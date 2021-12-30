Revised COVID protocols have Colts making contingency plans
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich may not know if starting quarterback Carson Wentz can play until Sunday.
He’s not even sure who else could be cleared by the medical staff if they’re activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
All the uncertainty has left the Colts in a bind. Less than 24 hours after NFL officials announced a reduction in how much time vaccinated or unvaccinated players must sit out if they test positive for the virus and remain asymptomatic, Indy activated five players including offensive guards Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski. More players could join them on the practice field in the next few days.
Now Reich is installing contingency game plans as he waits to see who might be available against Las Vegas.
“His fifth day would be Sunday and in theory would be available for the game — if he clears,” Reich said, referring to Wentz before Wednesday’s practice. “In the meantime, he’ll be in meetings virtual, preparing so if he does clear, he can play.. At this point, Sam (Ehlinger) is our starter. We’ll proceed accordingly with him as our starter, and we’ll adapt and adjust as needed and as warranted.”
This is certainly not how Indy envisioned preparing for a potential playoff-clinching game. But it’s better than the alternative after the virus hit Indy hard over the past week.
The flurry of activity began last Wednesday when starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and backup defensive end Kemoko Turay went on the COVID-19 list. Nelson and Glowinski joined them Thursday, then Saturday, hours before kickoff, Reich was told three more starters — linebacker Darius Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II and receiver Zach Pascal — were out.
Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio out for season with torn ACL
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio suffered a season-ending left knee injury, a devastating blow to a Cleveland team that he helped moved into playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavs said an MRI taken Wednesday confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which was feared after Rubio got hurt late in Tuesday’s 108-104 loss at New Orleans.
The 31-year-old Rubio had a major impact in his first season with Cleveland, providing leadership and depth to a young squad. The Cavs have already won 20 games after going 22-50 last season.
Rubio’s injury is the second significant one to Cleveland’s backcourt. Collin Sexton suffered a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 7. At the time, Sexton was the team’s leading scorer.
Rubio, who was acquired during the summer in a trade from Minnesota, slipped while driving in the lane as the Cavs were trying to protect a lead with two minutes left. Rubio’s knee buckled and he collapsed to the floor.
He grabbed his knee and Rubio was in obvious distress before being helped to his feet and walked to the locker room for evaluation. He didn’t put any weight on his left leg while being assisted by teammates Isaac Okoro and Kevin Love.
Before getting hurt, Rubio, who was starting at point guard against the Pelicans because Darius Garland was in the league’s health and safety protocols, scored 27 points while adding 13 rebounds and eight assists.
NFL teams taking extra precautions beyond COVID-19 protocols
NFL coaches are taking precautions beyond the league’s COVID-19 protocols to help ensure players are available for games.
Several teams are separating quarterbacks, holding virtual meetings and doing whatever it takes to avoid breakouts of the virus. Green Bay, Washington, Baltimore, Cleveland, Chicago and New Orleans have played without starting quarterbacks due to COVID-19. Other key players have also missed important games in recent weeks.
The league and the NFL Players Association revised protocols on Tuesday, reducing isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10.
The league also has implemented restrictions on players eating together, limited number of occupants in the weight room to 15, and is requiring masks be worn by all players and staff indoors at team facilities.
As teams fight for playoff berths and positioning, the virus forces them to tackle another opponent.
NCAA Tournament scheduled to go on as planned
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are scheduled to go on as planned amid a rise in postponements and cancellations.
NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told NCAA.com the NCAA Tournament was slated to go on in the normal format and there’s been no discussion of playing in a bubble like last season.
“We are certainly closely monitoring the unfortunate and sudden COVID spike and will consider any adjustments as necessary for the health, safety and success of the championships,” Gavitt said on Wednesday. “However, despite the current challenges we’re experiencing in college basketball, the solutions to these problems during this phase of the pandemic are likely quite different than the dramatic championship format changes we had to adopt last year.”
The 2020-21 season got off to a late start due to the pandemic and both NCAA Tournaments were held at one site — the men in Indianapolis, women in San Antonio.
The NCAA reduced the number of games needed to be eligible for the 2021 NCAA Tournament to 13 because the condensed season limited chances for make-up games.
Dick Vitale taking extended break from ESPN college hoops
Dick Vitale is taking an extended break from the airwaves to rest his voice.
