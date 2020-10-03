Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: NBA Finals Game 2: Lakers vs. Heat.
Herbert to start for Chargers with 4 offensive starters out
Justin Herbert will make his third start for the Los Angeles Chargers without one of his top receivers and a pair of starters on the offensive line.
The Chargers officially ruled out Tyrod Taylor (chest/ribs) for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay along with tackle Bryan Bulaga (back), guard Trai Turner (groin) and wide receiver Mike Williams (hamstring).
According to NFL research, the matchup between Herbert (22 years, 208 days old) and Tom Brady (43 years, 62 days old) marks the first time since at least 1950 that there is a 20-plus year age gap between opposing starting QBs.
Brady is 17-2 in the regular season during his career and has a 12-game winning streak against rookie quarterbacks selected in the first round. Mark Sanchez of the Jets in 2009 was the last one to best Brady.
Stewart lifts Storm to Game 1 WNBA Finals win over Aces
BRADENTON, Fla. — Breanna Stewart scored 37 points, including 11 to start the fourth quarter, to help the Seattle Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-80 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night.
Jewell Loyd added 28 points and Sue Bird had a WNBA playoff-record 16 assists. Bird had 10 assists in the first half to also break that playoff record. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Sunday.
Stewart added 15 rebounds and four blocks. She was a point short of the WNBA Finals record set by Angel McCoughtry.
With Seattle holding a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter after a huge Las Vegas rally, Stewart took over.
She scored the first 11 points of the period to restore a double-digit advantage The 2018 MVP, who missed last season with a torn Achilles’ tendon, hit three 3-pointers in the game-changing burst.
McCoughtry scored 20 points to lead Las Vegas, which was playing in the WNBA Finals for the first time since the franchise moved to the Nevada city three years ago. The team was in the finals in 2008 when it was located in San Antonio. A’ja Wilson, the league’s MVP, added 19 points.
NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens’ bye now Week 7
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans now know when they are rescheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers after the first NFL game postponed by a COVID-19 outbreak.
Getting back into their own building depends on the results of continued testing. The Titans’ outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.
The outbreak forced the NFL to postpone Tennessee’s game from Sunday to Oct. 25 in Week 7, forcing the Steelers into their unplanned bye. Pittsburgh now will play Baltimore on Nov. 1 with the Ravens’ bye now pushed to Week 7 instead of Week 8, which had been the bye for both teams.
Officials from the NFL and the players’ union also were in Nashville on Friday, meeting with the Titans and reviewing the way the team is handling the matter. The NFL and the players’ union also agreed to continue daily testing, including bye weeks, for the foreseeable future in a decision shared with teams Friday.
Coach Mike Vrabel has said he’s very confident that the Titans have followed the league protocols precisely and that nobody was to blame for this outbreak during a pandemic.
Peppers to miss Rams game, Giants sign Chandler to roster
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — With Jabrill Peppers sidelined with an ankle injury and fellow starting safety Julian Love questionable with knee and ankle injuries, the New York Giants have added safety Sean Chandler to the active roster.
The Giants (0-3) announced the move on Friday, terminating the contract of tight end Eric Tomlinson to create space on the roster for Sunday’s game at the Rams (2-1).
Peppers and Love were hurt this past Sunday in a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Peppers did not practice this week. Love has been listed as questionable after being limited at practice.
Logan Ryan will start at one safety spot on Sunday. If Love cannot play, either Adrian Colbert, Nate Ebner or Chandler will fill the spot.
Colbert has missed the last two games with a quad injury.
Ebner is mostly a special teams player. Chandler, who was signed off the practice squad, played in the first two games after being moved to the active roster for game day.
LA Kings fire mascot employee accused of harassment
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have fired the employee who dresses as the hockey team’s mascot after an investigation into a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him earlier this year.
Tim Smith was fired Friday, the Kings said in a brief statement. The team declined further comment, citing the pending litigation.
Smith wore a 6-foot-4 lion suit and played Bailey, the Kings’ mascot, in his job as the team’s senior manager of game presentation and events. He had been employed by the Kings since 2007, the same year that the Bailey character debuted for the franchise.
