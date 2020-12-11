Washington-Oregon football game canceled
Washington’s football game at Oregon on Saturday has been canceled because of COVID-19 cases in the Huskies’ program.
The Pac-12 announced the decision Thursday. The league said the game would be declared a no contest. The conference said Washington did not have enough scholarship players available under Pac-12 protocols. The conference says 53 scholarship players need to be available.
Washington paused practices Wednesday after a rise in the number of positive cases and announced earlier Thursday it would not be resuming practices. In a statement, Washington coach Jimmy Lake said the team is doing what it can to resume football activities “as soon as we can safely do so.”
This will be just the second time the Ducks and Huskies have not played since 1945. The teams did not meet in 2001 due to a scheduling quirk.
Texas/Kansas football game canceled
The regular season-ending game between No. 23 Texas and Kansas, which had already been pushed back to Saturday because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Jayhawks’ program, has now been canceled due to an outbreak among the Longhorns.
Texas (6-3, 5-3) returned three positive tests after blowing out Kansas State last week, prompting school officials to shut down practice. The Longhorns had a walkthrough Wednesday only to discover there were more positive tests.
Kansas will finish 0-9, its second winless season since 2015. Prior to that, the Jayhawks hadn’t gone without a win since 1954.
Mueller scores twice, US routs El Salvador 6-0 in exhibition
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Chris Mueller scored twice in his international debut, Ayo Akinola got a goal in his first game and the United States overwhelmed El Salvador 6-0 on Wednesday night in its fourth and final exhibition of the pandemic-shortened year.
Paul Arriola scored in his first start for club or country since tearing his right Achilles tendon in D.C. United’s preseason match on Feb. 15. Brenden Aaronson, playing his second international game following his debut against Costa Rica in February, got his first goal.
Before a crowd of about 2,500 in the Americans’ first match before fans since the pandemic began, Bill Hamid got the shutout in his first international start since a 2-1 loss at Ireland in June 2018.
Using a lineup of players mostly from eliminated Major League Soccer teams, the No. 22 U.S. had wide stretches of free space against 70th-ranked El Salvador in a match played outside the FIFA calendar and without top stars. Coming off a 6-2 win over Panama, the Americans scored a half-dozen goals in consecutive games for the first time since 2013 against Guatemala and Belize.
The U.S.. was unbeaten with three wins and one draw in 2020, its fewest games in a year since playing three in 1987.
A busy 2021 is ahead that includes a pair of March friendlies, the CONCACAF Nations League final four in June, the CONCACAF Gold Cup in July, the start of World Cup qualifying in September and possibly the first Olympics for the U.S. under-23 team since 2008. This match was used to expand the player pool.
Freeman among trio of Braves on All-MLB first team
NEW YORK — National League MVP Freddie Freeman was one of three Atlanta Braves selected to the All-MLB first team on Wednesday night.
The slugging first baseman was joined by Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna and starting pitcher Max Fried. Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was chosen for the second team, giving the NL East champions more honorees than any other club following a 2020 season reduced to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
San Diego had two players on the top team: shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and third baseman Manny Machado.
Cy Young Award winners Trevor Bauer of the Cincinnati Reds and Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians also made the first team. Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom rounded out the five starters.
The rest of the first team featured Kansas City catcher Salvador Perez, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu, and outfielders Mookie Betts from the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. The relievers were Tampa Bay’s Nick Anderson and Oakland’s Liam Hendriks.
AL MVP José Abreu of the Chicago White Sox was the first baseman on the second team, which also included Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and Indians third baseman José Ramírez. Acuña was joined in the outfield by Michael Conforto of the Mets and Mike Yastrzemski of the San Francisco Giants. The designated hitter was 40-year-old Minnesota veteran Nelson Cruz.
The starting pitchers were Gerrit Cole of the Yankees, Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers, Dinelson Lamet of the Padres, Kenta Maeda of the Twins and Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Toronto Blue Jays. Cleveland closer Brad Hand and NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams from Milwaukee were the relievers.
UCLA routs San Diego to win 4th in row; Juzang debuts
LOS ANGELES — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 17 points and UCLA took control with a 16-1 first-half run to beat San Diego 83-56 on Wednesday for its fourth win in a row.
