Davante Adams, 1st-round pick Tyree Wilson back at Raiders practice
The Las Vegas Raiders removed first-round draft pick Tyree Wilson off the non-football injury list on Wednesday, and wide receiver Davante Adams returned to practice after a short absence.
Wilson, a defensive end drafted seventh overall, was placed on that injury list before training camp because of a foot injury suffered last season at Texas Tech. He also didn’t participate in organized team activities or minicamp.
There was no corresponding move because Wilson already was on the active roster.
“He’s progressing the way we thought he would,” Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said. “Now it’s kind of time to take the next step here and get him on the field and get him in his pads and start working toward the ability to be in team drills. We’ll try to take it at the right pace as we go.”
The Raiders hope Wilson will be a part of the rotation this season that includes Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones and aid a pass rush that ranked 30th in the NFL last season. Wilson had seven sacks each of his last two seasons at Texas Tech.
“He’s asking a ton of questions and getting better,” Crosby said. “It’s awesome to see him out there with us.”
The Raiders began the first of two joint practices Wednesday with the Los Angeles Rams in Thousand Oaks, California.
Adams suffered what appeared to be a leg injury on Friday at the Raiders’ headquarters in Henderson, Nevada. McDaniels said at the time he didn’t think the injury “was crazy serious.”
Also, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Michael Mayer practiced after being out with unspecified injuries. Several other Raiders didn’t make the trip.
“We’re trying to take the right steps with each guy so that we can get them back healthy and ready to go,” McDaniels said.
Venus Williams, Wozniacki are given wild cards into the US Open
NEW YORK — Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open at age 43, and Caroline Wozniacki will join her in the field for her return to Grand Slam tennis.
Both players were given wild cards into the tournament on Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association.
Williams was the U.S. Open champion in 2000 and 2001, two of her seven major singles titles. A year after younger sister Serena retired following the tournament, Venus Williams will be back in Flushing Meadows, where she reached the final in her debut in 1997.
She recently returned to competition after missing nearly six months because of injury and this week scored her first victory over a top-20 player in four years, beating 16th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.
Wozniacki announced in June that she was returning to competition three years after retiring to start a family, and the USTA said then that she would be given a wild card into the tournament where she was twice the runner-up. The former No. 1-ranked player from Denmark, who has two children with husband and former NBA player David Lee, earned the first victory in her comeback last week in Montreal.
American women Ashlyn Krueger, Robin Montgomery, Kayla Day and Clervie Ngounoue also will receive wild cards into the main draw, as will Fiona Ferro of France and Storm Hunter of Australia, as part of reciprocal agreements with their tennis federations.
Ferro accused her former coach, Pierre Bouteyre, of sexual assault last year, shortly after losing in qualifying at the U.S. Open.
John Isner, a two-time U.S. Open quarterfinalist who was long the highest-ranked American man, was given a wild card for his 17th appearance in the main draw. Fellow Americans Alex Michelsen, Michael Mmoh, Steve Johnson, Ethan Quinn and Learner Tien also got wild cards, as did Benjamin Bonzi of France and Australian Rinky Hijikata.
Play in the main draw begins Aug. 28.
World Aquatics to debut ‘open category’ races for transgender swimmers in Berlin
BERLIN — The first “open category” swimming races to accommodate transgender competitors will take place at a World Cup event in Berlin in October, the sport’s governing body said Wednesday.
“This pioneering pilot project highlights the organization’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, welcoming swimmers of all sex and gender identities,” World Aquatics said in a statement.
The governing body, formerly known as FINA, had previously banned transgender competitors from major events like the Olympics and world championships, but said it was committed to creating an open category for all swimmers when it first adopted its “gender inclusion policy” last year during the worlds in Budapest, Hungary.
The open category will make its debut with 50-meter and 100-meter races across all strokes. More events could be added. Participants will need an affiliation with a national federation, but will be given the flexibility to race individually, for their club or federation.
The competition is scheduled to take place from Oct. 6-8.
Cubs RHP Stroman has a rib cartilage fracture, and there is no timetable for his return
CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman has a right rib cartilage fracture, and there is no timetable for his return.