The ESPN college basketball analyst said in a story posted Wednesday to ESPN Front Row that on a recent visit to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, throat specialist Dr. Steven Zeitels advised him to rest his voice because he has pre-cancerous Dysplasia of the vocal cord membranes.
“The good news is that he doesn’t believe anything is life-threatening,” the 82-year-old Vitale said. “Bottom line is I need to rest them -- my voice needs a T.O., BABY!”
Vitale has undergone treatment this year for melanoma and announced in August that was declared cancer-free. In October, he announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time. The Basketball Hall of Fame announcer said tests showed he had lymphoma and the treatment plan involved steroids and six months of chemotherapy. He was told by medical experts that there is a 90% cure rate and he had planned to manage his work schedule around his chemotherapy schedule.
Because he will be away from college basketball broadcasts, Vitale said he didn’t want people to fear that he had a setback in his cancer recovery.
“Of course, I am heartbroken that I won’t be immediately sitting courtside doing what I love, yet I’m in this for the long run,” Vitale said. “I plan to do games when I’m 100 -- I need to listen to Dr. Z!”
Vitale joined ESPN less than four months after it launched in September 1979. He has been a longtime supporter of the V Foundation for Cancer Research and hosts a yearly gala for pediatric cancer research.
Saleh rejoins Jets after clearing COVID-19 protocols
NEW YORK — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to the facility Wednesday to run practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus last week.
Saleh sat out the team’s 26-21 victory over Jacksonville last Sunday, forced to watch from a hotel room while tight ends coach Ron Middleton assumed the head coaching duties.
Saleh tested positive last Wednesday after feeling symptoms, but still participated in remote team meetings. He was cleared Tuesday night and thrilled to be back Wednesday at the team’s facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.
“It’s like the first day of school,” Saleh said with a laugh. “I’m ready to go another 18 weeks.”
The Jets had as many as 25 players — on the active and practice squad rosters, and injured reserve — on the COVID-19 list as of Tuesday, and got back nine after they also cleared COVID-19 protocols. The NFL reduced the isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10.
The decision made Tuesday by the league and the NFL Players Association came after the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day isolation period and masking over the second five days.
Panthers bench Newton, will start Darnold at QB vs. Saints
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Matt Rhule says Sam Darnold will start at quarterback on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints instead of 2015 league MVP Cam Newton.
Newton is 0-5 as Carolina’s starting quarterback this year and has lost 13 straight starts as the Panthers starting QB dating back to the 2018 season. Newton won seven games in 2020 during a one-year stint with the New England Patriots.
“Sam has been working hard to get back,” Rhule said Wednesday. “He played well in this ballgame the first time (they played the Saints) and I thought he did some good things last week” in a 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Panthers (5-10) were eliminated from playoff contention last week.
Darnold started the season 3-0 after being acquired from the New York Jets for three draft picks, but has a 1-5 record in his last six starts.
He led the Panthers to a 26-7 win over the Saints in Week 2, completing 26 of 38 passes for 305 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
“That was probably his best game of the season,” Rhule said.
Rhule said Newton will be ready to play if needed, but wouldn’t commit to using him in two-quarterbacks role as he did last week with both QBs rotating against Tampa Bay.
Newton has completed just 54.8% of his passes this season and thrown for 676 yards in his five starts with five interceptions and four touchdown passes. He has also run for 225 yards and five TDs.
QB Lamar Jackson limited at practice for Ravens
Lamar Jackson is back at practice, and Tyler Huntley could be available soon.
The Baltimore Ravens won’t ever return to full strength this season, but with two games to play, perhaps the worst is behind them.
Jackson was limited at practice Wednesday, but that’s a step in the right direction after the star quarterback missed two straight games with an ankle injury. Huntley, who played two weekends ago in Jackson’s place but missed last weekend’s game after landing on the COVID-19 list, is still on that list. He’s expected back soon, however.
“I’m hopeful for all of our quarterbacks, of course, starting with Lamar,” coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s our starting quarterback. He’s our guy, and I really want to see him out there on Sunday. I know the fans do, and I know that most of all, Lamar does.”
The Ravens also activated five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list: linebackers Tyus Bowser, Justin Houston, Chris Board and Kristian Welch, as well as safety Geno Stone. That could help a Baltimore defense that allowed Joe Burrow to throw for 525 yards in Cincinnati’s 41-21 win over the Ravens last weekend.
