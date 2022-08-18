Mike Trout plans to return for Angels on Friday in Detroit
ANAHEIM — Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout intends to return to the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup on Friday in Detroit.
Trout hasn’t played since July 12, missing the Angels’ past 30 games with an injury to his upper back and ribcage. He faced live pitching Monday and worked out Wednesday, leaving him confident he will be able to play against the Tigers when the Angels open a 10-game trip.
“Ultimately, I want to be out there with the guys,” Trout said Wednesday before the Angels hosted the Seattle Mariners. “I miss it. I think with downtime, you come to the field, go home. It’s good to spend time with your son and your wife. That was good. But ultimately, you want to be out on the field. I’m excited. If everything goes well, hopefully I’ll be in there Friday.”
Trout earned an All-Star selection this summer while batting .270 with 24 homers and 51 RBIs in 79 games, but he has missed significant playing time — and the All-Star Game — due to injuries for the second straight season. The center fielder played only 36 games last season before he was sidelined for the year in mid-May by a calf strain.
“We really don’t have that much time left in the season,” Trout said. “I talked to the front office and I talked to the training staff just to get some at-bats here to see how I felt, and I felt really good.”
Last season’s disappointment seems to be a motivation for Trout to return with only seven weeks left in another lost season for the Angels (51-66), who haven’t made the playoffs since 2014. Los Angeles has plummeted out of the postseason picture again this summer despite being in first place in the AL West on May 11.
After Angels athletic trainer Mike Frostad said last month that Trout’s current injury might be something he must monitor for the rest of his career, Trout rushed to assure fans that his career isn’t over.
USC, UCLA exits could cost Pac-12 schools $13M in rights
LOS ANGELES — The departures of Southern California and UCLA from the Pac-12 Conference could mean an estimated loss of around $13 million per year in media rights for each of the remaining schools, according to an interim report issued by University of California Office of the President.
The report was released Wednesday during a Board of Regents meeting held at UCLA to address its move to the Big Ten Conference in 2024.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom demanded an explanation from UCLA about the move when he attended last month’s regents meeting in San Francisco. UCLA and USC announced on June 30 that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 in two years. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system.
Newsom, an ex officio member of the Board of Regents, did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.
The report says USC’s exit from the Pac-12 would mean an estimated loss of $9.8 million, or nearly 30%, of the conference’s media rights, for each of the remaining schools. UCLA’s departure would not be quite as drastic, with estimates of 10% or $3.25 million. It did not factor in losses in ticket sales.
In 1991, campus chancellors were delegated authority by the UC Office of the President to execute their own contracts, including intercollegiate athletic agreements. The Regents though retain the authority to review decisions impacting the UC system.
The report is proposing new guidelines to prevent campuses from making major decisions that could impact sister campuses.
One proposal would require the UC president to give advance notice of a major athletic department decision to the board chair and committee chair that has jurisdiction. They would then decide if it should go before the entire Board of Regents.
Eight of UCLA’s 23 sports — baseball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, softball, gymnastics and women’s volleyball — would experience additional travel impact. Pamela Brown, the UC vice president of institutional research and academic planning, said the difference for some team’s travel could be an additional 24 hours.
The report said the benefits of the move to athletes in Olympic sports would be additional resources for tutors, greater competition, and improved name image and likeness opportunities.
LA Sparks seeking new head coach, general manager
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks have opened a national search for their next head coach while also seeking a new general manager.
The team said Wednesday that Fred Williams, who filled the head coaching role on an interim basis, has left for a new job as associate head coach at Auburn.
Williams took on the interim tag on June 7 after Derek Fisher was fired as head coach. Williams first joined the franchise as an assistant before the 2019 season. The Sparks failed to make the playoffs this season, finishing with a 13-23 record.
He previously served as head coach of WNBA teams in Utah, Atlanta and Dallas. He was head coach of Southern California’s women’s team from 1995-97.
Czech Republic upsets U.S. 4-2 in world junior quarterfinals
EDMONTON, Alberta — Petr Hauser and Matyas Sapovaliv scored in a 3:11 span of the second period and the Czech Republic upset the United States 4-2 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey quarterfinals.
The defending champion United States dropped out after going 4-0 and never trailing in round-robin play.
Tomas Suchanek made 28 saves to help the Czech Republic set up a semifinal against Canada on Saturday night. Earlier, Canada beat Switzerland 6-3, Sweden held off Latvia 2-1, and Finland beat Germany 5-2.
Hauser gave the Czech Republic the lead at 7:34 of the second with a wrist shot to the top corner, and Sapovaliv followed at 10:45 off a rebound.
