Clippers complete remodeling of 350 courts in LA
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers have completed the renovations of 350 public basketball courts, unveiling the last of them Tuesday at the Michelle and Barack Obama Sports Center.
The project, which was funded by a gift from Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, took four years to complete and was managed by the Los Angeles Parks Foundation.
Ballmer, appearing at the unveiling of the 350th court, said impacting kids’ lives “is really what it’s about.”
“But if we get a few fans out of it, I’m good with that too,” Ballmer said. “We’re one fan at a time, we’re scratching, we’re clawing. C’mon, man, that’s why we’re here. We’re here to win championships, excite fans and help kids.”
The “Clippers Community Courts” have also been used as shelters, emergency child care centers and alternative learning sites during the pandemic, the team said. The Clippers also point to the courts as a way to promote youth sports as part of the city’s drive toward hosting the 2028 Olympics.
Braves put closer Jansen on IL due to irregular heartbeat
PHILADELPHIA — Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen was put on the 15-day injured list Tuesday because of an irregular heartbeat, the latest heart-related issue in the veteran right-hander’s career.
The move was made retroactive to Monday when Jansen felt discomfort, manager Brian Snitker said.
In November 2018, Jansen underwent a cardiac ablation, a procedure to restore normal heart rhythm. He was first diagnosed with irregular heartbeat issues in 2011 and had an ablation the next year.
The 34-year-old Jansen signed a one-year, $16 million deal with the Braves in the offseason. He has gone 4-0 with a 3.58 ERA while converting 20 of 24 save opportunities.
“He’s been unbelievable,” Snitker said. “Having him has allowed us to use our bullpen depth.”
A three-time All-Star, Jansen is second among active pitchers with 370 career saves.
Snitker expects to use the combination of left-handers A.J. Minter and Will Smith to close games in Jansen’s absence. They are a combined 2 for 7 in save opportunities this year.
“It’s another injury you have to deal with,” Snitker said. “You can never have enough pitching. We have guys down there who have closed a lot of ballgames.”
The Braves recalled right-hander Jesús Cruz from Triple-A Gwinnett to take Jansen’s spot on the roster. Cruz has allowed one run in six innings for Atlanta this season.
Snitker also said star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. remained in Atlanta for treatment on his bruised left foot. Acuña is day-to-day and could arrive in Philadelphia as early as for Wednesday night’s game.
Acuña fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning and later exited Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Dodgers. He sat out Sunday’s 5-3 loss to Los Angeles. X-rays and an MRI showed no fracture.
New alliance gives 10 European tour players PGA Tour cards
The PGA Tour is awarding cards to the leading 10 players from the European tour and bringing back a direct path to the PGA Tour through Q-school.
The changes were outlined Tuesday as part of an extended partnership between the PGA Tour and European tour through 2035. As part of the joint venture, the PGA Tour has increased its share in European Tour Productions from 15% to 40%.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan last week outlined significant changes to the schedule that will feature a January-to-August season starting in 2024 and create purses of $20 million on average for eight elite events.
The recent changes give European tour players immediate access to the PGA Tour. The leading 10 players — excluding those already on the PGA Tour, such as Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm — will have full cards for the following year.
The tour now offers 25 cards to the top players on the Korn Ferry Tour, with an additional 25 cards from a three-tournament Korn Ferry Tour Finals series.
Starting in 2023, the top 30 players from the Korn Ferry Tour will move on to the PGA Tour. The qualifying tournament will offer PGA Tour cards to the top five and ties, while everyone else gets some variety of Korn Ferry Tour access.
Harper set for thumb surgery, Phils hope he plays this year
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper will have surgery today to repair his broken left thumb and the team hopes the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.
Manager Rob Thomson did not offer a timetable for Harper’s return.
“It’s tough, but it’s probably the best thing for him. So whatever’s best for him is best for me,” Thomson said Tuesday. “If he’s able to come back, which we plan on, then that’s good under the circumstances.”
Harper’s thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night.
The 29-year-old Harper is hitting .318 with 15 home runs, 48 RBIs and a .985 OPS, and has helped the Phillies recently surge back into playoff contention.
