Espinoza, Earthquakes beat LAFC 3-2 to clinch playoff berth
SAN JOSE — Cristian Espinoza scored a goal and assisted on another by Chris Wondolowski, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Los Angeles FC 3-2 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff berth.
Wondolowski, whose 166 career goals are the most in MLS history, scored on a volley in the 37th minute to give the Earthquakes a 2-1 lead. Espinoza lobbed an entry from the left side to the far post where Wondolowski tapped it home.
San Jose (8-8-6) played a man down after Jackson Yueill was shown a second yellow card in the 61st minute.
LAFC (9-8-4) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.
Latif Blessing scored in the 23rd minute to give LAFC a 1-0 lead but an own goal by Eduard Atuesta tied it about five minutes later.
Galaxy draw 1-1 with Sounders, eliminated from playoff race
CARSON — Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored in the 78th minute, but the LA Galaxy were eliminated from playoff contention in the Western Conference despite their 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.
Raúl Ruidíaz scored his 11th goal of the season in the third minute of injury time for the defending MLS Cup champion Sounders, who have won just once in their last six games while falling out of first place in the Western Conference. Seattle sits third in the West but is still in contention for the top spot thanks to this last-minute draw.
The five-time MLS Cup champion Galaxy will miss the postseason for the third time in four years despite going unbeaten in the last two games under interim coach Dominic Kinnear, finally gathering some momentum too late to save their season.
ESPN announces 300 layoffs, citing ‘disruption’ amid virus
ESPN announced Thursday it is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs.
The cuts amount to about 10% of the employees at the sports network and are due largely to the impact of the pandemic on its business and the “tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports.”
“In the short term, we enacted various steps like executive and talent salary reductions, furloughs and budget cuts, and we implemented innovative operations and production approaches, all in an effort to weather the COVID storm,” Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN’s chairman, wrote in an email to employees. “We have, however, reached an inflection point.”
In addition to the layoffs, the company is planning to leave about 200 vacant positions unfilled.
ESPN did not say how many of the job cuts would come at its Bristol, Connecticut, campus, but said they would not be concentrated in any one area. On-air talent, the vast majority having personal contracts, is not expected to be heavily affected. But some of those contracts could be allowed to expire.
The company said it has more than 5,000 employees, including about 4,000 in Bristol.
Rough racing sets up aggressive Truck Series title race
AVONDALE, Ariz. — The underappreciated Truck Series opens NASCAR’s championship weekend with an under-the-lights Friday night shootout that could be the most entertaining event at Phoenix Raceway.
The path to the winner-take-all finale has been a flat-out demolition derby with two consecutive weeks of wild driving. Wrecks, both deliberately caused and the result of over-aggressive driving, have made the Truck Series race the one to watch.
This final four showdown for NASCAR’s feeder series pits a trio of drivers from GMS Racing against veteran Grant Enfinger, the lone driver from ThorSport Racing to advance. GMS Racing and Thorsport are stalwarts of the series that combine to field nine full-time entries.
Brett Moffitt is in the GMS group and looking for a second truck championship in three years. And just like his situation in 2018 when Moffitt won the title for Hattori Racing Enterprises but lost his job because he doesn’t bring sponsorship, Moffitt is again likely looking for a ride.
He doesn’t have an extension with GMS for next season and isn’t sure what he will be racing in 2021.
US striker Sargent kept out of national team camp by Bremen
BREMEN, Germany — German club Werder Bremen will not release United States forward Josh Sargent and other players for upcoming national team games.
Bremen said on Thursday it will release only one player, Czech Republic goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka, for the international break next week.
“No other players will feature for their countries,” Bremen said.
Local health regulations in the city of Bremen mean that “players who are returning from international risk areas must quarantine for five days,” according to the club. Many other jurisdictions in Germany and across Europe have allowed exemptions from quarantine rules for elite soccer players and other athletes during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Clemson ending men’s track and field, cross country programs
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson is ending its men’s track and field and cross country programs after this academic year.
The school announced the decision to cut the teams Thursday. Men’s track and field has been part of the Tigers’ athletic department since 1953, winning 23 combined Atlantic Coast Conference team championships all time.
Athletic director Dan Radakovich said the move came after months of studying the situation.
Raiders place RT Brown back on COVID-19 list
HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders have placed right tackle Trent Brown back on the COVID-19 list for a second time this season.
The Raiders made the move Thursday because Brown still has complications from the illness after a positive test last month.
