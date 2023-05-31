LA Galaxy fire team president Chris Klein after miserable start to season
CARSON — The LA Galaxy have fired president Chris Klein with the five-time Major League Soccer champion franchise sitting at the bottom of the overall standings.
The Galaxy announced the decision Tuesday to part ways with Klein, a former Galaxy player. He had been the team’s president since 2013, presiding over its steady decline over the past decade and becoming the primary foes of its frustrated fans’ ire.
Dan Beckerman, who runs the sports and entertainment conglomerate that owns the Galaxy, said the team has “not achieved our goals or met the standard that we have established for the LA Galaxy.”
“We believe it is in the best interest of the club to make a change and begin a comprehensive process to seek new leadership that will return the club to the level that our fans and partners expect,” Beckerman added in a statement.
Head coach Greg Vanney, who has been in charge of soccer operations since Klein’s suspension last December for financial misdeeds, will continue to report directly to Beckerman, the president and CEO of Anschutz Entertainment Group.
Klein was the target this year of several Galaxy fan organizations infuriated by the team’s miserable recent seasons and its inability to return to contention despite one of MLS’ biggest payrolls. The fan groups threatened to boycott the team if Klein stayed in charge, and they followed through on the threat to varying degrees in recent months.
Klein wrote a letter to Galaxy supporters last month promising to step down if the Galaxy didn’t make the playoffs this season, but the club decided it couldn’t wait any longer for a shakeup.
The Galaxy have missed the MLS playoffs in five of the past six seasons, and they haven’t finished higher than sixth in the overall MLS standings since 2014, the year of its last championship.
The franchise that once won titles with Landon Donovan, David Beckham and Robbie Keane has become an annual disappointment despite the recent additions of high-profile international forwards Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, the Galaxy’s current top star.
Former UCLA defensive coordinator Bill McGovern passes away at 60
LOS ANGELES — Bill McGovern, who was an assistant coach for 39 years in the college ranks and in the NFL, has died. He was 60.
UCLA announced McGovern died on Tuesday due to cancer. The family informed the school of his death.
McGovern was the Bruins’ defensive coordinator last year but missed most of the second half of the season due to health issues. He remained on staff as director of football administration.
McGovern was an assistant mostly in college, including 13 seasons at Boston College (2000-12) where he was the linebackers coach and later defensive coordinator for four seasons. He also coached at Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Massachusetts, Holy Cross and Penn.
In the NFL, McGovern had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Chicago Bears.
McGovern also had a successful playing career at Holy Cross. He was a four-year starter at defensive back and set a NCAA Division I-AA record with 11 interceptions in 1984. His 24 career picks also tied a Division I-AA record. He is in Holy Cross’ Hall of Fame and is currently on the ballot as a candidate for the College Football Hall of Fame.
Hudson quits as US men’s soccer interim coach, is replaced by Callaghan
Anthony Hudson quit as interim head coach of the U.S. men’s soccer team on Tuesday, just two weeks before he was to lead the Americans in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.
He was replaced by B.J. Callaghan, another holdover from former coach Gregg Berhalter’s staff.
Hudson’s departure was announced just six days after the U.S. Soccer Federation said he was remaining as coach of the Americans through the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer. The USSF said Hudson was taking a job with a club but did not identify the team or the role.
The USSF said the decision to elevate Callaghan, a 41-year-old from Ventnor, New Jersey, was made by Matt Crocker, who is leaving relegated Southampton to become USSF sporting director on Aug. 2. Crocker is leading the search for a permanent coach to guide the team through the 2026 World Cup, which the Americans will co-host.
Neither Callaghan nor Crocker was made available to media by the USSF to discuss the change.
Hudson was appointed interim coach on Jan. 4, four days after Berhalter’s contract expired. Hudson led the Americans to two wins, one loss and two draws. His five games were the fewest for a U.S. coach since John Kowalski led the team against Canada and Mexico in March 1991 between the terms of Bob Gansler and Bora Milutinovic.
Predators fire coach John Hynes more than 6 weeks after missing playoffs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators fired coach John Hynes on Tuesday, moving on from him more than six weeks after missing the playoffs.
Incoming general manager Barry Trotz announced his decision hours after reports emerged that Hynes had been informed he was out and Andrew Brunette was expected to be hired to replace him as coach. The team announced only the dismissals of Hynes and assistant Dan Lambert.
