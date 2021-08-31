Registration open for flag football league
Registration for the AV Friday Night Lights youth flag football league is open now through Tuesday for children in first through eighth grades.
Practices are typically once per week after school hours and games are on Fridays after school hours.
To register, visit https://www.antelopevalleyfnl.com/.
For more information, contact Betsy Sanchez at bsanchez33@avc.edu or 714-270-7218.
Jay Morris hired as assistant to Andy Enfield at USC
LOS ANGELES — Jay Morris is joining coach Andy Enfield’s basketball staff as an assistant at Southern California.
Morris spent the last three seasons in the same position at San Diego State, where the Aztecs had a combined 74-20 record.
He had other assistant stints at Nevada, San Jose State and Cal State Northridge.
Morris spent multiple seasons at Long Beach State as director of player development and director of operations. He spent three years as an assistant and the strength coach at Westchester High in Los Angeles.
Carpenter, Murphy help US advance to women’s hockey final
CALGARY, Alberta — Alex Carpenter and Abbey Murphy scored in the second period, and the United States beat Finland 3-0 on Monday to advance to the final of the women’s world hockey championship.
The five-time defending champion United States will play in its 20th gold-medal game on Tuesday against the winner of the other semifinal between Canada and Switzerland.
Carpenter put the U.S. in front early in the second with her third goal of the tournament. Carpenter got a stick on Lee Stecklein’s shot from the point to redirect it past goaltender Anni Keisala.
Murphy scored on a breakaway late in the second. Murphy took advantage of a turnover at the blue line and went backhand to forehand for a shot that trickled by Keisala.
“Megan Keller had a nice blast up the wall, and I was ready for it, I wanted it, so it felt good,” Murphy said after her second goal of the worlds.
Kendall Coyne Schofield added an empty-netter with 2:53 to go to seal the rematch of the 2019 final that the U.S. won 2-1 in a controversial finish.
Finland, which was outshot 33-14, had a good offensive opportunity midway through the first period with a two-man advantage for two minutes, but the United States did not allow a shot.
Finland emptied its net on a power play with 7:22 remaining, but U.S. goalie Nicole Hensley kept it scoreless.
The Finns will look to claim their 13th bronze medal on Tuesday. The American will look to tie Canada with 10 gold medals.
Fully vaccinated NFL players will get virus tests weekly
Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA.
The weekly testing applies also for fully vaccinated Tier 1 and 2 staff. There’s an option for a second test for those who want it, according to a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.
Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wait for results prior to entering a team’s facility. Each club must conduct its testing over a three-day period.
Unvaccinated players will continue to be tested daily.
Each team’s non-player traveling party will be reduced to a maximum of 75 people. Masks must be worn during travel, eating “should be kept to a minimum” and seating will be assigned.
Also, public transportation is prohibited for everyone in the traveling party and unvaccinated players or staff may not use private transportation.
Last week, the NFL said 93% of players are vaccinated.
Red Sox put pitchers Pérez, Barnes on COVID-19 injured list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Boston left-hander Martín Pérez and right-hander Matt Barnes have become the latest Red Sox players impacted by COVID-19.
Both pitchers were put on the COVID-19 injured list before Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay.
Boston manager Alex Cora said before the game that Pérez had tested positive. The news about Barnes came just before first pitch and other details involving the reliever were not immediately available.
The team is going through the MLB coronavirus protocols that include contact tracing and testing.
Infielder-outfielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Christian Arroyo both tested positive last week and were placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Friday.
Cora said Hernández and Arroyo are both feeling OK.
Pérez is 7-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 31 games this season, including 22 starts.
Barnes has allowed 10 earned runs over 6 2/3 innings in 11 appearances during August and had his ERA climb from 2.30 to 3.81.
The Red Sox recalled right-hander Phillips Valdez and purchased the contract of righty Raynel Espinal from Triple-A Worcester.
NOTES: Boston acquired minor league RHP Brad Peacock from Cleveland for cash.
49ers QB Trey Lance to miss 1 week with injured finger
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will miss one week of practice after injuring a finger on his throwing hand during an exhibition game.
Lance was hit on his right thumb by the helmet of Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Max Richardson on Sunday. Lance remained in the game after the hit but got more tests done Monday that coach Kyle Shanahan said showed a “small chip fracture” in the finger.
Shanahan said Lance is unable to take snaps and needs to rest for about seven days before he can return. Lance will miss two practices this week but should be back next Monday when the 49ers begin preparations for their season opener Sept. 12 at Detroit.
Lance is expected to back up Jimmy Garoppolo to begin the season but also will be used with his own package of plays in certain situations.
The Niners will be without linebackers coach Johnny Holland for a longer period of time. Holland announced he will take a leave of absence from the team to undergo cancer treatment.
Holland said he has undergone several rounds of remission and relapse since being originally diagnosed with multiple myeloma in September 2019. He said the cancer has returned and he will leave the team Sept. 6.
“I will take some time away from the team to receive treatment,” Holland said in a statement. “In sharing the details of my diagnosis, my desire is that I can be an advocate and beacon of hope for those who are battling cancer to help remind them that we’re all in this together.”
