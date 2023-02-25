El Trafico match at Rose Bowl postponed due to weather
LOS ANGELES — A Major League Soccer season-opening match between the LA Galaxy and the defending champion Los Angeles Football Club set for Saturday at the Rose Bowl has been postponed due to severe weather in Southern California.
The league and the teams said later Friday that the match has been rescheduled for July 4.
Southern California has been pounded by heavy rain and wind. It could also be hit with as much as 5 feet of snow in the higher elevations.
The game was expected to possibly break the league’s single-game attendance mark of 73,019 that was set last season when Charlotte FC hosted its first match against the Galaxy.
The rivalry known as El Trafico was also the signature match on the first day of the new season.
A match between the Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City that had also been scheduled for Saturday was moved to Monday because of the weather.
Vongtaveelap leads LPGA Thailand after 7-under 65
PATTAYA, Thailand — Natthakritta Vongtaveelap finished strongly with six birdies on the back nine to take a one-shot lead over Maja Stark after a 7-under 65 in the second round at the LPGA Thailand on Friday.
The 20-year-old Thai had two birdies against a bogey on the front nine holes before six more birdies, including four straight on Nos. 12-15, for 12-under 132 overall at Siam Country Club.
“I played according to my game plan even though I didn’t putt the way I would have wanted at the front nine,” said Vongtaveelap, who earned her tour card through Q-School last December. “But after I started making birdies at the back, I was getting more and more confident.”
She has won all three events she has competed in this season, including two on a local tour.
“Of course I’m confident with my game now but other players have more experience than I do,” Vongtaveelap said.
Stark had an error-free 67.
“It was very steady,” the 23-year-old Swede said. “I think I only really had to save one par. Solid irons.”
Nelly Korda (66) had an eagle on the 10th along with five birdies and a bogey to share third on 10 under with Celine Boutier (66), Emily Kristine Pedersen (67), Jaravee Boonchant (69) and Jenny Shin (68).
Korda is hoping to match her sister Jessica Korda’s win here in 2018.
“It would be great,” Nelly Korda said. “Still 36 holes away from that.”
World No. 1 Lydia Ko (68) is tied for 15th.
Wrist issue won’t keep Antetokounmpo out of Bucks’ lineup
MILWAUKEE— Giannis Antetokounmpo was in the Milwaukee Bucks’ starting lineup Friday night, just four days after traveling to New York to have his injured right wrist examined.
Antetokounmpo sprained the wrist Feb. 16 as the Bucks won 120-100 at Chicago in their last game before the All-Star break. He played only 20 seconds in Sunday’s All-Star Game while having the wrist wrapped.
But the two-time MVP didn’t have the wrist bandaged as he worked out Friday before the Bucks’ game with the Miami Heat. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer described Antetokounmpo’s rapid progress over the last week as “unbelievable.”
“He’s certainly not going to be 100%,” Budenholzer said during his pregame availability, when Antetokounmpo’s status was still being termed a game-time decision. “It’s going to take some time. But can he play and be effective and help us? We feel like he’s close. If he goes tonight, then that’s the decision.”
Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA in scoring (31.8) and second in rebounding (12.2).
Alcaraz and Norrie into Rio semis, eye 2nd final in 2 weeks
RIO DE JANEIRO — A rematch is in sight for Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie in the Rio Open final.
Both advanced to the semifinals of the clay-court tournament on Friday and could repeat last weekend’s Argentina Open decider, which the Spaniard won.
Defending Rio Open champion Alcaraz beat Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 7-6 (0). He will know his semifinal later when Sebastian Baez takes on Nicolas Jarry.
Once again, the 19-year-old Alcaraz did not play his best tennis in Brazil, as in his first two matches, but still prevailed. Unforced errors, difficulties with the first service and less energy than the usual were evident throughout the Spaniard’s match against Lajovic.
