micah Parsons, who was picked in the first round in April’s draft.
