Chargers bolster secondary with addition of Bryce Callahan
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their secondary, signing cornerback Bryce Callahan to a one-year deal Wednesday.
Callahan, who is entering his eighth season, has spent the last three years in Denver after playing in Chicago from 2015-18. Chargers coach Brandon Staley was on the Bears staff in 2018 and then went to the Broncos in 2019 when Vic Fangio became coach.
The 5-foot-9, 188-pound cornerback was plagued by injuries in Denver. He missed the 2019 season due to foot issues and then played only six games last year due to a knee injury.
Callahan is likely to be the slot cornerback in nickel situations. He would replace Chris Harris Jr., who has not been re-signed. Coincidentally, Callahan also took over from Harris in Denver in 2019.
In 66 career games, the 30-year-old former Rice player has six interceptions, 29 passes defensed, 193 tackles and five sacks.
Whitmore retires ex-MLBer as 1st woman pitcher in Atlantic
NEW YORK — Kelsie Whitmore relieved for the Staten Island FerryHawks with the bases loaded and retired former major leaguer Ryan Jackson on Wednesday, becoming the first woman to pitch in the independent Atlantic League.
Days after breaking another barrier by starting in left field, Whitmore got a chance to show off her two-way talents with two outs in the ninth inning against the Lexington Legends.
Trailing 3-1, manager Edgardo Alfonzo gave Whitmore the ball for the first time in Staten Island’s 11th game. She came on to face Jackson, who played 42 games in the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels but hasn’t been in the big leagues since 2015.
Whitmore threw a ball and then got two called strikes before Jackson flied out to right field.
Whitmore, a right-handed thrower and batter, went 0 for 2 and was hit by a pitch Sunday, when she became the first woman to start an Atlantic League game. She’s also been used as a pinch-runner.
A former college softball player at Cal State Fullerton, Whitmore signed with Staten Island last month, one of several notable moments for women in baseball this season.
Packers, Giants will compete at London stadium Oct. 9
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay will play the New York Giants in the Packers’ first international regular-season game.
It’s an early start at London’s Tottenham soccer stadium on Oct. 9. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. Central Time. That makes it 2:30 p.m. in London.
The Packers say the team will have a limited amount of tickets available for season ticket holders to buy through a drawing. The prices and seat locations aren’t available yet.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the largest football club stadium in London, with a capacity of 62,850.
Previously, the Packers have played internationally three times during the preseason — in Toronto in 1997, Tokyo in 1998 and Winnipeg in 2019.
The Packers-Giants game comes a week after the Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints at the same stadium.
The final international game of the season will be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21 in Mexico City.
NHL suspends Leafs forward Clifford 1-game for boarding
TORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been given a one-game suspension for a boarding incident in Toronto’s playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The NHL’s department of player safety issued the suspension on Tuesday following a hearing with Clifford. It described Monday’s incident as a forceful hit to a defenseless player who is no longer in possession of the puck.
Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct 6:59 into Game 1 of the first-round series for a hit on Ross Colton.
The Tampa forward went face-first into the glass, but he escaped serious injury.
Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday before the suspension was announced that Clifford’s penalty put the Leafs in a tough spot.
Ruidiaz scores pair, Sounders top Pumas 3-0 to win CCL title
SEATTLE — Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a deflected shot late in the first half, added a second goal off a perfect counter attack in the 80th minute and the Seattle Sounders beat Pumas 3-0 on Wednesday night to win the CONCACAF Champions League title.
The Sounders became the first team from Major League Soccer to claim the championship of club teams in North and Central America and the Caribbean since the current format was adopted in 2008. Seattle was the fifth MLS team to reach the final and the first to finish the task.
Nicolas Lodeiro added a final punctuation in the 88th minute with his third goal of the final after he scored both Seattle goals on penalty kicks in the first leg last week in Mexico City when the sides played to a 2-2 draw.
Officially, Seattle won the two-leg final 5-2. But with away goals not a tiebreaker in the final, whoever won the second leg in Seattle outright would be the champion.
