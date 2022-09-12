US wins bronze at AmeriCup
RECIFE, Brazil — USA Basketball didn’t head home from AmeriCup empty-handed.
Gary Clark scored 18 points, and the U.S. rallied in the final minutes to top Canada 84-80 in the bronze-medal game on Sunday.
The Americans went on a 26-10 run over a 7-minute stretch of the final quarter, turning what was a 63-56 deficit into an 82-73 lead.
“I’m happy for our guys,” U.S. coach Alex Jensen said. “It was an honor to be a part of it.”
It was the ninth time in 11 appearances at AmeriCup — the championship of the FIBA Americas region — that the U.S. captured a medal. The Americans have won gold seven times, silver once and now have a bronze.
Canada was seeking a seventh medal in 19 appearances at the event.
Jodie Meeks — an NBA champion who spent 10 years in the league with seven teams — scored what may have been his final three points as a competitive player during that late run by the U.S. Meeks’ only points on the day came when he got fouled on a 3-point try and made all three of the free throws with 3:31 left, pulling the U.S. into a 71-71 tie.
Meeks is planning to retire and begin a coaching career. His teammates sent him out with a medal, and Clark’s layup with 1:43 left put the Americans on top for good.
“It’s definitely been an experience for our guys,” Clark said. “The weather’s nice. I think most guys were upset that they couldn’t get in the ocean because of sharks ... but we’ve enjoyed our time here.”
Baffert wins record 16th Del Mar Futurity with Cave Rock
DEL MAR — Cave Rock won the $302,000 Del Mar Futurity by 5¼ lengths on Sunday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his record 16th victory in the Grade 1 race in which he finished 1-2.
Ridden by Juan Hernandez, Cave Rock ran seven furlongs in a stakes-record time of 1:20.99 on closing day at the seaside track north of San Diego. He lowered the old mark of 1:21.29 set by Declan’s Moon in 2004.
Baffert tied Phil D’Amato for the trainers’ title with 19 wins each at the 31-day summer meet. It was Baffert’s eighth title at Del Mar, but his first since 2003.
Hernandez won the jockeys’ title.
Havnameltdown, also trained by Baffert, finished second in the race for 2-year-olds. Skinner was another 4¼ lengths back in third.
Longtime Baffert clients Mike Pegram, Karl Watson and Paul Weitman own the first and second-place finishers.
Cave Rock paid $2.80 to win as the 2/5 favorite. He earned $180,000 for the win.
Krejcikova, Siniakova win US Open, career doubles Grand Slam
NEW YORK — The only thing that could stop Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in Grand Slam tournaments this year was COVID-19.
The Czechs won their third major in 2022 and completed a career Grand Slam on Sunday, rallying late to beat Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the U.S. Open women’s doubles final.
Krejcikova and Siniakova began the year by winning the Australian Open for the first time but couldn’t defend their 2021 French Open title after Krejcikova tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew after losing her opening singles match.
They then won Wimbledon for the second time and now own six major titles.
“I think it’s a really special feeling that we are part of history right now,” Krejcikova said. “But, I mean, then also the other hand, it’s such amazing achievement, but then the career is still going on and we still want to add some more. We still want to keep improving and keep getting better.”
Ewing wins on LPGA Tour
CINCINNATI — Ally Ewing ran off five straight birdies on the back nine and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour’s return to Cincinnati.
Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year.
The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes for a 65.
Maria Fassi of Mexico had a 71 and finished alone in third, her best LPGA finish.
Lin started the final round two shots behind and made up ground quickly with a pair of birdies.
Ewing took the lead with an 8-foot birdie on the par-4 13th, made a 10-foot birdie on the next hole, hit wedge to 8 feet for birdie on the par-5 15th and then made her fifth in a row on the 16th after Lin also had birdied.
Lin made an 18-foot birdie on the 456-yard closing hole into a breeze — only the 20th birdie all week on No. 18 — to create a little extra pressure. Ewing had come up short of the green and putted to 3 feet for par to finish at 22-under 266.
Scott Frost fired as Nebraska coach following 1-2 start
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday, the situation so dire in the once-proud football program that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half.