“John Hynes is a good man and a good hockey coach,” Trotz said in a statement. “He did an outstanding job after the trade deadline with our team, especially with our young players, and he is a well-prepared, hard-working coach who will continue to grow in the NHL. After our year-end meetings and some additional evaluation, it was time to change the voice and time to go in a different direction.”
Hynes is out 3 1/2 years since becoming a midseason replacement when Poile fired Peter Laviolette in January 2020. Nashville lost in the qualifying round of the expanded playoffs later that year and was knocked out in the first round in 2021 and ‘22, the latter of which was the first time the team was swept in 15 postseason appearances.
Spencer Carbery hired as Capitals coach after 2 seasons as Maple Leafs assistant
Spencer Carbery got his start in coaching in the minors with the Washington Capitals watching closely.
They liked what they saw, and on Tuesday they brought him back to fill the job they envisioned he would get.
The Capitals hired Carbery as their next coach, ending their search for Peter Laviolette’s successor by landing on a favorite of the organization who in recent years had become one of the NHL’s most intriguing candidates. He now is tasked with getting Washington back in the playoffs with an aging roster and extending the organization’s run of success a few more years while Alex Ovechkin chases Wayne Gretzky’s goals record.
“Spencer is one of the best young coaches in the game who’s had success at every level at which he has coached,” general manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. “We feel his leadership, communication skills, ability to develop players and familiarity with our organization will be a tremendous asset as he makes this next step in his coaching career.”
Carbery spent the past two seasons as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs, running the power play that ranked second in the league over that time. Before the Leafs hired him, he was considered the heir apparent to Laviolette because of his time with the Capitals’ top minor league affiliate, the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears.
When Hershey VP of hockey operations Bryan Helmer was interviewing candidates for his head-coaching gig in 2018, he asked Carbery how long until he saw himself in that kind of role in the NHL. Carbery gave himself five years and nailed that projection.
Blue Jays’ Bass apologizes for sharing anti-LGBTQ+ social media post
TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass apologized Tuesday for expressing support on social media for anti-LGBTQ+ boycotts of Target and Bud Light.
Bass shared a post on his Instagram stories Monday urging others to spurn the American companies over support they showed for the LGBTQ+ community. Both companies are dealing with fallout from those campaigns, which have included hostile and homophobic criticisms and calls from LGBTQ+ activists not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups.
The right-handed reliever made a brief statement on the field but did not take questions before the Blue Jays hosted Milwaukee.
“I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine,” Bass said. “I am truly sorry for that.”
Bass said he had addressed teammates about the controversial post and apologized to them for sharing it.
“As of right now, I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward,” Bass said. “The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That’s all I have to say.”
Manager John Schneider said Bass apologized to him and general manager Ross Atkins when he arrived at the ballpark Tuesday. Schneider suggested Bass speak to the team.
June is Pride Month in Toronto, with an accompanying festival that is one of the largest of any kind in Ontario. More than 200,000 marchers and over two million spectators are expected at Toronto’s annual Pride Parade on June 25.
Schneider said Bass’s post “doesn’t represent our overall feelings as an organization.”
The Blue Jays are celebrating Pride Weekend on Friday June 9 and 10, with plans to give out 15,000 rainbow flag jerseys on Friday night.
“The message to the fan base is that we have and will continue to be a huge part of the Pride community,” Schneider said.
Schneider said the Blue Jays did not discuss disciplining Bass.
Pride Nights have prompted division across sports in recent years. On Monday, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw told The Los Angeles Times that he disagreed with his team’s recent decision to welcome a satirical LGBTQ+ group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at the team’s annual Pride Night. Last season, several players with the Tampa Bay Rays cited their Christian faith in refusing to wear Pride jerseys.
Earlier this year, Bass sparked criticism when he posted a tweet complaining that a flight attendant had asked his pregnant wife to clean up popcorn their toddler spilled on the floor during a flight.
Now in his 12th season, Bass has also pitched for San Diego, Houston, Texas, the Chicago Cubs, Seattle and Miami. He’s 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 games this season.
MLB takes over Padres broadcasts Wednesday after Bally misses payment
Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment to the regional sports network’s parent company and let the grace period expire.
Diamond Sports, which owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner, said in a statement that it decided “not to provide additional funding to the San Diego RSN that would enable it to make the rights payment to the San Diego Padres during the grace period and will no longer be broadcasting Padres games after Tuesday.”
San Diego began a three-game series at the Miami Marlins Tuesday night. The Padres RSN is owned by a joint venture of the team and Diamond.
