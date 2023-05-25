Trout on tying DiMaggio with 361st career home run: ‘It means a lot’
ANAHEIM — Mike Trout is going to tie and pass many greats on his climb up the home run list. Yet, there is something special when for a couple days you can say you are tied with The Yankee Clipper.
Trout’s two-run homer in the eighth inning of Tuesday night’s 4-0 win over the Boston Red Sox is the 361st of his career, which ties him with Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio for 85th.
The three-time AL MVP said he didn’t know he tied DiMaggio until teammate Mickey Moniak told him in the Angels’ clubhouse after the game.
“It means a lot. Anytime you pass or tie a great or even just be in the same conversation with a great, it’s really special, especially another centerfielder,” Trout said.
After Taylor Ward got aboard with a double in the eighth inning, Trout hit a 84-mile changeup from Joely Rodriguez into the third row of the stands in right-center for his 11th home run of the season.
It is the third time in his last six games that Trout has gone deep, but he has felt like his timing has been off.
His .275 average is tied for his lowest through his 46 games and his 27.3% strikeout rate is the second-highest in his 13-year career.
“When I’m not on time, I don’t see and recognize pitches. I check swing and swing at a lot of balls in the dirt,” he said. “When I’m early or on time I recognize pitches, put good swings on balls and good things happen.”
Trout is one of 11 players in the AL tied for sixth with 11 home runs. Texas’ Adolis García and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge are tied for the league lead with 14.
Bruins get fast start, rout Washington in Pac-12 Tournament
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Josh Hahn and AJ Salgado drove in four runs each, Kelly Austin struck out 12 batters, and No. 7 seed UCLA routed third-seeded Washington 17-4 in seven innings on Wednesday at the Pac-12 Tournament.
Salgado had a two-run single in UCLA’s four-run second inning, Hahn and Jack Holman hit solo home runs in the third inning and the rout was on as the Bruins led 7-1.
Leading 10-4, UCLA scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game away. Five of the runs were unearned after a throwing error by Washington pitcher Grant Cunningham. The Bruins had only four singles in the seven-run outburst.
Austin (5-4) went five innings, allowing six hits and four runs, three of which were earned. He opened the game by striking out the first three batters and he also struck out the side in the third and fifth innings.
Starter Jared Engman (3-4) took the loss for the Huskies after allowing seven runs on nine hits. He did not make it out of the second inning.
UCLA (28-24-1) defeated USC on Tuesday and has won Pool C to advance to the semifinals on Friday. Washington (33-17) and fourth-seeded USC play for second place on Thursday, with a possible semifinal berth on the line.
Duce Gourson went 4 for 5 for UCLA.
Coby Morales hit a solo home run for Washington.
Romero hits walk-off single, Arizona advances to Pac-12 semifinals
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Kiko Romero hit a walk-off single to send Arizona into the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals after a 13-12 victory over Oregon State on Wednesday.
Romero, who entered the tournament leading the Pac-12 and ranking fifth nationally with 80 RBIs, came to the plate with runners on first and second with two outs before connecting on his third hit of the game and driving in his fourth run. Romero also gave Arizona a 9-8 lead with a three-run homer to begin a six-run sixth.
Arizona (32-23), the No. 8 seed, scored at least one run in each of the first six innings. The Wildcats totaled 20 hits, with four from Nik McClaughry and three apiece by Mac Bingham, Romero, Emilio Corona and Tony Bullard.
Chase Davis homered for the second straight day to reach 20 on the season, moving within five of second place on Arizona’s career list. Romero is two RBIs shy of Arizona’s single-season record of 86, set by Shelley Duncan in 2001.
Gavin Turley went 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs for second-seeded Oregon State (39-17), which plays Arizona State on Thursday in pool play.
The Beavers swept the regular-season series in Corvallis with final scores of 2-1, 10-4, and 11-10. Games one and three were both walk-off victories.
Cal teammates Du, Zheng win US Amateur Four-Ball title
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Cal teammates Aaron Du and Sampson Zheng capped off a strong week at Kiawah Island with a 2-and-1 victory over Drew Kittleson and Drew Stoltz to win the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Wednesday.
