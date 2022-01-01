AP source: Cavs acquiring Rondo from Lakers for Valentine
CLEVELAND — Rajon Rondo had a limited role as a reserve with the up-and-down Lakers. The Cavaliers will ask him to do much more.
Cleveland agreed to acquire the four-time All-Star guard Friday in a trade with Los Angeles for guard Denzel Valentine, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The Cavs, who are 20-15 and fifth in the Eastern Conference, needed an experienced guard to help continue their strong start after losing Ricky Rubio to a season-ending knee injury earlier this week.
They will bring in Rondo once the deal is approved by the NBA, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have yet to schedule the required conference call with the league.
The timing could be tricky since Rondo has been in health and safety protocols for the past week and will need to clear them before joining the Cavs.
The 35-year-old Rondo averaged 3.1 points and 3.7 assists this season in his second stint with the Lakers, who have struggled with chemistry and injuries along with having one of the league’s oldest rosters.
The Cavs are at the other end of the spectrum. They have a solid core of young players, featuring rookie forward Evan Mobley, guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen, who has played at an All-Star level this season.
Rubio was instrumental in mentoring Garland, providing leadership and contributing at both ends while coming off the bench. His selfless playing style and enthusiasm rubbed off on the Cavaliers.
Vikings lose Cousins to COVID list before game vs. Packers
Kirk Cousins has never missed a game in the NFL to injury.
His first unplanned absence, due to COVID-19, could not have come at a worse time for the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings placed their starting quarterback on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, two days before their most important game of the season at Green Bay.
Cousins, who is unvaccinated, couldn’t be cleared in time to play even if he were feeling fine. The NFL recently reduced the required quarantine period to five days for asymptomatic players.
The Vikings (7-8) are one game out of the last wild-card spot in the NFC with two weeks to go. The Packers (12-3) are in control of the top seed and a first-round bye.
The Vikings activated backup quarterback Sean Mannion from the COVID-19 reserve list, putting the seventh-year veteran in line to start at frigid Lambeau Field on Sunday night. Rookie Kellen Mond, who was drafted in the third round, has not developed quickly enough this season to be considered.
“Sean is extremely bright. He studies like crazy. He’s a great competitor. He’s put in his time. He’s earned this opportunity, and I think he’ll be ready,” coach Mike Zimmer said after practice on Friday.
Mannion started one game for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and one game for the Vikings in 2019, when Cousins was held out of the final regular-season game as a precaution prior to the playoffs.
Becky Hammon new Las Vegas Aces coach
Becky Hammon is coming back to the WNBA as a head coach.
The veteran San Antonio Spurs assistant took the lead spot with the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.
“I am so excited to return to the WNBA and grateful for Mark Davis and Nikki Fargas having a vision for me to lead the Aces,” said Hammon. “This is where I come from, and I wouldn’t be me without the W. I’m thrilled to be able to give back and lead this next group of women.”
She will be the highest paid coach in the league, potentially earning three or four times more than the highest paid player according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of her contract haven’t be released.
“We’re very excited to have Becky return to the Aces’ franchise as our head coach,” said Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas. “Her success in the sport of basketball as both a player and a coach is unparalleled, and fueled by a tenacious desire to be the best she can possibly be. We have one of the most talented rosters in the WNBA, and Becky is the absolute best person to lead this team.”
Hammon has been an assistant for the Spurs for eight seasons. She has interviewed for several NBA head coach openings in the past, but hasn’t gotten an offer to be the first woman to lead a team.
She told the AP in an interview in August that: “There’s 30 jobs and they are incredibly hard to get. When I say there are 30 jobs, not all 30 are available, so I’m really talking about three or four.”
Hammon has continued to accumulate coaching ‘firsts’ in the NBA. On July 3, 2015, she became the first woman to serve as head coach in the NBA’s Summer League where she led the Spurs to the league title.
Devils coach Lindy Ruff tests positive, misses Oilers game
New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Devils’ 6-5 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday and was isolated from the team.
Also Friday, the NHL announced it was postponing eight more games because of COVID-19-related attendance restrictions in some Canadian cities. The league said the games “will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted.”
The Islanders had road games at Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary postponed, so the league decided to postpone their game scheduled for Tuesday at Seattle as well.
The Devils made their announcement about Ruff roughly 45 minutes after he did not show up for a pregame news conference. When the conference started, assistant coach Alain Nasreddine walked in and said he would be running the team.
Nasreddine, who usually handles the defensemen in the game, said Ruff was going to stay in the Prudential Center for the contest. He said the two would be in communication during the game.
The 61-year-old Ruff was hired as Devils coach for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and the team missed the playoffs. New Jersey is currently in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division.
Nasreddine coached the Devils on an interim basis for 43 games during the 2019-20 season after John Hynes was fired in early December. He posted a 19-16-8 record. Ruff kept him on his staff.
