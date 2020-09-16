Dodgers activate Turner for series at San Diego
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated third baseman Justin Turner from the 10-day injured list.
Turner is expected to start at designated hitter for Tuesday night’s game at San Diego.
He missed 13 games with a left hamstring strain. Before going on the IL, Turner was batting .282 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 32 games during the shortened season.
In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers optioned right-hander Josh Sborz. He has made three appearances for the team, allowing one earned run in three innings with two strikeouts.
San Diego State to play football next year in L.A.
SAN DIEGO — San Diego State will play its football games during the spring and fall 2021 seasons at a suburban Los Angeles soccer stadium and will raze 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium earlier than planned to expedite construction of its new 35,000-seat venue.
The Aztecs announced Tuesday that they will play at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson until moving into their $310 million stadium for the 2022 season. The Aztecs broke ground on their new home last month after closing a deal with the city to purchase the Mission Valley stadium site for a campus expansion.
Dignity Health Sports Park is the 27,000-seat MLS stadium where the NFL’s Chargers played for three seasons after leaving San Diego because they couldn’t get a deal for a new stadium to replace the aging SDCCU Stadium, formerly known as Qualcomm Stadium and Jack Murphy Stadium. The Chargers moved into $5 billion Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, which was built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.
Before COVID-19 forced the Mountain West Conference to postpone the 2020 season to next spring, the Aztecs were scheduled to play two more seasons at SDCCU Stadium. Athletic director John David Wicker said the Aztecs had hoped to play one more season there, but with the coronavirus pandemic interrupting schedules, decided to move up demolition of SDCCU Stadium to the first quarter of 2021.
Wicker said there is no other stadium in San Diego consistently available to host Division I football.
“Again, it’s a short-term thing,” Wicker said. “We are San Diego State University. We are going to be here forever. We’re excited that we are building a football stadium in San Diego. ... We are part of this community. We’re just going to run up the road for a little bit to play football and then we’re going to come back and we’re going to open a phenomenal stadium and continue developing a campus that is great for San Diego.”
The multipurpose SDCCU Stadium opened in 1967 as San Diego Stadium and hosted the Chargers, baseball’s Padres, SDSU and the Holiday Bowl. The Padres moved to Petco Park downtown in 2004 and the Chargers left for LA after the 2016 season.
The stadium hosted three Super Bowls, two World Series, and many concerts and other events. The Rolling Stones were scheduled to open their 2020 tour there on May 8 before it was postponed due to the pandemic.
Rather than imploding SDCCU Stadium, Wicker said the concrete will be ground up and reused as a base for the new stadium.
Many fans expressed dismay on social media that they wouldn’t get to see another game at the stadium. SDSU hopes to sell seats and other memorabilia to fans, but likely won’t be able to host a farewell event amid the pandemic, Wicker said.
Lamet outduels Kershaw, Padres top L.A. 7-2 to tighten NL West
SAN DIEGO — Dinelson Lamet outpitched Clayton Kershaw, and rookie Jorge Oña hit a go-ahead double in a five-run seventh inning to lead the San Diego Padres to their eighth straight win, 7-2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night in the opener of a series between the NL’s top two teams.
The Padres cut the Dodgers’ lead in the NL West to 1½ games. Trent Grisham added some spice to the rivalry when he hit a tying home run off Kershaw in the sixth and said something to the Dodgers’ dugout as he headed for home. The Padres have won 12 of 14.
Lamet (3-1) got the victory thanks to a seventh-inning outburst that chased Kershaw (5-2). Lamet matched his season strikeout high with 11 while holding the Dodgers to one run and three hits while walking only two.
Wil Myers added a solo homer in the eighth, his 13th.
Myers hit a leadoff single and Jurickson Profar had a one-out base hit to chase Kershaw in the seventh. Oña greeted Pedro Baez by lofting a double down the left-field line to give San Diego a 2-1 lead, and the Padres kept adding on.