The victory comes a week after the Golden Bears missed by three shots advancing to the NCAA Championship. Du and Zheng, both seniors next year at Cal, became the first No. 1 seed to win the title.
Du and Zheng took the lead for good on the par-5 11th on the Cassique course when Du hit a 52-degree wedge from 96 yards into the wind to 4 feet for birdie. Two holes later, Zheng hit 6-iron to just inside 15 feet and converted the birdie.
They seized control when Zheng hit 6-iron to 12 feet for birdie on the 16th to restore a 2-up lead, and Kittleson and Stoltz failed to win the 17th to extend the match.
Kittleson, a reinstated amateur, was a runner-up for the third time in USGA events. He and Stoltz lost in the championship match of the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball last year, and Kittleson was runner-up to Danny Lee in the 2008 U.S. Amateur.
Fusaichi Pegasus, 2000 Kentucky Derby winner, dies at 26
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fusaichi Pegasus, the 2000 Kentucky Derby winner, has died. He was 26.
He was euthanized Tuesday at Ashford Stud in Versailles, Kentucky, due to the infirmities of old age, the farm said Wednesday.
Nicknamed “Fu Peg,” he was purchased as a yearling for $4 million by Fusao Sekiguchi at the 1998 Keeneland July sale. He was trained by Hall of Famer Neil Drysdale.
Fusaichi Pegasus won the San Felipe Stakes and Wood Memorial before winning the 2000 Kentucky Derby as the 2-1 favorite, the first time a favorite had won since 1979.
Ridden by Kent Desormeaux, Fusaichi Pegasus won the Derby by 1½ lengths over Aptitude. He also became the highest-priced horse purchased at public auction to win the Derby. He finished second in the Preakness.
He retired with six wins in nine career starts and earnings of $1,994,400.
He began his stud career in 2001 at Ashford, with Coolmore paying a reported $60 million for his stallion rights, a record at the time. He sired six champions around the world and such Grade 1 stakes winners as Bandini, Champ Pegasus, Haradasun and Roman Ruler. He performed stallion duties in the southern hemisphere that produced Bronzo, who won horse of the year. His stud career ended in 2020.
“Fu Peg was a fantastic racehorse and a colorful character,” Ashford Stud general manager Dermot Ryan said.
Alex Bowman cleared to return to NASCAR competition at Charlotte
Alex Bowman has been cleared to return to racing this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after missing four events with a fractured vertebra.
Bowman was injured April 25 while competing in a sprint car race in Hendrick Motorsports’ teammate Kyle Larson’s new racing series in West Burlington, Iowa. He was NASCAR’s Cup Series points leader at the time of his injury and has dropped to 17th in the standings while sidelined.
NASCAR has granted Bowman a waiver to participate in the playoffs should he qualify. He is five points out of the 16th and final qualifying position with 13 races remaining in the regular season.
“It’s a boost for all of us to have Alex return to the No. 48 car this weekend at our home track,” Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, said in a Wednesday statement. “He’s still 17th in points, which says a lot about how well the team performed at the start of the year. Alex has worked hard to rehab the injury and come back strong, and I look for him to continue having a championship-caliber season.”
Bowman on Tuesday drove a Cup car for 170 laps during a NASCAR-approved medical evaluation test at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Josh Berry subbed for Bowman in all three points races Bowman missed with a best result of 10th at Dover on April 30. He also competed in Sunday’s non-points NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, finishing 15th after winning the All-Star Open.
Berry, 32, drives full-time for Hendrick Motorsports affiliate JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
“Josh is an absolute pro,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “His talent and hard work allowed the team to continue operating at a high level while Alex recovered. We can’t say enough about the great job he did under some challenging circumstances. We’re grateful to Josh and our partners at JRM for their support.”
Hudson to remain US interim coach through CONCACAF Gold Cup
CHICAGO — Anthony Hudson will remain as interim head coach of the U.S. national team through the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Hudson was appointed interim coach on Jan. 4, four days after coach Gregg Berhalter’s contract expired.
Hudson has led the Americans to two wins, one loss and two draws. He will lead the team in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final from June 15-18 and the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts June 24 and runs through July 16.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday it intends to hire a coach by the end of the summer.
Matt Crocker, who leaves Southampton to start as sporting director on Aug. 2, is leading the coach search.