The Bruins (4-1) have bounced back since a season-opening loss to San Diego State. They also got Johnny Juzang in the lineup for the first time. The Kentucky transfer from nearby Tarzana had been out with a stress reaction in his right foot. He scored 10 points in 19 minutes.
Tyger Campbell had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and no turnovers for the Bruins. Chris Smith added 12 points and eight rebounds despite four fouls.
Joey Calcaterra scored 18 points to lead the Toreros. Frankie Hughes added 10 points. Yauhen Massalski tied his career high with 14 rebounds.
Soriano taken by Pirates from Angels in winter meeting draft
NEW YORK — Pittsburgh took right-hander Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels’ organization with the first of 18 picks in the major league phase of Thursday’s winter meeting draft of players not protected on 40-man rosters.
Soriano, 22, was 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in three starts for the Arizona Rookie League Angels in 2019 and 5-6 with a 2.55 ERA in 15 starts and two relief appearances for Burlington of the Class A Midwest League. He missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
A team pays $100,000 to the club it selects a player from but must keep him on its active roster for all of next season or put him on waivers. Then, if he clears, he must be offered back to the previous club for $50,000. The selecting team also can place the player on the major league injured list.
This year’s draft was conducted by audio rather than in person because the winter meetings were canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Texas took right-hander Brett De Geus from the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers with the second pick, Detroit selected outfielder Akil Baddoo from Minnesota with the third and Boston got right-hander Garrett Whitlock from the New York Yankees with the fourth.
SEC on ABC: ESPN to be exclusive TV home, starting 2024
The Southeastern Conference’s signature mid-afternoon Saturday game will move from CBS to ABC starting in 2024 as part of a new 10-year contract announced Thursday with ESPN and the powerhouse football league.
The deal makes ESPN the exclusive media rights holder of SEC football and men’s basketball, and will end the conference’s relationship with CBS after three decades. CBS has been airing the league’s Saturday afternoon centerpiece game and football championship since 1996.
“The SEC has now, has had and will have a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time broadcast network game. The change will be from CBS to ABC,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told AP. “So that’s a point of consistency.”
The SEC football championship game will also air on ABC.
The SEC and ESPN are already in the midst of a 20-year deal that includes a partnership on the SEC Network. The new deal will line up so both will run through the 2033-34 sports season.
The difference in the new deal: The mid-afternoon game is less likely to be the SEC’s game of the week. For the first time, SEC games will be available to be slotted into ABC’s Saturday Night prime-time slot, too.
Parents sue Walz to lift ‘pause’ on youth sports over virus
MINNEAPOLIS — A group of parents sued Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials Thursday, seeking to throw out his order that put high school sports on hold to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Lawmakers meanwhile said they have agreed on $216 million in grants for businesses hurt by a governor-imposed four-week “pause” on bars, restaurants and gyms — under the same order that shut down organized youth sports. The grants are one component of an aid package being negotiated for a special legislative session on Monday, when the governor also plans to announce whether he will extend the pause beyond next Friday.
While the lawsuit plays down the risk of the coronavirus to younger people, two Minnesotans in their 20s were among the 89 new deaths from COVID-19 reported by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday, an unusual development in a pandemic that has mostly claims the lives of the elderly. The young victims were from Ramsey and Rice counties. Minnesota has recorded only eight fatalities among people in their 20s, and none in their teens, out of a total of 4,198 of all ages since the pandemic began. However, teens and young adults make up a large share of the state’s 367,218 total cases.
Wimbledon champ, Tennis Hall of Famer Alex Olmedo dead at 84
SANTA MONICA — Alex Olmedo, who won the Wimbledon and Australian Championships singles titles in 1959 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987, has died. He was 84.
Citing Olmedo’s son, Alejandro Jr., the Hall of Fame said Thursday that Olmedo died of brain cancer on Wednesday.
Alejandro “Alex” Olmedo was born in Peru in 1936 and moved to the United States as a teenager. He went to the University of Southern California, where he won NCAA tennis championships in singles and doubles in both 1956 and 1958.