Alcaraz, who won last year’s U.S. Open for his first major, is playing his second tournament since a right leg injury that sidelined him for four months.
Second-seeded Norrie overcame Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. The British player will next take on Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who beat Spanish compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
“I had a very slow start, I didn’t make a lot of returns, which is pretty unlike me,” Norrie said. “I was fortunate to stay patient.”
Lightning’s Cernak suspended 2 games for elbowing Okposo
NEW YORK — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak has been suspended for two games for elbowing Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo in the head.
The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Friday, a day after Cernak struck Okposo with his left elbow during Tampa Bay’s 6-5 overtime loss. The play took place late in the third period, and no penalty was called.
In a video explaining the suspension, the league said Cernak extended his elbow to make sure he did not miss the hit and that the onus was on him to deliver a clean hit instead.
Cernak will miss games this weekend at Detroit and Pittsburgh. The suspension will cost him $31,892, which goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
It’s the second time Cernak has been suspended two games for elbowing a Sabres player. He was assessed the same punishment for an incident with Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in November 2019.
Cernak, 25, is averaging over 19 minutes of ice time this season for Tampa Bay. The 6-foot-4 Slovak was a key defender on the Lightning’s championship teams in 2020 and 2021 and helped them reach the final last season.
Tennessee suspends coach Tony Vitello over NCAA violation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee suspended baseball coach Tony Vitello on Friday for the Volunteers’ weekend series with Dayton while university officials, Vitello and the NCAA handle a violation in the program.
Officials announced the suspension right before the Volunteers (3-2), ranked as high as No. 3 in one major poll, opened a three-game set with Dayton. Josh Elander is replacing Vitello as acting head coach, and the university said in a statement an update will be provided Monday.
“Coach Vitello has acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility,” Tennessee said in the statement. “We appreciate his cooperation in the process and his dedication to do right by the student-athletes in the Tennessee baseball program.”
Tennessee cited NCAA bylaws for preventing any further details being released. But shortstop Maui Ahuna has yet to be cleared to play for Tennessee after transferring to the school last June.
Ahuna was an All-Big 12 player at Kansas who batted .396 with eight homers and 48 RBIs. The Vols were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament last year only to lose to Notre Dame in the Super Regional.
Vitello was suspended last season for four games by the NCAA for chest-bumping umpire Jeffrey Macias during a confrontation in a game against Alabama. Vitello teamed up with a fraternity to raise money for the Wounded Warriors Project with a chest bump for a $2 donation.
Andy Murray saves 5 match points to reach Doha final
DOHA, Qatar — Andy Murray saved five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6) and advance to the final of the Qatar Open on Friday.
The 35-year-old Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.
“He’s a legend,” Medvedev said of Murray. “Today was just unbelievable, the way he won.”
Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion who has had two hip operations, fought back from a 5-3 deficit in the deciding set. He saved two match points on his own serve and three more when his Czech opponent served for the match.
“That was one of the most amazing turnarounds I’ve had in my career,” the Scot said in his on-court interview. “I have no idea how I managed to turn that one around to be honest.”
Medvedev beat second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for the second time in two weeks, this time 6-4, 7-6 (7). Medvedev also won in straight sets last week in the Rotterdam quarterfinals.
“Confidence matters, because (Auger-Aliassime) had (three) set points,” Medvedev said. “I managed to just stay in there and it was enough to win.”
Huskers volleyball aims for attendance mark in outdoor match
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska women’s team will attempt to set the NCAA volleyball attendance record next season when it plays an outdoor match in Memorial Stadium.
The school announced Friday the football stadium — which seats 85,000-plus — would host a doubleheader on “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” on Aug. 30. The Cornhuskers will play Omaha in a regular-season match, preceded by a Division II exhibition between Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney.
The attendance record is 18,755, set when Nebraska played Wisconsin in the 2021 national championship match in Columbus, Ohio. Wisconsin holds the record for largest regular-season crowd, drawing 16,833 for its match against Florida last September.