Green Bay-area legislators ask finance committee for $2M to support NFL draft
MADISON, Wis. — Two lawmakers have asked the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee to give tourism officials $2 million to help stage the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay.
The league announced Monday that the draft will take place in and around Lambeau Field, home to the Green Bay Packers.
Sen. Rob Cowles of Green Bay and Rep. David Steffen of Howard, a Green Bay suburb, submitted a motion to the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee that same day seeking a $2 million grant for Experience Greater Green Bay, a group that promotes tourism in the Green Bay area. Cowles and Steffen are both Republicans.
The lawmakers told the committee in a written summary that the three-day draft has become a massive event and could draw 240,000 people to Wisconsin, generating an estimated $20 million for Green Bay and $94 million for the state. The lawmakers pulled those estimates from a letter the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce sent to the finance committee.
“While the event is limited to three days, the lead up to the event is more like a weeks-long commercial for Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin,” Cowles and Steffen wrote.
They said the draft will cost the Packers $7.5 million and that the team expects to lose money on the event. The Packers have committed to spending more than $1 million and raising another $4 million-plus from partner organizations to generate a total of $5.5 million, they said.
A $2 million grant would help with that effort, Cowles and Steffen wrote. The grant would come out the state’s general fund, but any tax revenue the draft generates would help replenish the money, they added.
“There will be directly measurable results, such as state sales tax and local room tax revenues, and indirect results, such as increased tourism revenue long-term based on the increased exposure of what Wisconsin has to offer to visitors during the draft coverage,” they wrote.
NASCAR opens investigation into Wallace’s hacked radio channel at All-Star race
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR has opened an investigation into how a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wallace’s race team during last weekend’s All-Star race.
Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black driver in the Cup series, had just finished Sunday’s race at North Wilkesboro Speedway when a person not on the 23XI Racing team said over the radio, “Go back to where you came from” and then added another non-racial expletive.
NASCAR spokesman Mike Forde said Wednesday the series immediately had its security and racing electronic teams look into the hack. He said Wallace did not hear the remark.
Forde said NASCAR is trying to determine who cracked Wallace’s radio communications and how it was done, as well the best method toward preventing it from happening in the future.
Forde said the investigation was ongoing and would have happened no matter the nature of the comment.
“We certainly take that seriously, no doubt about that,” he said. “But we can’t have fans interfering with team radio and potential competition implications.”
Wallace’s 23XI Racing team did not immediately return a request for comment.
Former Mariners Harold Reynolds, Raul Ibañez managers in MLB Futures Game
NEW YORK — Former Seattle Mariners Harold Reynolds and Raul Ibañez will be the managers for the All-Star Futures Game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 8.
Reynolds, an MLB Network analyst, will manager the AL team. Ibañez, Major League Baseball’s vice president of on-field operations, will manage the NL, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday.
Reynolds, 62, was a two-time All-Star second baseman who played for the Mariners from 1982-92.
Ibañez, who turns 51 on June 2, played for Seattle from 1996 to 2000, again from 2004-08 and a third time in 2013. He was an All-Star with Philadelphia in 2009.
Steelers add depth behind Watt, Highsmith, sign Markus Golden to 1-year deal
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden to a one-year contract on Wednesday, giving them some depth behind star edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
The 32-year-old Golden has spent most of his eight seasons in the NFL with Arizona, racking up 47 sacks in 111 games with the Cardinals and New York Giants.
Golden had 2½ sacks last year for Arizona while finishing with 48 tackles, tied for the third-highest total in his career.
The Steelers need help at outside linebacker after fortifying inside linebacker in free agency by bringing in Cole Holcomb from Washington and Elandon Roberts from New England.
Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, missed half the season in 2022 after tearing a pectoral muscle in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. Highsmith flourished in Watt’s absence, posting a career-high 14½ sacks.
The Steelers are committed to keeping Highsmith, who is entering the final year of his contract, over the long term. Golden gives them some depth in the short term for a team that needs experienced players to help keep Watt and Highsmith fresh later in the season.
Donaldson to start rehab assignment Thursday, Stanton not far behind
NEW YORK — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson will start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on Thursday and slugger Giancarlo Stanton could begin one as soon as this weekend.
