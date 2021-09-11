Bauer won’t pitch again this season, leave extended
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season.
Major League Baseball and the players’ association extended his administrative leave Friday through the end of the World Series.
Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave July 2 under the MLB and players’ union’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a Southern California woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters earlier this year. MLB and the union have since agreed to several extensions.
The decision to extend the leave through the rest of the season had been expected, given that Bauer had not pitched since June 29 and was running out of time to get back in shape to return to the mound while games remained. The regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 3 and the minimum ramp-up time for pitchers is generally regarded as three weeks.
Bauer had a record of 8-2 and a 2.59 ERA in 17 appearances in his first season with the Dodgers. He’ll be paid his $28 million salary.
Bauer’s representatives issued a statement Friday saying he had agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs “in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates.”
“He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him,” the statement said. “Again, by definition administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league’s investigation.”
The Pasadena Police Department last month delivered the results of its own three-month investigation into the woman’s allegations to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and the case is under review. The move came a week after Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County denied the 27-year-old San Diego woman’s request for a restraining order against Bauer.
In denying the civil domestic violence restraining order after a four-day hearing, Gould-Saltman said that according to the 27-year-old San Diego woman’s testimony, Bauer honored her boundaries when she set them. And she said Bauer couldn’t know the boundaries she didn’t express to him.
The judge noted that in the woman’s communications with Bauer, the woman “was not ambiguous about wanting rough sex in the parties’ first encounter, and wanting rougher sex in the second encounter.”
Ekeler questionable, Washington WR Curtis Samuel to IR
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington is putting Curtis Samuel on short-term injured reserve because of a lingering groin injury, meaning the wide receiver will miss at least the first three games of the season.
Coach Ron Rivera confirmed Samuel’s upcoming absence Friday. Samuel had been listed as “did not practice” on the mandatory injury report each of the previous two days, and it was looking increasingly unlikely he’d play this weekend in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Samuel missed all of training camp with the groin injury and stint on the NFL’s COVID-19 list. Rivera insisted surgery was “not on the table” and that the team wanted to give Samuel time to get healthy after pushing him too much this week.
“We’re just trying take a little bit of pressure off him in terms of his rehab program,” Rivera said.
Labor Day was Samuel’s first practice since the groin injury happened during offseason workouts. The 30-year-old wideout tried to practice Wednesday but appeared to aggravate the injury during individual work and was held out of team drills.
Washington signed Samuel to a $34.5 million, three-year contract with the hope he’d add a different dynamic to an offense that struggled last season. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick this week said Samuel will “be a big part of what we do” when healthy.
The Chargers are facing their own injury question with running back Austin Ekeler, who is questionable due to a hamstring injury after being a limited participant in Friday’s practice. Coach Brandon Staley said Ekeler tweaked the hamstring during Monday’s practice, which caused him to miss Wednesday and Thursday.
Last season Ekeler injured his hamstring during the first quarter of a Week 5 game against Tampa Bay and proceeded to miss the next six games.
US Soccer president asks men, women to equalize FIFA money
NEW YORK — The head of the U.S. Soccer Federation asked the unions of the women’s and men’s national teams to agree to equalize FIFA’s World Cup prize money on their own.
USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone sent an open letter Friday making the request, which called for the men’s national team to allow the USSF to reallocate a portion of FIFA’s World Cup payments to the federation to the women’s team.
“We see an opportunity to create change,” Parlow Cone wrote. “We need our men’s and women’s national teams to come together and re-think how we’ve done things in the past. To that end, we have invited the players and both players’ associations to join U.S. Soccer in negotiating a solution together that equalizes World Cup prize money between the USMNT and USWNT.
“Finding a framework that works for everyone will require open and thoughtful conversations and sincere commitment from USMNT and USWNT players to come together. Until FIFA equalizes the prize money that it awards to the men’s and women’s World Cup participants, it is incumbent upon us to collectively find a solution.”