Smith, the Kings and team owner AEG were sued by a former member of the Kings Ice Crew, which performs several functions for the team during home games at Staples Center and away from the arena.
The lawsuit alleged Smith verbally and physically harassed the woman and then fired her after she protested. A Kings team official persuaded her to return to the Ice Crew, but the lawsuit claims the harassment continued, and she eventually quit.
Smith was previously sued for harassment in 2017 by a man who alleged Smith grabbed his buttocks during an elevator ride. The lawsuit was settled in July 2018.
Broncos top winless Jets 37-28 for first victory of season
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Melvin Gordon sealed the Denver Broncos’ first win of the season with a 43-yard touchdown run with 1:48 remaining, and the defense made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to beat the lowly — and still winless — New York Jets 37-28 on Thursday night.
Both teams came in looking to avoid starting 0-4 in consecutive seasons, but the Broncos (1-3) came out on top in a sloppy, penalty-filled but strangely entertaining game between two of the NFL’s worst teams.
On third-and-6 and the Jets leading by one, Quinnen Williams sacked Brett Rypien — but grabbed the quarterback’s helmet and prolonged the drive. Seven plays later, Brandon McManus kicked a 53-yard field goal to give Denver the lead at 30-28 with 3:08 remaining.
The Jets couldn’t do anything on their next possession, and Sam Darnold was sacked by Bradley Chubb on fourth-and-3 to give the Broncos the ball back at the 2-minute warning. Chubb had 2 1/2 sacks, and Denver finished with six.
Gordon ended New York’s chances with his long rumble that sent the Jets to consecutive 0-4 starts for the first time in franchise history. The heat on coach Adam Gase’s seat will surely be turned up even more after this latest embarrassment. New York was penalized 11 times, including six personal fouls.
Landis’ name pulled off baseball MVP plaques after 75 years
NEW YORK — The name of the former baseball commissioner who never had a Black player in the majors during his long reign is being pulled off all future MVP plaques after more than 75 years.
Kenesaw Mountain Landis won’t be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of the America, the group said Friday. The decision came after 89% of its membership voted this week for removal.
Hawaii, Bahamas bowls canceled by ESPN due to pandemic
The Hawaii and Bahamas bowls were canceled by ESPN Events on Friday because of the pandemic and related travel restrictions.
The games are typically played in December and are two of 17 owned and operated by ESPN. The cancellation brings the total number of postseason major college football games still tentatively on for this season down to 39.
Bradley leads by 2 shots going into weekend in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Keegan Bradley likes the way he’s putting. He must really like the idea that the birdie putts he made Friday on his way to a 7-under 65 were not terribly far from the hole.
In his debut in the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bradley made three straight birdies on the back nine to take the lead and closed with another short birdie putt to take a two-shot lead over J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman.
Bradley, whose victory in the BMW Championship at Aronimink two years ago was his only title in the last eight years, was at 13-under 131 at the Country Club of Jackson.
Poston made five birdies on the back nine for a 67, while Hoffman shot 69.
Nasa Hataoka takes 2nd-round lead in Shoprite LPGA Classic
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Nasa Hataoka birdied two of the last three holes for a 4-under 67 and a one-stroke lead Friday in the Shoprite LPGA Classic.
Hataoka. the 21-year-old Japanese player with three LPGA Tour victories, birdied the par-4 16th and par-5 18th to get to 11-under 131 at Seaview’s Bay Course. She hit her approach to 4 feet on 17, and chipped to 3 feet on 18.
Gase says ‘anything’s on the table’ with Darnold’s shoulder
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold’s sprained right shoulder will be the New York Jets’ focus over the next several days.
Coach Adam Gase said Friday there are “a lot of questions to answer there” and it’s possible Darnold could miss some time.
“I think anything’s on the table right now,” Gase said. “I haven’t really had a chance to talk to him in detail. Just really when I saw him, it was more about how he felt right now. That’s why we’ve got to circle back with the doctors and we’ve got to circle back with the trainers.”