Volleyball by far is the most popular women’s sport in Nebraska. The Huskers have won five national titles and sold out an NCAA-record 303 consecutive regular-season matches. They averaged 8,190 fans per match last season and have led the nation in attendance every year since 2013.
Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney rank in the top 10 in Division II attendance.
Of the 14 largest NCAA regular-season crowds, 13 have involved the Huskers.
“At Nebraska we’re always aiming to dream big and raise the bar, and there can’t be a much bigger way to do that than to play a match outdoors in a 90,000-seat football stadium,” coach John Cook said. “We’re excited that we’re going to be able to include three other local schools as well to make it a statewide celebration.”
Panthers’ Knight to get care from player assistance program
NEW YORK — Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight is out indefinitely while he receives care from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.
The league and Players’ Association announced Knight’s absence Friday.
Knight will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. He can return to the team once he is cleared for on-ice competition by program administrators.
The 21-year-old from Connecticut was sent to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League earlier this week in a salary cap-related transaction to clear salary cap space for the season debut of forward Anthony Duclair, who is coming back from tearing an Achilles tendon.
Knight is in his second full season in the NHL, sharing responsibilities in net with veteran goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. He has started in 19 games and appeared in 21, going 9-8-3 with a 3.18 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.
The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.
Olympic ice dancers Hawayek and Baker withdraw from worlds
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Olympic ice dancers Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean Luc Baker withdrew Friday from figure skating’s world championships as they continue to prioritize “their healing and mental health.”
Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko will take their place next month in Saitama, Japan.
Hawayak and Baker were 11th at last year’s Beijing Games, earned silver medals at both of their Grand Prix events this season and were fifth at Grand Prix Final in December. But they withdrew shortly before last month’s U.S. championships, saying a series of physical and mental hurdles over the last 18 months had led to their decision to step away.
They had petitioned for a spot at the world championships, where they were eighth last year.
Three-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, fresh off a fourth national title, will lead the U.S. contingent when worlds begins March 20. Caroline Green and Michael Parsons also will compete in ice dance for the Americans.
Kermit Davis is out as Ole Miss men’s basketball coach
OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi coach Kermit Davis’s tenure is over, his team mired in a four-game losing streak and in last place in the Southeastern Conference standings.
Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said Friday the school and Davis “have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.”
Davis has gone 74-79 in five seasons at Ole Miss, which is 10-18 and 2-13 in SEC games.
“We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes,” Carter said in a statement. “No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day.”
Assistant coach Win Case will serve as acting head coach for the rest of the season.
Davis began his Ole Miss tenure by leading the Rebels to a 20-13 record and NCAA Tournament berth in the 2018-19 season and earning SEC coach of the year honors. Ole Miss made the NIT in 2021.
Before Ole Miss, Davis was at Middle Tennessee State, and is still its winningest coach.
His Division I career record as a head coach is 477-316, and he led Ole Miss, MTSU and Idaho to NCAA Tournament berths.
“My family and I are extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead the Ole Miss men’s basketball program the past five years,” Davis said, calling Oxford “a special place to live and work.”
UEFA opens inquiry into fan attack on Sevilla goalkeeper
NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has opened an inquiry after a fan in Eindhoven ran onto the field and punched Sevilla’s goalkeeper during a Europa League match.
Marko Dmitrović wrestled the fan to the ground after being attacked late in Thursday’s match against PSV Eindhoven.
Players from both teams surrounded the fan, who was led away as many supporters in PSV Stadium booed.
Dmitrović was unhurt and completed the game. Sevilla lost 2-0 to PSV in the second-leg match but advanced 3-2 on aggregate. Six-time champion Sevilla will face Fenerbahce in the round of 16.
UEFA did not make a statement but confirmed Friday that it has opened a case.
Dmitrović said it’s “never nice” to see such incidents and called on authorities to punish the fan.