With the U.S. on a five-minute power play for Stanislav Svozil’s kneeing major, Carter Mazur pulled the Americans within a goal with 8:29 left. Jiri Kulich put it away with an empty-netter with 1:32 to go.
Players-only private meeting was all about a better PGA Tour
WILMINGTON, Del. — Tiger Woods showed up for a private meeting of top PGA Tour players dressed in jeans and a long-sleeved plaid shirt. By the sound of his impact, he might as well have been wearing a Sunday red shirt.
“I think it’s pretty apparent that whenever we all get in the room, there’s an alpha in there,” Rory McIlroy said Wednesday. “And it’s not me.”
Exactly what came out of the Tuesday night meeting at Hotel Du Pont is more of a mystery, even down to the number of players in attendance. The purpose was to unify, not only against the threat of a rival league funded by Saudi money, but shoring up any weaknesses in the tour.
Chief among the topics was a future of bigger money and a formula that gets the best players on tour competing against each other more often.
Otherwise, details were scarce. They emerged from the players-only meeting with another form of unity: tight lips.
“I think I’d be pretty unhappy if I saw one of those guys from last night just blabbering to you guys what we talked about,” Xander Schauffele. “That would be really frowned upon, and you probably wouldn’t get invited back to the meeting. There’s a little bit of a code there, I’d say.”
The meeting was an extension of an impromptu gathering at the J.P. McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Ireland the week of the Scottish Open, which featured a field of golf’s best, young and old, even those who already have signed with LIV Golf.
It was important enough for Woods, who has played only three times this year because of injuries to his leg from a February 2021 car crash, to fly up in his private jet and bring along Rickie Fowler, who did not qualify for the BMW Championship.
“I think it shows how much he cares about the tour. I think it shows how much he cares about the players that are coming through and are going to be the next generation,” McIlroy said.
“Like it or not, they can’t really sell Tiger Woods anymore. The Tour had an easy job for 20 years. They don’t have Tiger. Yes, they’ve got a bunch of us and we’re all great players, but we’re not Tiger Woods,” he said. “We’re moving into a different era, and we just have to think about things a little differently.”
The meeting came at a volatile time. Even the start of the lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs was interrupted by more LIV Golf developments — The Daily Telegraph reported British Open champion Cameron Smith will join the rebel series after the FedEx Cup, and a federal judge denied a request by three LIV Golf players who wanted to play in the tour’s postseason.
Carroll laments lost chance for Lock, Seahawks due to COVID
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday the team had no indication quarterback Drew Lock had COVID-19 symptoms until the end of practice a day earlier and lamented the QB missing out on a chance to start Thursday’s preseason game against Chicago.
Carroll said Lock reported no symptoms prior to the start of Tuesday’s practice but by the end of the session was feeling worn down. The team canceled an extra throwing session Lock was supposed to have with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and others and got him tested.
Carroll said this is the second time Lock has contracted COVID-19 after getting it last year while playing for Denver.
“He barely made it off the field. He was dragging. We were going to do some post-practice work and thought ‘nah, let’s get him out of here,’” Carroll said.
How it affects Seattle’s quarterback competition between Lock and Geno Smith is a major unknown. Thursday’s game was supposed to be Lock’s chance to start and get playing time with parts of Seattle’s starting offense after Smith got the starting nod last weekend in Pittsburgh.
In theory, a strong performance by Smith — who has been in the lead throughout the offseason and camp — against the Bears could potentially wrap up the job.
Carroll said he was mostly disappointed that Lock wouldn’t be able to get the additional reps in a game setting that weren’t available in practice because Seattle is playing on a short week.
Reds 1B Votto to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will have season-ending surgery Friday on his left rotator cuff, repairing a long-term injury.
Votto, who turns 39 next month, said he got hurt when he got tangled up with a baserunner in 2015. He played through the injury, but it has gotten worse this year.
“I don’t know how to explain it but it’s been lingering for a while,” Votto said after Cincinnati’s 1-0 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. He has one year left on his contract that includes a club option for 2024.
“I’m not sure if it’s affected my performance,” he said. “I can’t say that. I don’t want to make an excuse but surgery is necessary. I plan on getting it done on Friday. I’ve been told that it is a six-month rehab.”
Votto said he got an MRI about 10 days ago.
AP sources: Talks on possible Watson settlement progress
Talks between the NFL and NFL Players Association on a discipline settlement for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have progressed. However, it’s uncertain whether the two sides will reach a deal, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The people spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.
