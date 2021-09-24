Long Beach opens up for grand prix return, IndyCar closer
One of the crown jewels of both motorsports and the North American street festival scene opened Thursday for the first time in 17 months after the pandemic snapped a 45-year run for the Grand Prix of Long Beach.
The annual event was one of the longest continuously run street events in auto racing dating to its 1975 opening as a temporary street course through the picturesque Long Beach downtown. The prestige grew during an eight-year run hosting Formula One, and the globetrotting series found it to be a favorable stop because of pleasant weather, proximity to Los Angeles and the demands of the worn-and-torn 1.968-mile stretch of city roads that run clockwise through 11 turns.
For four days a year, Long Beach is the intersection of fast cars and fancy stars, where motorsports and celebrity collide. And as the racing roars on around the parties, vendors in the Expo Center hawk everything from flavored popcorn to handmade jewelry or racing memorabilia. House of Pistachios on Thursday was already set up in the same spot the family-run business has been selling nuts since 1984.
Jim Michaelian, part of the the Grand Prix group since 1975 and now its president and chief executive, said exhibits in the Expo Center will be down this year as many companies have yet to resume marketing programs halted by the pandemic. But the vendors have mostly returned and music concerts, a lifestyle expo, kids’ zone, and food and drink spots will all be in place.
Maks are required even outdoors, and entrants must show proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 taken no earlier than 72 hours before Friday’s opening day.
“We’re expecting very strong attendance and we want to create the same sense of excitement and energy this event typically carries,” Michaelian said Thursday. “We’re doing that it in a very safe and secure manner. That’s important because when this race concludes (Sunday) this will have been the safest mega-event in California open to anyone to attend.”
The 2019 race drew 187,000 spectators over three days, a 1% increase from the year before when the Grand Prix boasted its highest attendance total since 2000. Those who meander down to the water this weekend can feast at food trucks with an up-close seat to IndyCar’s changing of the guard.
‘We want to get back to life’: Most NHL players get vaccine shots
Sporting a mask, Toronto Maple Leafs winger William Nylander opened his news conference at the start of training camp by informing reporters he was not yet fully vaccinated.
“Had couple medical things to take care of,” he said. “I’ll be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the season.”
The NHL is counting on it and said last week that 98% of its players will be vaccinnated by the time the season begins Oct. 12. That would leave 10-15 players out of 700 on 32 teams lacking the vaccine, including Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi.
“Just personal choice, freedom of choice,” Bertuzzi said. “It was a life decision.”
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association haven’t mandated vaccines for players with training camps starting this week, but there’s little doubt tough restrictions — including not being able to cross the border from the U.S. into Canada without a two-week quarantine — provided an incentive for many on the fence.
“The league’s trying to operate as safe as possible and trying to encourage the safest possible environment,” Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said. “But it’s anyone’s choice to determine what they feel is best for them ... I think you can make an argument on both sides.”
Vaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 will be treated as having hockey injuries and still get paid, while their unvaccinated counterparts are set to have their movements restricted on the road. Clubs will have the right to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they’re unable to participate in hockey activities as part of coronavirus protocols, including games in Canada.
Missouri court says Kroenke must release financial records
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to block an order that required Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and other NFL officials to release their financial records if they lose a lawsuit filed after the Rams moved out of St. Louis.
Lawyers for Kroenke, the NFL and five other league executives had asked the court to block a ruling issued in July by St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh requiring them to turn over their records for a jury to consider punitive damages.
The court did not explain its reason for denying the defendants’ request.
Lawyers for NFL officials have argued that the request for the records was “invasive,” The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
In a lawsuit filed in 2017, St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority argued the Rams and the NFL broke league rules and misled the public when the team moved to Los Angeles. They alleged the move cost the St. Louis area millions of dollars.
Iowa becomes first Power 5 school to add women’s wrestling
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa announced Thursday it will become the first Power Five school to add a women’s wrestling program and it will begin competition in the 2023-24 season.
“Being the first is huge,” Iowa men’s wrestling coach Tom Brands said. “Being the first is impactful.”