Brown missed one game following his positive test but was set to return last week. He then got sent to the hospital just before the game following a reported IV mishap. He rejoined the team on Wednesday, but now is back on the COVID-19 list.
Brown has played at least 10 offensive snaps in only 11 of 23 games since signing a $66 million, four-year deal with the Raiders in March 2019.
The Raiders were also without running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram at practice on Thursday because of illnesses. Abram also missed practice on Wednesday but Jacobs was new to the injury report.
Kane nets 200th goal for Spurs, Milan loses in Europa League
Harry Kane scored his 200th goal for Tottenham in a 3-1 away victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday, while AC Milan’s 24-game unbeaten streak ended with a 3-0 loss to Lille at at the San Siro.
Ten-man Benfica came from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Rangers after an equalizer in injury time, and Arsenal had to come from one goal down to beat Norwegian club Molden 4-1 at home for its third straight win.
Leicester routed Braga 4-0, while Celtic was beaten 4-1 by Sparta Prague in Glasgow.
Also, Roma thrashed Cluj 5-0, and Spanish league leader Real Sociedad handed AZ Alkmaar its first defeat halfway through the group stage.
Nadal reaches Paris Masters quarters, chasing elusive title
PARIS — Top-seeded Rafael Nadal stayed on course for an elusive first title at the Paris Masters after beating Jordan Thompson 6-1, 7-6 (3) on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals.
Nadal has won 86 career titles, including 35 in Masters events, but lost his only final at the Bercy Indoor Arena in Paris 13 years ago.
Thompson found his range in the second set, hitting a couple of big winners down the line and forcing a set point with Nadal serving at 6-5. After a decent second serve, Nadal saved it after a long rally.
“He played well, so I give credit to him. He started to change directions very well with the serve, hitting the right spots,” Nadal said. “Then he’s super fast from the baseline, returning some very difficult balls.”
But Thompson threw his racket onto the ground in frustration after losing the next point and Nadal’s sharp backhand volley at the net took it into a tiebreaker.
The unseeded Australian saved one match point with his third ace of the tiebreaker, but on the next opportunity Nadal pushed his opponent to the back of the court and Thompson’s forehand sank into the net.
Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam champion who on Wednesday became only the fourth man to reach 1,000 match wins, next faces Spanish countryman Pablo Carreno Busta.
“He’s always improving ... this year playing the semifinals again in New York (at the U.S. Open) and quarterfinals in Roland Garros,” Nadal said. “He’s playing great.”
Still, Nadal holds a 6-0 lead in their meetings, having beaten him twice already this year.
Alexander Zverev needed three hours to beat unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (11), 6-7 (7), 6-4.
The fourth-seeded German saved set points in each of the opening two sets, but then Mannarino saved a match point at 7-6 down in the tiebreaker and clinched the second set with a smart volley at the net.
Philipsen wins Stage 15, Roglic keeps Spanish Vuelta lead
PUEBLA DE SANABRIA, Spain — Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen won a long, wet and windy Stage 15 at the Spanish Vuelta on Thursday, and Primoz Roglic held his overall lead with two more competitive days of racing left.
Philipsen earned his first stage win in a grand tour. He powered ahead of the pack near the end of the race’s longest stage of 230 kilometers (142 miles) through a winding, wooded terrain in northwest Spain.
“I have been waiting all the Vuelta for the right moment and today was more than I expected,” Philipsen said after embracing his UAE Team Emirates teammates and race director. “The head wind all day it made it really hard on the front group ... I can enjoy this moment and try to finish my first grand tour. I am super proud now.”
The 22-year-old rider crossed the finish line in 6 hours, 22 minutes, just ahead of Pascal Ackermann and Jannik Steimle.
Roglic, the defending champion, maintained his 42 second lead over Richard Carapaz as the race closes in on Sunday’s ceremonial arrival in Madrid. John Hugh Carthy is third, 47 seconds behind.
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham signs 4-year extension through ‘27
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham signed a four-year contract extension through the 2027 season Wednesday.
Whittingham, the reigning Pac-12 coach of the year, will kick off his 16th season in charge of Utah on Saturday when the Utes host Arizona. The Utes are looking to win a third straight Pac-12 South title.
Whittingham has a 131-64 record, going 11-3 in bowl games.
University of Nebraska wrestler dies in car accident
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 21-year-old University of Nebraska wrestler is dead after an accident Thursday morning in Lincoln.
The university announced the death of Christian Miller, a junior from Plainview, Nebraska. Details about the accident were not immediately released.
Miller was part of the wrestling program for four seasons. He was 15-9 overall, including a 12-3 record in 2019-2020.
