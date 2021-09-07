Bulaga’s status questionable as Chargers prepare for opener
COSTA MESA — Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga’s status for Sunday’s opener against Washington remains questionable as he continues to deal with a hip flexor issue.
Bulaga practiced on Monday after missing last week. A better prognosis on his status could come Wednesday when the first practice report is released.
“It’s just more discomfort than anything. The MRIs are negative,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re trying to give him adequate rest and the mobility recovery that he needs so he can go into this game feeling good.”
Bulaga missed six games last season because of various injuries and played every offensive snap in only five. In three of the other five games he had to leave early, the injury happened on Los Angeles’ first offensive series.
The Chargers made their offensive line a priority during the offseason. Bulaga is the only returning starter from a group that had plenty of protection issues last season. They are also facing a Washington squad that was second in the league in total defense and sixth in sacks with 47.
Storm Norton would get the start at right tackle if Bulaga is unable to go. Another option could be moving Matt Feiler from left guard and inserting rookie Brenden Jaimes at guard, but Staley and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi would like to avoid making moves at two positions.
Bulaga appears to be the only injury concern among starters as the Chargers go into a season opener relatively healthy for the first time in ages.
Staley, who will make his NFL head coaching debut on Sunday after being the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator last season, also thinks his team is ready to go.
“That last practice that we had (last Thursday) was probably the first time that I felt like, ‘OK, now let’s get on with it.’ I know this morning, guys got the rest and now they’re ready for an opponent to prepare for,” Staley said.
Indians manager Francona to have toe surgery today
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona will undergo surgery on his left big toe today at Cleveland Clinic.
The 62-year-old Francona stepped down for the season July 29 and had hip replacement surgery a few days later. He has been doing rehab work at Progressive Field and watched a few games at the ballpark with members of the front office.
Francona had surgery for a staph infection in his toe in February and wore a walking boot while managing this season. The rehab for Tuesday’s surgery is expected to take eight to 10 weeks.
Francona is in his ninth season with the Indians and has had a winning record each year. Cleveland advanced to the World Series in 2016 and has made the playoffs five times under Francona’s leadership. He’s five wins from tying Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau (728) for the most wins in team history.
Bench coach DeMarlo Hale is the interim manager. Cleveland is 68-66 and in second place in the AL Central.
Francona, a two-time World Series champion with Boston, managed only 14 games last season because of his health. He was in the Cleveland Clinic for weeks because of a serious gastrointestinal issue and was placed in intensive care after developing blood clots.
Pelé says apparent colon tumor removed but feels well
SAO PAULO — Pelé has had an apparent tumor on the right side of his colon removed in an operation.
Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said on Monday the 80-year-old soccer great is in an intensive care unit and will be transferred to a regular room on Tuesday.
The operation was a “great victory,” Pelé said on his social media channels on Monday.
He went to the hospital for routine exams last week when the tumor was found. The hospital said in a statement the tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory exams. It added it collected samples to be analyzed for pathologies.
“I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fábio and Dr. Miguel to take care of my health,” Pele said. “Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week.
“Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.”
Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé, was hospitalized last Tuesday. He used his social media channels to deny he was in poor health.
“Guys, I didn’t faint and I’m in very good health. I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic. Let them know I don’t play next Sunday,” he joked in the tweet.
Pelé, the only male player to win three World Cups, has had mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012. He has been forced to use walkers and wheelchairs in public. He has also been admitted to hospitals in recent years for kidney and prostate procedures.
Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77.
49ers QB Lance out of splint but still not throwing
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance showed signs of progress in returning from a finger injury but there are still questions about whether he will be able to play in the season opener.
Lance no longer needed a splint on the index finger on his throwing hand after suffering a small chip fracture in the exhibition finale on Aug. 29. But during the open portion of practice for reporters Monday, Lance didn’t make any throws.
He held a ball during an early drill but practice squad quarterback Nate Sudfeld took warmup throws behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance didn’t take snaps from center and only went through the motions on his footwork in the backfield before making fake throws.
The Niners held only a brief practice on Monday and will hold their first full session in preparation for Sunday’s game at Detroit on Wednesday. Coach Kyle Shanahan and Lance were unavailable after practice so there was no immediate word on whether Lance will be able to do more on Wednesday.
UEFA clears way for away fans to travel for Champions League
NYON, Switzerland — Ahead of the Champions League group stage starting next week, UEFA cleared the way on Monday for away team fans to travel and attend games internationally.
UEFA cited vaccine programs across Europe for relaxing its rules.
The opening Champions League games on Sept. 14 include Bayern Munich playing at Barcelona and Manchester United visiting Swiss champion Young Boys.
The COVID-19 pandemic meant fans were excluded for nearly all UEFA-organized games last season, and for the qualifying rounds of the three club competitions this season, including the Europa League and Europa Conference.
UEFA has lifted that ban, allowing fans to travel if allowed by health and government rules enforced in the home team’s city.
Guinea’s overseas-based players trapped after coup
Guinea’s overseas-based players remained trapped in their country on Monday after soldiers overthrew the government and took power in a coup the day before the national team was due to play a World Cup qualifier in the capital Conakry.