The new injury for Stroman, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 2 because of inflammation in his right hip, is a blow for the Cubs as they try for the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2020.
“He’s been an important part of our success when he’s healthy, and you know, it stinks. Bad news,” manager David Ross said. “But we’ll continue on. This game moves on.”
Stroman was slated to come off the IL and start Wednesday against the White Sox, but he experienced some discomfort in the rib area after throwing a bullpen session Sunday in Toronto. He visited a doctor Monday and had an MRI that showed the cartilage fracture.
“We had no idea what it was,” President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said. “It’s not your usual pitching injury. It’s not an arm. It’s not a shoulder. It’s not an elbow.”
The Cubs want Stroman to be symptom-free before he resumes baseball activities, and they aren’t sure when the All-Star might get to that point — given the unusual injury for a pitcher. So Hoyer and Ross had little to offer when asked for a potential timeline for Stroman’s return.
Falcons guard Matt Hennessy out for season with apparent knee injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Guard Matt Hennessy is done for the season after the Atlanta Falcons placed him on injured reserve Wednesday with an apparent knee issue.
Hennessy, who has played 41 games with 22 starts over the past three seasons with the Falcons, was expected to battle for the No. 1 spot at left guard during the preseason.
His injury would seemingly hand the starting job to rookie Matthew Bergeron, a second-round pick from Syracuse.
Hennessy went down July 28 — the third day of training camp — while blocking on a running play. He walked off the field with a trainer but hasn’t practiced since.
Coach Arthur Smith has declined to specify the nature of the injury, other than to say it was related to something Hennessy dealt with a year ago. The lineman went on the injured list last November with a left kneecap ailment.
Hennessy also served as Atlanta’s backup center, a position he had started at before losing the job to Drew Dalman a season ago. That prompted a move to left guard, with an eye toward getting Hennessy back on the field.
Ryan Neuzil could serve as Dalman’s backup, drawing praise for his improvement after spending much of the past two seasons on Atlanta’s practice squad.
A third-round pick out of Temple in 2020, Hennessy is in the final year of the contract he signed as a rookie.
MLB commissioner throws support behind new stadium for the Kansas City Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred threw his support behind a new stadium for the Royals on Wednesday, calling both of their potential sites near downtown Kansas City “unbelievably high quality” for the type of revenue-producing, multi-use districts that are necessary for small-market clubs to compete.
Manfred spoke for an hour at the Urban Youth Academy, which is designed to encourage inner-city youth in baseball, alongside Royals chairman John Sherman and Bob Kendrick, the president of the nearby Negro Leagues Baseball Museum — which itself is in the midst of a $25 million fundraising effort for a new home.
The Royals plan to announce in September whether they will build a replacement for Kauffman Stadium in the East Village, an area near the T-Mobile Center and the existing Power & Light District, or across the Missouri River in Clay County, where there is more land available for a potentially larger baseball village.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for this community — forget the Royals,” Manfred said. “Either of these sites are outstanding sites for a new ballpark. Either present the opportunity for entertainment district development around the ballpark.
“I think in our economic system,” Manfred said, “new facilities provide a ballclub with an opportunity for revenue generation that simply doesn’t exist in older footprints. At some point — great ballpark here, but having said that, it is an older ballpark that does not have the kind of premier revenue-generating opportunities that you get in a new facility for a market this size.”
The Royals have said the new ballpark project will cost about $2 billion. Most will be privately funded, but a portion of the money is expected to come from the renewal of a 3/8-cent sales tax that has been used the upkeep of Kauffman Stadium.
Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov will miss the US Open because of a knee injuries
NEW YORK — Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, and Denis Shapovalov will miss the tournament this year because of knee injuries.
Cilic used his title in Flushing Meadows and runner-up finishes at Wimbledon in 2017 and the Australian Open in 2018 to reach as high as No. 3 in the ranking. But the Croatian has fallen to No. 121 this week after playing in just two matches — none in Grand Slam tournaments — this year.