Josh Johnson started at quarterback for the Ravens in that game. Baltimore (8-7) is still in the hunt for a postseason spot, but the Ravens have lost four in a row as injuries and COVID-19-related absences have piled up.
Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Ravens would obviously welcome Jackson back if he’s healthy, but Huntley accounted for four touchdowns in a loss to Green Bay two games ago, and Johnson threw for 304 yards against Cincinnati the following week.
Rest of world junior championship canceled over COVID-19
The remainder of the world junior hockey championship in Canada has been canceled over fears of a COVID-19 outbreak.
The International Ice Hockey Federation made the announcement Wednesday on the recommendation of the organization’s medical officials. Citing the spread of the coronavirus and the omicron variant, the IIHF canceled the rest of the tournament “to ensure the health and safety of all participants.”
Two games had already been forfeited because of positive coronavirus test results among U.S. and Czech players and another was imminent with Russia. Two U.S. players and one Czech player had returned positive tests, leading to team quarantine mandates.
The IIHF council determined the integrity of the event had been compromised by the forfeits, leading to the cancellation.
“We owed it to the participating teams to do our best to create the conditions necessary for this event to work,” IIHF President Luc Tardif said. “Unfortunately, this was not enough. We now have to take some time and focus on getting all players and team staff back home safely.”
Teams arrived in Alberta on Dec. 15. Players were quarantined and tested before being allowed to skate. The pre-tournament schedule was reduced to one game per team, with the Czechs and Swiss unable to play an exhibition because of positive tests for the virus.
Protocols were established before a surge of the omicron variant caused the cancellation of six other tournaments in January, Tardif said in an interview posted on the IIHF website before the cancellation announcement.
City strengthens grip on EPL title by taking 8-point lead
Manchester City’s grip on its Premier League title hasn’t been this strong all season.
A 1-0 win at Brentford on Wednesday, coupled with Chelsea conceding a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 against Brighton, left the defending champions with an eight-point lead heading into the new year.
It has been an almost perfect 24 hours for City, which saw Liverpool — another rival for the title — surprisingly lose 1-0 at injury-hit Leicester on Tuesday. Chelsea has moved a point ahead of third-place Liverpool before their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, when at least one of the teams will drop points.
Liverpool has a game in hand, but will soon lose star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the African Cup of Nations.
City wasn’t at its fluent best against Brentford — Pep Guardiola’s team came into the match having scored 17 goals in its last three matches — but still did enough to earn a 10th straight win in the league.
“I am not going to believe you when you say it is already done,” Guardiola said. “There are 54 points still to play for.”
Yet City is even winning when not playing its best.
Phil Foden grabbed the only goal in the 16th minute, diverting a cross from Kevin De Bruyne into the net from close range. Video review showed Foden was just onside when he applied the finish.
It was the perfect way for Foden to mark his return to the starting lineup, alongside Jack Grealish, after both forwards were dropped to the bench for City’s last two games for disciplinary reasons.
“Around Christmas you have to keep your foot on the gas and keep focused,” Foden said. “This team is doing that.”
City concluded a calendar year when the team has set English top-flight records for the most victories (36) and the most away wins (19), while its tally of 113 goals is also a Premier League record.
Shiffrin rival Petra Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom
LIENZ, Austria — Defending overall champion Petra Vlhova dominated a women’s World Cup slalom on Wednesday to build a big lead over Mikaela Shiffrin in the discipline standings.
In the last event of the calendar year, the Slovakian skier held onto her first-run lead and beat world champion Katharina Liensberger by .51 seconds. The Austrian was cleared to race only two days ago after quarantining to recover from a coronavirus infection.
“It feels good because today it wasn’t easy,” Vlhova said. “It was really tough. We were so close (after the first run), a lot of girls.”
Swiss skier Michelle Gisin finished .68 behind in third, ahead of Katharina Truppe of Austria, who climbed from 13th place after posting the fastest second-run time.
Shiffrin had to sit out the event following a positive COVID-19 test that also forced the American out of Tuesday’s giant slalom on the same hill.
Vlhova extended her lead over Shiffrin to 120 points after four of the nine slaloms scheduled this World Cup season. The American, who has won the slalom title six times, remained in the overall World Cup lead.
Vlhova and Shiffrin shared the top two spots in the previous three slaloms this season, with the Slovakian winning twice in Levi, Finland, before the American won in Killington, Vermont.
