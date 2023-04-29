Ashok holes out for eagle, leads by 1 at LA Championship
LOS ANGELES — Aditi Ashok made enough good swings to balance out her mistakes on a difficult day at Wilshire Country Club, shooting a 1-under 70 on Friday to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the LA Championship.
Ashok holed a sand wedge from about 85 yards on the fly at the par-5 15th, part of a torrid three-hole stretch during an up-and-down round that included five bogeys. She was at 6-under 136 through two rounds, one shot ahead of Cheyenne Knight (69), Hannah Green (69) and Pernilla Lindberg (70).
Ashok, a 25-year-old from India, had her father on the bag, and there was plenty of discussion before her best shot of the day.
“It was kind of an in-between number, so we were almost trying to hit the next wedge because there’s water short of the green, but I decided to hit that one a little more full, and we got the number exactly right because it landed in the hole,” Ashok said. “So we’re like, OK, maybe it’s not a bad number.”
Ashok, ranked 90th in the world, chipped in for birdie on the par-4 fifth hole, but she closed with bogeys on Nos. 7 and 9.
“I think some of the misses here can be really brutal,” she said. “A couple of the par-3s I missed them on the long side, like left on 18 today, and I basically had no shot. I was basically making up-and-down for bogey.”
Green, who made four birdies and two bogeys, said Wilshire tests players’ patience.
“I guess it kind of gets a little swirly out here, so it’s kind of hard to pick the right swirl and the right club. But it also is starting to get bouncy,” Green said. “Greens are still relatively soft, but predicting what the first bounce is is still quite difficult.”
Sarah Kemp (68), Linnea Strom (70) and Alison Lee (71) were two shots back on a bunched leaderboard. First-round leader Linnea Johansson was in a group at 3 under after a 75. There were 21 players within four shots of the lead, including world No. 1 Nelly Korda and third-ranked Jin Young Ko, both at 2 under.
In Kyung Kim made a hole-in-one at the par-3 12th hole and was at even par.
Southern California native Lilia Vu, a week after winning her first major at the Chevron Championship, shot 75 to finish 2 over and miss the cut by a shot.
Durant signs lifetime deal with Nike
PHOENIX — Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime contract, making him just the third NBA player to receive such a deal, joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
The 13-time All-Star has a relationship with Nike that dates back to 2007, releasing 15 different sets of shoes. A 16th is coming soon.
“It means a lot, man,” Durant said Friday at Suns practice. “It’s a dream come true. It’s something that I’ve been working towards since I was a kid and having a partnership with Nike. To be in that company is a blessing. Looking forward to what we can do in the future.”
The lifetime deal will continue to include shoes and other apparel, along with other “community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball.”
Durant’s NBA journey has carried him from Seattle to Oklahoma City to Golden State to Brooklyn and now to Phoenix. He said that even back in 2007 as a 19-year-old entering the league, he was confident he’d be successful.
“I did think that if I stay focused and stay locked in to what I know I can do, I could do some big things and I can have a huge partner like Nike,” Durant said. “It’s just a matter of staying focused and having that endurance to keep getting up and doing this every day. So yeah, I had confidence that I can do so. But I had to put in a lot of work to get here.”
The 34-year-old Durant joined the Suns in a midseason trade with the Nets. The two-time Finals MVP paired with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton to help the Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.
They’ll face the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the second round on Saturday.
“As one of best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years,” said John Slusher, Nike executive vice president of global marketing. “We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”
