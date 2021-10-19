Lakers claim Avery Bradley, who opted out before title win
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers claimed veteran guard Avery Bradley Jr. off waivers on Monday.
Bradley played for the Lakers in 2019-20, but opted out prior to the NBA restart in the bubble in Orlando, Florida, because of health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and did not participate in the run to the franchise’s 17th championship.
Bradley, who received a championship ring, averaged 8.6 points and shot 44.4% from 3-point range that season as a useful role player and willing defender alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Bradley is the third contributor from the Lakers’ title team to be brought back this offseason, joining guard Rajon Rondo and center Dwight Howard.
Bradley, 30, spent last season with Miami and Houston, averaging 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27 games. He signed with Golden State as a free agent in September after the Rockets declined his $5.9 million team option.
A first-round pick from Texas in 2010, Bradley has averaged 11.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 11 NBA seasons.
Silver says he hopes Irving gets vaccinated
Adam Silver, the basketball fan, would prefer to see Kyrie Irving on the court again with the Brooklyn Nets as soon as possible.
Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, would prefer to see Irving vaccinated.
Silver said Monday he hopes Irving — one of the few players in the league who has not yet chosen to be vaccinated — changes his mind before long and clears a path to get back on the floor with the Nets.
“I would like to see our players vaccinated, because I think it’s a public service of sorts, particularly to young people who might not see the value of getting vaccinated,” Silver said on the eve of the league’s 75th anniversary season, the third to be impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Irving cannot play for the Nets in large part because of rules unique to New York and San Francisco requiring vaccinations as a prerequisite for working. The Nets said last week that Irving would not be involved in team activities “until he is eligible to be a full participant.”
And at this time, that means vaccinated. Silver would not disclose if he has spoken with Irving directly, but made his stance clear.
“There’s nothing fair about this virus,” Silver said. “It’s indiscriminate in terms of who it impacts. And I think it’s perfectly appropriate that New York and other cities have passed laws that require people who both work and visit arenas to be vaccinated. That seems to be a responsible public-health decision.”
About 96% of NBA players have been vaccinated, Silver said. That means that about 20, or less than one per team on average, are not. Anyone working games in proximity to players this season, from referees to stat-crew employees, must be vaccinated by league mandate.
“I hope that Kyrie, despite how strongly he feels about the vaccination, ultimately decides to get vaccinated because I’d love to see him play basketball this season,” Silver said.
Arizona QB Cruz out for rest of season with thumb injury
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona has lost its second quarterback in two weeks to a season-ending injury.
Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch said Monday that Gunner Cruz is done for the year after suffering a thumb injury in Saturday’s 34-0 loss to Colorado. The sophomore is expected to have surgery and will have about a six-month rehabilitation.
Cruz opened the season as the starter but was replaced by Will Plummer after struggling against San Diego State. Cruz became the starter again when Jordan McCloud suffered knee and ankle injuries against UCLA on. Oct. 9. McCloud had surgery last week.
Cruz tore a ligament in his right thumb when he hit his hand on a helmet while throwing a pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. He threw for 536 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions in five games this season.
Plummer will again be the starter now for the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3 Pac-12) , who have lost a school-record 18 straight games heading into Friday’s game against Washington.
ESPN announcer Dick Vitale discloses lymphoma diagnosis
BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale announced Monday that he has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time this year.
The Basketball Hall of Fame announcer said he has undergone tests that show he has lymphoma.
Vitale announced in August that he underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. He was declared cancer-free at the time.
Vitale said doctors told him the lymphoma diagnosis is unrelated.
“What’s evident is that the treatment plan for this lymphoma is going to be a lot tougher, and in both cases, early detection played an important role in helping to manage the cancers,” Vitale said in a statement.
Vitale said the treatment plan involves steroids and six months of chemotherapy. He has also been told by medical experts that there is a 90% cure rate. He plans to manage his work schedule around his chemotherapy schedule.
The 82-year-old Vitale joined ESPN less than four months after it launched in September 1979. He has been a longtime supporter of the V Foundation for Cancer Research and hosts a yearly gala for pediatric cancer research.
NBA hires Danielle Scott, 6th female full-time ref
Danielle Scott decided to join the family business. She’s taken it to a new level.
Scott, the daughter of college basketball officials, was promoted Monday to the full-time NBA staff referee roster. She becomes the sixth woman on the current staff, joining Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Simone Jelks, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder.
That’s the most the NBA has ever had on staff at one time, and Scott said she hopes the notion of female referees in the league no longer seems unusual.
“I think that they’ve accepted us at this point,” Scott said. “So, I think if we’re not there, we’re very, very close to being there.”