Biden says Olympians brought a bit of unity to weary nation
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday hailed Team USA for bringing a bit of unity to a pandemic weary nation as he hosted a White House celebration with about 600 athletes from this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing and the coronavirus-delayed Summer Games held in 2021 in Tokyo.
Among the athletes at the South Lawn ceremony were swimmer and seven-time gold medalist Katie Ledecky, celebrated bobsledder Elena Meyers Taylor and ice dancer Zachary Donohue, as well as competitors from the past two Paralympic Games.
Biden noted the Team USA athletes won some 260 medals in Beijing and Tokyo. Equally impressive as their performances, Biden suggested, was the athletes’ ability to unite Americans during a period marked by the unrelenting coronavirus pandemic and deepening partisanship after the 2020 election.
“You represent the very soul of America,” Biden told the athletes. “It’s been a very divided nation ... but you brought us together. No matter the divisions, when we see you compete, we feel a common pride in those three letters: USA.”
The Tokyo Games were delayed one year due to COVID-19 and took place last summer, largely without spectators. First lady Jill Biden led the U.S. delegation to Japan. At the Beijing Olympics this past winter, also held largely without spectators, the United States staged a diplomatic boycott due to China’s human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.
Jill Biden, in her remarks Wednesday, hailed the athletes for persevering under challenging circumstances, saying Americans were “grateful for the gifts” they gave the country at a difficult time.
French Open prizes up nearly 7% from 2019 pre-pandemic level
PARIS — Total French Open prize money will be about 7% higher this year than it was for the last pre-pandemic edition in 2019 — with an increase of 35% for players who lose in the first round of singles — but the singles champions will each receive slightly less than they did three years ago.
The French Tennis Federation announced Wednesday that it will hand out a total of 43.6 million euros (about $46 million) in 2022.
The clay-court Grand Slam tournament begins on May 22, with Novak Djokovic and Barbora Krejcikova as the reigning champions.
The winners of the two singles trophies this year will each earn 2.2 million euros (about $2.3 million), down from 2.3 million euros (about $2.4 million) apiece in 2019.
Compared to last year, when the coronavirus pandemic led to limits on attendance at Roland Garros, there is an increase from the 34.4 million euros (about $36.5 million) in total prizes and 1.4 million euros (just under $1.5 million) for the singles champions.
First-round losers in singles will receive 62,000 euros this time (about $65,750), a jump from 46,000 (about $48,750) in 2019.
Westwood requests release to play in Saudi-funded event
SUTTON COLDFIELD, England — Lee Westwood has requested a release to play the first event of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series in Britain next month.
Westwood said he has asked both the European tour and the PGA Tour for the release required to contest the $25 million event at Centurion Club from June 9-11.
“Not heard anything back yet,” Westwood said Wednesday. “Ball is in the European tour’s court and the PGA Tour’s court for that matter.”
The 49-year-old Westwood said in February that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement regarding his possible participation in the breakaway series funded primarily by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund and fronted by another former No. 1, Greg Norman.
Westwood has previously said it would be a “no-brainer” to play for such big money at his stage of his career.
Goal! Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt sets auction record
LONDON — The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup has sold for 7.1 million pounds ($9.3 million), the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece of sports memorabilia.
Auctioneer Sotheby’s sold the shirt in an online auction that closed Wednesday. It did not identify the buyer.
Maradona scored two goals during the quarter-final game in Mexico City on June 22, 1986, just four years after Britain and Argentina had fought a war over the Falkland Islands. The Argentine great’s first goal was ruled a header, but the ball had bounced off Maradona’s fist, out of sight of the referee.
Maradona said afterward that it had been scored “a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God.”
Maradona’s second goal saw him dribble the ball past almost the entire English team before beating goalkeeper Peter Shilton. In 2002, it was voted “goal of the century” in a FIFA poll.
Devils shake-up: Assistant coaches Recchi, Nasreddine out
NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils shook up their assistant coaching ranks Wednesday, firing Mark Recchi while not renewing the contract of Alain Nasreddine.
General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the decisions Wednesday, less than a week after New Jersey missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and the ninth time in 10 years.