The sides are seeking a compromise before any punishment is handed down by Peter C. Harvey, a former New Jersey attorney general who was appointed by Commissioner Roger Goodell to rule on the league’s appeal of a six-game suspension already imposed on Watson by an independent disciplinary officer.
Last week, the AP was told Watson was willing to accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine. The league has been seeking a lengthier punishment for Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment by two dozen women in Texas.
The three-time Pro Bowl QB was allegedly sexually inappropriate with the women during massage therapy appointments while he played for the Houston Texans. Watson settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits filed by the women.
Venus Williams back in US Open after being given wild card
NEW YORK — Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open this year after being given a wild card on Wednesday into what could be younger sister Serena’s final tournament.
Venus Williams won back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2000 and 2001, and this year marks 25 years since she reached the 1997 final in Flushing Meadows as a 17-year-old in her first full season on tour.
Now 42, Williams did not play in the U.S. Open last year because of injury, but the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion recently returned to tour after missing nearly a year.
Serena Williams, 40, recently said she is preparing to leave tennis, though she did not specify it would come after the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29.
Dominic Thiem, the 2020 U.S. Open men’s champion who has since dealt with injuries and fallen to No. 228 in the world ranking, also was granted a wild card by the U.S. Tennis Association.
The USTA also gave a wild card to Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion who didn’t compete in New York last year because of injury, along with fellow Americans CoCo Vandeweghe, Elizabeth Mandlik, Peyton Stearns and Eleana Yu.
Titans send 2024 7th-round pick to Raiders for Gillespie
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have waived tight end Briley Moore to make room for safety Tyree Gillespie, who was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Titans announced the moves Wednesday with Tennessee sending a conditional seventh-round draft selection in 2024 to the Raiders for Gillespie.
The 6-foot Gillespie was a fourth-round pick in 2021 and played 11 games as a rookie for the Raiders. He had six special teams tackles along with a couple of tackles on defense. Gillespie started 27 of 41 games played in four years at Missouri where he had 6 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks, 12 passes defensed and a forced fumble.
The Titans have been busy adding safeties in training camp. They also signed Adrian Colbert and Elijah Benton on Aug. 9
Burrow working on regaining strength after appendix surgery
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is trying to pack on the pounds, gaining back the weight he lost after having surgery to remove his ruptured appendix three weeks ago.
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback won’t say how much he lost, but the pounds are coming back, along with the strength and mobility he had before the July 26 procedure.
The goal is for Burrow to be healthy for the regular-season opener against AFC North rival Pittsburgh in 3 1/2 weeks.
“I’m getting exponentially better each day,” Burrow said Wednesday in his first availability with reporters since the surgery. “Each day that I’m in the weight room, each day that I’m on the field I’m feeling stronger and stronger, so by Game 1 I’ll be feeling great.”
Burrow began participating in training camp on Sunday, threw passes in 7-on-7 drills and was set to work in 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday. Of course, defensive players will have to keep their hands off the valuable quarterback. The Bengals want to keep him off the ground as long as possible.
Ryan Blaney signs long-term extension with Team Penske
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Team Penske signed Ryan Blaney to a multiyear contract extension ahead of his final push to make NASCAR’s playoffs.
Blaney has been part of the Penske organization since he was 19 and ran three races in 2012 in the Xfinity Series. He’s been part of the three-car Cup lineup at Penske since 2018 and the team said Wednesday his extension is a “long-term agreement” for him to remain in the No. 12 Ford.
“Team Penske has been family to me for 10 years, so I’m incredibly excited to continue with this family for the future,” said Blaney. “Roger Penske is a legend in our sport, and I’ve always said getting to drive for him is something everyone dreams of doing. I look forward to continuing to win for Team Penske, Roger and all of our partners, as we work towards our goal of winning a Cup Series championship.”
The seven-time Cup winner has made the playoffs every season since 2017 but finds himself on the bubble with two regular-season races remaining. Blaney is ranked second in the standings — which in any other year would be good enough for one of the 16 spots in the playoff field.
But drivers qualify for the playoffs by winning a race and there have been 15 different race winners so far and Blaney’s only victory this season came in the non-points All-Star race. Blaney is locked into a battle with 2017 NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. for the final spot in the field. Truex is ranked fourth in the Cup standings.
The series races Sunday at Watkins Glen International, where Blaney finished a career-best fifth in 2019. His average finish is 11th in five career starts.