Scott spent four seasons working in the G League before her promotion; the two other full-time hires announced Monday, John Conley and Brandon Schwab, also are moving up from the G League. They all worked between 20 and 26 games as non-staff referees last season.
Conley was in the G League for seven seasons, Schwab for five and, like Scott, they also worked WNBA games this season.
Newton says he’s vaccinated and ready for NFL return
Cam Newton says he has been vaccinated against contracting COVID-19 and is ready to return to the NFL.
The quarterback who was cut by New England just before the season began published a video on his YouTube channel saying it’s time to get back into pro football. He is a free agent.
“Hell yeah, I still want to play football,” Newton said in the video. “I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I’ve been doing since I was 7 years old.”
The 2015 NFL MVP was the Patriots’ starter for most of 2020, when they went 7-9 during a pandemic-impacted season. But New England went with first-round draft choice Mac Jones this year and released the 32-year-old Newton.
There were COVID-19 related issues for Newton last season, and he was absent for three preseason practices this summer in what the team termed a misunderstanding about protocols.
Newton was not vaccinated when he was released, but says he now is. He added that “side effects weren’t beneficial to me” for not getting the vaccine, but was not specific about those side effects.
Bucks sign guard Grayson Allen to multiyear extension
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has signed a multiyear contract extension less than 2½ months after the team acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies.
Allen joined the Bucks in an Aug. 7 trade that set guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round draft picks to Memphis.
“Grayson has made a smooth transition and he’s already fit well within our system and culture,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Monday in a statement. “We have always been fans of Grayson and his impact on winning and his ability to spread the floor with his outside shooting.”
“He also adds competitiveness, toughness and intelligence to our core. We’re excited to extend our relationship with him.”
Allen posted career highs in scoring (10.6), rebounding (3.2) ad assists (2.2) last season in 50 games with the Grizzlies. He shot 41.8% from the field, 39.1% from 3-point range and 86.8% from the free throw line.
The 26-year-old Allen averaged 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes in four preseason games with the Bucks.
Scans come back clear on neck of Seattle’s Darrell Taylor
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks say tests on linebacker Darrell Taylor’s neck have come back clear and are not ruling him out of playing next Monday against the New Orleans Saints.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday that both a CT scan and an MRI have shown that Taylor does not have an injury to his neck and may have suffered more of a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh.
“He got jammed pretty good. We’ll have to wait and see what it’s like, but it may be a little bit more in his shoulder even as we figure it out,” Carroll said.
Taylor was taken off the field on a backboard during a lengthy fourth-quarter delay as a precaution after his neck was compressed in a collision. Carroll said Taylor was upset at having to be immobilized and wanted to jump up and walk off the field on his own.
Taylor was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital following the injury, but was cleared to fly home with the team after the game.
“Whenever they take a guy off like that the threat is so huge,” Carroll said. “He came out great, so we’ll hope for the best and he may have a chance to go this week.”
Marla Messing named interim CEO of the NWSL
The National Women’s Soccer League has named Marla Messing as its interim chief executive officer as the league contends with the fallout from allegations of player abuse and harassment.
Messing was president and CEO of the 1999 Women’s World Cup and helped land the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic bid. Most recently she has served as CEO of USTA Southern California.
Messing will oversee operations of the league and work with the board of governors. She will replace the three-woman executive committee which was appointed to run the league after Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned a little more than two weeks ago.
Baird’s resignation came in the wake of allegations of harassment and sexual coercion leveled by two former players against North Carolina coach Paul Riley, who was fired.
Richie Burke, coach of the Washington Spirit, was fired late last month for violating the league’s antiharassment policy. OL Reign coach Farid Benstiti was let go this summer following inappropriate behavior at practice.
Messing said in a statement Monday that player welfare must be “central to every discussion and decision.”
“I also want to commend the bravery and strength of each and every player in the league to demand the change that should be at the core of every organization,” she said. “Gaining the trust of our players and uniting players and owners is central to my approach so that we can most effectively create systemic change.”
The league continues its search for a permanent commissioner.
NHL suspends Evander Kane 21 games for COVID violations
SAN JOSE — The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
The league announced the suspension without pay on Monday and said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey. Kane will forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
The league also announced that a concurrent investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Anna, could not be substantiated.
Kane had previously been cleared by the NHL in an investigation into allegations made by Anna Kane that he bet on hockey games, including some against the Sharks.
But the league did determine that Kane violated the COVID-19 protocols. A person familiar with the investigation said earlier this month that the league was looking into allegations that Kane submitted a fake vaccination card. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details weren’t made public.