Recchi was hired two years ago when Lindy Ruff was named the head coach. He played in the NHL for 22 years, winning three Stanley Cups, and was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.
Nasreddine was named an assistant coach by the Devils in 2015. Four year later, he was named interim head coach after John Hynes was fired. Ruff retained Nasreddine on his staff after taking over.
Nadal returns from injury with straight-set win in Madrid
MADRID — Rafael Nadal got off to a good start in his return from injury, defeating Miomir Kecmanovic in two sets to reach the third round at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.
Nadal showed few signs of rustiness in his 6-1, 7-6 (4) opening win at home. He cruised in the first set and recovered in the second after twice losing his serve following a rain interruption.
“My preparation has not existed. You cannot expect great things at the beginning,” he said. “In general I have done a good match. First set was very good. The second set I don’t consider it a bad set, but as I am saying, when you have been a long time without competing, it’s normal that you have up-and-downs in a match because you have to recover your routine.”
The match lasted nearly two hours, but it was fast enough to allow Nadal to watch Real Madrid’s Champions League game later Wednesday night in the Spanish capital. Tournament organizers said Nadal asked to play in the afternoon so his match would not coincide with Madrid’s semifinal game against Manchester City.
“Yeah, going to be a spectacular atmosphere there. I would love to arrive a little bit before, but I am answering the questions enough well and I think long enough, to be fair with you,” Nadal said, smiling, at the post-match news conference.
Nadal is a Madrid fan and on Saturday gave the ceremonial kickoff at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium before the team clinched the Spanish league title with a win against Espanyol.
The fourth-ranked Nadal had been out for nearly 45 days after a rib stress fracture halted his great start to the season, highlighted by winning his record 21st Grand Slam title with victory at the Australian Open.
“Coming from injury I always need to play many matches to regain my best form,” Nadal said. “Winning is very important to give me confidence.”
Nadal was cruising before getting injured in the semifinals in Indian Wells, where he lost the final to Taylor Fritz for his first defeat of the season. Nadal missed tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.
Carapaz favorite to continue Ineos’ success at Giro d’Italia
MILAN — Ineos Grenadiers will be looking to make it a hat trick of victories at the Giro d’Italia, with Richard Carapaz the favorite at the Italian grand tour.
The first of the year’s three grand tours will be without the two Slovenians who have dominated cycling in recent years: Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar.
The past two Giro champions, Egan Bernal and Tao Geoghegan Hart, also won’t be competing, with both Ineos riders recovering from injury and illness. But the powerhouse team has another strong contender in 2019 winner Carapaz.
When Carapaz became the first Ecuadorian to win a grand tour he was competing for Movistar and it was the only edition over the past four years that Ineos — or as it was previously known, Team Sky — did not emerge triumphant in Italy.
The 28-year-old Carapaz also won the road race at last year’s rescheduled Olympic Games and finished third in the Tour de France as well as second in the 2020 Spanish Vuelta.
However, Carapaz hasn’t raced since March — opting instead for altitude training in Ecuador — and there are two other riders who have already ended up with the famous maglia rosa (winner’s pink jersey): Vincenzo Nibali (2013 and 2016) and Tom Dumoulin (2017).
At 39, goalie Gordon voted Scotland’s player of the year
EDINBURGH, Scotland — At age 39, goalkeeper Craig Gordon was voted player of the year in Scotland for a record third time on Wednesday.
The Scotland and Hearts player was picked again by journalists 16 years after he first won the award in his previous spell with the Edinburgh club.
Gordon kept five clean sheets in six World Cup qualifying games this season to help Scotland advance to the playoffs. The Scots host Ukraine on June 1 and the winner plays Wales four days later for a place at the tournament in Qatar.
He has captained Hearts to third place in the Scottish Premiership, and qualification for the Europa League playoff round next season, and to the Scottish Cup final where it will meet Rangers on May 21.
Gordon sat out two full seasons due to serious knee injuries a decade ago and won his second player of the year award in 2015 for his comeback season with Celtic.
He won the soccer writers’ vote ahead of Celtic’s Callum McGregor and Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Rangers captain James Tavernier. The award was first presented in 1965.