Pinch-hitter Greg Garcia hit a grounder to first baseman Max Muncy, who couldn’t decide whether to throw home or touch first, allowing Profar to score. Grisham hit a grounder to Muncy, who tried to get Garcia at second but threw the ball into left field for an error that allowed Oña to score. Manny Machado hit a bases-loaded RBI single, and Austin Nola’s fielder’s choice brought in the final run of the inning.
Kershaw allowed three runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked none.
Gostkowski finally delivers in Titans’ 16-14 win at Denver
DENVER — New kicker Stephen Gostkowski avoided a disastrous debut with the Tennessee Titans in the nick of time.
The Titans escaped Denver with a 16-14 victory Monday night on Gostkowski’s 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left after he’d missed four kicks, one in each quarter.
Gostkowski missed three field goals: wide left, wide right and a block, and he missed an extra point.
Gostkowski never missed three field goals in a game during his 14 seasons in New England, where he won three Super Bowl rings, made four Pro Bowls and left this offseason as the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer.
On Thursday he joined the Titans, who had the worst field goal unit in the NFL last year when their first four kickers combined to connect on only 44.4% of field goals (8 for 18).
Chargers place Tranquill on injured reserve, promote Bilal
COSTA MESA — Drue Tranquill was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday.
The second-year linebacker broke his left ankle during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 16-13 victory at Cincinnati. Asmar Bidal was promoted from the practice squad to fill Tranquill’s roster spot.
Coach Anthony Lynn said on Monday that he expected Tranquill to miss significant time, but did not say it was a season-ending injury.
Tranquill has started four games in his brief career, including this season’s opener. He had 64 tackles last season after being selected in the fourth round and tied for second in special-teams stops with 11. He is the second defensive starter to end up on injured reserve early in the season. Safety Derwin James is out for the year after tearing the meniscus in his right knee during training camp.
Bilal was signed as an undrafted free agent during the offseason. He appeared in 51 games, including 10 starts, for Notre Dame and had 176 tackles in four seasons.
Los Angeles plays its first game in its new SoFi Stadium home on Sunday against defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City.
Raptors sign coach Nick Nurse to multiyear extension
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Nick Nurse would have been in the final year of his contract next season. The Toronto Raptors weren’t about to let that happen with their coach.
Nurse and the Raptors announced a multiyear extension Tuesday, without divulging the terms. In his two seasons with Toronto, Nurse won the 2019 NBA championship and led the Raptors to more wins than any team in the league over that span.
Nurse was originally signed to a three-year deal in June 2018 to lead the club.
Kamna posts solo win in the Alps, Roglic keeps yellow jersey
VILLARD-DE-LANS, France — After coming close to a first Tour de France stage win last week, Lennard Kamna did not miss his second chance.
The 24-year-old German rider won the roller-coaster Stage 16 featuring five categorized climbs after pulling clear of a group of breakaway riders as the race entered the Alps on Tuesday.
Kamna was beaten by four seconds for the stage win by Daniel Martinez on Stage 13.
“It was a fight from the beginning on and I knew I had to make it to the finish alone,” said Kamna, who also won a stage last month at the Criterium du Dauphine.
There was no significant change in the overall standings ahead of Wednesday’s mammoth summit finish in the high mountains as yellow jersey holder Primoz Roglic kept his 40-second lead over second-place Tadej Pogacar intact.
Portland Classic cut to 54 holes because of air quality
PORTLAND, Ore. — The LPGA Tour’s Portland Classic set for this weekend has been reduced to 54 holes because of poor air quality caused by wildfires that have been burning across the West.
The course and practice facilities at Columbia Edgewater Country Club remained closed Tuesday and Wednesday’s Pro-AM has been canceled. The air quality in Portland has been at dangerous levels because of the wildfires in Oregon, Washington and California.
“Our meteorologist says that it is unlikely that air-quality conditions will improve before midday Thursday, and we cannot risk the health of our players, staff, volunteers, broadcast crew and others at the golf course,” LPGA Chief Tour Operations Officer Heather Daly-Donofrio said in a statement. “This is not a choice we made lightly, but we are confident that this is the right decision.”
On Monday, Canadian Brooke Henderson withdrew from the event because of the smoky conditions. Henderson, ranked No. 6 in the world, has won the Portland event twice.
