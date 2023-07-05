Dustin May to have season-ending elbow surgery in the latest blow to the Dodgers’ rotation
LOS ANGELES — Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will undergo season-ending elbow surgery this month, the latest blow to a Los Angeles rotation that has been hit hard by injuries.
The 25-year-old right-hander will have his right flexor tendon repaired on July 18. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure in Los Angeles, the team said Tuesday.
May had been rehabbing his flexor pronator strain after having a platelet-rich plasma injection six weeks ago and going on the 60-day injured list May 23.
It will be the second major surgery of May’s career. His 2021 season ended after two months when he underwent Tommy John surgery. He returned last August and pitched six games before lower back tightness ended his season.
May was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 34 strikeouts in nine starts this season.
Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler has not pitched this year while recovering from Tommy John surgery, although he is hoping to be back late in the season.
Julio Urías recently returned to the rotation, although he struggled in his first outing off the injured list.
Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on the injured list due to left shoulder soreness
LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers before Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to left shoulder soreness.
The Dodgers recalled right-handers Michael Grove and Gavin Stone, and optioned left-hander Victor González to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Kershaw was selected to his 10th All-Star team Sunday, which tied him for the most in franchise history. He said he was planning to attend next week’s game in Seattle despite being unable to pitch.
The left-hander picked up his 10th victory, which is tied for the NL lead, with six scoreless innings in his last start against Colorado on June 27. He is 10-4 this season with 105 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA.
Grove will start the opener of a four-game series against the Pirates. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 7.54 ERA.
With Kershaw’s stint, every member of the Dodgers’ starting rotation has spent time on the injured list this season.
Mariners’ Rodríguez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game
NEW YORK — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez and right-hander George Kirby, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker were added to the American League All-Star roster on Tuesday as injury replacements and Pittsburgh closer David Bednar was picked for the National League team.
Rodríguez replaced Houston outfielder Yordan Alvarez, Kirby took over from Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan, Franco filled the spot of New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, and Tucker substituted for Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
Bednar replaced Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw.
Rodríguez and Kirby join right-hander Luis Castillo, the only Mariners player initially selected for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
Rodríguez, Tucker and Bednar become two-time All-Stars, while Kirby was picked for the first time.
Franco, a first-time-All-Star, was benched by the Rays for two games last month for his response to difficult situations, which he believed was connected to his originally missing out on the All-Star team.
“Well, at first thought it was probably because of the behavior that I thought was the reason why I didn’t make it but I kept my head up, and thank God I’m in it,” he said.
Churchill Downs extends trainer Baffert’s ban through 2024
Churchill Downs is extending Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert’s suspension through 2024, keeping the two-time Triple Crown winner from entering horses in the Kentucky Derby and other races for an additional year.
Churchill Downs Inc. announced Monday it was continuing Baffert’s ban at least through the 2024 calendar year, citing “continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks.”
Baffert initially was suspended for two years after 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test and was later disqualified.
In a statement, Churchill Downs said Baffert continues to “peddle false narratives” about Medina Spirit’s failed drug test for a steroid, betamethasone, that is legal in Kentucky but is banned on race day.
“A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct,” CDI said.
The company went on to say it will re-evaluate Baffert’s status after 2024.
Baffert, in a statement posted on Twitter, said he was at a loss to understand the decision, defending using a topical ointment on Medina Spirit to treat a skin infection and arguing that it did not involve a disregard of the rules.
“In the interests of the sport we all love, I have made no public comments on this unfortunate episode for an extended period of time, so the suggestion that I ‘continue to peddle false narratives’ is patently false,” Baffert said.
Asked for further comment, a CDI spokesperson deferred to the statement.
Muncy homers, Roberts gets 700th win as manager in Dodgers’ win over Pirates
LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy not only hit his 19th homer of the season Monday night, he was the first to congratulate Dave Roberts for his 700th win as the Dodgers’ manager after Los Angeles’ 5-2 in over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Even if it took a couple minutes for Roberts to realize it.
“Muncy and a couple people came through the line and said congratulations. I had no idea what they were talking about until I got to the office,” Roberts said. “Just happy to win a baseball game tonight. You have good player and a great organization.”
Roberts is 700-416 in his eighth season as LA’s skipper that includes three trips to the World Series and a title in 2020.
Jason Heyward and Miguel Rojas had RBI doubles to help the Dodgers bounce back after dropping the last two games in a weekend series at Kansas City.
Langer, at age 65, wins the US Senior Open to break Champions’ victory record
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Bernhard Langer won the U.S. Senior Open on Sunday at SentryWorld to break the PGA Tour Champions’ career victory record.
Pushing his record as the oldest winner on the 50-and-over tour to 65 years, 10 months, 5 days, the German star broke a tie with Hale Irwin for the victory mark with No. 46.
Seven strokes ahead on the back nine, Langer bogeyed the final three holes for 1-under 70 and a two-stroke victory over home-state favorite Steve Stricker on the tree-lined course with thick rough.
