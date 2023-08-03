All-Star forward Troy Terry gets a 7-year, $49 million contract extension from the Anaheim Ducks
ANAHEIM — All-Star forward Troy Terry agreed to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.
Terry’s new deal keeps the sides out of arbitration and runs through the 2029-30 season.
The 25-year-old Terry has 75 goals and 101 assists in 274 games with the Ducks, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2015. Terry was selected to each of the past two All-Star games, and his play has been a bright spot on one of the NHL’s worst teams.
Terry had 23 goals and 38 assists in 70 games last season. The Colorado native posted a career-high 67 points in the 2021-22 season, scoring 37 goals and racking up a 16-game points streak.
Terry and the Ducks were scheduled for an arbitration hearing Wednesday after exchanging initial proposals earlier in the week.
Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 finals jersey expected to draw more than $4 million at Sotheby’s auction
Collectibles broker Sotheby’s expects Wilt Chamberlain’s 1972 NBA Finals jersey to sell for more than $4 million in an upcoming auction.
Sotheby’s calls the jersey Chamberlain wore in the championship-clinching Game 5 victory over the New York Knicks the most valuable piece of his memorabilia ever to appear on the market. The current record sale for a Chamberlain sports memorabilia item is $1.79 million in June 2023. It was for a jersey worn his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors.
Online bidding will run from August 28 to September 27.
The 7-foot-1 Chamberlain anchored the team that won the Lakers’ first NBA title. Playing with a broken hand, he had 24 points and 29 rebounds in Game 5 against New York and was named Finals MVP.
Chamberlain died at age 63 in 1999.
“This jersey holds an extraordinarily significant place in the history of Los Angeles, not only adorned by the man many consider to be the greatest player ever to step on the court, but as a relic from one of the greatest franchises in sports history,” said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles.”
The jersey is being offered with a collection depicting it in magazines, newspapers, photographs, trading cards and more. It will be on display for the public at the Sotheby’s Los Angeles gallery from August 2 to August 31.
Chamberlain is a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and a four-time NBA most valuable player. He scored 100 points in a game in 1962 — a record that still stands.
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán entering inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse
NEW YORK — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday.
Germán, who threw a perfect game at Oakland in late June, was placed on the restricted list two days before his 31st birthday.
“It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being,” the Yankees said in a statement. “We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”
Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 19 starts and one relief appearance this season. He was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night against Tampa Bay, with the Yankees saying it was because of armpit discomfort. The right-hander then entered in relief and tossed five scoreless innings of two-hit ball.
Since arriving in the majors six years ago, Germán has had trouble on and off the field. He served a 10-game suspension in May after getting ejected from a game in Toronto for using an illegal sticky substance on the mound. He was also banned 81 games by Major League Baseball earlier in his career over an alleged domestic violence incident.
He’s also been brilliant at times for the Yankees, including June 28 in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics when he pitched the 24th perfect game in big league history — and first since 2012.
He joined Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999) as Yankees to pitch perfect games. Larsen’s gem came in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Wings beat the Storm 76-65 in showdown between Ogunbowale and Loyd
SEATTLE — Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Satou Sabally added 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 76-65 on Wednesday night.
Seattle star Jewell Loyd had 31 points, also hitting five 3’s, but it wasn’t enough. In the last series meeting in June, Loyd and Ogunbowale combined for 80 points.
Ogunbowale scored Dallas’ opening 10 points of the third quarter, including a 3-pointer to make it 52-38. Sabally had a personal 5-0 run to begin the fourth for a 70-55 lead.
Loyd pulled Seattle within 74-65 with 3:08 remaining in the fourth, but the Storm didn’t score again.
Messi scores in third straight game for Inter Miami after 95-minute weather delay
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lionel Messi scored in his third straight game for Inter Miami after the start of the Leagues Cup contest against Orlando City on Wednesday night was delayed 95 minutes because of thunderstorms.
It was Messi’s fourth goal since joining the MLS club and came seven minutes into the game. He stopped a pass on his chest from Robert Taylor, dribbled a couple of yards near the edge of the 6-yard box and converted a shot that landed under the crossbar.
The goal gave Inter Miami a 1-0 in the Round of 32 match.
The game was scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but didn’t begin on time because of the storms.
Messi and his Inter Miami teammates appeared on the DRV PNK Stadium field for warm-ups 45 minutes before the scheduled start. The heavy rains began approximately 20 minutes later.
After stadium crew drained water puddles around mid-field, Messi and his teammates re-appeared for a second round of pre-game warm-ups.
Messi has not dealt with inclement weather in his first two Leagues Cup matches since joining the MLS club. He scored the game-winning goal against Cruz Azul and added two goals in a victory over Atlanta United.
Garoppolo leaves Raiders practice early as coaches monitor injured foot
HENDERSON, Nev. — Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left practice early Wednesday as Las Vegas coaches monitor his time on the field as he comes back from a broken left foot.
Garoppolo, who injured the foot last season while quarterbacking the San Francisco 49ers, also did not practice Friday. Wednesday was his third consecutive day on the field, and Garoppolo was given the early time off. The team is off Thursday.