Lamar Jackson misses practice again, questionable for Sunday
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Baltimore star Lamar Jackson missed practice again Friday because of his injured ankle, and the Ravens listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Jackson has missed the past two games. He finally returned to practiceWednesday but was limited, and he hasn’t practiced since. Coach John Harbaugh is not ruling out the possibility Jackson could play, however.
“I think he has a chance to play on Sunday. We’ll have to see,” Harbaugh said. “This time of year, you have guys who have different things. He has what he has, and some other guys have their dings and things like that. It’s all hands on deck.”
The Ravens chose to make Tyler Huntley, not Jackson, available to reporters Friday. Huntley started in Jackson’s place two weekends ago against Green Bay, but he missed last weekend’s game at Cincinnati because he was on the COVID-19 list. Huntley is back now.
The Ravens ruled out cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) and guard Ben Powers (foot). Linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) is doubtful, and receivers Marquise Brown (illness) and Devin Duvernay (ankle), linebacker Daelin Hayes (knee) and fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) are questionable.
Trio of G League referees get NBA games amid virus issues
The virus outbreak hasn’t just sent NBA teams looking for help from the G League. The NBA refereeing corps has had to do the same.
A trio of G League officials — Tyler Mirkovich, Clare Aubry and Pat O’Connell — were assigned games on Friday, the NBA debuts for all three. It was the first time that the NBA had to call up G League officials to work games this season.
Mirkovich was assigned Phoenix at Boston, Aubry got Atlanta at Cleveland and O’Connell was picked for New York at Oklahoma City.
“I think the whole league is in a concerned place,” said Monty McCutchen, the former official who is now an NBA executive overseeing all referee matters. “We want our league to be healthy and we want the players to feel safe and healthy. We want coaches and staffs to feel health and safety is a priority and the same is true for referees.”
None of the three G League refs called up Friday has even worked an NBA preseason game. But with about one-third of the league’s referees unable to work right now, mostly because of coronavirus-related reasons and a few because of injury, the NBA had no choice but to seek help.
“We have some people out with health and safety protocols. That’s no secret,” McCutchen said. “And we’re using some people from the G League that we have a lot of confidence in that can give us this temporary coverage that we’re in need of.”
The NBA began Friday with about 120 players in various stages of the protocols. Also sidelined: seven head coaches — Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue entered protocols Friday in Toronto, while Lakers coach Frank Vogel cleared protocols and rejoined his team — along with dozens of other staffers, including assistant coaches, athletic trainers, media relations staff and more.
Garoppolo listed as doubtful for 49ers with injured thumb
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as doubtful this week because of a injured right thumb with rookie Trey Lance in line to get his second start.
Garoppolo hurt his thumb last Thursday night in a 20-17 loss at Tennessee and didn’t practice this week as he tries to rest the thumb.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo will test out the thumb this weekend to see if he’s able to play on Sunday when the Niners (8-7) host the Houston Texans (4-11).
“That’s why we didn’t have him go out there because we’re told each day that we can push it off one more it gives him a better chance for it to stay,” Shanahan said Friday of the torn ligament in Garoppolo’s thumb. “So we’re trying to hold off him throwing until tomorrow, possibly Sunday.”
If Garoppolo can’t go, Lance will get his second start of the season with San Francisco looking to clinch a playoff berth with a win and a loss by New Orleans.
The Niners traded three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall in April, but Lance has only played five snaps in garbage time since starting in Week 5 at Arizona. But he got the full week of practice this week with the first-team offense.
Bears’ Fields to miss second straight game with ankle injury
CHICAGO — Quarterback Justin Fields likely will miss his second straight game because of an ankle injury when the Chicago Bears host the New York Giants on Sunday.
Coach Matt Nagy said Friday that Andy Dalton will start after being sidelined because of a groin injury and Nick Foles will be the backup. Fields is listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week.
“Justin is continuing to improve every day, but as I’ve said from the start, we want to make sure that we’re always putting him and these players in the best position possible,” Nagy said. “So, he’s working toward that. If he’s gonna be up, then we’d want him to be the starter. That’s why we’re making that decision.”
Fields missed last weekend’s win at Seattle after getting injured in a Monday night loss to Minnesota.
Foles made his first start in 13 months and led the Bears (5-10) to a 25-24 comeback victory. The Super Bowl 52 MVP threw a 15-yard touchdown to Jimmy Graham with about a minute remaining. Damiere Byrd made an acrobatic reception for the 2-point conversion, and Chicago came out on top after losing eight of nine.
Nagy said the “pain of the football movements” is limiting Fields. He also said the prized rookie is doing everything he can to be ready for the season finale at Minnesota on Jan. 9.
Tomass Dukurs, Janine Flock win World Cup skeleton races
SIGULDA, Latvia — Tomass Dukurs got his first World Cup victory on his home track nearly 18 years ago, and hadn’t won another race since.