The Phillies opened a three-game series Tuesday night against Atlanta.
“I’ve got to be positive for the guys in here. I know they’ll pick up the slack. I’m just really bummed for the organization, the guys, the city of Philadelphia, the fans. I love running out there and playing every day. Definitely bummed,” Harper said after the injury.
Ex-Sporting KC player Vermillion had CTE, a 1st in MLS
BOSTON — Researchers have diagnosed chronic traumatic encephalopathy in a Major League Soccer player for the first time, saying Tuesday that former Sporting Kansas City defender Scott Vermillion suffered from the degenerative brain disease.
The Boston University CTE Center said Vermillion, who died of an accidental drug overdose in December 2020 at the age of 44, had CTE. Although it is not possible to connect any individual case to a cause, the disease has been linked to repeated blows to the head.
CTE has been found in more than 100 former NFL players as well as semi-pro and high school soccer players. Vermillion is the first from MLS.
“Mr. Vermillion has shown us that soccer players are at risk for CTE,” said Dr. Ann McKee, director of the BU CTE Center. “We need to make every effort to identify players who are suffering and provide them compassionate care and appropriate medical support.”
Vermillion began playing soccer at the age of 5 and continued for 22 years, culminating in four MLS seasons for D.C. United, the Colorado Rapids and Sporting KC. He also played for the United States at the 1993 Under-17 World Championship and made some appearances for the Under-20 team in 1996.
After retiring in 2001 with an ankle injury, his family said, he became depressed and had problems with impulse control and aggression. Eventually, he suffered from memory loss and developed a substance abuse problem.
All have been associated with CTE, which has been linked to concussions or subconcussive blows in athletes, combat veterans and others who sustain repeated head trauma.
AP source: Celtics’ Hardy accepts offer to become Jazz coach
Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy has accepted an offer to become the coach of the Utah Jazz, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday.
Hardy and the Jazz were in the process of finalizing contract language, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side announced the deal publicly.
Hardy will become an NBA head coach for the first time. He will replace Quin Snyder, who decided to leave the Jazz earlier this month after eight seasons. At 34, Hardy is younger than some NBA players.
ESPN and The Athletic first reported the agreement between Hardy and the Jazz.
Hardy spent one season in Boston, helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals. His previous 11 seasons were spent with the San Antonio Spurs, starting as a basketball operations intern, moving into the video room and eventually becoming an assistant under all-time wins leader and five-time NBA champion Gregg Popovich.
Hardy also assisted Popovich during USA Basketball’s appearances at the 2019 Basketball World Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hardy left San Antonio for Boston to work for another former Spurs assistant, Ime Udoka, who took the Celtics to the finals in his first season as a head coach.
Mets push Max Scherzer’s minor league rehab start back a day
NEW YORK — Mets ace Max Scherzer had his minor league rehab start with Double-A Binghamton pushed back a day to Wednesday, but New York manager Buck Showalter says there has been no setback in his recovery from a strained oblique.
Scherzer will be pitching on seven days of rest after his first rehab start with the Rumble Ponies on June 21. Over the weekend, New York dashed speculation that the three-time Cy Young Award winner would be ready to return for Sunday’s game in Miami.
The Mets instead announced the 37-year-old would pitch for Binghamton against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday.
Showalter said the Mets decided Monday that Scherzer should pitch Wednesday instead, citing discussions with Scherzer about how he felt and general caution with the nature of his injury.
“There’s no reason to rush it,” Showalter said. “We’re not going to make that mistake.”
Showalter added that Scherzer “thinks he could pitch here tonight” for the Mets in their game against the Houston Astros.
“I think he came around,” Showalter added.
The NL East-leading Mets had Jeff McNeil back in the lineup Tuesday after he missed five games with right hamstring tightness. The 2019 All-Star was set to bat eighth and play second base.
Mexico slates 2 WCup warmups in US but missing some regulars
Mexico will play a pair of World Cup warmups in September but is likely to be missing its European-based players because the matches are not on FIFA international fixture dates.