New York manager Aaron Boone said Donaldson, sidelined since April 5 by a strained right hamstring, will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Thursday. His first rehab assignment was cut short after one game with Double-A Somerset on April 18.
Boone said Donaldson likely will play the field on Thursday, be a designated hitter Friday, be off Saturday and play Sunday.
New York opens a three-game series in Seattle on Monday, then plays at the Los Angeles Dodgers starting June 2.
“Possibly in Seattle, probably more likely later in the week, just because he’s been down for so long,” Boone said of Donaldson’s return, speaking before Wednesday’s game against Baltimore. “We’ll kind of evaluate at the end of Sunday, assuming we get there and everything is going well, whether we want to have him get another one or two (games) or not.”
Stanton has been sidelined since April 15 by a strained left hamstring.
“We’re going to get him imaged tomorrow.,” Boone said, adding it is possible he could head to the minors this weekend.
Jets work out punter Matt Araiza after San Diego State investigation found no wrongdoing
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets hosted punter Matt Araiza for a workout at the team’s facility Wednesday, six days after a San Diego State investigation found no wrongdoing by him in an alleged gang rape at an off-campus party in October 2021.
Joe Linta, Araiza’s agent, confirmed the punter’s visit with the Jets during an interview on WFAN Sports Radio in New York.
ESPN first reported what is believed to be Araiza’s first workout for an NFL team since he was released by Buffalo last August.
The session with the Jets could prompt other teams to bring in Araiza, who has maintained his innocence on the allegations.
The workout with New York didn’t necessarily mean a signing was imminent. The Jets already have an established punter on the roster after signing veteran Thomas Morstead to a $1.3 million contract that includes $1.1 million in guarantees.
The San Diego District Attorney decided late last year to not press criminal charges against Araiza, who had a lawsuit filed by a woman against him and two other former SDSU players. The women alleged in the suit that Araiza, then 21, had sex with her in a side yard at an off-campus house before bringing her into a bedroom where a group of men took turns raping her.
The woman, who was 17 at the time, reported the alleged rape the following day to the San Diego Police Department, which investigated the allegations for nine months before turning over its investigation to prosecutors on Aug. 5.
Earlier this month, several media outlets obtained an audio recording of a meeting on Dec. 17 between prosecutors and the woman in which deputy district attorney Trisha Amador said she concluded, based on a witness statement, that Araiza “wasn’t even at the party anymore” when the alleged gang rape could have occurred and wasn’t visible in videos that were recovered. The witness testimony was included in evidence that prompted the DA to not press criminal charges against Araiza.
George Washington University adopts new name ‘Revolutionaries’ to replace ‘Colonials’
WASHINGTON — George Washington University’s sports teams will now be known as the Revolutionaries, the school announced Wednesday.
Revolutionaries replaces Colonials, which had been GW’s name since 1926. Officials made the decision last year to drop the old name after determining it no longer unified the community.
GW said 8,000 different names were suggested and 47,000 points of feedback made during the 12-month process. Revolutionaries won out over the other final choices of Ambassadors, Blue Fog and Sentinels.
“I am very grateful for the active engagement of our community throughout the development of the new moniker,” president Mark S. Wrighton said. “This process was truly driven by our students, faculty, staff and alumni, and the result is a moniker that broadly reflects our community — and our distinguished and distinguishable GW spirit.”
George the mascot will stay and a new logo developed soon for the Revolutionaries name that takes effect for the 2023-24 school year. The university is part of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
Tennis player Mikael Ymer disqualified for outburst during match in Lyon
LYON, France — Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer was disqualified after slamming his racket into the umpire’s chair during a match at the Lyon Open on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Ymer was upset that the umpire refused to check a line call in the 11th game of the first set of his second-round match against Arthur Fils.
Ymer thought the ball went wide and pleaded for the umpire to check.
“You saw it clearly bounce on the line, then show me the mark on the line,” the 53rd-ranked Ymer said. “I’ve never witnessed that a ref says ‘I’m not going to go down and check the mark.’ It doesn’t happen.”
After that, Fils broke Ymer with a cross-court backhand to take a 6-5 lead.
Ymer then twice slammed his racket into the bottom of the umpire’s chair, leaving the stand damaged and his racket in tatters. He was then defaulted.