FIFA and the men’s union did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Red Sox lefty Sale has COVID-19, scratched from Sunday start
CHICAGO — Boston ace Chris Sale has tested positive for COVID-19, sidelining the left-hander while the Red Sox fight for positioning in the crowded AL playoff picture.
A Red Sox spokesman confirmed the result on Friday morning. The seven-time All-Star had been scheduled to start Sunday in Chicago against the AL Central-leading White Sox.
The 32-year-old Sale missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Since returning Aug. 14, he is 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA.
Any prolonged absence for Sale would be a big blow for the Red Sox, who entered Friday with a one-game lead over the New York Yankees for the AL’s top wild-card spot. Toronto was another half-game back as it tries to swipe the second wild card from its AL East rivals.
Boston has made frequent use of the COVID-19 injury list in the last month, but it looked as if it was turning a corner before Sale’s positive test. Left-hander Josh Taylor was reinstated on Monday, and position players Kiké Hernández and Danny Santana returned to the active roster on Tuesday.
Eight players remain on the COVID-19 IL, including infielders Xander Bogaerts and Christian Arroyo and pitchers Nick Pivetta, Matt Barnes and Martín Pérez.
Chiefs QB Mathieu remains in COVID-19 protocol ahead of opener
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyrann Mathieu remained in the COVID-19 protocol on Friday and the Kansas City Chiefs remain uncertain whether their All-Pro safety will be cleared in time for their season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
The Chiefs essentially are preparing two defensive game plans depending on whether Mathieu, who is fully vaccinated, returns the two negative tests 24 hours apart that are required for him to take the field on Sunday.
“Listen, we’re going to see how it goes,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after their final practice of game week. “The other guys have practiced and are ready to go. If he can’t go, he can’t go. If he can, he can.”
Mathieu tested positive Sept. 1, giving the Chiefs plenty of time to work other players into the mix. Juan Thornhill is likely the first in line next to Daniel Sorensen in base defense, but the Chiefs also have Armani Watts available on the back end.
Thornhill, a second-round pick in the 2019 draft, had an excellent rookie season before sustaining a knee injury in Week 17 that kept him out of their Super Bowl run. He returned last season but acknowledged over the summer he was never fully healthy, despite starting eight games and appearing in every one during the regular season.
Raptors approved to play games in Toronto
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have gotten approval from the Canadian government to play games at their home arena this season, a team spokesman said Friday.
Toronto played last season in Tampa, Florida, because of travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s not clear whether the team will be allowed to have full attendance at Scotiabank Arena. Fans who attend games will be required to show proof of vaccination.
The Raptors will open their preseason against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 4 — their first game at Scotiabank Arena in more than 19 months.
The Raptors announced a five-game preseason schedule on Friday that includes two home appearances. They’ll also host Houston on Oct. 11.
They open the regular season on Oct. 20 when they host Washington.
Toronto’s last game in its home arena was Feb. 28, 2020.
Cowboys’ Collins banned 5 games over substance-abuse issue
DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins was suspended five games Friday for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
The suspension came a day after Collins played his first game since 2019 in the Cowboys’ opener, a 31-29 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. Collins missed all of 2020 because of a hip issue that required surgery.
Collins won’t be eligible until Week 8 against Minnesota, after Dallas’ open week. The absence means the Cowboys will go at least 22 consecutive games without their top three linemen playing together.
Four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, who played a career-low 10 games last year because of a calf injury, missed the opener after testing positive for COVID-19 five days before the game.
Left tackle Tyron Smith, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was limited to two games last season while undergoing neck surgery.
Dak Prescott threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers in his first game in 11 months after last season’s gruesome ankle injury. But the Cowboys struggled to establish the run against Tampa, and will have another challenge without Collins.
Aphibarnrat leads as 3 Ryder Cup hopefuls surge at Wentworth
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand took the outright lead at the BMW PGA Championship as a slew of Ryder Cup hopefuls moved into contention after the second round of the flagship event on the European Tour on Friday.