Iowa’s men’s program is coming off its 24th NCAA national championship. Athletic director Gary Barta said adding a women’s program had been discussed for several years.
“(Wrestling) is part of the history of Iowa,” Barta said. “It’s part of the university’s DNA.”
A search for a head coach will begin this fall.
Sabres’ Eichel fails physical, stripped of captaincy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel was stripped of his captaincy by the Sabres on Thursday, raising further questions about his future in Buffalo due to a widening rift over how to treat a neck injury that has sidelined the center for six months.
With the two sides at a stalemate, general manager Kevyn Adams announced the decision to remove the “C” as the Sabres opened training camp without Eichel, who will be placed on injured reserve after failing his physical.
“I feel the captain is the heartbeat of your team,” Adams said. “And we’re in a situation where we were in the past and where we are now that we felt we needed to address that.”
The Sabres and Eichel remain at odds over how to treat a herniated disk he sustained after being checked into the end boards in a game against the New York Islanders in March.
Eichel favors having artificial disk replacement surgery. The Sabres are against him having the procedure because it has never been performed on an NHL player, and prefer him having the disk fused.
The 24-year-old Eichel has five years left on an eight-year, $80 million contract and features a no-trade clause that kicks in next summer.
Time to get Kraken: Seattle opens first NHL training camp
SEATTLE — It didn’t take long for Mark Giordano to get years of seeing red out of his system. The former longtime Calgary Flames defenseman didn’t even flinch Thursday while pulling on the jersey of a different team for the first time in his career.
Give an assist to his wife for making sure Seattle Kraken blue has been the dominant color for him ever since Giordano was selected by the NHL’s newest franchise in the league’s expansion draft over the summer.
“My wife’s done a good job of surrounding my family with Kraken T-shirts and now we can get some jerseys that they’re for sale,” Giordano said.
Giordano and the rest of the Kraken’s roster hit the ice for the first time as a team with the start of training camp Thursday. It was the first step toward Seattle’s debut on Oct. 12 at Vegas and came exactly a month before the Kraken open their home arena against Vancouver.
While Seattle’s roster is a mix of veterans and some young talent looking for an opportunity, no one on the roster comes close to Giordano’s years on the ice.
After 15 years in Calgary — the past eight as the Flames’ captain — coming to Seattle is a fresh opportunity for the nearly 38-year-old veteran.
MLB trying pre-tacked baseball prototype at Triple-A
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is experimenting with pre-tacked baseballs at some Triple-A games during the last stretch of the minor league season.
The test run could be a step toward updating the big league balls after the league cracked down midseason on the use of illegal sticky substances used by pitchers to improve grip. MLB confirmed the trial to The Associated Press on Thursday after it was initially reported by Baseball America.
MLB has been experimenting with tacky baseballs since at least 2016, when some where game-tested at the Arizona Fall League. Feedback from pitchers was generally unenthusiastic, but that was before the league upped its enforcement to prevent the use of long-used concoctions like a mix of sunscreen and rosin, as well as recent innovations like grip enhancers created for professional strongmen.
Pitchers have complained that the current major league ball is slick and that the mud rubbed on it before games is inconsistent, sometimes becoming dry and powdery.
The prototypes used in Triple-A have a substance applied to them to create a bit of tackiness. The league hopes to find a ball that will be easier for pitchers to grip but won’t allow them to enhance the spin rate of their pitches.
Only a few Triple-A teams will use the prototype balls over the final 10 games because MLB has limited supplies.
May 8 date set for new Formula One race in Miami
SOCHI, Russia — The first Formula One race in Miami will be held on May 8.
The Miami race at a new track named the Miami International Autodrome built around Hard Rock Stadium will be the first of two U.S. events on the 2022 F1 schedule, along with the existing race at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin.
Women’s Euro soccer prize money doubles but only 4% of men’s
LONDON — Prize money will double for the Women’s European Championship but will be less than 4% of the riches paid out for the most-recent men’s tournament.
European governing body UEFA announced Thursday that the 16 women’s teams at Euro 2022 in England will share 16 million euros ($19 million), while 4.5 million euros ($5 million) will go to clubs who release their players.
