NFL approves limited flexible scheduling for Thursday night games
EAGAN, Minn. — Thursday nights in the NFL have long been the most drastic feature of its made-for-TV schedule, a prime-time slot that raised concerns about player safety and produced plenty of competitive duds before it moved to a streaming-only platform.
Now the league will have the power, albeit limited, to change the matchups.
NFL owners approved Monday a flexible scheduling policy for Thursday night games on Amazon Prime Video, for Weeks 13-17 only and with at least 28 days’ notice given to the affected teams. The league could push a Thursday night matchup in that range to Sunday afternoon if there’s a more desirable game, a mechanism currently in place for Sunday night and Monday night games.
No team would be required to play more than twice on Thursday night in a season. The rule is just for 2023, for now. Any game during Weeks 13-17 could be selected for the move to Thursday night, but the league said the bar for such a shuffle would be high.
Also approved Monday at the NFL’s spring meetings was a rule that allows teams to play an emergency quarterback from the inactive list if the first two are injured during a game, a decision that stems from San Francisco’s depth-chart challenge in the NFC championship game.
The bylaw was initially proposed by the Detroit Lions. The third quarterback designation will not count against the limit of active players — either 47 or 48 — that is determined 90 minutes before kickoff.
The emergency activation can only occur after injury or disqualification, not for a performance-related decision or other conduct. If either of the first two quarterbacks are cleared by the team’s medical staff to return to play, the third must be removed from the game and can only return as a quarterback if an injury scenario arises again.
If a team puts three quarterbacks on the active list for a game, it can’t use the emergency option. Game-day practice squad elevations are not eligible, either.
Green Bay to host NFL draft in 2025
MINNEAPOLIS — The NFL draft will be coming to Green Bay in 2025.
The league announced the 2025 draft’s location on Monday during its spring meetings. The draft and related activities will take place inside and around Lambeau Field and Titletown, the collection of shops and restaurants surrounding the stadium.
Next year’s draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. After being held at various New York locations from 1965-2014, the draft has made stops in Chicago (2015-16), Philadelphia (2017), Dallas (2018), Nashville (2019), Las Vegas (2022) and Kansas City (2023).
More than 2.2 million people have attended draft festivities since 2015. This year’s draft brought more than 312,000 fans to Kansas City.
Angel City, NC Courage play to scoreless draw
CARY, N.C. — The North Carolina Courage and Angel City played to a scoreless draw at WakeMed Soccer Park.
The Courage outshot Angel City 12-6, but the visitors kept North Carolina away from the goal. Tyler Lussi took seven shots for the Courage (3-3-2), who are undefeated in their last four games.
Goalkeeper DiDi Haracic made three saves for Angel City (2-3-3), while North Carolina’s Casey Murphy only had to make one.
Vela’s stoppage-time PK goal lifts LAFC over Earthquakes
LOS ANGELES — Carlos Vela scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time and Los Angeles FC rallied for a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.
The victory leaves defending-champion LAFC (7-1-4) atop the Western Conference standings after the Seattle Sounders lost to the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0.
LAFC jumped out to a lead in the third minute of the match on goal by Stipe Biuk. José Cifuentes and Ryan Hollingshead had assists on Biuk’s second goal this season.
San Jose (5-5-3) pulled even seven minutes into the second half on an unassisted goal by defender Miguel Trauco. It was the first career goal for Trauco, who has made 12 appearances over the past two seasons.
LAFC finished with advantages of 15-14 in shots and 6-3 in shots on goal.
John McCarthy saved two shots for LAFC.
Benteke sparks DC United to 3-0 victory over Galaxy
WASHINGTON — Christian Benteke had a goal and an assist two minutes apart in the second half to spark D.C. United to a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.
Benteke put an end to a scoreless match when he found the net unassisted in the 71st minute. Benteke picked up an assist in the 73rd minute on a goal by Cristian Dájome. Benteke’s netter was his sixth of the season. Dájome notched his first goal of the season in his third match with DC United after coming over in a trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps.
Mateusz Klich turned it into a rout with an unassisted goal in the 80th minute — his second netter of the campaign.
DC United (5-5-4), which was playing the Galaxy (2-8-3) for the first time since 2019, improved to 3-0-3 in its last six home matches with LA. The Galaxy’s last road win over DC United was a 2-1 victory in July of 2010.