The quarterback was hurt in the first quarter of the 37-28 loss to Denver on Thursday night when Alexander Johnson slammed him to the turf at MetLife Stadium. Darnold left after one more play to be examined, but appeared to escape serious injury when he surprisingly returned during the Jets’ next offensive series and finished the game.
Darnold showed no clear signs that he was struggling through the injury during the game and threw the ball well. But the Jets understandably want to be cautious with the third-year quarterback as they determine whether he might need to be limited during practice next week — or even possibly shut down for a few days. New York next plays on Oct. 11 at home against Arizona.
NFL, union to continue daily testing, including bye weeks
NEW YORK — The NFL and its players’ union have agreed to continue daily COVID-19 testing except on game days until further notice.
The league also told teams daily testing will be required for players and coaches during their clubs’ bye weeks to help mitigate spread of the virus. That means players and coaches will have to stick around during the bye, according to the memo sent Friday to all 32 teams and obtained by The Associated Press.
The NFL sent a memo to teams Thursday detailing new procedures for teams dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak or exposed to a team having an outbreak. The Tennessee Titans are the league’s first team with an outbreak during the season with 14 positives among players and personnel over the past week.
The NFL also reminded teams Friday that the league’s agreement with the NFL Players Association in August means players who miss tests can be punished with a $50,000 fine for a first missed test and a one-game suspension without pay for a second missed test. Additional missed tests can lead to further discipline.
Newgarden’s stays in championship fight with 1st Indy win
INDIANAPOLIS — Josef Newgarden doesn’t intend to just give up on his season title defense.
And now, he’s got a chance to keep the crown another year.
The two-time IndyCar champion pulled away from the rest of the field over the 18 laps Friday, racing to his third win of the season, this time by a margin of 14.2940 seconds over Alexander Rossi. With the Harvest GP win, Newgarden moved within 40 points of what once seemed a seemingly safe 120-point lead of five-time series champ Scott Dixon.
Now the New Zealander hopes to rebuild his lead when he returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course on Saturday for the second race on a doubleheader weekend. The season finale will be held Oct. 25 at St. Petersburg.
For Newgarden, it was a breakthrough moment.
The 29-year-old Tennessean fought valiantly for three team owners — Sarah Fisher, Ed Carpenter and now Roger Penske — to earn his first trip to Indy’s victory lane.
UMinn expects to cut 98 athletes, including 41 women
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota plans to have 98 fewer athletes on its nonrevenue teams next school year.
According to data obtained by the Star Tribune, the athletics department is trimming 41 female players from women’s athletics in addition to the 57 men cut by the elimination of men’s track and field, tennis and gymnastics.
Besides eliminating the three men’s teams pending Board of Regents approval, the Gophers expect to have smaller rosters for eight women’s and two men’s teams, according to athletic department data. Six men’s teams and one women’s team are predicted to add to their rosters.
The Regents are expected to discuss the men’s program cuts at their next meeting Oct. 8-9. While supporters and athletes work to save the sports, Regent Michael Hsu said the cuts are being made too quickly
Senators acquire Josh Brown from Panthers for draft pick
OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators acquired defenseman Josh Brown from the Florida Panthers on Friday for a fourth-round pick (95th overall) in Tuesday’s NHL draft.
The 26-year-old Brown had three goals, five assists and 39 penalty minutes in a career-high 56 games with the Panthers last season.
He was drafted in the sixth round by Florida in 2013 and has four goals and six assists in 93 career NHL games. He also has seven goals and 13 assists in 170 career American Hockey League games.
Nevada to allow most youth sports to resume competition
CARSON CITY, Nev. — Organized sporting events will resume in Nevada for grade school-aged students after almost seven months of hiatus, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday at a news conference in Las Vegas.
The return of baseball games and soccer matches is part of a broader loosening of restrictions that Sisolak has approved this week amid mixed signals about the state’s progress in combatting the coronavirus pandemic. The state had one of the nation’s highest positivity rates and significant testing backlogs during the summer, made progress in expanding testing and containing the virus in August and early September and over the past week has seen another slight uptick in additional cases reported daily.