No. 12 Mexico said Tuesday it will play 21st-ranked Peru on Sept. 24 at Pasadena, California, and No. 17 Colombia three days later at Santa Clara, California.
Mexico’s roster for its final World Cup qualifiers in March included Edson Álvarez of Ajax, Gerardo Arteaga of Genk, Jesús Corona of Sevilla, Érick Gutiérrez of PSV Eindhoven, Héctor Herrera of Atlético Madrid, Raúl Jiménez of Wolverhampton and Hirving Lozano of Napoli.
Mexico also announced a Nov. 16 exhibition against 20th-ranked Sweden at Girona, Spain, when the full player pool will be available.
Mexico is headed to its eighth straight World Cup and opens Group C in Qatar against 26th-ranked Poland on Nov. 22 El Tri plays No. 3 Argentina four days later and closes the group stage vs. 53rd-ranked Saudi Arabia on Nov 30. Mexico has been eliminated seven straight times in the round of 16.
Bills, Sabres co-owner ‘progressing’ from health issue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is “progressing well” while rehabilitating from a health issue she experienced earlier this month, the family said in a statement released on Tuesday.
The family would only say Pegula is resting, while adding they are “grateful for the medical professionals providing her care, and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes.”
The family would not say whether Pegula remains in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital or specify the medical issue in asking to continue respecting their need for privacy.
The statement is the first update on Pegula’s health in two weeks, when the family first revealed she was receiving medical care for what was called “some unexpected health issues.”
Kim Pegula was hospitalized shortly after celebrating her 53rd birthday. She is the wife of Terry Pegula, who turned his natural gas fortune into a Buffalo sports empire, with her serving as the public voice and face of ownership.
Astros place OF Michael Brantley on IL with shoulder issue
NEW YORK — The Houston Astros have placed five-time All-Star Michael Brantley on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort.
The team announced the move Tuesday prior to a game against the New York Mets. Brantley left Houston’s 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday in the eighth inning. He was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts before being replaced by pinch-hitter J.J. Matijevic.
The 35-year-old outfielder is hitting .288 with five homers and a .785 OPS in 64 games this season.
Outfielder Chas McCormick was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land two days after being demoted. Right-hander Enoli Paredes was also called up, and right-hander Brandon Bielak was optioned to Triple-A after Sunday’s defeat.
The Los Angeles Angels claimed outfielder Dillon Thomas off waivers after Houston designated him for assignment Friday.
Trio of Chicago Sky players headline WNBA All-Star reserves
NEW YORK — Courtney Vandersloot, Kahleah Copper and Emma Meesseman will get a chance to play before their home fans as the trio was selected as reserves for the WNBA All-Star Game on July 10 in Chicago.
The Sky stars will join Candace Parker, who was voted in as a starter to the game last week.
Other reserve guards picked Tuesday included Washington’s Ariel Atkins, Phoenix’s Skylar Diggins-Smith, Seattle’s Jewell Loyd and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale. Atlanta rookie Rhyne Howard was also picked by the league’s 12 coaches, who voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference.
The coaches were not able to vote for their own players.
Las Vegas’ Dearica Hamby, New York’s Natasha Howard and Connecticut’s Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas also were chosen in the frontcourt. Jones is the only player to make the All-Star Game this season while coming off the bench.
Chicago’s James Wade will coach one team while Las Vegas’ Becky Hammon will lead the other. The league announced last week that Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles will co-captain one squad and Sue Bird and A’ja Wilson will draft for the other. All four were chosen starters. Fowles and Bird announced earlier this year that they would retire after the season ended.
The two teams will be drafted on Saturday.
Howard, who played with Bird and Stewart in Seattle before coming over to the Liberty, put in a pitch to play with her former guard.
“I would love to play with Sue one more time,” she said after New York’s practice Tuesday. “It’s her last All-Star Game.”
The other starters announced last week included Nneka Ogwumike of Los Angeles, Sabrina Ionescu of New York, Jonquel Jones of Connecticut and Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young of Las Vegas.
Indiana is the only team in the 12-team league without an All-Star.