Dynamo Kyiv loses 2-0 to Benfica in 1st leg of UCL playoff
LODZ, Poland — Dynamo Kyiv’s unlikely bid to qualify for the Champions League ran up against a tough Benfica team that won 2-0 in the first leg of their playoff on Wednesday.
Dynamo’s fifth game in Champions League qualifying in the past month was played in Poland because it cannot host UEFA games in Ukraine during the Russian invasion that started in February.
Benfica started strongly and led in the ninth minute when Brazilian defender Gilberto overlapped in attack to score with a rising shot.
Portugal Under-21 forward Gonçalo Ramos, a transfer target for several teams, doubled the lead in the 37th after taking a pass from David Neres.
Ramos, who scored a hat trick in the third qualifying round against Midtjylland, was replaced in the second half by former Dynamo forward Roman Yaremchuk.
Benfica hosts the second leg in Lisbon next Tuesday with a place in the lucrative group stage at stake.
Ukrainian team Shakhtar Donetsk has already qualified for the 32-team group stage.
In other playoff first-leg games Tuesday, Maccabi Haifa rallied to win 3-2 against Red Star Belgrade, the 1991 European Cup winner, and Qarabağ was held to a 0-0 draw by Viktoria Plzeň.
Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jon Daniels was the general manager of the Texas Rangers for their only two World Series appearances more than a decade ago. His 17 years leading the club ended with a string of really bad seasons.
Daniels was relieved of his duties as president of baseball operations Wednesday, when team owner Ray Davis informed him that his contract wouldn’t be renewed at the end of this season. Davis said he had been contemplating the move for several months.
“Bottom line is we’re not good, and we haven’t been good for six years,” Davis said. “To be competitive going forward, I felt that we needed to make a change.”
The dismissal of Daniels came two days after manager Chris Woodward was fired in his fourth season. It also occurred less than nine months after the Rangers committed more than a half-billion dollars to free agent infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, and starting pitcher Jon Gray.
Daniels was the youngest GM ever in the majors when he got the job with the Rangers at age 28 in October 2005. He added the title of president of baseball operations in 2013, and held both roles until Chris Young was brought in as the team’s general manager in December 2020.
Young now assumes oversight of all aspects of the team’s baseball operations department. The former big league pitcher was a senior vice president for Major League Baseball before joining the Texas front office.
Raducanu routs Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 in Western & Southern Open
MASON, Ohio — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu routed Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.
The 19-year-old Raducanu won the final seven games against Serena Williams on Tuesday and the first 10 against Azarenka. Seeded 13th, Raducanu set up a match against No. 8 Jessica Pegula.
“I try not to think about the score,” Raducanu said. “I just try to focus on collecting points. I’m always concerned when things are going well. I always feel like something could go wrong.”
Sixth-ranked Simona Halep withdrew because of a right thigh injury before facing Veronica Kudermetova. Halep won last week in Toronto.
In an all-English men’s second-round match, 11th-ranked Cameron Norrie outlasted three-time Grand Slam-champion Andy Murray 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Also, Taylor Fritz beat Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 6-2.
Howley, Klecko, Riley finalists for Pro Football HOF
Super Bowl MVP Chuck Howley and All-Pro defenders Joe Klecko and Ken Riley are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.
The defenders who starred in the 1960s, 70s and 80s were announced as the three senior candidates for next year’s Hall of Fame class from a list of 12 semifinalists. They will get into the Hall if they are supported by at least 80% of voters next January.
Howley began his career with the Chicago Bears in 1958-59 and then played his final 13 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys with his biggest claim being the only player from a losing team ever picked as Super Bowl MVP.
Howley won MVP after intercepting two passes in Super Bowl V when Dallas lost to Baltimore 16-13. He ended up on the winning side the following season when he had an interception and fumble recovery in a 24-3 win over Miami. His three career interceptions are tied for the most in Super Bowl history with Rod Martin and Larry Brown.
Jaguars release veteran NT Malcom Brown, save $3M in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Coming off a career year and still well shy of his 30th birthday, Malcom Brown should be able to help an NFL team this season.
It just won’t be Jacksonville.
The Jaguars released the veteran defensive tackle Wednesday, a move that will save the franchise $3 million in 2022. The decision had little to do with finances and more to do with others at the position.
The 28-year-old Brown, the 32nd overall pick by New England in the 2015 draft, had fallen well behind starting nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, who’s been one of the camp surprises, and had seemingly lost whatever edge he had on second-year backup Jay Tufele.
Jacksonville got an extended look at Tufele in Friday’s preseason game against Cleveland, and the 2021 fourth-round pick finished with four tackles.