The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home Saturday night, and the student section chanted “Fire Frost” at the end of the game.
Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season, and his .340 winning percentage was second-worst among Nebraska coaches who lasted more than four years.
Associate head coach Mikey Joseph was named interim coach for the rest of the season. The Huskers play No. 7 Oklahoma at home this week.
Alberts made a surprising move last November when he announced he would bring back Frost after what turned out to be a 3-9 season.
Frost fired four offensive assistants, had his pay cut from $5 million to $4 million and agreed to having his buyout drop from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1.
There was no immediate word of a negotiated settlement. Absent that, Nebraska is sacrificing millions of dollars to cut the cord now.
Lowry holds off McIlroy at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Shane Lowry tapped in for birdie at the 18th hole Sunday and then had to wait to see if Rory McIlroy could produce something special to force a playoff at Wentworth.
McIlroy had an eagle putt on the last hole that stopped an inch short as Lowry won the BMW PGA Championship.
McIlroy and Jon Rahm tied for second, one shot back.
It was Lowry’s first win since the British Open at 2019 and came after a bogey-free performance over three days. The tournament was reduced to 54 holes with no play on Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Lowry finished with a 7-under 65 for a 17-under total of 199.
Rahm surged up the leaderboard with a 62, rolling in an eagle putt on the 18th to take a two-shot lead at 16 under. He then had to wait more than two hours to see if it would be good enough for the win.
A superb approach shot from Lowry on the 18th made sure of that. Lowry hit an iron from 242 yards onto the center of the green and then rolled an eagle putt to within a few inches of the hole to set up the winning birdie.
Lowry’s victory moves him back into the top 20 in the world. McIlroy stayed atop the DP World Tour points list in his bid to win season titles on the PGA Tour and European tour.
McCoughtry’s USA Basketball comeback bid ends
Angel McCoughtry’s USA Basketball comeback has ended.
The two-time Olympian isn’t part of the group the U.S. is taking to Australia to prepare for the World Cup that begins later this month in Sydney. The Americans still have 18 players on their roster, including six who are playing in the WNBA Finals that begin Sunday. The final 12-player roster for the World Cup is due 48 hours before the start of play.
Heading to Australia on Monday are Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin, Aliyah Boston, Diamond DeShields, Stefanie Dolson, Rhyne Howard, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and NaLyssa Smith. All spent the week training in Las Vegas. Not making the trip are Natasha Howard, Aerial Powers, Kayla McBride, Katie Lou Samuelson and McCoughtry.
Kahleah Copper, Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart will join the group in Australia after losing in the WNBA playoff semifinals.
“We want to be a team that plays with some really good pace,” U.S. coach Cheryl Reeve said. “I think every coach will sit here and tell you that. It’s one of the most annoying things coaches do, but I think making sure that our players understand what that means. It’s not a sometime sort of thing.”
If the WNBA Finals goes to five games, that could mean the U.S. would be missing key players like A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum for its opening-round game against Belgium on Sept. 22.
McCoughtry, who played on the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams, was trying to come back from a torn right ACL injury she suffered in 2021 when she played for the Las Vegas Aces. She played briefly with the Minnesota Lynx before they bought out her contract. She had seven points and three steals in a red-white scrimmage on Friday night.
Chisox manager La Russa has pacemaker; return date uncertain
OAKLAND — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he is recovering well from having a pacemaker inserted for his heart, and is uncertain when he will be medically cleared to run the club again.
La Russa was back with the White Sox in Oakland on Sunday to celebrate Dave Stewart having his No. 34 jersey retired by the Athletics. La Russa was there for the ceremony, but not to manage his team.
The Hall of Famer, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, shared specifics of the procedure with The Associated Press after discussing his absence before Chicago’s series finale against the A’s. He is grateful to have had what he considered a relatively “simple” heart issue.
“Health is nothing to mess with,” La Russa said, standing in the dugout wearing jeans, sneakers and a short-sleeve collared golf shirt. “So I got checked in Chicago and the reason that I flew to Arizona is that’s been the place since the ‘90s I’ve had my physicals. They addressed it, they fixed it and now it’s just a question of regaining strength.”
