Escobar scores tying goal for LAFC in 2-2 tie with Union
LOS ANGELES — Franco Escobar scored the equalizer for Los Angeles FC in a 2-2 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.
Escobar scored the equalizer in the 82nd minute for LAFC (7-1-2).
LAFC also got one goal from Kwadwo Opoku.
Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza scored one goal each for the Union (5-1-4).
LAFC outshot the Union 16-9, with six shots on goal to two for the Union.
Andre Blake had four saves for the Union.
Both teams next play Saturday. LAFC visits the Colorado Rapids and the Union host the New York Red Bulls.
Logano takes NASCAR pole; Elliott, Harvick, Hamlin to rear
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Former NASCAR Cup Series champions Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick will start at the rear of the field Sunday at Darlington Raceway.
Denny Hamlin will be back there, too.
Elliott and Harvick had Saturday in practice. Hamlin had problems in qualifying later in the day.
All three will have lots of ground to make up on pole-sitter Joey Logano. Logano reached 170.720 mph and turned a fast lap of 28.805 seconds to clinch the top spot in qualifying, edging Kyle Larson.
Larson will start second, one row ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammate Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr. Brothers Kyle and Kurt Busch will share the third row, assuming Kyle makes the race. The younger Busch is awaiting the birth of his second child through a surrogate mother.
Trevor Bayne is on standby in case Busch has to leave Darlington for the birth. Busch shared tips with Bayne following his qualifying run.
Bradley goes low in mud again, leads Wells Fargo by 2
POTOMAC, Md. — Keegan Bradley did nothing special on the only easy scoring day this week at the Wells Fargo Championship, opening with an even-par 70 that left him around the cut line.
Since the conditions got tougher, Bradley has been the best player at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
Bradley shot the lowest score for the second straight day Saturday, a 3-under 67 that gave him a three-day total of 8-under 202 and a two-shot lead over Max Homa in British Open weather on a U.S. Open-style course.
About 2 inches of rain has fallen since Friday morning, yet the low-lying course near the Potomac River has held up well enough to avoid any delays in play. Temperatures dropped into the low 40s Fahrenheit on Saturday.
“It felt like a Patriots playoff game out there in December,” said Bradley, who grew up in New England. “It was fun, but I’m glad to be done.”
Bradley was one of four players to shoot in the 60s. The scoring average was 73.7, the highest relative to par on the PGA Tour since the final round of the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
Alcaraz beats Djokovic to reach Madrid Open final
MADRID — Rafael Nadal one day. Novak Djokovic the next.
The list of victims of Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz keeps growing.
And so does the hype over tennis’ newest sensation.
After defeating his idol Nadal in the quarterfinals on Friday, the 19-year-old Alcaraz rallied to beat top-ranked Djokovic 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5) after more than 3 1/2 hours on Saturday to reach the Madrid Open final.
“It was one of those matches to enjoy,” Alcaraz said. “Despite the tension, despite being the semifinals, being 7-6 in the third-set tiebreaker ... I’ve enjoyed it. Until the last point I was being able to smile.”
In the women’s final, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia won her biggest career title by defeating Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in three sets.
Jabeur, the first Arab woman in the top 10, won 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 for her second career title.
Pegula, a one-time tour winner, will reach a career-high No. 11 ranking on Monday.
Hawaii wins NCAA volleyball title, sweeping Long Beach State
LOS ANGELES — Spyros Chakas had 14 kills and 16 1/2 points and Hawaii swept Long Beach State 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 on Saturday night to win its second straight NCAA men’s volleyball title.
Hawaii (27-5), which also swept BYU last year in the final, hit at least .400 in each set.
Alex Nikolov had 20 kills. Spencer Oliver added 11 kills for Long Beach State.
LBSU (21-6) — which beat the Rainbow Warriors in four games to win its second straight championship in 2019 — hit .304 overall after hitting .355 in the first set.
Jakob Thelle had 31 assists and Dimitrios Mouchlias added 11 kills for Hawaii.
Toms seizes on Duke’s big mess to lead PGA Tour Champions
DULUTH, Ga. — David Toms flipped the script Saturday at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic with a four-shot swing on the 15th hole and closed with pars for a 1-under 71 that gave him a two-shot lead over Ken Duke going into the final round on the PGA Tour Champions.
Toms was in danger of falling two shots behind when his long birdie putt on the 14th went past the hole and nearly off the green. He made the 12-footer for par, and then seized on the big mess Duke made out of the next hole.
Duke’s 20-foot birdie putt from above the hole had too much pace and trickled — and trickled some more — until it picked up steam and rolled some 35 yards down the fairway. His wedge was too weak and rolled off into a bunker, and he made triple bogey.
Toms rolled in his birdie putt and went from one behind to a three-shot lead.
Duke managed a birdie on the par-5 closing hole at the TPC Sugarloaf to salvage a 73 and kept him in the game. So many others are now in the mix.