“There’s a definite plan,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said recently. “We know what days we’re out there. ... A number of players are going through the same process.”
With Garoppolo leaving with about 45 minutes left in practice, that gave veteran Brian Hoyer a chance to get some extra work with the first-team offense. He also ran that offense in the spring when Garoppolo was sidelined for organized team activities and minicamp.
“As a backup, you may get a lot of reps, you may not get any,” Hoyer said Wednesday. “So the ones that you get, you just keep stacking them up and use those as a building block. So that way if you ever do play, you know you’re going out there with more reps.
“It’s about keeping yourself on your toes and always being ready to go.”
Also, McDaniels said Wednesday he didn’t think cornerback Brandon Facyson was seriously hurt. Facyson, who left practice the day before with an apparent leg injury, did not practice Wednesday.
“I don’t think it’s going to be too long term,” McDaniels said.
After comeback from cancer, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has Tommy John surgery on right elbow
ARLINGTON, Texas — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who made a comeback this season from cancer, had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
The typical recovery time after Tommy John surgery is 12-14 months, which means the right-hander could miss all of next season. The White Sox said before their game against Texas that the procedure was successfully performed by Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister.
The 34-year-old Hendriks began the season on the injured list to continue his treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He publicly revealed his cancer diagnosis on January 8, completed treatment on April 3 and announced he was cancer free on April 20, then made his season just more than a month after that.
Hendriks last pitched June 9, two days before he was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. He went 2-0 with one save and a 5.40 ERA in five appearances.
Cubs place Marcus Stroman on 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his right hip
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star right-hander Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his right hip Wednesday and added newly acquired right-handed reliever José Cuas to the active roster.
Stroman isn’t expected to miss much action, manager David Ross said. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.
“He’s still only going to miss one start with the off days we have,” Ross said, “and he’ll be able to work on some stuff with the time he’s going to have down, so I thought it was an optimal time.”
Stroman (10-8, 3.85 ERA) allowed a combined 13 runs in his past two starts.
“I think it just was best for everybody, and (Stroman) can get back to getting sound mechanical delivery,” Ross said, “and him feeling good, working on a few things and also making sure he’s completely healthy when he does step foot on the bump again.”
Cuas came over from Kansas City in a deal for outfielder Nelson Velázquez.
Columbus Crew add former MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew have acquired former MLS Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi from Fenerbahçe S.K. of the Turkish league for an undisclosed transfer fee.
The 25-year-old Uruguayan forward will join the Crew as a designated player. His contract runs through the 2026 season, with a club option for 2027.
The move comes two days after the Crew transferred top scorer Lucas Zalarayan to the Saudi Pro League.
Rossi was a major contributor to LAFC’s 2019 squad that had the league’s top regular-season record. He became the youngest player in MLS history to win the league’s Golden Boot in 2020, when he scored 14 goals in 19 matches for LAFC during a shortened campaign. He had been in Europe since 2021.
“Diego is a winner and an exciting, skillful player, and we are excited to welcome him to the Crew,” Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. “He has a natural ability to score and create goals, and he has further demonstrated his exceptional quality over the past few seasons while competing in Europe.”
Corey LaJoie signs multi-year contract extension to remain with Spire Motorsports on Cup circuit
CONCORD, N.C. — Corey LaJoie has reached a multi-year extension to remain on as the driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.
LaJoie, a third-generation racer whose father and grandfather are members of the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame, raced his way to the Cup Series through top developmental series like the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, where he had six wins, and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series, where he won twice.
The 31-year-old LaJoie has also competed in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series before earning a full-time ride on NASCAR’s top circuit.
“Corey LaJoie took a chance on Spire Motorsports before we had any tools, any cars, or even a race shop,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said in a release. “... He had plenty of other opportunities and chose to stay the course. We’re excited that Corey will continue to anchor this team and we’re ready to keep making meaningful progress every time we unload.”
LaJoie has been racing with Spire Motorsports since 2021.
His career best finishes include a fourth place at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 22 Cup races this year, LaJoie has scored 11 top-20 finishes.
LaJoie said he is committed to building a competitive race team at Spire.
“I’ve grown, matured and developed my skills and will continue to improve myself and my extended family at Spire Motorsports for years to come,” LaJoie said. “We will continue stacking pennies and deliver for our great partners on and off the track. We’re even more eager to bring our loyal fans on the journey with us.”
Judge restricts WNBA’s Riquna Williams to Vegas area following felony domestic violence arrest
LAS VEGAS — A judge restricted WNBA player Riquna Williams on Wednesday from leaving the Las Vegas area and told her she must adhere to personal restrictions to remain free from jail pending court action in a felony domestic violence case.
Williams, 33, a member of last year’s championship Las Vegas Aces team, hasn’t played this season because of a back injury. She stood silently while her attorney, Brandon Albright, said she intends to plead not guilty. Albright also met at the bench with Justice of the Peace Amy Mitchell Williams and prosecutor John Torre. The judge and the basketball player are not related.