The 24 teams at the men’s European Championship shared 371 million euros ($435 million) in UEFA prize money this year, but clubs were also guaranteed at least 200 million euros ($235 million) for the release of players.
That means while at least 571 million euros ($670 million) is allocated in the financial package for the men’s tournament, only 20.5 million euros ($24 million) has been set aside for the women’s showpiece.
After the decision of its executive committee, UEFA said it was “ensuring that more money than ever before is distributed across the women’s game.” The committee features only one woman — French Football Federation general manager Florence Hardouin — alongside 19 men.
MLB, union send notices of intent to seek labor changes
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ association sent the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service letters of intent to seek new labor terms as the Dec. 1 expiration of the sport’s collective bargaining agreement approaches.
The notices, a formality under federal labor law required during every negotiation, were exchanged Aug. 26 by Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and Ian Penny, the general counsel of the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Under federal labor law, a collective bargaining agreement may not be modified or terminated unless a side seeking to make changes notifies the other side more than 60 days in advance of expiration and tells the mediation service within 30 days of giving notice.
Baseball has not had a work stoppage since the 7 1/2-month strike that wiped out the 1994 World Series. The sides reached agreements without work stoppages in 2002, 2006, 2011 and 2016, but the relationship has become more strained in recent years as the salary escalation has slowed.
Lovullo given 1-year extension through ‘22 by Diamondbacks
PHOENIX — With a little over a week left in the season and his team tied for the worst record in the major leagues at 48-104, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was given a one-year contract extension through 2022.
The deal announced Thursday includes a club option for 2023, according to general manager Mike Hazen.
“Through everything the season has presented, Torey did a good job of getting guys through this … even in a season where we might set a franchise-worst record,” Hazen said.
Arizona had lost 14 of 17 entering Thursday and was tied with Baltimore.
Lovullo, 56, was Boston’s bench coach from 2013-16, serving as interim manager during the last two months of the 2015 season while John Farrell was treated for lymphoma. Lovullo replaced Chip Hale as Arizona’s manager after the 2016 season and was voted NL Manager of the Year in 2017, when the Diamondbacks went 93-69, beat Colorado i the NL wild card game and were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.
Arizona slipped to 82-80 the following season, went 85-77 in 2019 and 25-35 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Struggling Barcelona held to draw again in Spanish league
MADRID — Barcelona’s ongoing crisis keeps getting worse, with the team unable to win on the field and the club’s players, coach and president growing increasingly at odds.
Barcelona was held to a 0-0 draw by Cádiz in the Spanish league on Thursday, extending its winless streak to three matches and adding pressure on coach Ronald Koeman.
Koeman a day earlier surprisingly read from a prepared statement in the pre-match news conference and downplayed the team’s chances of winning titles this season.
Players didn’t hide the fact they were not on the same page.
“I’m not wearing Barça’s jersey to finish second or third,” veteran defender Gerard Piqué said after the match. “I’m convinced that despite our bad start we will be contending at the end of the season.”
President Joan Laporta, who said he was caught by surprise by Koeman’s statement ahead of the match, has been at odds recently with the coach who was hired by former president Josep Bartomeu.
“We have to be more united than ever,” Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto said. “The fans, the squad, the coach, the president ... we have to be united to overcome this situation. We are not going through a good moment but I’m convinced that we will overcome it.”
Barcelona had to hold on in the end against Cádiz after midfielder Frenkie de Jong was sent off with a second yellow card in the 65th minute. Koeman also was sent off for complaining to the referee in the final minutes.
5 for 5: Napoli beats Sampdoria 4-0 to extend perfect start
ROME — Five matches. Five wins.
Victor Osimhen scored twice, Hirving Lozano helped set up three goals and Napoli impressed in a 4-0 win at Sampdoria on Thursday to extend its perfect start to Serie A.
Chasing its first Italian league title since Diego Maradona led the Partenopei to their only championships in 1987 and 1990, Napoli returned to the top of the standings, two points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan and AC Milan.