Toms was at 8-under 136.
Ernie Els finished with three birdies over his last five holes on the front nine for a 68. He was part of the group four shots behind at 4-under 140 that included Jay Haas (69), Fred Couples (70) and Monday qualifier Mark Walker, who birdied the final hole for a 72.
Olesen finishes eagle-birdie, leads by 3 at British Masters
SUTTON COLDFIELD, England — Thorbjorn Olesen finished eagle-birdie to shoot 3-under 69 and take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the British Masters as he bids for a first win in four years amid a career rebuild.
The Danish golfer broke a four-way tie for the lead on Saturday after almost holing his approach from 242 yards on the par-5 17th hole. He tapped in from two feet for a second eagle of the day and holed a birdie putt from 23 feet at the last.
Olesen was 11 under overall, with third-round leader Hurly Long (73) and Marcus Armitage (70) the nearest challengers on 8 under.
“I know how hard it is to win out here — it never comes easy,” Olesen said.
“My attitude today was really good. If I can keep staying aggressive and not worrying too much, that’s very important.”
American Chase Hanna was part of a five-man group a further shot behind after shooting 66, the lowest round of the day at the Belfry.
Chelsea being sold for $3BN to LA Dodgers owners, investors
LONDON — Chelsea is being sold to a consortium fronted by American sports investor Todd Boehly, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich until the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and forced to offload the Premier League club.
The sale price of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) is the most lucrative-ever for a sports team worldwide but Abramovich cannot receive the proceeds, which he hopes will go to a foundation for the victims of the war in Ukraine. A further 1.75 billion pounds ($2.2billion) is committed to be invested in the reigning FIFA Club World Cup winners.
Chelsea said Saturday that terms for the buyout had been agreed with a consortium also features Mark Walter, who is also part of the Dodgers group, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and funding from private equity firm Clearlake Capital.
The Premier League must approve them as the new ownership and the government has to sign off the new under the terms of the license that allows Chelsea to continue operating as a business while one of Abramovich’s frozen assets.
The deal is expected to be completed by late May.
76ers fined $50,000 for Embiid injury status violation
NEW YORK — The Philadelphia 76ers were fined $50,000 by the NBA on Saturday for violating league injury reporting rules in failing to disclose Joel Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner.
Embiid returned Friday night after missing the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Miami because of a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion. He had 18 points to help Philadelphia win 99-79 and cut it series deficit to 2-1.
Liverpool title setback: Drawing with Spurs aids City’s bid
LIVERPOOL, England — Frustration but no moaning from Jürgen Klopp, even after a title setback for Liverpool.
Klopp’s side being held 1-1 by tactically disciplined and defensively robust Tottenham on Saturday handed Manchester City an even greater initiative in the Premier League title race.
The damage would have been greater had Luis Diaz’s deflected strike not canceled out Son Heung-min’s tap-in for the fifth-placed visitors.
“I’m really proud of the performance,” Klopp said. “The mentality we showed.”
It’s the mentality that might yet propel the Champions League and FA Cup finalists, who have already collected the League Cup, to a treble.
A quadruple of trophies could soon become out of reach.
Liverpool is back in first place in the league but City can pull three points clear with three games remaining by beating Newcastle on Sunday.
“I would love to sit here and say, ‘Yes, City will drop points,’” Klopp said. “The only problem is I can’t see it.”
It’s a testament to Liverpool’s recovery this season that the title race is going this close to the wire. Being held by Tottenham was only the second time in 14 matches that Liverpool has dropped points, and the other time was against City.
While Tottenham is the only team unbeaten against City and Liverpool this season -- with eight points from a possible 12 -- drawing at Anfield also hurts Spurs’ bid to qualify for the Champions League.
Arsenal in fourth place can pull four points ahead of Tottenham by beating Leeds on Sunday ahead of a north London derby meeting on Thursday.
Nantes’ earns first trophy in 21 years in French Cup final
PARIS — Nantes earned its first trophy in 21 years when it won the French Cup final against Nice 1-0 on Saturday at the Stade de France.
Ludovic Blas converted the penalty that lifted Nantes to a fourth French Cup success and first trophy since the league title in 2001 — the year after it won the cup for the third time.
This victory also earned Nantes a place in the Europa League next season.
After an even first half of few chances, Nantes was awarded a penalty by referee Stephanie Frappart just 15 seconds after the break for a handball by midfielder Hicham Boudaoui following a corner. Blas smacked it confidently past goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.
Nantes coach Antoine Kombouare has won the trophy twice as a player for Paris Saint-Germain, and twice as a coach with PSG in 2010 and now Nantes.
It has been an exceptional turnaround for Nantes under Kombouare.
The former Nantes central defender saved the club from relegation amid turmoil last season, when angry fans marched to the training ground to confront players.
British boxer Kell Brook retiring after settling Khan ‘feud’
LONDON — Kell Brook is retiring from boxing.