The Galaxy have lost four straight on the road and fall to 0-5-2 away from home this season. LA tied a club record — set spanning the 2004-05 seasons — with its sixth straight shutout loss on the road.
DC United improved to 4-1-2 in its last six matches. The 14 points earned over the six-match span tops its points total from the previous 20 matches.
DC United had a 13-11 advantage in shots, but LA had a 6-5 edge in shots on target.
Tyler Miller saved six shots to earn the clean sheet for DC United. Jonathan Bond had two saves for LA.
DC United hits the road to play Toronto on Saturday. The Galaxy return home to host FC Charlotte on Saturday.
Tom Brady to buy stake in Raiders, owner tells ESPN
HENDERSON, Nev. — Recently retired and seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, pending NFL approval, principal owner Mark Davis told ESPN on Monday.
“We’re excited for Tom to join the Raiders, and it’s exciting because he will be just the third player in the history of the National Football League to become an owner,” Davis said.
George Halas and Jerry Richardson were the other two.
Brady and Davis also have a business relationship with the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Davis is the majority owner, and Brady has a stake in the club.
At least 24 NFL owners will need to approve Brady’s deal with the Raiders.
He also has a 10-year, $375 million broadcasting contract with Fox Sports than begins in 2024.
Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the way to his first title, in 2002, Brady beat the Raiders in an AFC playoff game after having a fumble overturned in the famous “Tuck Rule” game.
Olympic beach volleyball champion April Ross expecting a baby
Reigning Olympic beach volleyball champion April Ross is pregnant.
The gold, silver and bronze medalist announced on Instagram on Monday that she is expecting a baby in October with her husband, Arizona State beach volleyball coach Brad Keenan.
“Been working on this project for a little while now,” Ross wrote next to pictures of her and Keenan holding a strip of ultrasound images. “So happy to announce we’re adding to our family!!”
Ross won the gold medal in Tokyo with Alix Klineman, who is also expecting a baby. Ross, who won a silver medal in London with Jen Kessy and bronze in Rio de Janeiro with Kerri Walsh Jennings, has been coaching and has not played in about a year.
A’s broadcaster Glen Kuiper let go after racial slur on air
OAKLAND — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper was let go by NBC Sports California after using a racial slur during a telecast while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
Kuiper was suspended by the network earlier this month following his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A’s game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5. Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word “negro,” making it sound instead like a slur.
“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately,” the network said in a statement Monday. “We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years.”
A person familiar with the investigation said “the decision was based on a variety of factors, including information uncovered in the internal review.” The person spoke on condition of anonymity and didn’t divulge specific details because the network had not publicly disclosed the results of the investigation.
Kuiper apologized on the air later in that game without getting into specifics, saying he said something that “didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to.” He later issued a statement through the network when he was suspended, saying: “I could not be more sorry and horrified by what I said. I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies.”
Kuiper has been calling A’s games in the Bay Area for the last 20 years. He is the younger brother of former major leaguer and Giants announcer Duane Kuiper.
French tennis player Hugo Gaston’s unsportsmanlike conduct draws $155K fine; tops his 2023 earnings
LONDON — French tennis player Hugo Gaston was fined 144,000 euros (about $155,000) by the ATP Tour — more than he’s collected in prize money so far in 2023 — for pulling a ball out of his pocket and throwing it on the court during a point in an attempt to get a do-over, his fourth unsportsmanlike conduct violation this season.
The tour announced its ruling on Monday, saying that Gaston’s appeal of the punishment got it reduced by half, to 72,000 euros (about $77,500), as long as he meets certain conditions, including no additional violations during a probationary period of a year.
The ATP said unsportsmanlike conduct fines “increase by 100% with each consecutive violation in the same season.”
Gaston has made a little more than $120,000 in prize money this year while going 2-5 on tour. He is a 22-year-old left-hander who has been ranked as high as 58th and is currently 108th.
The fine was prompted by Gaston’s attempt to get the chair umpire to call off a point and replay it during his 6-3, 6-3 loss to Borna Coric in the second round of the Madrid Open on April 28.
Last week, the French Tennis Federation awarded Gaston a wild-card entry into the French Open, which begins on Sunday. The best Grand Slam showing of his career came at Roland Garros in 2020, when he reached the fourth round there. He made it to the third round in Paris a year ago.
