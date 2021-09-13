Alex Palou recovers in Portland for 3rd win, IndyCar lead
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alex Palou recovered from a near first-lap disaster at Portland International Raceway to win for the third time this season and reclaim the IndyCar points lead.
The victory put the Spaniard back on top of the standings for the ninth time in 14 races this season. The second-year IndyCar driver had lost a 42-point lead in back-to-back races and came to Portland down 10 points to Pato O’Ward.
But Palou won the pole to earn one point and start the race down just nine to O’Ward. But the start nearly ruined this race as Palou and his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon hurtled toward the first turn on the permanent road course.
Felix Rosenqvist appeared to clip Dixon, causing Dixon to lock his brakes as he and Palou rode side-by-side. Neither Ganassi car was going to make the turn and both followed Rosenqvist through a runoff to avoid crashing.
The off-course adventure dropped Palou to 17th and Dixon to 18th when the race restarted on Lap 11 — the first lap under green. But in all the ducking and weaving to avoid a multi-crash accident, O’Ward had cycled from seventh on the start to the lead before he even made it through the first turn.
“We kept our heads down and we knew the race was very long,” Palou said of the 110-lap event.
Although O’Ward led 28 laps, he couldn’t put a complete race together and the Ganassi drivers slowly picked their way back into contention. Palou had returned to the lead and was out front for a pair of restarts in the final 20 laps, holding off Alexander Rossi both times to preserve the victory.
Substitute driver Tommy Johnson Jr. wins NHRA playoff opener
MOHNTON, Pa. — Tommy Johnson Jr. won the Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals on Sunday as a substitute driver for Matt Hagan, beating John Force in the Funny Car final in the playoff opener.
With Hagan recovering from COVID-19, Don Schumacher Racing turned their Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat over to the 53-year-old Johnson last week in Indianapolis. On Sunday at Maple Grove Raceway, he beat the 72-year-old Force with a 3.926-second pass at 330.23 mph for his 22nd career Funny Car victory.
“It’s hard to sit out that long,” Johnson said. “To keep up and keep ahead of the car. You can drive them but to be able to drive them well, you have to be ahead of the car. Each run, it got more comfortable and more comfortable.
“As the day went on, I kept getting more relaxed and by the final round, it was like, `Hey there’s nothing to it now.’ It was pretty cool. When I threw the chutes and the win light came on, I just burst out laughing because I couldn’t believe it.”
Hagan received the points Johnson’s earned.
Billy Torrence won in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Torrence edged Justin Ashley with a 3.720 at 326.08, Anderson tied Warren Johnson for career wins at 97, edging Erica Enders with a 6.578 at 208.30 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Steve Johnson beat Eddie Krawiec with a 6.775 at 196.87 on a Suzuki.
Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The most notable catch in Saturday’s game between No. 22 Miami and Appalachian State didn’t even happen on the field.
Wasn’t even a football. It was a cat.
The animal somehow got into Hard Rock Stadium, then got caught by one of its paws off the facade of the upper deck in the first quarter. It eventually fell to the lower level of the stadium, where fans using an American flag as a makeshift net of sorts were able to safely catch it before it was carried off to safety.
“They were trying to grab it from above and they couldn’t reach it but they were scaring it downward,” said Craig Cromer, a facilities manager at the University of Miami and season-ticket holder who with his wife Kimberly brings the flag to each home game. “It hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s coming soon.’”
That’s when the Cromers unhooked the flag from the ties they use to keep it on a railing and hoped for the best. The petrified cat fell, bounced a bit off the flag and eventually was secured by some in the nearby student section before being brought away by stadium security workers.
Miami coach Manny Diaz said he learned of the cat incident postgame. The Hurricanes held on Saturday, topping Appalachian State 25-23.
“I don’t know anything about that or what was going on,” Diaz said. “But I’ll tell you, if the cat will help us in our red-zone offense I’m going to see if we can give it a scholarship.”
The cat was not showing any signs of injury. The Cromers, other than a spilled beverage and getting sprayed by the dangling cat, were otherwise fine.
“Strangest thing that’s ever happened at a game,” Kimberly Cromer said.
Horschel wins at Wentworth, Westwood among Ryder Cup places
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Billy Horschel became the second American, after Arnold Palmer, to win the BMW PGA Championship following a dramatic final round that saw Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton secure the final automatic qualifying places in Europe’s Ryder Cup team on Sunday.
Horschel span his approach shot at the par-5 18th back to within 2 feet of the cup, guaranteeing a closing birdie for a 7-under 65 and a 19-under 269 total in the European Tour’s flagship event at its headquarters at Wentworth.
Laurie Canter, a 170th-ranked Englishman, had a chance to force a playoff by making birdie at the last with a putt from 15 feet. It missed right and he signed for a 67, tying him second with Kiradech Aphibarnrat (64) and Jamie Donaldson (66).
Horschel had to get over the disappointment of missing out on a captain’s pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team this week, and did so by winning his first regular event on the European Tour. That will go a long way toward clinching the season-long Race to Dubai, with Horschel having already won the equivalent on the PGA Tour — the FedEx Cup.
F1 rivals Verstappen, Hamilton crash again at Italian GP
A simmering battle in Formula One erupted in spectacular fashion on Sunday as championship leader Max Verstappen and defending champion Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix, which was won by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.
As both Hamilton and Verstappen fought for position midway through the race, their cars came together in a move that could have seriously injured Hamilton. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff went as far as describing it as “a tactical foul” by Verstappen.
“The stewards will decide who is to blame,” Wolff said. “In football you would call it a tactical foul. He knew that if Lewis stays ahead, then that is the race win.”
The stewards did decide, judging that Verstappen “was predominantly to blame for the collision.” They gave the Red Bull driver a three-place grid drop for the start of the next race, the Russian GP on Sept. 26.