Shapovalov hasn’t played since a fourth-round loss at Wimbledon to Roman Safiullin on July 9. He had reached the semifinals there two years earlier for his best Grand Slam result.
The Canadian wrote in a social media post Wednesday that he had done everything possible to be healthy for the Aug. 28 start of play but that his knee needed more time.
“That grand slam energy, especially in NYC, is unlike anything else and I’m really going to miss playing in front of the amazing fans there this year!” he added, along with an emoji of a broken heart.
Shapovalov’s best U.S. Open finish was the quarterfinals in 2020. He is currently ranked 22nd after reaching as high as No. 10.
Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea and Attila Balazs of Hungary moved into the main draw.
Juan Martín del Potro says he isn’t healthy enough to return and play at the US Open
NEW YORK — Juan Martín del Potro decided his body wasn’t ready for a comeback at the U.S. Open.
The 2009 champion wrote Wednesday in a social media post that he wasn’t healthy enough to make the return he coveted.
Del Potro told The Associated Press in April that he wanted to “play a farewell match” in Flushing Meadows this year if his right knee would allow it. The U.S. Tennis Association said at the time it would welcome the popular Argentinian back, but he was not listed among the players who received wild cards into the main draw Wednesday.
Hours later, he revealed that he wasn’t comfortable enough with his health and would continue searching for other solutions.
Wrist injuries had previously limited the powerful right arm that helped del Potro beat Roger Federer to win the 2009 title. He eventually recovered enough to get back to the final in 2018, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.
But then right knee injuries sidelined him from June 2019 until one match in Argentina in February 2022.
Boxing champion Alycia Baumgardner doping test shows ‘adverse’ finding
LONDON — Undisputed super-featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner has returned an “adverse analytical finding” from a doping test that was administered before her title defense against Christina Linardatou last month, Matchroom Boxing said Wednesday.
The 29-year-old American beat Linardatou by unanimous decision in Detroit on July 15 to retain her WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF belts but now faces “a full investigation,” Matchroom said.
“The applicable regulatory authorities are also aware and we defer to such bodies for further action and guidance as a full investigation is conducted,” Matchroom said.
Baumgardner denied wrongdoing. Both she and Matchroom said they were informed of the finding on Aug. 12.
In her statement Wednesday, Baumgardner said she was told that a sample she provided three days before her bout “resulted in an ‘Adverse Analytical Finding’ of mesterolone and methenolone acetate metabolites, two substances I’ve never heard of or used in any way.”
Baumgardner said her immediate post-fight sample “tested clean and negative for all banned substances, as did my sample on June 16, 2023 which makes the July 12th result essentially impossible.”
“To be abundantly clear,” she continued, “I know that I never have, never would, and never will take this or any other drug. Not only would doing so be unethical, but it would also be completely contrary to how I’ve trained my entire career.”
Titans hope Treylon Burks isn’t seriously hurt after left leg injury in practice vs. Vikings
EAGAN, Minn. — Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was injured during practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and unable to put weight on his left leg, a potential setback for an offense counting on a significant contribution from the second-year player.
Burks caught a deep pass in a one-on-one drill against Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans, stumbling forward as his momentum carried him to the ground. The 2022 first-round draft pick limped to his feet as he grabbed at his leg and realized he’d need help off the field. Titans medical staff carted him off for further examination. Titans coach Mike Vrabel was not available for comment after practice.
“You hate seeing that. We’ll find out more information and see what’s really going on, but hopefully he’s going to be all right,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “He seemed obviously upset and understandably so. Our thoughts and prayers are with him right now, and hopefully it’s not too bad.”
Burks, the 18th overall selection last year out of Arkansas, had 33 catches for 444 yards and one touchdown as a rookie. He’s paired with newcomer DeAndre Hopkins in the starting lineup at wide receiver, after the Titans ranked third worst in the NFL last season in passing yards.
The Titans and Vikings held the first of two joint practice sessions ahead of their preseason game on Saturday night.
Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison didn’t participate because he’s in the concussion protocol with minor symptoms after a recent practice, coach Kevin O’Connell said.