Langer finished at 7-under 277, with only eight players breaking par for the week. He shattered the tournament age record set by Allen Doyle in 2006 at Prairie Dunes at 57 years, 11 months, 14 days.
Also the 2010 U.S. Senior Open winner at Sahalee outside Seattle, Langer extended his record for senior major victories to 12. He won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Irwin.
Stricker — from Madison, 100 miles to the south — birdied three of the last five holes for a 69. He won the first two senior majors of the year and took his hometown Madison event three weeks ago for his fourth Champions victory of the season.
Fellow Madison player Jerry Kelly was third at 4 under after a 71.
Brazil hires Diniz as national team coach for 1 year, waits for Ancelotti
SAO PAULO — Fernando Diniz has been hired as head coach of Brazil’s national team on a 12-month contract that will be due to expire when Carlo Ancelotti’s deal with Real Madrid ends.
The 49-year-old Fluminense coach will keep his job at the Rio de Janeiro club. He takes over from Ramon Menezes, who led the team into this year’s friendlies on an interim basis.
Brazil is yet to appoint a long-term coach to replace Tite, who left the job after a quarterfinal loss to Croatia in the 2022 World Cup at Qatar.
Diniz will be introduced in a news conference Wednesday at the Brazilian soccer confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.
“This is a dream for anyone, an honor and a huge pride to work for the national team,” Diniz said in a video release, wearing a Brazil jacket. “It is a joint operation of the Brazilian soccer confederation and Fluminense. I have the conviction that we have everything to take this one and make it work.”
The Brazilian soccer confederation was expected to release more details of the deal later Tuesday.
Ednaldo Rodrigues, the chairman of the Brazilian soccer confederation, told TV Globo that Diniz, a favorite among players, will step in until Ancelotti joins. The Real Madrid coach has not confirmed any deal with Brazil so far.
Diniz’ “game plan is almost similar to that of the coach that will take over at Copa America, Ancelotti,” Rodrigues said. “We don’t call him an interim coach of the national team. He will come and make the transition in Brazil for Ancelotti.”
Copa America will be played in the United States from June 11 to July 19.
Australian rules footballer diagnosed with CTE in landmark finding for female athletes
ADELAIDE, Australia — The Australian Sports Brain Bank diagnosed a former Australian Football League Women’s player with chronic traumatic encephalopathy in what local media has reported as the first case involving a female professional athlete.
The Australian Broadcasting Corp. said former Adelaide premiership winning player Heather Anderson, who died by suicide last year at the age of 28, had been diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease linked to concussions.
The Australian Sports Brain Bank, established in 2018, diagnosed Anderson as having had low-stage CTE and three lesions in her brain, the ABC reported.
CTE, which can only be diagnosed posthumously, can cause memory loss, depression and violent mood swings in athletes, combat veterans and others who sustain repeated head trauma.
Michael Buckland, director of the Australian Sports Brain Bank, on Tuesday told the ABC’s 7.30 program that the diagnosis was a step toward understanding the impact of years of playing contact sport has on women’s brains.
“While we’ve been finding CTE in males for quite some time, I think this is really the tip of the iceberg and it’s a real red flag that now women are participating (in contact sport) just as men are, that we are going to start seeing more and more CTE cases in women,” Buckland said.
Buckland co-authored a report on his findings with neurologist Alan Pearce.
“Despite the fact that we know that women have greater rates of concussion, we haven’t actually got any long-term evidence until now,” Pearce said. “So this is a highly significant case study.”
Anderson had at least one diagnosed concussion while playing eight games during Adelaide’s premiership-winning AFLW season in 2017. She retired from the game because of a shoulder injury before returning to work as an army medic.
Anderson’s father, Brian Anderson, said the diagnosis was “a surprise but not a surprise”.
“Now that this report has been published, I’m sort of trying to think about how it might play out for female sportspeople everywhere,” he told the ABC.
Pitcher Tarik Skubal returns for Detroit Tigers after 11-month absence
DETROIT — Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal made his first major-league start in 11 months when he faced the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.
Skubal was Detroit’s best starter in 2022, going 7-8 with a 3.52 ERA in 21 starts. Skubal struck out 117 batters in 117 2/3 innings.
However, an elbow strain ended his season on Aug. 1 and he didn’t pitch again until starting a rehab assignment on June 4. He made five starts, split between Class A Lakeland and Triple-A Toledo, before returning to Detroit.
To make room for Skubal on the active and 40-man rosters, LHP Tyler Alexander was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder strain.
Crowdfunding sites help raise money for Jamaica ahead of the World Cup
Funding for Jamaica’s preparations for the Women’s World Cup has seemed so uncertain that a player’s mom took it upon herself to fundraise for the team.
A GoFundMe, “Reggae Girlz Rise Up,” was set up by Sandra Phillips-Brower, the mother of midfielder Havana Solaun. It has raised more than $45,000.
Another crowdraising campaign set up by the Reggae Girlz Foundation also raised more than $45,000 as of Tuesday.