Wrestling Coach Mark Manning called Miller’s death “a tragic and devastating loss for everyone who knew and loved Christian.” In a statement, Manning described Miller as a “young man full of energy with a bright future ahead of him.”
Athletic Director Bill Moos said Miller’s death “will have a deep impact on our wrestling program, including Christian’s teammates, Coach Manning and his staff.”
Miller was a four-time state champion at Plainview High School, where his career record was 169-2. He also was a two-time state qualifier in cross country at Plainview High.
Jets’ Darnold sits out practice, but Gase thinks he’ll play
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold’s sore shoulder is keeping him out of practice Thursday. The New York Jets remain optimistic the quarterback will play Monday night.
Coach Adam Gase said the 0-8 Jets are giving Darnold an extra day of rest as the team prepares to host the AFC East-rival New England Patriots.
Blue Jackets sign D Vladislav Gavrikov to 3-year contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a three-year, $8.4 million contract, the team said Thursday.
The deal locks up the 24-year-old Russian, who was among the NHL’s top rookie defensemen in goals, assists and points last season.
Gavrikov, who was a restricted free agent, is seen as important element in the team’s defensive rotation for the future, skating behind star blueliners Seth Jones and Zach Werenski.
Rangers agree to terms with Ryan Strome on $9M, 2-year deal
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers avoided arbitration with center Ryan Strome on Thursday, agreeing to terms on a $9 million, two-year contract.
Strome will count $4.5 million against the salary cap through the 2022 season after he and the team got a deal done prior to his arbitration hearing scheduled for later Thursday.
The 27-year-old set a career high last season with 59 points on 18 goals and 41 assists. Strome has 254 points in 491 career regular-season games with the New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and Rangers.
NASCAR Foundation awards $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Foundation on Thursday donated $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia / Flagler Counties on behalf of the winner of the 10th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.
Charlene Greer, a volunteer with the organization for nearly a decade, beat three other finalists for the award that is presented annually to a NASCAR fan who champions children’s causes. Greer, a Daytona Beach resident, volunteers nearly 120 hours each month at the Boys & Girls Clubs.
The $100,000 award will cover the costs of afterschool bus transportation for more than 1,400 children to the eight Boys & Girls clubs in the area surrounding NASCAR’s headquarters.
The other three finalists received $25,000 donations to their charities. They were: Daryl Farler representing Amputee Blade Runners; Larry Jordan representing Angel Flight Soars, Inc., and Rich Langley representing the Roc Solid Foundation.
The NASCAR Foundation on behalf of its founder has donated $1,770,000 to 40 finalists impacting 354,647 children since the Betty Jane France award was established.
UConn basketball on hold after positive test
UConn has suspended all basketball activities after a player tested positive for the Coronavirus.
The school made the announcement Thursday, but did not say who had contracted the virus or when.
“Per university protocol, team activities will remain on hold until contact tracing is completed and it is deemed safe by medical professionals to resume,” the school said in a statement.
The school announced earlier this week that due to concerns stemming from the pandemic, public health officials have ruled that attendance for games at Gampel Pavilion will initially be limited to the families of players and and coaches from both teams, with each player or coach receiving a maximum of four tickets.
The Huskies are scheduled to open the season on Dec. 2 in the Legends Classic at the Mohegan Sun arena, which is about 30 miles south of campus in Uncasville. Vanderbilt, USC and Brigham Young are scheduled to be the other participants.
Saudi Arabia to host Formula One race in 2021 in Jiddah
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One race next year, a move aimed at attracting well-heeled globe-trotting visitors and raising the kingdom’s profile internationally as a tourist destination.
The kingdom said Thursday it will host the race in November 2021 in the Red Sea city of Jiddah, using scenic roads along the coast.
Gulf locales including Manama, Bahrain, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, already host F1 races, which see A-list Hollywood stars, royals, billionaires, ministers and social media influencers gather for days of partying, discreet talks and deal-making.
Last year, 21 cities hosted races, but that has been scaled back this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Some cities in 2020 have hosted multiple races. Concerns about large crowds amid the pandemic have also caused most races to be held without fans.
Verdict in landmark Russian doping case expected this year
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — A verdict in the landmark doping case that could strip Russia of its identity at the Olympics is expected within two months, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Thursday.
After a four-day hearing, CAS said it expected the ruling by a panel of three judges to “be notified to the parties by the end of this year.”
The hearing was for a dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency and its Russian affiliate, known as RUSADA. The Russian agency was ruled non-compliant in December.