The 36-year-old Briton, who was world welterweight champion from 2014-17, said in an interview with British newspaper The Sunday Telegraph: “It’s over for me. I’ll never box again.”
His last fight, therefore, was his win over longtime rival Amir Khan in a grudge match in February.
“Truth is, boxing is a very, very tough, dangerous sport,” Brook said in the story published Saturday, “one in which you can be legally killed in the ring, and I’ve finished now with all my faculties intact.”
The finest moment of Brook’s career came when he beat Shawn Porter to win the world title in 2014. He was beaten by Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford but earned plaudits in the process.
Brook looked to be heading to retirement but his resilience eventually led him to the fight with Khan, which he won emphatically with a sixth-round stoppage, to end his career 40-3.
Ferrari locks up front row for inaugural Miami Grand Prix
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ferrari stormed to the front of the grid for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix as Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. locked up the front row in Saturday qualifying.
It’s the first time Ferrari will lead the field to green in the United States since Michael Schumacher won the pole at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2006. It’s the first front row this season for Sainz, who has been outqualified by Leclerc in all five sessions.
Leclerc has won three poles this year headed into Sunday, the first F1 race at the purpose-built circuit around Hard Rock Stadium. The race marks the first of two this year in the U.S. — which has not hosted two F1 races in the same year since 1984.
Leclerc turned to the roaring crowd and waved while being interviewed by Danica Patrick, the retired IndyCar and NASCAR driver.
“The fans are crazy. It’s incredible to be here in the U.S. and see how much the support has grown over the last few years,” Leclerc said. “I’ve seen so many people in the grandstands. It definitely motivates us.”
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen led the final qualifying segment until the Dutchman made a rare error and both Ferrari’s surged ahead of him in the final seconds. He’ll start third on Sunday; Leclerc and Verstappen have split the first four races, two wins apiece.
“It’s quite slippery outside of the normal racing line, but we’ll see. A lot of things can happen,” Verstappen said.
Sergio Perez was fourth as Red Bull locked out the second row. Earlier Saturday, Red Bull principal Christian Horner denied a rumor the team plans to sign Fernando Alonso for 2023 and said talks on an extension for Perez would begin during F1’s summer break.
Leverkusen reaches Champions League, Union stuns Freiburg
BERLIN — Patrik Schick scored twice to shoot Bayer Leverkusen into the Champions League with a 4-2 win at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Union Berlin stunned Freiburg 4-1 to dampen its Champions League hopes. Union secured at least a place in the Europa Conference League for the second season in a row after already achieving its best Bundesliga season.
Sixth-placed Union, which was promoted only in 2019, has a two-point lead over Cologne in their tussle for Europa League qualification. Cologne lost at home to Wolfsburg 1-0.
Hertha Berlin failed to secure its survival as it lost at home to Mainz 2-1.
Also, second-placed Borussia Dortmund defeated already relegated Greuther Fürth 3-1 away in Stefan Leitl’s last game as Fürth coach. Leitl, who led the team to promotion last season, is leaving after 3 1/2 years in charge.
Napoli wins at Torino 1-0 despite Insigne penalty miss
MILAN — Napoli won at Torino 1-0 despite missing a penalty and consolidated third place in Serie A on Saturday.
Fabián Ruiz scored in the second half after Lorenzo Insigne had another spot kick saved.
Napoli moved four points above fourth-placed Juventus, which lost at Genoa 2-1 on Friday following two late goals from the home side.
It is five points behind league leader Inter Milan, with two matches remaining.
Napoli had a great chance to break the deadlock on the hour mark when Torino defender Armando Izzo tripped Dries Mertens in the area but Insigne’s penalty was saved.
Yates wins Giro 2nd stage, Van der Poel stays in pink
BUDAPEST, Hungary — A storming time trial from Simon Yates saw the British rider win the second stage of the Giro d’Italia while Mathieu van der Poel kept hold of the pink jersey on Saturday.
Yates, one of the title favorites, clocked 11 minutes, 50 seconds on the nine-kilometer (six-mile) individual time trial through Budapest that included a steep uphill finish.
Van der Poel, who won Friday’s opening stage, was last down the ramp and the Dutch cyclist came close to claiming a second successive stage win on his Giro debut but finished three seconds behind Yates.
It was only Yates’ second time trial success and his first in a grand tour.
“For sure this is my best time trial victory,” Yates said. “Of course really happy, a little bit unexpected but I’ll take them as they come.
“I was never confident, Van der Poel was close as well, but you always have that belief you would win and I managed to hang on.”
Tom Dumoulin was third, five seconds behind Yates.
Yates, who rides for Team BikeExchange-Jayco, is looking to overcome Giro disappointment. He led the race for 13 days in 2018 before cracking in the mountains and eventually finishing 21st. He redeemed himself somewhat by finishing third last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.