Girl testifies she felt disrespected when playing football
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah teenager who was the only girl on her school’s football team says she was forced to change in the boys’ locker room at away games and often faced discriminatory treatment by her coach and teammates, she said in federal court Tuesday.
Laura Goetz, 16, said she felt excluded and degraded during the two years she played football at West Jordan High School. She testified Tuesday as part of a lawsuit filed by viral football star Sam Gordon that aims to give girls the chance to play football on female-only high school teams.
Goetz said one coach insisted on calling her “princess,” and that when she was a captain her sophomore year some of her teammates ripped up her headshot and left the pieces under the team’s display case.
“They don’t like me,” Goetz said she thought at the time. “They make sure I understand that, and that I don’t belong there.”
Coaches, teammates and some school administrators would often refer to the sport as “boys football,” Goetz said. She said the coaches emphasized the importance of becoming men, and the team would chant “brotherhood” during games and practices.
Goetz said she felt left out so she erased the word “brotherhood” from a team whiteboard and wrote the word “family” instead. After a practice, she saw that “brotherhood” had been put back on the board.
Goetz’s team had a groupchat where coaches would send messages about logistics like changing practice times, she said. But many of the players used the group chat to make inappropriate jokes that were demeaning to women, Goetz said.
Goetz met several girls at her school who wanted to play tackle football, but she almost never recommended that they join the team, she said. Instead, she encouraged them to join a non-scholastic league that Gordon and her father helped create.
School leader: B1G football on hold until questions answered
The University of Wisconsin chancellor said Tuesday that Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.
Chancellor Rebecca Blank said once the Big Ten university leaders have their concerns addressed “we will try to plan a delayed season.”
A month after postpoing games, conference leaders are considering playing a fall season after all. There were weekend meetings on a plan to begin play as soon as mid-October.
Blank, appearing at a congressional hearing on compensation for college athletes, was asked by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) about the Big Ten’s decision last month and whether the conference might reverse course.
Capitals hire Stanley Cup-winning coach Peter Laviolette
Peter Laviolette sees the Washington Capitals as another opportunity to take a team to the Stanley Cup Final and try to win it all again.
The Capitals see Laviolette as the experienced, steady hand who can help them contend for another title in what could be the final few years of their championship window.
Washington made Laviolette the first Stanley Cup-winning coach hired in the franchise’s 46-year history on Tuesday — and only the second with previous NHL head coaching experience during the Alex Ovechkin era.
Morant unanimous pick for NBA’s All-Rookie team
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Rookie of the Year Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies was the lone unanimous selection to the NBA’s All-Rookie Team that was announced Tuesday.
Morant was a first-team pick on all 100 ballots. Joining him on the first team were Miami guard Kendrick Nunn, Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, New Orleans forward Zion Williamson and Golden State forward Eric Paschall.
The second-team picks were Heat guard Tyler Herro, Toronto guard Terence Davis II, Chicago guard Coby White, Charlotte forward P.J. Washington and Washington forward Rui Hachimura.
Paschall edged Herro by one point for the last first-team spot.
2 West Virginia football players test positive for virus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s football team has two active confirmed coronavirus cases, coach Neal Brown said Tuesday.
Brown said at his weekly news conference that two freshman walk-ons tested positive, the only such cases in the program.
Brown also said a defensive lineman sat out Saturday’s season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky due to contact tracing. Brown identified the lineman as freshman Sean Martin and said he was disappointed because Martin had been expected to play in the opener.
LSU’s Orgeron: Farrell is back, Shelvin maybe, Jenkins left
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell has rejoined the team after initially opting out more than a month ago, but his readiness for the season opener against Mississippi State on Sept. 26 remains to be seen, coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday.
“He’s got to earn his way back,” Orgeron said. “He’s going to have to start at the bottom of the depth chart and work his way up.”
The 6-foot-4, 319-pound Farrell was a projected starter who had seven tackles for losses and three sacks while leading linemen with 46 tackles last season.