Olmedo played in the Davis Cup for the United States and led the team to the trophy in 1958, when he also paired with Ham Richardson to win the doubles title at the U.S. National Championships, the tournament now known as the U.S. Open.
Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to 1982 World Cup, dies at 64
ROME — Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to the 1982 World Cup title and later worked as a soccer commentator in his home country, has died. He was 64.
Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, said Thursday he died in her arms. She said Rossi died in his sleep at the hospital after she promised him she would care for their children and assuring him that he “had already done so much.”
Perez leads World Tour Championship, Fleetwood 2 shots back
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Victor Perez has played his best golf in the biggest events on the European Tour this season.
The French golfer is doing it again at the season-ending World Tour Championship in Dubai, putting him in contention to be the continent’s top player for 2020.
Perez shot 5-under 67 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Race to Dubai finale. Up to 60 players could be crowned Europe’s No. 1 with a win on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Emirates, with the Race to Dubai standings unusually congested because of the condensed nature of the pandemic-affected season.
After 18 holes, Perez is the projected champion, with long birdie putts at Nos. 11 14 and 17 moving him into the outright lead. The putt at the 14th came from off the green, Perez using his 3-wood to roll the ball up the slope and down into the cup.
More NBA players test positive ahead of preseason
The NBA says eight more players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total so far this season to 56.
Of those, the first 48 tested positive in the league’s initial return-to-market testing phase that went from Nov. 24 through Dec. 1. Those tests showed a leaguewide positivity rate of about 9%.
The next eight came from a batch of 541 players tested in the week that began Dec. 2. For that span, the positivity rate was just under 1.5%.
Preseason games across the NBA begin Friday and the regular season is scheduled to begin with two games on Dec. 22.
BC opts out of bowl game to spend Christmas at home
BOSTON — Boston College, which managed to escape the worst of the coronavirus outbreak and the schedule and roster shuffling that has affected so many other college football teams, is passing on the opportunity to play in a bowl so players can spend Christmas with their families.
BC is the first school to forego the postseason because of the pandemic.
“A lot of these young men haven’t hugged their loved ones since June,” athletic director Pat Kraft said Thursday in a conference call with reporters. “I’m very, very, very proud of them and the sacrifices they’ve made.”
Meanwhile, three more major college football games scheduled for Saturday were canceled, including two with ranked Big 12 teams. No. 13 Oklahoma will not play at West Virginia because of COVID-19 issues with the Mountaineers. No. 23 Texas paused its football activities, calling off the season finale at Kansas.
BC was arguably the most successful team in the country at navigating the COVID-19 outbreak, with one positive test all season -- and that was in the final week. The Eagles (6-5, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) played all 11 scheduled games, with just one of them postponed just one day — because of shuffling elsewhere in the ACC.
Duke won’t play more nonconference games
Duke won’t play any more nonconference men’s basketball games in the regular season.
The school announced the move Thursday. That followed coronavirus-related postponements of three nonconference games this year, though only one had been rescheduled.
In a release, the school said it was a cautionary step due to the pandemic as well as allowing players to spend time with families over the Christmas holidays.
“This is the best decision we could make as a program, in making sure that we are doing the right thing for our players,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement.
Duke was originally scheduled to open Nov. 25 against Gardner-Webb, though that game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing within the Runnin’ Bulldogs program. That game was eventually rescheduled for Dec. 19.
Games against Elon for Dec. 6 and Charleston Southern on Saturday had already been postponed as those programs paused team activities, with no make-up date for either.
Duke (2-2) has lost home games to No. 4 Michigan State and No. 6 Illinois. The Blue Devils open Atlantic Coast Conference play at Notre Dame next Wednesday, followed by a Dec. 29 visit from Pittsburgh
Napoli, Real Sociedad, Young Boys advance in Europa League
Napoli and Real Sociedad both advanced from a tightly contested Europa League group after a 1-1 draw on Thursday, with Willian José netting a crucial equalizer for the Spanish team in the 90th minute.