The Padres become the first team that MLB will take over production of its broadcasts. MLB set up a local media department during the offseason to prepare for a bankruptcy filing by Diamond Sports, which took place in March. Distribution plans for Padres games have not been announced, but it is likely games would air locally via MLB Network or streamed on MLB.TV.
Announcers are not expected to change because they are employed by the team.
The Padres signed a 20-year, $1.2 billion contract with Fox Sports Networks in 2012. Diamond Sports Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group bought the regional sports networks from The Walt Disney Co. for nearly $10 billion in 2019. Disney was required by the Department of Justice to sell the networks for its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets to be approved.
Penske: IndyCar certain to investigate wheel that flew over stands after Indy 500 wreck
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyCar owner Roger Penske says he is certain series officials will investigate what led to a wheel sailing over the catch fence and grandstands, then landing on a parked automobile, after coming loose during a crash in the Indianapolis 500.
“We haven’t had a wheel come off in a long time,” Penske said. “We were very fortunate we didn’t have a bad accident.”
The cars are supposed to have a tether that keeps the wheel attached even in the event of a wreck. But when Felix Rosenqvist hit the wall in Turns 1 and 2 in the closing laps Sunday, and Kyle Kirkwood launched off the rear of his car into the catch fencing, the wheel went soaring over the fence and the corner of the grandstand before landing in the parking lot.
The wheel traveled about 350 yards before crushing into the front of a fan’s parked Chevrolet. With a crowd of more than 300,000 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and a full grandstand in Turns 1 and 2, it was fortunate nobody was injured.
“I saw what happened, saw it bounced on top of a building and went and hit a car over there, which obviously is very concerning,” said Penske, whose driver Josef Newgarden won the race, giving Team Penske its 19th Indy 500 victory.
Penske closed on the purchase of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway about three years ago.
“We have tethers on the wheels, and it was a rear wheel that came off,” Penske said after Sunday’s victory celebration, “and I’m sure the guys at IndyCar will look at it, will determine what really happened.”
During the 1987 Indianapolis 500, one fan was killed when a tire flew into the top row of the grandstands. It had come off Tony Bettenhausen’s car, then bounced off the front of Roberto Guerrero’s car, before landing among the fans.
During a 1998 race at Michigan International Speedway involving CART — which later became part of IndyCar — Adrian Fernandez crashed and a tire and other parts flew into the stands. Three fans were killed and six others were hurt that day.
The next year, three fans were killed and eight injured at Charlotte Motor Speedway when a tire and other debris flew into the stands during an Indy Racing League event. The race was canceled, and IndyCar has not returned to the speedway.
Florida to face Georgia Tech in NCAA men’s golf championship match
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ricky Castillo birdied the third extra hole to beat Brett Roberts and give Florida a 3-2 victory over Florida State in the NCAA semifinals Tuesday at Grayhawk.
National co-runner-up Ross Steelman two-putted for par to beat Peter Fountain 1 up, giving Georgia Tech a 3-2 victory over top-seeded North Carolina in the other semifinal. The Yellow Jackets will play for their first national championship Wednesday.
Castillo rallied from 2 down with three holes to go with birdies on 16 and 17. Neither player could get up and down for par on No. 18, sending the match to extra holes.
After trading three pars, Roberts missed a birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole. Putting on the same line, Castillo rolled his in, pumping his fist as the Gators rushed onto the green in celebration.
It didn’t look good for the Gators for a while.
Florida State won the first two matches, starting with freshman Jack Bigham’s 6-and-5 win over Yuxin Lin. Frederik Kjettrup followed with a 3-and-1 decision over Matthew Kress.
Florida tied it when NCAA individual champion Fred Biondi birdied the par-4 17th to beat Cole Anderson 1 up, then John DuBois beat Luke Clanton 1 up with a par on No. 18.
US crushes New Zealand to reach Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals; Israel also advances
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The United States reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in convincing fashion without conceding again after beating New Zealand 4-0 on Tuesday in Mendoza.
The Americans dominated the round-of-16 match without much threat from the New Zealanders, but they struggled to show it on the scoreboard.
After Owen Wolff’s lucky early opener, the U.S. didn’t score again until the 61st minute through Cade Cowell. Justin Che and Rokas Pukstas added on.
The U.S. is the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament, and will next face either Gambia or Uruguay on Sunday.
Later Tuesday, Israel produced a late winner to beat Asian champion Uzbekistan at Santiago del Estero, a second consecutive dramatic victory for the tournament rookies.
US men’s soccer to play Germany, Ghana in October exhibitions
CHICAGO — The U.S. men’s soccer team will play exhibitions against Germany and Ghana in October.