“I have big confidence in slalom right now,” said Vlhova, who earned her 15th win in the discipline and 23rd overall.
The result marked the Slovakian’s 50th career podium result.
Vlhova won the overall title last year after starting in all 31 events, but has been reducing her schedule so far this season to only slalom and GS. She announced before the season that becoming the first Slovakian skier to win a medal at the Beijing Olympics in February was her main goal, rather than defending the overall title.
Kilde confirms his super-G dominance with 3rd straight win
BORMIO, Italy — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde mastered a tricky course to win a World Cup super-G by a large margin Wednesday for his third straight victory in the discipline.
The Norwegian skier finished 0.72 seconds ahead of Raphael Haaser of Austria and 0.85 seconds ahead of another Austrian, world champion Vincent Kriechmayr.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle, the American who won this race last year, finished fourth, missing the podium by five hundredths.
Including a downhill win, Kilde has four victories overall this season. Not bad for a skier who tore the ACL in his right knee in a training crash last January and missed the second half of last season.
“It’s running pretty smooth,” Kilde said of his performance. “I managed to find a good kind of intensity and also I understand that what I do is good enough and not try to overdo it. And that’s a very good feeling and I just need to keep that going and enjoy being back skiing and racing. That’s my life and I love it.”
Kilde’s other super-G victories this season came in the second of two races in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and in Val Gardena.
No man had won three straight super-Gs since Kilde’s injured teammate, Kjetil Jansrud, achieved the feat in 2016.
Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Australia
SYDNEY — Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Cup in Australia ahead of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, organizers said Wednesday.
No reason was given but the top-ranked Serb has declined to comment on his vaccination status in recent months and Australia’s strict regulations require all players, officials and fans to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
ATP Cup organizers disclosed Djokovic’s withdrawal in a roster update that included France replacing Austria in the 16-country event following the withdrawals of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak. Dusan Lajovic will replace Djokovic for Serbia.
Fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev of Russia also pulled out, as did teammates Aslan Karatsev and Evgeny Donskoy.
The ATP Cup begins Saturday in Sydney.
The Australian Open men’s entry list announced in early December had the 34-year-old Djokovic at No. 1 in what was seen as a further indication that he’ll be playing at Melbourne Park beginning Jan. 17 despite Australia’s tight regulations.
COVID outbreaks at Madrid, Barca; Arsenal’s Arteta positive
BARCELONA, Spain — Eleven players across the Barcelona and Real Madrid squads were isolating Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus ahead of the resumption of the Spanish league this weekend.
Barcelona players Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi have COVID-19, the team said Wednesday, after Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Clement Lenglet and Dani Alves were announced earlier this week as having tested positive.
It is a further setback for Barcelona going into Sunday’s match at Mallorca in seventh place with the team also depleted by injuries.
“The players are in good health and self-isolating at home,” Barcelona said.
Real Madrid, which leads the league by eight points, said Wednesday that Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Sunday’s game against Getafe.
The Spanish league has been on a planned break of nearly two weeks.
In Britain, the Premier League has resisted calls to pause the season to try to stop the spread of coronavirus cases that have now led to 16 games being postponed in less than three weeks due to teams lacking healthy players.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be absent for the match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for a second time, the club said Wednesday.
Georgetown transfer joins Iowa State, will play next season
AMES, Iowa — Georgetown transfer Tre King has joined the Iowa State men’s basketball team and will be eligible to play starting in 2022-23, coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-7 forward spent the past three years at Eastern Kentucky and can play two seasons for the Cyclones. He left Georgetown two months ago, before he played a game for the Hoyas.
“I made an inadvertent mistake that did not involve another person, but I recognize it was inconsistent with the student code of conduct,” King tweeted Oct. 15.
King averaged 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game and earned All-Ohio Valley Conference first-team honors last season. He was one of three players nationally with at least 30 blocks and 40 steals in 2020-21.
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show
NEW YORK — The Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show has become the latest event to be postponed or canceled in New York as the number of coronavirus cases surges.
The club’s board of governors announced Wednesday it was postponing its 2022 event, scheduled for late January, to later in the year. A new date wasn’t given.
“The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount,” the group said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.”
The dog show attracts competitors from around the U.S. and is normally held in February at Madison Square Garden. Last year it was moved to June and held at the Lyndhurst estate in suburban Tarrytown, north of New York City. Spectators weren’t allowed, and human participants had to be vaccinated or newly tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.