The result meant Napoli finished top of Group F, while Sociedad edged ahead of AZ Alkmaar into second. Alkmaar would have advanced with a win but lost 2-1 at already eliminated Rijelka.
Swiss club Young Boys also advanced with a 2-1 comeback win over Cluj after a wild finish that saw two goals and three red cards in injury time.
Norway’s Molde also made the round of 32 after a 2-2 draw with Rapid Vienna in the final round of group-stage matches.
Wolfsberg and Maccabi Tel-Aviv took the final two spots in the knockout rounds.
Premier League leader Tottenham blanked Royal Antwerp 2-0 to finish top in its group.
Already qualified with two games to spare, Arsenal made it six wins from six with a 4-2 away victory at Dundalk.
CONCACAF to launch Women’s Nations League as Cup qualifying
MIAMI — A Women’s Nations League will be launched next year in North and Central America and the Caribbean that will serve as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, and the United States and Canada will have byes until the event’s first championship round in July 2022.
CONCACAF said Thursday that the defending world champion United States and Canada will join six group winners in the final round. The teams will be split into two groups of four at a central location, and after a single round-robin each group winner will advance.
FIFA has not said how many teams from each region will advance to the expanded 24-nation World Cup, to be played in Australia and New Zealand from July 10 to Aug. 20.
CONCACAF said if more than 30 CONCACAF nations enter the Nations League, a play-in would be arranged to narrow the field for the group stage.
Annual Hawaii surf competition kicks off amid virus concerns
HONOLULU — Hawaii’s biggest surfing competition of the year has started amid ongoing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus among fans eager to watch the action.
The 2020 Billabong Pipe Masters began Tuesday on Oahu’s North Shore and is scheduled to run through Dec. 20, with crowds watching surfers ride waves reaching up to 30 feet (9.1 meters) high, Hawaii Public Radio reported.
Hundreds of spectators were in attendance at Ehukai Beach Park on the first day, with few wearing masks and limited social distancing.
The World Surf League, which organizes the annual event, has changed the event’s format in an attempt to reduce the large crowds associated with pro-surfing contests.
Track indoor worlds in China canceled for 2nd straight year
MONACO — The track and field indoor world championships in China have been postponed for the second straight year.
World Athletics on Thursday said the city of Nanjing, the intended host of the 2020 meeting, now also cannot host the next edition in March.
Jets WR Mims out vs. Seahawks while tending to family matter
NEW YORK — New York Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims is dealing with a family matter and will miss the game Sunday at Seattle.
Mims left the team Wednesday to travel home to Texas to handle the situation and was not yet back Thursday.
Coach Adam Gase ruled Mims out against the Seahawks because the receiver would not be able to go through the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols in time when he returned to play Sunday. The second-round draft pick missed the first six games while recovering from hamstring issues, but has 19 catches for 324 yards in the six games since.
Adam Eaton and White Sox finalize $8 million, 1-year deal
CHICAGO — Outfielder Adam Eaton and the Chicago White Sox have reunited, finalizing a one-year contract on Thursday that guarantees $8 million.
Eaton gets $7 million next season, and the White Sox have an $8.5 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.
Eaton played for Chicago from 2014-16 and was dealt to the Washington Nationals at the December 2016 winter meetings for current ace Lucas Giolito, right-hander Dane Dunning and pitcher Reynaldo López. That trade was made one a day after the White Sox dealt former ace Chris Sale to Boston for infielder Yoán Moncada and pitcher Michael Kopech, launching a rebuild that helped vault Chicago to the playoffs last season.
European figure skating championships canceled due to virus
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The European figure skating championships were canceled Thursday for the first time in more than 70 years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The International Skating Union said it could not hold the competition, scheduled for Jan. 25-31 in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, “in view of the worsening worldwide COVID-19 pandemic situation and the consequent increasing risks for organizers and participants.”
The European championships have taken place every year since 1947, when they resumed following World War II.
The ISU said it is exploring backup plans in case the world championships can’t be held in Sweden in March 2021 as planned. One option could be to combine it with the World Team Trophy in Japan in April, the ISU said. The 2021 world championships will determine the number of entries for each country at the Olympics.