Aphibarnrat, who started the day in a tie for the lead, shot 4-under 68 to be 12 under overall. That’s one stroke clear of Laurie Canter (66) and Francesco Laporta (65), and two ahead of Adam Scott (69).
Behind them, the Ryder Cup qualification picture is no closer to being cleared up.
Justin Rose needs a win this week at the tour’s headquarters at Wentworth to qualify automatically for the Ryder Cup and the Englishman shot 68 to follow up an opening 67, leaving him tied for fifth place and three shots off the lead along with Billy Horschel (65) and Jamie Donaldson (66).
Shane Lowry shot 66 and was in a six-man group a further stroke back, with the Irishman knowing a big week could move him into a qualifying position in the world points list — one of the two routes to an automatic place in Padraig Harrington’s European team. Lowry, the 2019 Open champion, has never played at the Ryder Cup.
Goydos, Barron, Dawson tied for Champions lead in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Paul Goydos, Doug Barron and Marco Dawson each shot 5-under 66 on Friday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic.
Jim Furyk, Vijay Singh, Wes Short Jr., Steve Flesch and Cliff Kresge were a stroke back on Norwood Hills’ West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title.
Goydos had six birdies and bogey in his morning round.
“I had a good day,” Goydos said. “I think also playing in the morning was a little softer and a little more inviting didn’t hurt either. But I hit a lot of fairways, I hit a lot of greens and I made a lot of putts and that’s usually a good formula. It’s amazing how that works.”
John Daly opened with a 68.
“It’s an old traditional golf course,” Daly said. “It’s something we don’t get to play a lot anymore and it’s really cool.”
Daly went to Helias High School in Jefferson City, also starring as a kicker and punter. On Wednesday night, he threw out the first pitch at the Dodgers-Cardinals game — a toss he unsuccessfully tried to fire over the screen behind the plate.
Bottas edges out Hamilton, Verstappen in sprint qualifying
MONZA, Italy — Valtteri Bottas edged out Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and championship leader Max Verstappen at the Temple of Speed on Friday night in the return of sprint qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix.
Bottas’ final flying lap saw him beat Hamilton by .096 seconds in a qualifying session that set the grid for Formula One’s second-ever sprint, which will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s main race.
Red Bull driver Verstappen was .411 behind the Finn, who is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season for Alfa Romeo.
Nationals pitcher Nolin, manager Martinez suspended for HBP
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball suspended Washington Nationals starting pitcher Sean Nolin five games on Friday for intentionally hitting Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.
Nolin, who was also fined an undisclosed amount, is appealing the suspension and can continue to play until there is a final resolution.
The league also suspended Nationals manager Dave Martinez one game and fined him an undisclosed amount. Martinez served the suspension in Friday night’s game in Pittsburgh. Bench coach Tim Bogar will manage the team in place of Martinez.
Nolin was ejected in the first inning on Wednesday after throwing behind Freeman and then hitting him in what became a 4-2 Nationals victory. Nolin plunked Freeman a day after Atlanta closer Will Smith hit Washington star Juan Soto.
Jets’ Crowder still recovering from COVID, out vs Panthers
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder will miss the season opener at Carolina on Sunday while he continues to recover from COVID-19.
Crowder, who led the Jets in receptions the last two seasons, was placed on the COVID-19 list last Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Crowder is vaccinated, but is still working through symptoms.
Per NFL protocols, vaccinated players are allowed to return to the team if they have two negative tests 24 hours apart.
Coach Robert Saleh ruled Crowder out Friday for the game against the Panthers.
Defending champ Lille loses 2-1 at Lorient in French league
PARIS — Defending champion Lille slipped to a second defeat in five games in the French league with a 2-1 loss at Lorient on Friday.
Lille lost just three league matches throughout last season but has only won once in five games so far this campaign and conceded 11 goals.
“We need to do much better,” Lille defender and captain Jose Fonte said. “It’s unacceptable. We lacked aggression and a will to win.”