Farrell opted out on Aug. 8 amid concerns about COVID-19, which caused his grandmother to be hospitalized. At that time it was seen as a considerable loss for No. 6 LSU, with Farrell widely viewed as one of the better players at his position in the Southeastern Conference.
Jets place RB Bell on IR with hamstring injury
NEW YORK — The New York Jets will face the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers without Le’Veon Bell.
The star running back was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury. Bell was hurt in the second quarter of the Jets’ season-opening 27-17 loss at Buffalo on Sunday.
He will miss at least the next three games, and be eligible to return to the active roster in Week 5.
Wild sign defenseman Brodin to 7-year, $42 million extension
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension Tuesday, making another long-term commitment to a key piece of their blue line group.
Brodin’s new deal will begin with the 2021-22 season and carry a $6 million annual cap charge through 2027-28.
The 27-year-old native of Sweden, who was drafted by the Wild with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 draft, had a career-high 26 assists in 69 games in the virus-shortened season. He led the team with 112 blocked shots and was second on the club with a plus-15 rating.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Cohen agrees to buy Mets
NEW YORK — Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families.
The team announced the agreement on Monday. The deal is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners.
A Cohen entity would control 95% of the team, with the Wilpon and Katz families retaining the rest. The deal values the franchise at $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.
Oklahoma State to induct Thurman Thomas into Ring of Honor
STILLWATER, Okla. — Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas will be the first inductee into the Oklahoma State football Ring of Honor.
The school announced Tuesday that Thomas will be honored on Sept. 26, when the Cowboys host West Virginia. His name and number will be unveiled atop the west end zone of Boone Pickens Stadium at halftime.
During the game, the Cowboys will wear replicas of the white uniforms they wore in their 1987 Sun Bowl victory over West Virginia. Thomas was the MVP in his final college game.
Agent: WR Mohamed Sanu agrees to 1-year deal with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent receiver Mohamed Sanu.
Sanu’s agent Mike McCartney said Tuesday that the sides reached the agreement to reunite Sanu with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan was offensive coordinator in 2016 in Atlanta with Sanu and said Monday the team was interested in adding him.
The Niners are banged up at receiver after placing Deebo Samuel on injured reserve last week with a broken foot. Rookie Brandon Aiyuk is working his way back from a hamstring injury and Richie James Jr. hurt his hamstring in a season-opening loss to Arizona.
Suarez on the move again after parting with Gaunt Brothers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daniel Suarez, who landed a ride two weeks before the season-opening Daytona 500, will not return to Gaunt Brothers Racing next season and is seeking a new team for the third time in three years.
Gaunt Brothers said Tuesday it was a mutual decision for the Mexican driver to leave the team. Suarez will finish the year in the No. 96 Toyota Camry.
Bourdais to return to IndyCar with full-time Foyt ride
Sebastien Bourdais will return to IndyCar with A.J. Foyt Racing in a full-time job for 2021 that begins with the final three races of this season.
Bourdais, a four-time champion, had been scheduled to split the No. 14 at Foyt this season with both Tony Kanaan and rookie Dalton Kellett. The schedule was decimated by the pandemic so Bourdais, who was supposed to drive the first three races of the season, has yet to turn a lap in competition.
Assisting an assist: Vandersloot aided in reaching 10 a game
Courtney Vandersloot got a little help to record her 220th assist of the season, making her the first player in WNBA history to average 10 assists a game.
The one who boosted Vandersloot’s assist total? Her wife and teammate, Allie Quigley.
Vandersloot, the Chicago Sky point guard, finished the 22-game regular season with 219 assists, meaning she averaged 9.95 per game. The Elias Sports Bureau, which is the league’s official statistician, was going to round it up to 10.0 assists. But Elias said Vandersloot wouldn’t have been recognized as reaching the double-digit mark.
The team went through game video to see whether any assists that should have gone to Vandersloot were mistakenly credited to someone else. The Sky found one on Aug. 4 that was given to Quigley.
Bournemouth beats Crystal Palace 11-10 on penalties in cup
LONDON — Bournemouth beat Crystal Palace 11-10 in an unusually long penalty shootout to advance to the third round of the English League Cup after the game ended at 0-0 after 90 minutes on Tuesday.