Sampdoria held Inter to a draw this month and was seen as a potential obstacle for Napoli but Luciano Spalletti’s team controlled from the start.
Osimhen started things off when he pushed in a cross from Lorenzo Insigne at the far post, having already come close minutes earlier.
Passes from Lozano and Insigne set up Napoli’s second for Fabian Ruiz from the edge of the 18-yard box.
Osimhen then needed only one touch to redirect a Lozano cross from the center of the area.
Lozano also had the assist when Piotr Zielinski pounded in another for Napoli, on a play started by the newly acquired midfielder André Anguissa, who is on loan from Fulham.
Monomoy Girl, 2-time Eclipse winner, retires after injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Monomoy Girl, a champion who won the Breeders’ Cup Distaff and Eclipse Award as a filly and mare in a stellar racing career, has been retired after sustaining an injury at Churchill Downs.
Spendthrift Farm, part of an ownership group that included My Racehorse and Madaket Stables, announced on its web site Wednesday that Monomoy Girl was injured Tuesday while training at the storied track. Trainer Brad Cox said the seven-time Grade 1 winner came back “a little off” on her right front leg following a routine gallop. X-rays revealed a non-displaced fracture of the sesamoid bone.
Monomoy Girl will not need surgery, Cox added, though the injury ends a dominant racing career featuring 14 wins and three seconds in 17 starts. Her achievements include the 2018 Kentucky Oaks as a 3-year-old and first Distaff victory on the way to winning the Eclipse Award as top filly. She earned $4,776,818 and just awaits her spot in the Hall of Fame.
Mexico fines soccer teams for capping female players’ wages
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s anti-monopoly commission announced Thursday it has fined 17 soccer teams for conspiring to impose a cap on the salaries of women soccer players.
The commission said the teams will be fined about $9 million for illegal practices.
The clubs acted somewhat openly through the Mexican Soccer Federation, and the commission said the effect was “to deepen even further the salary gap between male and female soccer players.” Those named by the commission included Mexico’s top soccer teams.
The salary cap appears to have been in place since Mexico’s women’s soccer league was formed in 2016. The wage cap was apparently increased in 2018, and continued through 2019.
Bencic, Martincova, Rybakina, Teichmann, Sakkari advance
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Third-seeded Belinda Bencic cruised past Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open on Thursday.
The Swiss will next Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit.
Czech wild-card entry Tereza Martincova upset fifth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) to also make the quarterfinals at the indoor hardcourt tournament.
Pavlyuchenkova, who reached the final at the French Open this year, was 5-1 down in the second set but saved two match points before fighting back to force another tiebreaker.
The Czech wasted another match point at 6-5 but clinched her third victory over a top-20 player when Pavlyuchenkova’s forehand sailed long.
Martincova will face fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari of Greece, who eliminated Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-4, 6-2.
Also, seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 to reach her sixth quarterfinal of the year and set up a match against top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland.
In the last second-round match, Jil Teichmann of Switzerland knocked out American Alison Riske 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 to set up a meeting with second-seeded Petra Kvitova Czech Republic.
Top-seeded Karatsev loses opening match at Astana Open
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — Three of the top four seeded players lost their opening matches at the Astana Open on Thursday, including top-seeded Aslan Karatsev.
Karatsev, who reached the Australian Open semifinals this year, lost to Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6 (6), 6-4. Third-seeded Dusan Lajovic and fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic also lost.
Ruusuvuori, who reached his first tour semifinal last year at the Astana Open, will next face eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka in the quarterfinals.
Karatsev’s season has tailed off since his run at the Australian Open and winning a title in Dubai. The Russian hasn’t won more than two consecutive singles matches since reaching the final at the Serbia Open in April. He had a first-round bye at the Astana Open and entered the tournament in the second round.
Lajovic was eliminated by South Korean opponent Kwon Soon-woo 7-5, 6-4. Kwon will next face seventh-seeded Laslo Djere.
Another seeded player was knocked out when James Duckworth beat Krajinovic 7-6 (2), 6-3 in their second-round match. That sets up an all-Australian quarterfinals match between Duckworth and defending champion John Millman.