Nigeria striker Terem Moffi grabbed the winner in the 86th minute to move Lorient fourth ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.
Lille’s defensive lapses resurfaced as forward Armand Lauriente put Lorient ahead after just six minutes. Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz equalized from the penalty spot in the 24th after being tripped.
It was Yilmaz’s second goal of the season after his 16 last season proved crucial in the title win.
Central defender Sven Botman almost scored for midtable Lille in the 72nd, but his close-range header from a corner was superbly saved by goalkeeper Paul Nardi.
Moffi then netted the winner after sliding in to meet a cross from the left.
Chelsea wing Pulisic to be out 10 days with ankle injury
LONDON — Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is set to be out for 10 days because of a left ankle injury, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday.
Pulisic was hurt on Wednesday in the United States’ 4-1 win at Honduras in a World Cup qualifier.
“Unfortunately he came yesterday on crutches,” Tuchel said, “and we have an ankle injury with about 10 days.”
Pulisic figures to miss English Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Tottenham, as well as Chesea’s Champions League opener against Zenit St. Petersburg on Tuesday.
Chelsea said on Aug. 20 that Pulisic tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to miss Premier League games against Arsenal and Liverpool and then the U.S.’s World Cup qualifying opener at El Salvador on Sept. 2. The 22-year-old returned for last Sunday’s match against Canada.
CONMEBOL, Klopp and Nagelsmann decry biennial World Cup push
LONDON — South American football’s governing body joined Europe in opposing FIFA’s push for World Cups every two years, while leading coaches Jürgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann also voiced concerns on Friday.
CONMEBOL’s resistance to doubling the frequency of World Cups is striking given its president, Alejandro Domínguez, proposed the same concept to FIFA in 2018. Now CONMEBOL thinks that biennial World Cups would lower the quality of the competition.
“There is no sporting justification for shortening the period between World Cups,” CONMEBOL said in a statement that did not say if it was signed off by the 10 countries in the confederation.
“Although at some point CONMEBOL supported the project in question, technical analysis showed that it is highly unviable.”
European governing body UEFA has threatened to boycott the World Cup if FIFA doesn’t stick with holding it every four years.
There was some backing on Friday from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
“You don’t have to criminalize the ideas,” he said. “World Cup is amazing, the biggest tournament, I enjoy it as a spectator always watching. If I could watch it every two years, that would be good.”
But Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp seems sure why FIFA is so determined to gain support for the plan, and he’s not pleased by apparent financial motivations.
“In the end,” he said, “it’s all about money, that’s how it is.”
Across in Germany, Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann was as concerned about the impact on FIFA’s flagship events if the frequency was doubled.
“I’m no friend of that,” Nagelsmann said. “On the one hand, it affects the overload on players and there’s a devaluation of the World Cup. If it takes place more often, it doesn’t have the same significance.”
That’s the type of dissent Arsene Wenger hasn’t highlighted in presentations to media this week during what FIFA calls a consultation process. The former Arsenal manager, in his role as FIFA’s chief of global football development, is advancing a vision that so concerns two of the game’s current great coaches.
Klopp is a respected figure in FIFA. Just three weeks ago, Klopp was being honored by FIFA, receiving the men’s coach of the year award from Wenger.
Confusion over availability of SAmerican players in EPL
Confusion reigned among English Premier League managers over the availability of their South American players who are under the threat of a five-day ban from FIFA for missing World Cup qualifiers.
Brazil triggered a FIFA regulation in a bid to prevent eight of its players from competing for their respective clubs in England’s top flight this weekend. Those players were called up for World Cup qualifiers but didn’t travel after Premier League teams objected to them going to South American nations which are red-listed by the British government because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other South American national teams who were without England-based players included Uruguay (Edinson Cavani), Chile (Francisco Sierralta) and Paraguay (Miguel Almiron).
The five-day restriction period would start immediately after the international window which, for South America, ended on Thursday. It could also take in Champions League games next week.