No. 14 Germany will play the 13th-ranked U.S. on Oct. 14 at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, and No. 60 Ghana will face the Americans three days later at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday.
The U.S. has an automatic berth for the 2026 World Cup as co-host and Germany has an automatic spot in the 2024 European Championship, which it is hosting.
Germany also announced friendlies against Japan on Sept. 9 at Wolfsburg and France three days later at Dortmund.
USA Basketball to play host to Puerto Rico in World Cup tuneup at Las Vegas
USA Basketball has finalized its schedule of exhibition games leading into this summer’s FIBA World Cup, announcing Tuesday that it will open the five-game slate against Puerto Rico in Las Vegas on Aug. 7.
It will be the only World Cup warmup game in the U.S. for the Americans, a team that will be coached by Golden State’s Steve Kerr. His assistants are Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Tyronn Lue and Gonzaga’s Mark Few.
The roster of NBA players is still being assembled.
“Puerto Rico, obviously, we’re familiar with them,” said Grant Hill, managing director of USA Basketball’s men’s national team. “We’ve competed in the World Cup qualifiers, although neither team had their full heavy roster, if you will, its strongest roster. But it’s an opportunity to throw our guys into the fire. The games, the exhibition games, the lead-up, we’re going to get a lot of basketball in us before we play for real. And that’s good.”
After the Puerto Rico game, the U.S. will leave for Malaga, Spain, and games there against Slovenia on Aug. 12 and Spain on Aug. 13. The final two pre-World Cup games for the Americans will be held in Abu Dhabi, against Greece on Aug. 18 and Germany on Aug. 20.
From there, the Americans head to Manila, Philippines, where they will remain for the entirety of the World Cup. Half of the 32-team World Cup field will have group-stage games in Indonesia or Japan; the Americans are among the 16 that will open the tournament in the Philippines, which will also play host to the medal rounds.
Bob Myers departing as Warriors president, GM after 4 NBA titles, 11 seasons
SAN FRANCISCO — Bob Myers can no longer put all of his energy into running the Golden State Warriors, and that’s why he is ready to walk away as one of the most successful professional sports executives ever.
“This is tough, this is hard. I have so many different things, emotions that I’m still processing,” Myers said, fighting tears in making his announcement Tuesday. “But the bottom line is this job, the one I’m in, I would say this for any professional general manager or coach, requires complete engagement, complete effort, 1000%. If you can’t do it, then you shouldn’t do it. That’s the answer to the question of why.
“... It doesn’t feel right to do something when I can’t give it everything, and that’s what it takes to do what we’ve done over the last 12 years.”
Myers is departing as Golden State’s president of basketball operations and general manager after building a championship team that captured four titles in an eight-year span and reached five straight NBA Finals from 2015-19. He shared his decision with owner Joe Lacob on Tuesday morning.
Yet basketball is and always will be in Myers’ blood and the thrill of competition so ingrained in him, he’s certainly not done in the business — even if he isn’t quite sure what’s next. He knows there will be an enormous void on game day and every other day in between.
He will miss Stephen Curry’s warmup routine, his close friendship with coach Steve Kerr and all the special playoff runs they shared together, noting, “I’m proud of what I did and proud of what we did.”
New Hampshire city recognized for historic role in racially integrating baseball in the 1940s
NASHUA, N.H. — The conversation around racial integration in baseball often revolves around Jackie Robinson, who broke the major league color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
But a year earlier, history was being made in the city of Nashua, New Hampshire. It was here that Hall of Fame catcher Roy Campanella and Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Don Newcombe would join the Nashua Dodgers, making the minor league club the first racially integrated baseball team in the United States.
They played at the 86-year-old Holman Stadium, which celebrated their achievements Tuesday night by adding the venue to a stop on the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. A marker was unveiled before the Nashua Silver Knights game. The team plays in the Futures League.
Already, the 2,825-seat stadium serves as a shrine of sorts to the players. Visitors are greeted with banners of the players at the entrance, and access streets leading to the venue have been named in their honor. Their Dodgers numbers — 36 for Newcombe, 39 for Campanella and 42 for Robinson — adorn the outfield brick wall.
North Carolina transfer Caleb Love commits to Arizona
Caleb Love is now headed to Arizona.
The North Carolina transfer tweeted Tuesday, less than a month after decommitting from Michigan, that he will play next season with the Wildcats.