Torre noted that Williams is under GPS monitoring and the judge told Williams she’s prohibited from leaving Clark County, banned from using alcohol, must answer telephonic check-ins from detention officials, and cannot contact the alleged victim by any means.
Outside court, Albright told reporters that Williams was “doing what she can to show the court she’s doing everything right.”
The shooting guard nicknamed “Bay Bay” averaged 6.7 points last season but has been barred from the team since her arrest. The judge set her next court date for Sept. 7. That is a week before WNBA playoffs begin.
Williams faces five felony charges, including domestic battery by strangulation, coercion by force and assault with a weapon. She also faces four misdemeanor domestic battery charges.
Williams was arrested July 25. Police say she and her wife told officers they argued about breaking up after about four years together. They married last September. The judge on Wednesday noted that the alleged victim has moved out of state.
Williams served a 10-game league suspension in 2019 after an arrest on domestic-battery charges. She was playing for the Los Angeles Sparks at the time.
Williams played for the University of Miami before she was drafted in 2012 by the Tulsa Shock. She also has played professionally overseas.
The Miami Marlins are selling $5 hamburgers to celebrate trade acquisition Jake Burger
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins put together a whopper of a promotion to welcome trade deadline acquisition Jake Burger.
The Marlins celebrated the slugger and his appetizing last name by offering $5 hamburgers for their game Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Burger, a power-hitting infielder, was acquired from the Chicago White Sox shortly before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Miami hopes he can provide a jolt to the lineup after he slugged 25 homers for the White Sox, tied for ninth in the majors entering Wednesday.
“I am ready to play some fun baseball here and compete for a playoff spot,” said Burger, who had spent his entire pro career with Chicago. “My wife was hyping me up today saying, ‘Have fun at your first day of school!’ You get to meet all these new people and it is exciting.”
The 27-year-old — a childhood friend of Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk — added that he’s good with the nickname “SmashBurger.”
Burger was set to bat sixth in Miami’s lineup Wednesday and start at third base.
Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham suspended 2 games for impaired driving
NEW YORK — The NBA has suspended San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham for two games without pay after he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, the league announced Tuesday.
His suspension will start with the next NBA regular-season game that he is eligible for and able to play.
Graham was stopped for speeding in North Carolina in July 2022. Court records show that he was driving 63 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone in Raleigh, North Carolina, and tested with a blood alcohol level of .11, above the state’s legal limit of .08. He will be on 12 months unsupervised probation.
Graham has played five seasons in the NBA. He began last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Before being traded to the Spurs, he hit a 61-foot game winner for the Pelicans in Oklahoma City. He averaged 13 points and four assists in 20 games for San Antonio last season.
Blue Jays put AL batting leader Bo Bichette on 10-day IL because of tendonitis in right knee
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays put AL batting leader Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of patellar tendonitis in his right knee.
Bichette left Monday’s loss to Baltimore in the third inning after he jammed his knee while running the bases. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.
A two-time All Star, Bichette has a .321 average and 144 hits. He had missed just one game this season before Monday’s injury.
Infielder Paul DeJong, whom Toronto acquired from St. Louis before Tuesday’s trade deadline, joined the Blue Jays on Wednesday and was in the starting lineup at shortstop, batting seventh.
Bichette played 30 of 60 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season because of a sprained right knee. He played 159 of 162 games in both 2021 and 2022.
Toronto also recalled right-hander Thomas Hatch from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned right-hander Nate Pearson to the Bisons.
The Blue Jays began the day at 59-49, third in the wild-card race. They were two games behind Houston and six games behind Tampa Bay.
Nebraska’s Myles Farmer enters the transfer portal after getting suspended for the start of practice
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer entered the transfer portal Wednesday after coach Matt Rhule suspended him for the start of preseason practice.
Farmer was the team’s second-leading tackler last season and had been expected to be the anchor of the Cornhuskers’ secondary. A Nebraska spokesman confirmed Farmer’s name is in the portal.
Rhule didn’t disclose the reason for Farmer’s suspension other than to say it had to do with a failure to adhere to team standards.
The previous coaching staff suspended Farmer for the game against Michigan last November after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
Diamondbacks reliever Austin Adams to miss remainder of the season due to fractured ankle
SAN FRANCISCO — Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Austin Adams will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a fractured right ankle in Tuesday’s loss to San Francisco.
He was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Adams entered to start the eighth inning, but threw just two pitches when he took a comebacker by Joc Pederson off the ankle. Manager Torey Lovullo said he knew the injury was serious when he went out to the mound and the pitcher couldn’t put any weight on the foot.
“We’re definitely going to miss Austin,” Lovullo said. “But as I’ve said before, when somebody goes down via injuries, it’s time for somebody to step up, there’s going to be an opportunity for somebody to get some big outs in that bullpen and somebody will emerge.”
Adams was 0-1 with a 5.71 ERA with 22 strikeouts and eight walks over 27 appearances spanning 17.1 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.