Holland thanked 49ers ownership, Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and his doctors and said he hopes to return to the team “as soon as possible.”
Athletes, worker sue over vaccine rules at Michigan colleges
LANSING, Mich. — Four female soccer players at Western Michigan University challenged the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for athletes Monday, saying it violates their Christian beliefs.
The lawsuit came days after a Michigan State University employee sued to block its mandate, which is broader and applies to all students, faculty and staff.
The players — Emily Dahl, Hannah Redoute, Bailey Kornhorn and Morgan Otteson — said Western Michigan on Aug. 12 required them to get a shot by month’s end or be removed from the team. They were denied religious exemptions, according to their federal case filed in Grand Rapids, which noted the school in Kalamazoo does not require the general student body to be vaccinated.
“Defendants’ policies violate the First Amendment by punishing students who exercise their religious beliefs in connection with their personal medical decisions,” said the suit, which was brought by the Lansing-based Great Lakes Justice Center on the eve of the athletic department’s deadline. The group has filed various lawsuits challenging pandemic restrictions including masking requirements.
Western Michigan said it has a “compelling interest” in acting to avoid the “significant risk” of an outbreak due to unvaccinated athletes.
“Prohibiting unvaccinated members of the teams from engaging in practices and competition is the only effective manner of accomplishing this compelling interest,” the school said in a statement. It said affected athletes will not lose scholarships and remain students in good standing to pursue their education.
The Michigan State plaintiff is Jeanna Norris, 37, a supervisory administrative associate and fiscal officer who said she has natural immunity — confirmed with two recent antibody tests — because she had COVID-19 last November. The complaint seeks class-action status for other school employees who have been infected with the coronavirus. It was filed Friday by the Washington-based New Civil Liberties Alliance.
Michigan State had no comment.
Man sent to prison for stealing from caddie college fund
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was sentenced to more than four years in prison Monday for stealing more than $600,000 from a college scholarship fund for caddies at one of Michigan’s most exclusive golf clubs.
“I can’t take it back. I was wrong. I was in a downward spiral and I lost my family,” Craig Maass told a judge. “It will never happen again.”
Maass, 62, has said he took money from the Oakland Hills Country Club fund while he was abusing alcohol and feeling distressed over a failed marriage. More than 100 checks totaling $633,000 were written over a 13-month period.
Maass supervised the fund and, like his parents, was a club member, The Detroit News reported.
“You were held in a position of trust and given access to funds intended to help children,” Judge Yasmine Poles said. “That is the most deplorable aspect of the whole thing.”
Maas pleaded no contest to embezzlement. He will be eligible for parole after 51 months in custody.
Ida fallout: Tulane game vs. No. 2 Sooners moved to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla.— No. 2 Oklahoma and Tulane announced Monday that their season opener this weekend has been moved from New Orleans to Norman, Oklahoma, in the fallout from Hurricane Ida.
The Sooners said conditions in New Orleans were not favorable to host a game this weekend. Tulane will be the designated home team and will retain all net proceeds from ticket sales. Kickoff was still set for 11 a.m. Central on Saturday and the game will be broadcast on ABC.
“In this extraordinarily difficult moment for the people of Louisiana, we want to do our small part by assisting Tulane with the game this weekend,” Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr. said. “While we regret that it’s necessary for us to host it, we will welcome the Tulane family this Saturday with open arms and heavy hearts. We hope this act is one small way that we can help alleviate some of the stress the university is currently enduring.”
Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen said health and safety were the first concerns and moving the game made sense “in light of the catastrophic damage sustained by the city of New Orleans.”
Tulane’s athletic department is operating out of Birmingham, Alabama and will be based there until it is safe to return to New Orleans. Dannen said upcoming home football and volleyball games “will be determined in the days ahead.”
The Sooners said due to the short notice and it being a holiday weekend, several game services providers will be unable to assemble a full staff for this game. Only the lower bowl of the stadium will be used for fan seating.
“I wish that we could accommodate a full stadium for this game, but these are challenging circumstances with very little notice,” Sooners athletic director Joe Castiglione said. “WWe have thoroughly assessed the many aspects of hosting a game and there is no question that this is the right course of action.”
The schools will also work together on finding a date in a future season for a game in New Orleans.
Titans’ virus outbreak grows with RG Nate Davis now on list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans’ virus outbreak has grown again with starting right guard Nate Davis added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Davis joined the list a day after starting center Ben Jones went on the list. Currently, nine Titans’ players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list with five of those starters including quarterback Ryan Tannehill and tight end Geoff Swaim. Outside linebacker Harold Landry III is the only defensive starter on the reserve list.
Tennessee opens the season Sept. 12 by hosting Arizona.
Coach Mike Vrabel remains in quarantine after saying he tested positive Aug. 22. He told reporters Monday morning he was “not aware” of any coaches or players returning from NFL protocols.
Wide receivers coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant coach Jason Houghtaling missed the preseason finale because of the league protocols for the virus. Special teams coach Craig Aukerman and defensive lineman Anthony Rush are the only two Titans to return from the protocols so far.