So Brown became expendable, especially since the Jaguars upgraded their defensive front by drafting pass rusher Travon Walker and signing defensive linemen Foley Fatukasi and Arden Key in free agency.
Brown was entering the final year of a two-year, $11 million deal with Jacksonville. He was scheduled to count $7.5 million against the salary cap this season. Instead, he will cost $4.5 million in dead money.
Fan injured as fights mar another Panthers, Pats practice
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A day after a pair of fights resulted in five players being kicked out of the first joint practice between the Panthers and Patriots, two more incidents — including one in which a female fan was struck after a scrum spilled into the spectator area — nearly brought an end to Wednesday’s practice session.
“Number one, my thoughts are with the woman that was hurt over there. I’m hoping that she’s OK,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said after practice. “I don’t have any update on her, but I’m hoping she’s OK.”
The first dust-up occurred during a kickoff return drill after Panthers safety Kenny Robinson — one of the players ejected in Tuesday’s tussles — laid a big hit on Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson and stood over him, taunting him. Several of Wilkerson’s teammates, including special teams captain Matt Slater, took issue with it and it led to some brief pushing and shoving.
Wilkerson remained down as he was attended to by the training staff. He eventually made his way to a cart before being driven off. Slater said afterward that Wilkerson was being evaluated “off site” because of his injuries.
Oakland A’s release SS Andrus, bring up INF Neuse
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Oakland Athletics released veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus on Wednesday.
Andrus, who turns 34 on Aug. 26, hit .237 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 106 games in his second season with the A’s. He was acquired in a trade with Texas in February 2021.
Last-place Oakland also recalled infielder Sheldon Neuse from Triple-A Las Vegas before their game at the Rangers. The 27-year-old Neuse appeared in 70 games with the A’s earlier this season, batting .227 with three homers and 21 RBIs.
Andrus broke into the majors with Texas in 2009 and spent his first 12 seasons with the Rangers, making two AL All-Star teams. He is a .270 hitter with 87 homers and 703 RBIs in 1,904 career games.
He hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning of Oakland’s 5-1 win against Texas on Tuesday night.
Andrus saw his playing time decrease this season as the A’s continued to focus on developing their young players, and he expressed his frustration. Rookie Nick Allen, 23, has been given the opportunity to win the shortstop job beyond this season.
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams.
Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami.
“Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement.
Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
The 57-year-old Girardi was the manager in Philadelphia before he was fired in June. He had a 132-141 record over three years with the Phillies.
Nairo Quintana gets Tour de France DQ for opioid use
AIGLE, Switzerland — Two-time Tour de France runner-up Nairo Quintana was disqualified from the 2022 edition on Wednesday for misuse of an opioid banned during races.
Quintana will lose the sixth-place finish he achieved last month but is not banned from other races, the International Cycling Union said when announcing the decision. The UCI said it was not a doping violation.
Quintana is due to start Friday in the three-week Spanish Vuelta, which he won in 2016.
Traces of the synthetic painkiller tramadol were found in two dried blood spot samples taken from the Colombian rider during the Tour on July 8 and 13, the UCI said.
Quintana’s case is among the first in world sports to rely on the dried blood spot (DBS) method of collecting samples which the World Anti-Doping Agency approved last year.
Tramadol was banned in 2019 from use during cycling competitions because of the potential side effects.
Roglic returns from injury to defend Spanish Vuelta title
MADRID — The Spanish Vuelta is the type of race Primoz Roglic really doesn’t want to miss.
Roglic has been the rider to beat at the Grand Tour event, winning the last three editions.
So even though the 32-year-old Slovenian hasn’t been able to prepare properly — after an injury sustained at the Tour de France — he will still be competing at this year’s race which starts Friday in the Netherlands.
“We are delighted that Primoz can start in the Vuelta after his serious injury in the Tour de France,” Merijn Zeeman, director of Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma team, said this week. “Logically, he didn’t have the best preparation, but we greatly respect him for how he managed to get ready. We have a good and balanced team at the start that can optimally support Primoz in all areas.”
Roglic’s preparations to defend his title took a hit because of a dislocated shoulder in the fifth stage of the Tour in July. He was able to continue racing but eventually quit ahead of the 15th stage while also nursing a lower back problem and saying he wanted to allow his “injuries to heal properly.”
The Spanish Vuelta remains the only Grand Tour event won by Roglic. He will be trying to join Spaniard Roberto Heras (2000, 2003-05) as the only rider to win four Vuelta titles. Tony Rominger and Alberto Contador are the only other riders with three Vuelta titles.