Until Friday.
Back on home ice, he held off his brother — 59-time World Cup race winner Martins Dukurs — for a victory nearly two decades in the making. Tomass Dukurs finished his two runs in 1 minute, 41.36 seconds, and Martins Dukurs crossed the line in 1:41.42.
Tomass Dukurs also won at Sigulda in 2004, but because of virus-related concerns, there was hardly any fans at the track to see his victory Friday.
“We are a bit sad that we are competing without fans,” he said. “That’s a big shame. But maybe next year.”
South Korea’s Seunggi Jung got his first World Cup medal, finishing third in 1:41.73. For the U.S. men, who have struggled all season, Austin Florian was 24th and Andrew Blaser was 28th.
In the women’s race, Austria’s Janine Flock got the win in 1:44.64 and moved into second place in the World Cup overall standings. Russia’s Yulia Kanakina was second in 1:44.81 and World Cup leader Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands was third in 1:44.98.
Kranjska Gora to host World Cup races called off in Maribor
MARIBOR, Slovenia — Slovenian ski resort Kranjska Gora will host the two women’s World Cup races that were called off in Maribor because of a lack of snow and unfavorable weather forecasts, local officials said Friday.
Organizers of the two technical races wrote on the event’s website that FIS is giving the “green light for the competitions” to be held Jan. 8-9 — the same dates as originally planned in Maribor.
The giant slalom will be held on Jan. 8, followed by the slalom the next day. The first run will start at 9:30 a.m. local time (0830 GMT) for both races, which could mark Mikaela Shiffrin’s return to competition.
Sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19, the American missed this week’s races in Lienz, Austria. It was unclear whether Shiffrin would be able to compete in the first race of 2022 — a floodlit slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Tuesday.
The Podkoren hill in Kranjska Gora, an annual stop on the men’s World Cup, has stepped in for Maribor four times in the past five years.
The Pohorje hill in Maribor has its finish area just 340 meters above sea level. Faced with a decrease of snow and a rise in temperatures, local organizers have been struggling in recent years to create course conditions suitable for World Cup races.
Espanyol scores 2 late goals for 1st away win in Liga
BARCELONA, Spain — Raúl de Tomás and Javi Puado scored late goals as Espanyol fought back to win 2-1 at 10-man Valencia and earn its first away victory of the Spanish league season on Friday.
The match that closed out 2021 will be the last one to be played with 100% occupancy for at least a month in Spain. Health authorities have reinstated caps of 75% seating for games during January given the sharp rise in coronavirus cases. Spanish stadiums had gone back to full capacity at the start of October.
Valencia appeared to be on its way to winning after Omar Alderete headed the hosts in front in the 51st minute.
But Espanyol tilted the match in its favor in the second half, and substitute Jofre Carreras proved key to its comeback.
Carreras was fouled by Hugo Duro in the 82nd while trying to shoot in the area, and Duro was sent off with his second booking.
Southampton-Newcastle postponed due to coronavirus cases
LONDON — A continuing coronavirus outbreak at Newcastle has led to Sunday’s game at Southampton being postponed, the Premier League said Friday.
Newcastle’s previous game against Everton scheduled for Thursday had also been called off.
The Premier League said a combination of COVID-19 cases and injuries meant 19th-place Newcastle does not have the required 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper available to face Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium.
The league said in a statement that it “was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans.”
It brings the total to 18 Premier League games postponed in the past three weeks, including last-place Norwich’s trip to Leicester on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp said Friday that three of his players have tested positive ahead of Sunday’s game at title rival Chelsea.
He did not name the trio and remains hopeful the game in London will go ahead.
Emma Raducanu honored by queen in annual New Year’s list
LONDON — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was honored by Queen Elizabeth II in the British monarch’s annual New Year’s list on Friday following the teenager’s breakthrough performance at Flushing Meadows.
The 19-year-old Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, was made an MBE — or Member of the Order of the British Empire — by the queen.
It caps a remarkable year for Raducanu, whose U.S. Open win catapulted her to instant stardom in Britain. She was also named the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year for 2021 after becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam tournament since Virginia Wade in 1977.
Raducanu said she was “immensely proud” of being awarded the MBE.
“This year has been full of amazing surprises for me so to end 2021 with this appointment is very special,” Raducanu said.
She was one of several sports personalities to be honored by the queen, with married cycling duo Laura and Jason Kenny awarded a damehood and knighthood, respectively, after breaking yet more records at the Tokyo Olympics.
Jason Kenny became Britain’s most successful Olympian as he won his seventh gold to move clear of former teammate Chris Hoy, while Laura Kenny extended her own record as the nation’s most successful female by collecting her fifth gold and a silver medal.
Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and Chelsea Women coach Emma Hayes were both made an OBE, or Officer of the Order of the British Empire.