It was a hot topic in news conferences given by Premier League coaches on Friday, and there was a variety of answers.
For Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, Almiron is available to play against Manchester United on Saturday.
Yoka beats Milas for an 11th win, pays tribute to Belmondo
PARIS — Unbeaten French heavyweight boxer Tony Yoka secured an 11th straight win when he stopped Croatian Petar Milas at the end of the seventh round on Friday.
Moments after his victory, Yoka held up a photo of late French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died on Monday and who was a huge boxing fan.
The fight took place on the grounds of the French Open tennis championship at Roland Garros in western Paris, with 8,500 fans present on Court Philippe-Chatrier to witness Yoka knocking down Milas with a left hook and then following up with a right hook in the final seconds of Round 7.
Yoka won Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro five years ago but was troubled early on by the fleet-footed and mobile Milas, who had won his previous 15 fights and stung Yoka with some smart shots.
Three other fights also took place at Roland Garros, which had last hosted a fight in 1973 and will host tennis and boxing events at the 2024 Paris Games.
A moment’s applause was held Friday in memory of Belmondo who died at the age of 88.
Belmondo was a huge tennis and boxing fan who was a regular spectator at the French Open and at boxing events. The rugged Belmondo, whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin made him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, even played the part of a boxer in his acting career.
Baffert charged by New York Racing, scheduled for hearing
NEW YORK — The New York Racing Association has charged Bob Baffert with detrimental conduct and scheduled a hearing for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer to respond to those allegations.
NYRA announced the beginning of the hearing process Friday, adding the organization believes Baffert’s conduct warrants suspension or revocation of his right to train horses or enter races at Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course.
Baffert was suspended by NYRA in May for Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failing a postrace drug test, and he sued to get the suspension lifted. A New York federal judge nullified the suspension in July on the grounds that NYRA acted unconstitutionally by failing to let him adequately respond.
Brooklyn Judge Carol Bagley Amon at the time said a prompt post-suspension hearing where Baffert could refute the charges was required to meet constitutional muster. NYRA scheduled Baffert’s video hearing to begin Sept. 27.
Horses entered by suspended trainers can’t earn Derby points
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Points from races in the series that earn berths in the Kentucky Derby won’t be awarded to any horse trained by an individual who is suspended from entering the Kentucky Derby in 2022.
The rule announced Friday by Churchill Downs also applies to any trainer directly or indirectly employed, supervised or advised by a suspended trainer. The rule takes effect Sept. 30.
Currently, the rule would apply to Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who earned his seventh Derby victory last May when Medina Spirit won.
The colt failed a postrace drug test and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has yet to issue a final decision as part of its investigation. Churchill Downs already suspended Baffert for two years.
Epic Lower Trestles to host world surfing championships
SAN DIEGO — From Tokyo to Lower Trestles, surfing is still riding its biggest wave.
Less than two months after their sport’s Olympic debut, the top five women and men have gathered at Lower Trestles, one of Southern California’s epic breaks, for the World Surf League’s new one-day, winner-take-all championship.
For the first time, world titles will be decided on the waves instead of by the season points standings. There will also be equal prize money, with each champion earning $200,000 out of the identical $470,000 purses.
The competition window for the Rip Curl WSL Finals opened Thursday and runs through Sept. 17. Organizers will look for the optimum forecast to decide which day the contest will be held. It could be as early as Sunday.
Olympic gold medalist and reigning world champion Carissa Moore of Honolulu is seeded No. 1 in the women’s bracket, meaning she’s guaranteed a spot in the final match. Men’s gold medalist and reigning world champion Italo Ferreira of Brazil is No. 2 on the men’s side behind countryman Gabriel Medina, who has a huge points lead but must win the title match to clinch his third world championship.
Australia’s Stephanie Gilmore will be going for a record eighth women’s world title and is seeded No. 4, so she’ll need to win three matches to earn a showdown with Moore.