Liverpool said it was in “constant contact” with midfielder Naby Keita and he was “safe and well,” while other clubs were also checking on the wellbeing of their players. Some members of the Guinea squad were still at the team hotel in Conakry with players unable to leave the West Africa nation after borders were closed.
Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow was trying to make plans for its forward Francois Kamano to return to Russia, it said, but hadn’t been able to fly him out. He was at his home and communicating with club staff.
“Due to the difficult political situation in Guinea at the current moment all routes are blocked in and out of the country where our player is located,” Lokomotiv said in a statement.
Mutinous soldiers led by the former commander of Guinea’s special forces unit detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in Conakry. Images of Conde, looking disheveled and in military custody, were released. The junta leaders announced they also dissolved the government.
They moved to reinforce their grip on power on Monday by ordering forces from Conde’s presidential guard to join the junta. Concerns were raised over a possible counter coup if the larger army refused to accept the new military rulers.
Guinea defender Issiaga Sylla, who plays for Toulouse, told French newspaper L’Equipe that the players learned something was happening as they gathered for breakfast at the hotel on Sunday morning.
“The coach then came to see us to tell us that there was a coup,” Sylla told L’Equipe. “Soldiers were called in to secure our hotel.”
The team hotel was around 10 minutes from the airport “but we can’t move,” Sylla said.
FIFA and the Confederation of African Football postponed Monday’s game between Guinea and Morocco, and the visiting Moroccan squad was allowed to leave the country late Sunday after being stranded at its hotel for hours waiting to be given permission to depart. Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic said they had heard gunshots ring out near their hotel as the coup unfolded.
The Moroccan team was ultimately evacuated after intervention by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. Defender Nayef Aguerd said the king also organized for extra security at the Moroccan hotel during those anxious hours on Sunday.
World champions Humphries, Jones named to US bobsled team
Reigning world champion Kaillie Humphries was announced as part of this season’s USA Bobsled national team on Monday, even with her status for this winter’s Beijing Olympics remaining unclear.
Humphries was a lock to make the team after winning gold medals in both the traditional two-person and the new women’s monobob event at last season’s world championships.
Lolo Jones, the Olympic hurdler-turned-bobsledder who pushed Humphries’ two-person sled on the way to that world championship last winter, also was selected for the national team. The teams were revealed Monday morning in Lake Placid, New York.
Humphries will compete in World Cup races this season and be part of the U.S. contingent traveling to China next month for the first race of the season on the newly built track that will play host to the Olympics in February.
But her Olympic status remains murky because she has yet to receive a U.S. passport and has asked the International Olympic Committee to grant her permission to race at the games — where she would be a gold-medal favorite in two events.
Joining Humphries as drivers on the women’s team this season are Elana Meyers Taylor and Brittany Reinbolt. And joining Jones in the pool of women’s push athletes are Aja Evans, Lauren Gibbs, Sylvia Hoffman, Lake Kwaza and Kaysha Love.
The men’s team has drivers Hunter Church and Codie Bascue, and push athletes Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Kris Horn, Blaine McConnell, Jimmy Reed, Nic Taylor, Carlo Valdes, Charlie Volker and Josh Williamson.
The USA Skeleton national team was also announced Monday, led by Katie Uhlaender — who is seeking to compete in her fifth Olympics in what will be her final season — and fellow Olympic veteran John Daly.
Megan Henry and Kelly Curtis will join Uhlaender on the women’s World Cup team. Daly will be joined by Austin Florian on the men’s team for World Cup races to open the season.
The six skeleton athletes picked to open the season on the Intercontinental Cup tour, which could provide a path toward making the Olympic team, were Kendall Wesenberg, Savannah Graybill, Sara Roderick, Andrew Blaser, Dan Barefoot and Stephen Garbett.
The U.S. will announce its Olympic teams for bobsled and skeleton in January.
Modern pentathlon coach who struck horse sent for training
MONACO — A German modern pentathlon coach who struck a horse at the Olympics was ordered Monday to undergo training on animal welfare before she can work again at major competitions.
TV footage from the Olympics last month showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike Saint Boy, which refused to jump fences in the show jumping round.
Raisner was coaching German athlete Annika Schleu, who lost her chance of a gold medal when the horse, which was assigned to her at random, refused to cooperate.
Raisner was suspended from the rest of the Olympics before her case was heard by a disciplinary panel. The International Modern Pentathlon Union said the panel gave her an official reprimand and said she had to undergo the training “at the earliest opportunity and prior to her participation in any UIPM-sanctioned competition.”
“Striking the horse, Saint Boy, and encouraging her athlete to do the same, regardless of the reason, was shocking to this panel and indeed the world,” the UIPM panel said. If she breaks animal welfare rules again, Raisner could lose her coaching credentials.
Schleu was cleared of “excessive use of the whip and spurs and no action will be taken”, the panel said. Raisner had been heard urging Schleu, who was visibly distressed, to whip Saint Boy harder as the German rider’s medal chances disappeared.