“Caleb is a tremendously talented guard who has significant experience playing college basketball at a high level,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said in a statement. “We look forward to helping Caleb grow his game at Arizona. And as we near the completion of the roster for the upcoming season, we feel great about how everything has come together. Now it’s time for the real work to start.”
A 6-foot-4 guard, Love averaged 14.6 points and 3.3 assists in three seasons at North Carolina. He averaged 17.6 points in seven NCAA Tournament games, helping lead the Tar Heels to the 2022 national championship game.
Love entered the transfer portal after leading North Carolina with 73 3-pointers as a junior and initially committed to Michigan. He decommitted from the Wolverines earlier this month, reportedly due to an admissions issue involving academic credits.
Orioles sign OF Aaron Hicks, put Cedric Mullins on 10-day IL with groin strain
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles signed outfielder Aaron Hicks on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Cedric Mullins went down with a strained right groin.
Mullins went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but the Orioles are hoping Hicks can help defensively in the spacious outfield at Camden Yards. Hicks was released last week by the New York Yankees with more than 2 1/2 seasons left on his contract.
“We had noticed that he was a free agent even before the injury,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said. “When the injury occurred and it became pretty clear this was going to be an IL, it seemed like a good fit even more so at that time.”
The Orioles are responsible for paying Hicks just $483,871, a prorated share of the $720,000 minimum salary. The Yankees owe him the rest of his $10.5 million salary this year, plus $9.5 million in each of the next two seasons and a $1 million buyout of a 2026 team option.
Brazil court seeks arrest of LA Galaxy’s Costa for failing to pay child support
SAO PAULO — A Brazilian court is seeking the arrest of L.A. Galaxy striker Douglas Costa for failing to pay for child support.
An attorney for the Brazilian striker said on Tuesday in a statement that he trusts the decision by a judge in the city of Porto Alegre will be reversed.
Details of the case are sealed.
The 32-year-old Costa cannot be arrested outside Brazil, according to the court’s ruling, which was issued on Friday.
Costa has played for Brazil, Bayern Munich and Juventus. He signed a deal with the Major League Soccer team in February 2022, and it runs to December.
Djokovic draws criticism from Kosovo tennis federation for comments at French Open
PARIS — Novak Djokovic has drawn criticism from Kosovo’s tennis federation — but not from French Open organizers — after offering his thoughts on clashes in northern Kosovo between ethnic Serbs and police and NATO peacekeepers.
Djokovic is a 36-year-old from Serbia who has won 22 Grand Slam titles and is scheduled to play in the second round at Roland Garros on Wednesday.
After a first-round victory on Monday, Djokovic wrote in Serbian on the lens of a courtside TV camera: “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence.”
Kosovo’s tennis federation said Tuesday that Djokovic’s comments were “deplorable” because he was stoking tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.
A former province of Serbia, Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence is not recognized by Belgrade. Ethnic Albanians make up most of the population, but Kosovo has a restive Serb minority in the north of the country bordering Serbia.
Video, tips sought in probe of shooting outside suburban Philadelphia stadium that wounded 8
Authorities are asking the public to share any footage or information as they investigate a shooting that left eight teenagers wounded at a weekend gathering outside a stadium near Philadelphia.
Police in the suburb of Chester said the gunfire erupted shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot outside Subaru Park, the sports venue beside the Delaware River where the MLS soccer team Philadelphia Union plays.
In a statement, police appealed to businesses and residents to check their cameras for any footage that may assist the investigation. Authorities did not immediately say whether they had any suspects in connection with the shooting or were close to making any arrests.
Six people between the ages of 17 and 18 were shot, authorities said. The Delaware County city’s police commissioner, Steven Gretsky, told reporters on Monday that all had been released from the hospital except for a 17-year-old boy, who remained in critical condition Tuesday.
Coastal Carolina baseball coach Gilmore will retire after 2024
CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore, who led the Chanticleers to the 2016 College World Series title, said he’ll retire after the 2024 season and expects to turn the program over to longtime assistant Kevin Schnall.
Gilmore has led the Coastal Carolina baseball program for the past 28 years. His team is seeded 10th nationally in the NCAA Tournament and will host a four-team regional starting Friday.
Gilmore, 65, has been treated for pancreatic cancer the past three years. He said his cancer, which has spread to his liver, is manageable and he feels strong enough to continue coaching through next season.
Schnall has coached at Coastal Carolina for 20 years in two different stints, the last starting in 2016 when the team won its national championship.
The Chants (39-19) open NCAA play against Rider (35-19), which won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament title.