As the sides remained deadlocked after five penalties each, even both goalkeepers had to take spot kicks — and they both missed.
Eventually David Brooks scored his second penalty for Bournemouth and Luka Milivojevic’s second was saved by goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to knock out the Premier League side.
Bournemouth, which was relegated from the Premier League in July, plays Manchester City in the next round.
Italian teenager Musetti stuns Wawrinka in Rome
ROME — Local teenager Lorenzo Musetti stunned Stan Wawrinka 6-0, 7-6 (2) in the first round of the Italian Open on Tuesday for a memorable first win on tour.
Out-hitting Wawrinka’s famed backhand with a one-handed version of his own, the 18-year-old qualifier moved the three-time Grand Slam champion from corner to corner and displayed an all-court game that belied his years.
Musetti became the first player born in 2002 to win on the ATP tour -- after fellow Italian Jannik Sinner achieved the feat last year for players born in 2001.
Wawrinka, who chose not to travel to the U.S. Open, appeared rusty and committed a series of errors early on.
German politicians give green light for more fans to return
BERLIN — More Bundesliga clubs will be able to start the season in front of fans this weekend after a deal was struck at a meeting of German politicians.
Borussia Dortmund said it would now plan to have 10,000 season-ticket holders in the stadium for its first league game of the season Saturday against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Cologne said it’s aiming for 9,200 fans against Hoffenheim the same day.
There was no immediate announcement from champion Bayern Munich about the opening game of the new Bundesliga season Friday against Schalke. Bayern has been trialing plans to welcome back spectators at reduced capacity with social distancing, though the city of Munich has a comparatively high rate of new coronavirus cases.
Amid virus surge, Bordeaux closes matches to spectators
PARIS — Top-flight French football club Bordeaux has decided to play without fans for the indefinite future, after regional officials tightened restrictions on public gatherings in the city to curb surging COVID-19 infections.
A club statement Tuesday said its “next matches” would be closed to spectators, without specifying the exact duration. Bordeaux next plays at home on Sept. 27, against Nice.
The top government official for the Bordeaux region on Monday announced a series of additional steps to stem growing infections, including a new limit of 1,000 people for large public gatherings, below the national benchmark of 5,000 people.
The football club said the limit applies to Ligue 1 matches at its stadium and that it has therefore decided to close them to spectators entirely.
Tokyo, IOC dismiss study showing Olympic costs rising
TOKYO — The CEO of the Tokyo Olympics and the IOC member in charge of Japan’s games have dismissed a new study from the University of Oxford that finds Tokyo is the most expensive Summer Games since 1960.
Tokyo, postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, is only a small part of economist Bent Flyvbjerg’s study which was published on Tuesday and titled, “Regression to the Tail: Why the Olympics Blow Up.”
The analysis in the journal “Environment and Planning A: Economy and Space” — the third in a series following editions 2012 and 2016 — looks at Olympic costs and finds they keep increasing despite claims by the International Olympic Committee that costs are being cut.
Cost overruns for the Olympics have averaged 170%, and Flyvbjerg says Tokyo is over 200%.
Montpellier beats Lyon 2-1 to move up to fifth place
PARIS — Midfielder Téji Savanier scored once in each half as Montpellier beat Lyon 2-1 on Tuesday to move up to fifth place in the French league.
The match was rescheduled from the first round of games because Lyon reached the Champions League semifinals, losing to eventual champion Bayern Munich.
Savanier opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 38th minute and Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar was sent off just before the break.
Savanier slotted a shot inside the left post in the 59th to make it 2-0 but Lyon was awarded a way back into the game when 43-year-old Brazilian defender Vitorino Hilton was sent off in the 81st.
Bobsled worlds moved to Germany over coronavirus worries
This season’s bobsled and skeleton world championships were awarded Tuesday to Altenberg, Germany, and moved out of Lake Placid, New York, because of concerns across many winter sports about the coronavirus pandemic and potential travel complications for those coming to North America.
The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation said it made the move “to protect the health of athletes and spectators across the globe.” Lake Placid will be awarded the 2025 world championships instead.