Schleu later said she had been subjected to large numbers of insulting comments on social media.
The incident at the Olympics prompted German officials to suggest a change in the rules which require athletes to bond quickly with horses they have never met before. Schleu was the second rider on Saint Boy in that round after he had also refused to jump for a Russian competitor.
Dolphins place Jackson, Shaheen on COVID reserve list
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins placed presumed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and backup tight end Adam Shaheen on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, calling into doubt their availability for the team’s opener at New England.
Dolphins coach Brian Flores said “it’s possible” that both could be in the lineup on Sunday. That would suggest Shaheen did not test positive; under NFL rules, unvaccinated players are out at least 10 days if they test positive and out at least five days if they are deemed to be a close contact with someone who has been exposed.
Shaheen, a backup behind starter Mike Gesicki, is unvaccinated. He was on the COVID list last month as well because of contact tracing and said he would not be vaccinated — even though that means he is tested daily, as opposed to weekly testing for players who are vaccinated.
“I would never question Adam’s commitment to the team,” Flores said.
Vaccinated players who are asymptomatic are considered out until they return two negative tests in a 24-hour span. Those with symptoms can miss up to 10 days.
Cornerback Jamal Perry was elevated to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
“We think he can help us,” Flores said. “At the end of the day we’re going to do what we feel is best for the team and bring guys up who can help us. We felt that way about him so we brought him up.”
The NFL has the COVID-19 list for players who either tested positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Teams typically do not announce if someone has tested positive or has been flagged by contact tracing.
If Jackson cannot meet requirements to be removed from the list in time for Week 1, the left tackle job could go to backup Greg Little. Flores said the Dolphins would work different combinations of linemen in practice this week, and lauded Little as a “hard-working kid” who has “had some bright moments in the couple weeks that he’s been here.”
“We’ve got a few different options,” Flores said.
The Dolphins visit the Patriots on Sunday.
Jets’ Crowder remains day to day with COVID-19 symptoms
NEW YORK — New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder is still recovering from symptoms of COVID-19 and his status for the opening game at Carolina remains uncertain.
Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Crowder is vaccinated against the virus, but the receiver’s availability for the season opener will depend on how he feels and tests. As a vaccinated player, Crowder will also need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart, per NFL protocols.
“We’re just taking it a day at a time,” Saleh said during a video call.
Crowder was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Saleh said Crowder’s case was an isolated incident and he had no close contacts on the team.
Crowder, who led the team in receptions the past two seasons, did not practice last Wednesday or Thursday while dealing with what Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas said at the time was a minor groin injury.
Saban: Alabama OLB Allen ‘most likely out for the year’
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama outside linebacker Chris Allen has a fractured foot and could be out for the rest of the season, coach Nick Saban said Monday.
Allen was hurt on a sack of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King early in the second quarter of the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s 44-13 opening victory on Saturday, forcing a fumble on the play. Saban said the injury will require surgery.
“He’s most likely out for the year,” Saban said.
Drew Sanders, a five-star recruit in the 2020 class, replaced him and had six tackles. Sanders, who is expected to start in Allen’s place, had nine tackles in 11 games last season.
Allen gave Alabama a formidable pass rushing duo at outside linebacker opposite Will Anderson Jr. He led the Southeastern Conference with 13 tackles for loss last season and had six sacks in his first year as a starter.
“Chris Allen is a fantastic player and he’s a really good pass rusher,” Saban said after the game. “It really was a luxury to have him and Will on the edge as outside ‘backers.”
Freshman Dallas Turner, one of Alabama’s top-rated signees in the latest class, also could be in line for more playing time, along with redshirt freshman Chris Braswell.
After further review, Edsall out immediately at UConn
STORRS, Conn. — UConn football coach Randy Edsall has left the program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season.
Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced Monday
“Upon further reflection by both Randy and I, and after having the opportunity to visit with Randy today, we are both in agreement that it is in the best interest of our student-athletes to have a new voice leading UConn football,” UConn athletic director David Benedict said
Edsall, 63, was originally the Huskies coach from 1999 through the 2010 season, leading UConn into what is now the bowl subdivision, taking the Huskies to five bowl games and winning Big East titles in 2007 and 2010.
He was rehired by UConn in 2017, despite going 22-34 at Maryland, where he was fired six games into his fifth season.
His rehiring puzzled many UConn faithful, who were still upset that he had left the Huskies after the team’s 2011 Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma, without notifying his players or flying home with the team.
UConn went 3-9 during Edsall’s first season back, then went 1-11 and 2-10 before sitting out last season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Huskies, in their first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference, are 0-2 this season, losing their opener 45-0 at Fresno State before falling last Saturday at home, 38-28, to Holy Cross from the FCS.
Spanos, a 26-year coaching veteran in both college and the NFL, has served as UConn’s defensive coordinator since the 2019 season.
“I have gotten to know Lou over the last two years and have great respect for him as a person and for his football acumen,” Benedict said. “There is no doubt that Lou has the respect of the players and I look forward to supporting him and the team for the remainder of the 2021 season.”
UConn hosts Purdue (1-0) on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.