Using a fake vaccination card is illegal in both the United States and Canada, as well as against NHL rules.
Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that only four players on active rosters hadn’t been vaccinated.
Kane had not been around the team since the start of training camp while these investigations were ongoing in an agreement between him and the team.
Kane, 30, is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract. He’s with his third organization after being drafted by and debuting with Atlanta/Winnipeg and a stint in Buffalo.
Last season, he had 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games.
Hernández shows up in court, receives voluntary prison order
MADRID — France defender Lucas Hernández showed up in a Madrid court on Monday and was issued a voluntary prison order for violating a restraining order.
The Bayern Munich player will have 10 days to voluntarily turn himself in to authorities to start serving a six-month prison sentence.
His lawyers have appealed and hope to have the sentenced voided before he has to present himself to authorities.
He was originally scheduled to show up in court on Tuesday.
Hernández was arrested after a domestic violence incident in Spain in 2017, while he played for Atlético Madrid.
He was initially sentenced to community service and then two years later was given a six-month prison sentence for violating a restraining order related to that case. Both he and his partner had a restraining order put in place by a judge but they violated it by traveling together to the United States.
Hernández was a reserve in the France squad that won the Nations League last weekend.
Grizzlies sign Jaren Jackson Jr to extension before deadline
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have signed Jaren Jackson Jr. to extension ahead of the NBA deadline.
The Grizzlies did not disclose the terms of the deal Monday with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1018 draft. ESPN reported the extension is four years for $105 million.
Jackson, 22, has started 117 of his 126 games in three seasons, and he has averaged 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game. The forward-center has made 213 3-pointers and blocked 192 shots, most by an NBA player over his first 126 games.
He also ranks second in franchise history in blocks per game and is 10th in total blocks despite playing only 11 games last season recovering from knee surgery.
Jackson was only the second player named both Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season at Michigan State. After being drafted by Memphis, he was named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie First Team. He also was picked to the NBA Rising Stars team in 2019 and 2020 with All-Star Weekend.
In his second season, Jackson scored a career-high 43 points and tied the franchise record making nine 3s against Milwaukee on Dec. 13, 2019. That made him the youngest player in NBA history at 20 years, 83 days to make at least nine 3s in a game.
Vikings CB Peterson injures hamstring, out at least 3 games
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was placed on injured reserve on Monday after hurting his hamstring against Carolina and must miss a minimum of three games.
Coach Mike Zimmer said the injury was not believed to be season-ending, so the 11-year veteran Peterson will be expected to return at some point during the second half of the schedule.
The Vikings (3-3) have begun their bye week, but the absence of their best cornerback will be felt with a daunting group of opposing quarterbacks waiting for them after the break. They face Dak Prescott (Dallas), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay) in their first four games after the bye.
Peterson was hurt on the first play of the game-tying touchdown drive by the Panthers on Sunday, after covering D.J. Moore on a deep pass that fell incomplete with 2:03 remaining in regulation. Peterson tumbled out of bounds and clutched the back of his right leg in pain, before needing help to walk off the field to the opposite sideline. The Panthers then moved 96 yards in 10 more plays to force overtime, before the Vikings prevailed 34-28.
Cameron Dantzler, who was a starter as a rookie last year before the Vikings signed Peterson and Bashaud Breeland in free agency to shore up the position, will move into the lineup next to Breeland. Mackensie Alexander is the slot man in the nickel defense.
“I feel fine,” Zimmer said. “Patrick’s played really well. We’ll miss him for sure, but Dantzler’s done decent and so has Breeland.”
SEC fines Vols $250,000 for fans interrupting Ole Miss game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Southeastern Conference has fined Tennessee $250,000 for fans stopping the Volunteers’ game with Mississippi for about 20 minutes throwing water bottles, beer cans, pizza boxes, hot dogs, a plastic mustard bottle and at least one golf ball onto the field late in the game.
The league office also announced Monday that Tennessee must meet other standards, including reviewing all possible video to identify and punish fans who threw anything onto the field late Saturday night. Tennessee’s cheerleaders and dance field left the field dodging trash, while the band also left the stands.
“The disruption of Saturday night’s game is unacceptable and cannot be repeated on any SEC campus,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.
Tennessee’s fine will be deducted from its share of SEC revenue. Every person identified from video will be prohibited from attending a Tennessee athletics event for the rest of the 2021-22 academic and athletic year.
The SEC also wants Tennessee reviewing and updating game management procedures and alcohol policies. Tennessee also has to make sure it’s complying fully with the SEC’s current standards. Tennessee must report back before the Vols’ next home game Nov. 13 hosting No. 1 Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.