The reserve list is for players who tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined after close contact with an infected person. A player or coach must be asymptomatic and test negative twice at least 24 hours apart over 48 hours. Unvaccinated players or coaches must spend 10 days in quarantine after testing positive.
The Titans also waived as injured offensive lineman Chandon Herring.
Indians catcher Ramos out for year with torn knee ligaments
CLEVELAND — Indians catcher Wilson Ramos will require season-ending surgery for torn ligaments in his left knee, the team said Monday.
Ramos tore his ACL and MCL in the seventh inning of Cleveland’s win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He fielded a weak hit in front of the plate and was throwing to second base when his left knee buckled and he crumpled to the infield grass.
The 34-year-old Ramos played in 44 games this season — nine with Cleveland, 35 with Detroit. He batted .226 with two homers and seven RBIs for the Indians, who have been without Gold Glove catcher Roberto Pérez for much of the year.
Pérez was placed on the injured list earlier this month with right shoulder inflammation and back spasms. He spent 60 days on the IL earlier this season after undergoing surgery on his right middle finger, which was broken in April when reliever James Karinchak crossed him up on a pitch against the Chicago White Sox.
Austin Hedges has handled most of Cleveland’s catching duties this season.
Ramos drove in two runs Sunday. After he got hurt, Hedges replaced him and hit a game-tying home run.
Wentz to sit out as Colts add 3 to COVID-19 list
INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz’s big week was cut short Monday when the Indianapolis Colts put three starters including their top quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal join two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the sideline because of health and safety protocols. Fisher tested positive for the virus last week.
Three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson was activated Monday after multiple negative tests. Nelson was deemed a close contact to Fisher.
Coach Frank Reich planned to use this week to test Wentz and Nelson, who both had foot surgery to remove a bone fragment. Both did limited work three straight days last week and were cleared for full action this week.
“They need to be ready to go Wednesday, like the game is being played Wednesday so they can practice full on Wednesday, practice full on Thursday,” Reich said on a video call Sunday.
“So, in order to get there for Wednesday and Thursday, they’re going to have to do some work this week. They’re going to have to prove that they can bounce back from a good day’s work and follow it up with another day.”
That won’t happen now — at least not for Wentz, who already missed three weeks because of the injured left foot.
Kelly also missed three weeks with a hyperextended left elbow.
SEC won’t allow makeup games for short-handed teams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Southeastern Conference teams that don’t have enough available players will have to forfeit games this year.
The league released its policy on dealing with COVID-19 issues during the 2021-22 seasons in all sports on Monday.
Unlike last season, the short-handed team will have to forfeit and will take a loss in the SEC standings for regular season games.
The scheduled opponent will be credited with a win.
If neither team has enough available athletes to compete because of COVID-19, injuries or other factors, both teams will have to take a forfeit.
Commissioner Greg Sankey can declare a no contest if there are “extraordinary circumstances,” the league said.
The school that would have been able to play can submit a request for reimbursement of any direct financial loss to the SEC Executive Committee.
Sankey had indicated in July that teams would have to forfeit instead of getting windows to make up games like last season, emphasizing the need for teams to get vaccinated.
“We’ve not built in the kind of time we did last year, particularly at the end of the season, to accommodate disruption,” Sankey said at SEC media days. “And unless we’re going to do that, our teams are going to have to be fully prepared to play their season as scheduled, which is why embedded in my remarks is the vaccination motivation.”
Weah to miss opening qualifiers; Pulisic trains with US
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Forward Tim Weah is hurt and will miss the United States’ opening three World Cup qualifiers.
Weah was injured during training with Lille in France on Saturday.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Weah will not report to Nashville ahead of Thursday’s opener at El Salvador.
Weah, 21, is a son of former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, Liberia’s current president.
Christian Pulisic was among 16 players who started training with the U.S. team on Monday at Lipscomb University. Nine others were traveling to Nashville after playing Sunday matches with their clubs.
Pulisic, the top American player, started training with the U.S. team after clearing COVID-19 protocols. The 22-year-old missed Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Arsenal on Aug. 22 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday following a positive coronavirus test.
Last-place Pirates fire hitting coach Rick Eckstein
PITTSBURGH — The last-place Pittsburgh Pirates have fired hitting coach Rick Eckstein.
The team made the announcement on Monday. The Pirates, who are in the early stages of a reboot under general manager Ben Cherington, have struggled to produce offense all season.
Pittsburgh entered Monday last in the majors in runs scored, home runs, slugging percentage and on-base plus slugging. The Pirates are also 27th in the majors in batting average and are on their way to a third straight last-place finish in the NL Central.
“Making the decision now gives us the opportunity to use the rest of the season to focus on improvements in our hitting program while also starting the process of looking for a replacement,” Cherington said in a statement. “We wish Rick all the best moving forward.”
Former general manager Neal Huntington hired Eckstein, the brother of former major league second baseman David Eckstein, in November 2018.
The Pirates have overhauled their coaching staff since Eckstein joined the organization. The front office has been focused on stockpiling prospects, many of whom are still several years away from reaching the majors, leaving Eckstein little to work with.