Honda to withdraw from Formula One at end of 2021 season
TOKYO — Honda will withdraw from Formula One at the end of the 2021 season as it shifts to a goal of carbon neutrality, the Japanese car manufacturer said Friday.
Honda is the engine supplier for the Red Bull and AlphaTauri teams. It had resumed competition in F1 in 2015, originally with McLaren, but Honda-powered cars never managed to become regular title challengers in an era dominated by Mercedes.
Red Bull Racing said it was “disappointed” but noted the success of the partnership with Max Verstappen scoring Honda’s first victory since 2006 at the 2019 Austrian Grand Prix, followed by three other wins and 13 podium finishes.
Team principal Christian Horner said they respect Honda’s decision “to re-deploy their resources.”
Herbert leads Scottish Open by 1 heading to weekend
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Australian golfer Lucas Herbert carded seven birdies and one bogey in a 6-under 65 to lead the Scottish Open by one shot on Friday going into the weekend.
Herbert contemplated quitting the game as he struggled during the middle of the 2019 season, but finds himself in contention for his second European Tour title after winning his first in January in Dubai.
At 11 under par, he’s a shot ahead of Robert Rock, and two ahead of two more Englishmen, Ian Poulter and overnight leader Lee Westwood.
Fox Sports reaches agreement with The Spring League
LOS ANGELES — Fox Sports has reached a multi-year agreement to televise The Spring League along with the option to acquire a minority stake in the league.
The Spring League will begin its fall season on Oct. 27 with six teams competing in a 12-game format over four weeks in San Antonio. Fox Sports 1 will air games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The league has previously been used by the XFL and Alliance of American Football before they started playing. The XFL and AAF ceased operations midway through their first seasons. The XFL, though, was recently acquired by a group led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with hopes of resuming play in 2022.
Avila says Tigers aren’t ruling out Hinch, Cora for manager
DETROIT — Tigers general manager Al Avila said Friday that Detroit is not ruling out the possibility of hiring A.J. Hinch or Alex Cora for its manager vacancy.
Hinch and Cora were suspended through the 2020 postseason for their roles in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. The Astros fired Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow on Jan. 13 and Cora lost his job managing the Boston Red Sox the following day.. Cora spent the 2017 season as bench coach on Hinch’s staff with Houston.
The Tigers are in the market for a replacement for manager Ron Gardenhire, who retired on Sept. 19 with a little more than a week left in the season. Avila was asked about Hinch and Cora, and while Detroit’s search appears to be in a very early stage, the GM at least seemed open to the possibility of hiring one of the suspended managers.
Kilmarnock squad has to isolate, match postponed
The entire Kilmarnock squad was told to self-isolate for 14 days following six positive virus cases, and its Scottish Premiership match on Friday against Motherwell was postponed.
Kilmarnock reported three cases on Wednesday and three more positive tests on Thursday, and local officials advised all of the playing squad to self-isolate.
The club said it was in no position to fulfil the fixture, and the premiership postponed it without giving a new date, while also saying it will investigate “the circumstances leading to this postponement.”
Union Berlin routs Mainz 4-0 for biggest Bundesliga win
BERLIN — Former Germany striker Max Kruse launched Union Berlin to a 4-0 rout of Mainz for its biggest ever Bundesliga win and its first of the season on Friday.
Finland forward Joel Pohjanpalo also scored, just seconds after coming on for his debut, to wrap up an unhappy start for new Mainz coach Jan-Moritz Lichte.
Former assistant coach Lichte took over Mainz on an interim basis on Monday when the club fired Achim Beierlorzer after losing its first two games and players boycotted a training session in support of a demoted player, Adam Szalai.
Union, which is bidding to survive its second season in the Bundesliga, has no such problems.
Kruse opened the scoring in the 13th minute with his first goal on his first start for the club. Sheraldo Becker crossed from the right and Kruse’s powerful header set off celebrations among the socially distanced supporters in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.