Bettman upholds 8-game suspension on Avs’ Nazem Kadri
DENVER — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman upheld an eight-game suspension issued to Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri following his illegal check to the head of Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of a first-round series against St. Louis.
Bettman heard Kadri’s appeal before announcing his decision Monday. The incident took place at 6:26 of the third period on May 19 in Game 2. Kadri was assessed a match penalty for the check to Faulk.
Kadri missed the last two games of the Blues series — Colorado advanced with a four-game sweep — and Game 1 of the Avalanche’s second-round series versus Vegas on Sunday night.
If the suspension — the sixth of Kadri’s career — is not completed during the playoffs, any remaining games will be served at the beginning of next season.
The 30-year-old Kadri was the only Avalanche player to suit up in all 56 regular-season games. He finished with 11 goals and 21 assists. He also led the team in faceoff wins.
No. 1 seed Oklahoma, 2019 champ UCLA highlight WCWS field
OKLAHOMA CITY — Top seed Oklahoma and 2019 national champion UCLA highlight the Women’s College World Series field.
Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, UCLA defeated Oklahoma in the best-of-three championship series to claim its 13th national title and 12th NCAA championship.
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City has been expanded to a capacity of 13,000 this year — an increase of 4,000. This year’s double-elimination bracket action begins Thursday and the championship series will start June 7.
Oklahoma will open against James Madison on Thursday. The Sooners won national titles in 2000, 2013, 2016 and 2017 and were runners-up in 2012 and 2019. James Madison qualified for the first time after topping Missouri twice in a best-of-three super regionals.
The Oklahoma-James Madison winner will play either No. 5 seed Oklahoma State or Georgia on Friday. If Oklahoma and Oklahoma State win their openers, the rivals would face off in a World Series game for the second time. Last time, Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 6-1 in a winner’s bracket game in 2019.
Oklahoma State advanced to the WCWS by defeating fellow Big 12 member Texas twice in the super regionals.
UCLA is on the other half of the bracket. The Bruins, who feature two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Rachel Garcia, will open against No. 10 seed Florida State. The winner will face No. 3 seed Alabama or No. 11 seed Arizona on Friday.
US beats Germany 2-0 for 5th straight win at worlds
RIGA, Latvia — Cal Petersen had 33 saves for his second consecutive shutout and the United States won its fifth straight game at world hockey championship with a 2-0 victory over Germany on Monday.
Jason Robertson and Colin Blackwell scored for the U.S., which will close out its preliminary round games on Tuesday against winless Italy.
“That’s a really good hockey team, full credit to them,” U.S. coach Jack Capuano said of Germany. “Our guys made sacrifices, stuck to the structure and found a way to win. I’m really impressed with how we’ve come together so far and now we’ve got one more game here to finish our group play on a positive before getting ready for the quarterfinal.”
The win was the third in the tournament for Petersen, who plays for the Los Angeles Kings.
Germany outshot the U.S. 33-15.
Arkansas top seed in NCAA Tournament after dominant SEC run
OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas was rewarded for its dominant run through the Southeastern Conference, landing the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament Monday.
The Razorbacks (46-10) won all 10 of their SEC series and wrapped up their first conference tournament championship on Sunday. After losing three straight games in March, the Hogs never lost consecutive games.
The 64-team tournament opens Friday in 16 regionals. Winners advance to eight best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.
The top eight national seeds are assured of hosting super regionals if they win their regionals.
The national seeds following Arkansas: Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17), Mississippi State (40-15) and Texas Tech.
Vanderbilt will be going for its third national championship since 2014 after winning the title two years ago. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virginia beats Terps 17-16 to repeat as NCAA lacrosse champ
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Matt Moore and Connor Shellenberger scored four goals apiece and goalie Alex Rode made a huge save in the final seconds, and Virginia held off previously unbeaten Maryland 17-16 Monday to win its second straight NCAA men’s lacrosse championship.
The Cavaliers (14-4) won their seventh national championship and ended a 17-game winning streak by Maryland (15-1) dating to last season.
The combined 33 goals marked the highest-scoring championship game since Syracuse beat Johns Hopkins 17-16 in 1983.
The Terrapins, playing in their sixth final in 11 years, rallied after trailing by five goals in the middle of the fourth quarter.
Maryland scored four times in a 4-minute, 16-second span to cut it to 16-15. Logan Wisnauskas went top shelf for his fifth goal of the game, Daniel Maltz scored with the Terps a man up and Bubba Fairman and Anthony DeMaio followed with goals.
Moore made it a two-goal game with 3:35 left, but DeMaio scored with 10.8 seconds left to pull the Terps within 17-16.
Luke Wierman won the ensuing faceoff, picked up a ground ball and shot from 7 yards, but Rode was able to make the save and the Cavaliers ran out the clock.
Shellenberger and Moore also had two assists apiece, and Jeff Conner had three goals on four shots for the Cavaliers.
National scoring leader Jared Bernhardt had two goals for Maryland but none in the second half.
Deaf basketball player makes Miss. history with scholarship
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson student has become the first deaf player to sign a Division 1 basketball scholarship in Mississippi.
Alexis Roberts, a 6-foot forward with more than 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds, has signed to play for the Jackson State Tigers, WAPT-TV reported.
“I feel very excited because I am the first deaf person to do that, and it’s great to make history,” Roberts said through interpreter Cheryl Keller.
Roberts was born with a percentage of hearing in both ears, but her hearing faded. Communicating has been a challenge, but Roberts was introduced to basketball when she was 12 and it changed her life.
“Picking up that basketball, it was everything to her,” Velma Patrick, Alexis’ mother, told the television station. “Basketball, you can say, gave her life.”
Roberts continued to grow as a basketball player at Mississippi School for the Deaf, under head coach Sekoe White, who was a deaf athlete himself.
White believes Roberts’ biggest impact playing for Jackson State will be off the court.
“At that level, it’s a chance to let the world know any deaf person can do it,” White said. “You just need the hard work, but sometimes the deaf people need to work a little bit extra hard, but you can make it happen and here is our proof.”
Jackson State head Coach Tomekia Reed said the coaches and players at JSU will take sign language courses to learn how to communicate with their new teammate.
“She deserves the opportunity to play for a Division 1 program — not because of her situation, she shouldn’t be limited to that,” Reed said. “She should be able to receive everything else that everybody else receives, and she doesn’t let her situation hold her back from being great.”
Roberts plans to major in physical education at Jackson State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.