Listening to athletes, USOPC won’t punish Olympic protests
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee heeded calls from American athletes by announcing Thursday that it won’t sanction them for raising their fists or kneeling on the medals stand at next year’s Tokyo Games and beyond.
The decision is a response to a set of recommendations from a USOPC athlete group that seeks changes to the much-maligned Rule 50 of the IOC Olympic Charter, which prohibits inside-the-lines protests at the games.
It was this rule that most famously led to the ouster of U.S. medalists Tommie Smith and John Carlos from the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City after the sprinters raised their fists on the medals stand to protest racial inequality in the United States.
California stewards dismiss complaint about Justify drug test
ARCADIA — Stewards at Santa Anita have dismissed complaints filed by the California Horse Racing Board involving the post-race drug tests of Triple Crown winner Justify and another horse in 2018, both of whom were trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.
Stewards John Herbuveaux, Ron Church and Kim Sawyer issued their ruling on the combined cases late Wednesday after hearing evidence and testimony via video on Oct. 29.
The CHRB had sought the disqualifications of Justify from his victory in the 2018 Santa Anita Derby and Hoppertunity from his win in the Tokyo City Cup the following day. The complaints had also sought the redistribution of purse money from each race.
Both horses had scopolamine in their post-race tests. The CHRB did not rule positives in either case based on the lab results at the time. Instead, the racing board followed the recommendation of its equine medical director, Dr. Rick Arthur, that the scopolamine in the samples was caused by environmental contamination.
AP Source: Arkansas State coach Anderson headed to Utah St
Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson has resigned to take over at Utah State.
Arkansas State announced Anderson’s departure to take a head coaching position at another FBS school.
A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Anderson was being hired by Utah State. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Utah State was finalizing an agreement with Anderson and there was no official announcement.
In seven years with Arkansas State, Anderson won 51 games and won consecutive Sun Belt titles in 2015 and ’16.
Utah State fired coach Gary Andersen after an 0-3 start to this season. Andersen was in his second year of his second stint at the Mountain West school based in Logan, Utah.
Figure skating pair Kayne and O’Shea announce their split
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. figure skating pair of Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea, who won the national championship in 2016 and were bronze medalists at this year’s event, announced Thursday that they were ending their partnership.
The couple said in a statement that they were splitting up on amicable terms and that both would continue skating.
Kayne and O’Shea teamed up in 2012 and, despite several injuries over the years, earned medals in several international competitions. They won silver at the 2014 Four Continents and gold at the event four years later, and they were fourth at the virtual ISP Points Challenge earlier this season, when the pandemic forced the cancellation of many events.
Prosecutor urges case against FIFA president for private jet
GENEVA — A special prosecutor in Switzerland recommends a criminal investigation is opened against FIFA President Gianni Infantino for using a private jet in 2017.
Prosecutor Stefan Keller said in a statement on his website on Thursday he sent “the results of his investigations to the federal prosecution office which will deal with the matter with its own resources.”
Keller has no mandate to open his own criminal case.
The Swiss federal prosecution office said in a statement it had yet to receive Keller’s documents, and confirmed it was “currently not conducting any criminal proceedings against FIFA President Gianni Infantino.”
Hamilton fit to race at Abu Dhabi GP after COVID-19 recovery
YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has recovered from the coronavirus and will race at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend, the Mercedes team said Thursday.
Hamilton’s presence at the Yas Marina circuit means that George Russell returns to drive for Williams in Sunday’s race.
The seven-time world champion tested positive for COVID-19 the day after winning the Bahrain GP on Nov. 29 and missed last weekend’s Sakhir GP in Bahrain as he self-isolated for 10 days.
Mavs release Barea as veteran guard seeks to continue career
The Dallas Mavericks released J.J. Barea on Thursday, turning loose the last piece of the franchise’s 2011 championship team to give the veteran guard a chance to continue his playing career.
While Barea’s virtual meeting with reporters was a sometimes emotional farewell, the 36-year-old didn’t rule out a return to the Mavericks based on the uncertainty of the upcoming season over COVID-19 issues.
Barea said he had heard from other organizations since news of his release broke, but declined to be specific.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.