2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini out with COVID-19
WIMBLEDON, England — Matteo Berrettini, last year’s runner-up at Wimbledon, dropped out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament hours before he was scheduled to play his first-round match Tuesday, saying that he tested positive for COVID-19.
The All England Club announced Berrettini’s withdrawal, and he posted about it on Instagram, saying that he was “heartbroken” and has been isolating “the last few days” after experiencing flu-like symptoms.
He’s the second high-profile player to pull out of the draw within the first two days because of the illness caused by the coronavirus, joining 2014 U.S. Open champion and 2017 Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic.
After being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, then setting up a bubble-type environment and restricting attendance in 2021 to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Wimbledon has returned to normal in every way, with no mask-wearing requirement, full crowds and the famous Queue back in action.
“Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament,” Berrettini wrote in his post, which included a black-and-white photo of him hitting a serve at Wimbledon.
“I have no words to describe the extreme disappointment I feel,” he said. “The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger.”
The eighth-seeded Italian spent time practicing with Rafael Nadal on Centre Court last week and also crossed paths with Novak Djokovic there.
Charissa Thompson to host Amazon Prime Video TNF coverage
LOS ANGELES — Prime Video is turning to an experienced host for its coverage of “Thursday Night Football”.
Amazon announced Tuesday that Charissa Thompson will host the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for its first season as the exclusive home of the primetime package.
Thompson will also continue to host Sunday’s Fox “NFL Kickoff,” which she has done for the past three seasons.
“Charissa’s infectious enthusiasm, quick wit, and strong NFL credentials make her perfectly suited for this role. We look forward to seeing her elevate conversations and connecting with viewers every Thursday night,” said Jared Stacy, Prime Video’s director of Global Live Sports Production.
Thompson worked with Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez the past three years at Fox. Prime Video has also hired recently retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman as studio analysts. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the game announcers.
Prime Video will carry a preseason game when San Francisco faces Houston on Aug. 25. Its first Thursday night regular-season game comes on Sept. 15 when Kansas City hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cavaliers extend qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers made the expected move and Tuesday extended a qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton, who missed most of last season with a knee injury.
Sexton is now a restricted free agent and the high-energy scorer could draw interest from other teams. If Sexton receives an offer sheet, the Cavs can match it.
Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Thursday.
A first-round pick in 2018, Sexton played in just 11 games last season before tearing meniscus in his right knee and undergoing surgery. The 23-year-old had been playing well and seemed to accept a lesser scoring role alongside All-Star Darius Garland.
Sexton averaged a career-best 24.3 points the previous season.
The Cavs value his productivity and were thrilled with his attitude last season, when he stayed around the team while rehabbing his injury. Sexton’s enthusiasm played a role in the Cavs’ 22-win improvement.
Sexton’s role isn’t as clear as it once was on a team with solid young talent in Garland, second-year forward Evan Mobley and All-Star center Jarrett Allen. However, Koby Altman, the team’s president of basketball operations, last week called Sexton “super important” and a “big part of our culture.”
Sexton and the Cavs were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract before last season.
The Cavs also made a two-way qualifying offer to guard R.J. Nembhard, He signed a two-way contract in October and appeared in 14 games for the Cavs.
Red Bull fires reserve driver Vips for using racial slur
MILTON KEYNES, England — Red Bull terminated the contract of Formula One test and reserve driver Jüri Vips on Tuesday for using a racial slur during an online gaming stream.
The 21-year-old Estonian was suspended by Red Bull last week pending an investigation into the language he used. Vips had apologized for his actions.
“Following its investigation into an online incident involving Juri Vips, Oracle Red Bull Racing has terminated Juri’s contract as its test and reserve driver,” Red Bull tweeted. “The team does not condone any form of racism.”
Vips stepped in for Red Bull’s F1 driver Sergio Pérez in the first practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix last month and finished last.
Vips has three podium finishes this season for the Hitech Grand Prix team in the F2 championship.
The case has similarities to that of Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion who was suspended in 2020 for using a racial slur while playing a video game. He was dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing, but spent time immersed in diversity programs before returning.