Both sites aim to help Jamaica’s women with the costs associated with the World Cup, including a training camp, travel, food, and staff support. Even compensation. The team currently is training in Amsterdam.
“If I can somehow make this journey smoother for them — and let them focus on what they’d love to do is play soccer — they shouldn’t be worried about the politics or getting a flight or getting accommodation,” Phillips-Brower said. “They should be able to go there and do what we they qualified to do, just play soccer.”
Cheyna Matthews and Khadija “Bunny” Shaw were among players who posted a lengthy statement last month about pay issues and other problems that they hoped would be addressed by the Jamaican Football Federation.
“On multiple occasions, we have sat down with the federation to respectfully express concerns resulting from subpar planning, transportation, accommodations, training conditions, compensation, communication, nutrition and accessibility to proper resources,” the statement said. “We have also showed up repeatedly without receiving contractually agreed upon compensation.”
The statement said players were told their concerns would be addressed in a timely manner but weren’t. The Jamaican federation did not respond to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.
FIFA gives all 32 teams participating in the event preparation funds and a percentage of the prize pool, with the money going to the federations.
Brazil’s Neymar fined $3.3 million for illegal artificial lake at mansion outside Rio
SAO PAULO — Brazilian soccer star Neymar was fined more than $3.3 million for violating local environmental rules during renovations at his mansion in the city of Mangaratiba outside Rio de Janeiro.
The Mangaratiba city hall said in a statement Monday night it had issued four fines totalling about 16 million Brazilian reals after Neymar was accused of illegally building an artificial lake at his mansion.
“Among the dozens of infractions that were noticed at the player’s property are the start of an unauthorized construction which requires environmental control; capture of a river course and detouring it without authorization; moving rock and sand; supressing vegetation without authorization and non-compliance of an embargo,” the statement said.
A city hall document obtained by The Associated Press says that the latter charge is related to Neymar’s decision to swim in the artificial lake despite the fact that local authorities had shown up to forbid him from that area due to environmental consequences. “Because of that, the athlete was fined again,” it said.
“The footballer was at the mansion on Friday and entered the lake, ignoring the restriction order made by the (environment) secretariat and local police, which showed up there the day before,” the document said.
Brazilian media reported on Friday that Neymar threw a party that day to celebrate the completion of the artificial lake.
A spokesperson for the 31-year-old Neymar declined to comment on the issue after a request from the AP. The Paris Saint-Germain striker can appeal the decision, which will be handed to police for possible prosecution.
The company that built the artificial lake, Genesis Ecossistemas, celebrated the 10-day job on its social media channels. It said the lake is 1,000 square meters (10,764 square feet).
The 46-page city hall document shows Neymar received the maximum fine for each of the violations he is accused of.
It was signed by the city’s attorney-general and also said the soccer player’s father, Neymar da Silva Santos, verbally abused local authorities last week when they came to the mansion to put the construction works to a halt.
Mangaratiba city hall said the illegal construction works cost Neymar about 120,000 Brazilian reals ($25,000).
Retired tennis champion Ash Barty announces birth of baby boy
SYDNEY — Retired tennis champion Ash Barty on Tuesday announced the birth of her first child.
The former No. 1 player, who retired just over 15 months ago, revealed on social media that she and husband Garry Kissick had welcomed a baby boy.
“Our beautiful boy. Welcome to the world, Hayden!” the Australian wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the newborn.
The three-time Grand Slam champion who spent more than two consecutive years at No. 1 in the rankings retired at the age of 25, just two months after winning the 2022 Australian Open title.
Barty won the Wimbledon title two years ago and the French Open in 2019.
Hockey Canada names Katherine Henderson its new president and CEO
TORONTO — Hockey Canada has named former Curling Canada head Katherine Henderson its new president and chief executive officer.
The Tuesday announcement comes as Hockey Canada tries to rebuild after a series of scandals last year rocked the national sport organization.
“Katherine has the track record and experience to lead the ongoing transformation of Hockey Canada,” federation board chair Hugh L. Fraser said in a statement.
“With her at the helm we are confident that we will continue to take the steps necessary to ensure hockey is a safe and inclusive sport and that Hockey Canada benefits from best-in-class governance.”
Hockey Canada was heavily criticized last year for its handling of sexual assault allegations and settlement payouts. Several revelations about the organization emerged, renewing conversation about toxic culture within the sport.
Hockey Canada’s board of directors resigned in October, along with interim chair Andrea Skinner. President and CEO Scott Smith also left the organization.
A new board of directors was named and Fraser, a retired judge, came on board as chair. The federation has implemented many of the governance changes outlined in a damning independent report.
“The future of hockey is limitless,” Henderson said in a release. “As a winter sport nation, with a long tradition in our ice and snow sports, playing and watching hockey is undeniably a part of who we are as Canadians.
“I am looking forward to working with our board and staff, our athletes, our members and local associations, our corporate and hockey partners, and our fans and participants to ensure that all Canadians have a personal hockey experience that is right for them.”