“I’m proud of the stewards,” Hamilton said after learning of their decision. “I need some time to really reflect on it but I think it definitely sets a precedent and I think it’s important for us moving forwards, for the safety of the drivers that there are strict rules set in place.”
Hamilton, who had been outspoken against the protective halo at the front of F1 car cockpits before its introduction in 2018, thinks it might have saved his life on Sunday.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been hit on the head by a car before. It’s quite a shock for me,” added Hamilton, who still sounded distressed several hours after the incident. “And I’ve been racing a long, long time. So I’m so, so grateful that I’m still here. I feel incredibly blessed. I feel like someone was watching over me today.”
Verstappen maintained his championship lead, which he had slightly extended to five points by coming second in the sprint on Saturday.
“We were racing for position today but you need two people to work together to make the corner and Lewis just kept squeezing until there wasn’t room anymore for two cars and that’s when we crashed,” Verstappen said.
“I was there to try and race hard but fair. I don’t fully agree with the penalty as I believe it was a racing incident. It’s very unfortunate what happened today but we are both professionals and so we will move on.”
It was the second major incident between the two in as many months. They clashed on the first lap of the British GP in what Red Bull called a “desperate” move by Mercedes driver Hamilton that saw him given a 10-second penalty and Verstappen hospitalized.
David Toms beats Dicky Pride in Champ playoff in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — David Toms beat Dicky Pride with a par on the first hole of a playoff Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic.
Toms hit his approach in the playoff on the par-4 18th to the middle of the green and two-putted from 18 feet. Pride’s approach went to the right into a greenside bunker and his 16-footer for par stopped an inch short of going in.
The 54-year-old Toms scrambled for par on the 18th in regulation after driving left into a fairway bunker. He shot a 5-under 66 to finish at 10-under 203 on Norwood Hills’ West Course, the tree-lined layout where Ben Hogan won the 1948 PGA Championship for his second major title.
“It was tough to play. You had to pay attention to what you were doing out there,” Toms said. “You had to hit your second shots in the right place to even have an attempt at a putt. So, I think first year, man, it went really well. It was supported by the community, fans came out, the weather was tremendous. A little bit breezy, but this time of year you’ll take this every day.”
Pride finished with a 67, forcing the playoff with a 20-foot birdie putt on 18.
“Hung in there, made a bunch of birdies, and that really nice birdie on 18,” Pride said. “The playoff, I can get mad at leaving the putt short, that’s kind of a culmination of I tried to make putts on 15 and 16 and I hit them through the break.”
Toms won the 2001 PGA Championship for one of his 13 PGA Tour titles, and took the 2018 U.S. Senior Open for his only other victory on the 50-and-over tour.
Police: 45 people ejected, 32 arrested during Badgers game
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin police say 45 people were ejected and 32 people were arrested during the football game between the Badgers and Eastern Michigan on Saturday night.
Police say 30 of the 32 citations were issued to UW students. The list included 30 citations for underage alcohol, one for possession of alcohol on UW lands and one for UW code theft, WISC-TV reported.
There were 22 first aid calls during the game, which the Badgers won 34-7.
Northern State fans revel in successful unveiling of stadium
ABERDEEN, S.D. — An overflow crowd of nearly 6,000 fans showed up Saturday to help christen Northern State University’s new football stadium, an occasion that ended with a Wolves victory.
The on-campus sports complex cost more than $40 million, which includes the stadium, the Kessler’s Champions Club, locker rooms and Koehler Hall of Fame Softball Field. The football stadium has five seating sections, including 11 suites on a level with a bar and lounge, six party decks, a 50-by-80 foot Brookings-based Daktronics scoreboard and NFL-style locker rooms.
Jay Braun came from Bismarck, North Dakota with his family to cheer on his son, Seth, who was recruited in 2017 when the stadium was still a whisper. Jay Braun said he’s heard comments from NCAA Division I recruits praising the stadium and credited the school for creating a space where players can unwind and decompress.
“We watched the building process,” he said. “The big thing is there’s no letdown.”
South Dakota Board of Regents member Jim Thares of Aberdeen asked the capacity crowd what it thought of the stadium he said was 100 years in the making. The 5,867 fans in attendance roared in response, the Aberdeen American News reported.
Northern State, which started the game with an unsuccessful onside kick, finished strong to upend Southwest Minnesota State 30-13.
Finnish duo Rovanpera, Halttunen wins Acropolis Rally
ATHENS, Greece — The Finnish crew of Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen won the Acropolis Rally, after leading most of the four-day World Rally Championship race.
Rovanpera, driving a Toyota Yaris, beat Ott Tanak of the Hyundai team by 42.1 seconds. Rovanpera’s stablemate Sebastien Ogier, the defending champion, and his co-driver Julien Ingrassia, came third, 1 minute 11.3 seconds behind.
Rovanpera’s victory comes less than two months after he became, at 20, the youngest winner in WRC history by winning Rally Estonia.
After nine of the WRC’s 12 rounds, Ogier leads the standings with 180 points, ahead of Elfyn Evans with 136, and Thierry Neuville on 130. Rovanpera (129 points) and Tanak (106) are in 4th and 5th place, respectively.
In the Manufacturers’ Championship, Toyota Gazoo (397 points) leads Hyundai Shell (340) and M-Sport Ford (153).
The 15-stage Acropolis Rally was held for the first time since 2013. The return was celebrated Thursday with a crowd-pleasing, if short, special stage around Athens’ main Syntagma Square, won by Ogier. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis started the race at the foot of the Acropolis.
The rally ended in the city of Lamia, central Greece, with most stages being held in the surrounding mountains.
Besides the often challenging terrain, the drivers had to contend with spectators standing too close to the road.
