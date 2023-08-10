Dodgers’ Buehler faces live hitters for 1st time in latest step from surgery rehab
PHOENIX — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler faced live batters Wednesday for the first time since having arm surgery more than a year ago.
The 29-year-old right-hander is trying to return from his second ligament replacement operation, which he underwent last August. He had his first Tommy John surgery in 2015, just after the Dodgers selected him in the first round of the MLB draft.
“It was good to get out there,” Buehler said of his outing at the Dodgers’ nearby Camelback Ranch facility, where the team holds spring training. “It was fine. Never going to be perfect the first time out there. Made some good pitches, and some bad ones.”
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts liked what he saw.
“It went really well. Much better than I expected. He used his entire pitch mix,” Roberts said before the game against the Diamondbacks. “Everything looked crisp. It was encouraging. (His fastball) was 92 to 93 mph, the cutter was 90, so the velocity was better than I expected.”
Buehler’s 2022 season ended on June 10. He finished 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 starts last season after going 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA in 2021.
“Almost 12 months of work now that we’ve done and some point you just kinda go with it,” Buehler said.
In May, he had set Sept. 1 as a target date for his return, and he’s on track to come back before the season ends — much faster than the usual timeframe.
“This surgery (for the second time) is 14-18 months so if I step on the field this year, I’ll have blown that out of the water. I’m pretty proud of where I am,” Buehler said.
In any case, Buehler appreciates where he is in his rehab work.
“Every year that we get to do this for a living is such a blessing. Being able to pitch on the mound would be a huge thing and make this season not a complete throwaway. It’s hard to take years off your career. You only get to do this for so long.”
Messi’s MLS regular-season debut delayed, likely until Aug. 26
MLS fans will have to wait a little longer for Lionel Messi’s first regular-season match with Inter Miami CF.
Miami’s Aug. 20 match against Charlotte FC would have been Messi’s first in MLS play, but it was postponed to an unspecified date after both clubs advanced to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.
Inter Miami will face Charlotte in the quarterfinals Friday at DRV PNK Stadium. One of the two clubs will play in either the final or third place match on Aug. 19.
Messi’s first MLS match now is expected to be Saturday, Aug. 26, at the New York Red Bulls.
Messi will also compete in the US Open Cup on Aug. 23 when Miami visits MLS-leading FC Cincinnati for a semifinal match.
Messi scored on another free kick in last week’s round of 16 elimination game against Dallas. The tying goal led to a victory on penalty kicks and gave Messi his third consecutive two-goal game for Inter Miami.
The World Cup champion’s goal in the 85th minute was reminiscent of the game-winner in his Inter Miami debut. Both were on free kicks from just outside the penalty box in the waning moments, each sneaking past the goalkeeper into the upper corner of the net.
Ex-Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs sentenced to 3-plus years in prison for fatal DUI crash in Nevada
LAS VEGAS — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs was sentenced Wednesday to at least three years in a Nevada prison for killing a woman in a fiery crash while driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street nearly two years ago.
“I sincerely apologize,” the former first-round NFL draft pick said as he stood for sentencing in Las Vegas after pleading guilty in May to felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, a charge carrying a six-month jail sentence that will be folded in with his three-to-10-year prison term.
Ruggs, now 24, was cut by the Raiders while he was still hospitalized following the predawn crash on Nov. 2, 2021. The collision killed Tina Tintor and her dog, Max, and injured Ruggs’ passenger, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, his fiancee and mother of their daughter.
“I have no excuses,” Ruggs said, citing pain the case has caused his family, teammates and Tintor’s family. Ruggs said that after prison, he intends to counsel others “about the dangers of driving at unsafe speed and driving and drinking.”
In a statement read in court by Tintor’s cousin, David Strbac, Tintor’s mother, Mirjana Komazec, offered grief, grace and memories of “what it was like to hug and embrace her, knowing we will never be able to kiss her on her forehead or tell her how much we love her and how absolutely proud of her we are.”
“We pray that Henry Ruggs is blessed with the opportunity to be able watch his beautiful daughter grow into the amazing woman she can be,” Komazec’s statement said. “And we pray that this terrible accident inspires positive change in the world. We pray that we all take away the importance of looking out for one another, remembering everyone we meet is another human’s loved one.”
Kilgo-Washington and a group of friends and supporters watched as Ruggs, wearing a dark suit, white shirt and blue tie, was handcuffed by a court officer when Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Schwartz read the sentence. Ruggs was then led away. Ruggs had remained free on house arrest since shortly after the crash.
UConn star Paige Bueckers says she’s cleared to play a year after ACL injury
STORRS, Conn. — UConn star Paige Bueckers announced on Instagram that she’s been cleared to play a year after having ACL surgery on her left knee.
“All cleared and ready for takeoff,” Bueckers put on the social media site Wednesday, adding “369” — a reference to the number of days since her surgery. She had her surgery on Aug. 5, 2022.
Bueckers, who was the AP Player of the Year as a freshman, said earlier this summer that she had been participating in all basketball activities except for playing 5-on-5.
UConn coach Geno Auriemma said in late June that she was “90%” recovered.
Bueckers has missed most of the past two seasons because of injuries to her left knee. The first, a tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear, came during her sophomore season. She returned at the end of that season, helping UConn make its 14th straight Final Four before losing to South Carolina in the national championship game.
She missed all of last year with the ACL injury.
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm secure places on European team for the Ryder Cup
LONDON — Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm had their spots on the European team for the Ryder Cup confirmed on Wednesday.
McIlroy will be playing in his seventh straight Ryder Cup, and it’s Rahm’s third in a row. Both secured their spots through the European Points List.
This year’s Ryder Cup matches will take place Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside Rome where captain Luke Donald’s team will try to avenge a record loss to the United States at Whistling Straits last year.
The 34-year-old McIlroy, a four-time major winner from Northern Ireland, currently leads the European Points List. Rahm, a 28-year-old Spaniard, won the Masters in April for his second major.
At Whistling Straits, the Americans won 19-9 for the biggest margin of victory since continental Europe became part of the Ryder Cup in 1979.
13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US
SACRAMENTO — Da’vian Kimbrough, a 13-year-old forward, signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League, which says he is the youngest athlete in American professional team sports.
Kimbrough, who joined the team’s youth academy in 2021, was 13 years, 5 months, 13 days when the deal was announced Tuesday.
After playing for North Bay Elite Futbol Club in Solano County and Woodland Soccer Club of Yolo County, Kimbrough scored 27 goals in 31 matches for the Republic’s under-13 team in 2021, when he was 11.
He played for the under-14 team last year, also joining the under-15 team for some matches. Kimbrough scored six goals this year as the New York Red Bulls Academy team won the Bassevelde Cup for under-13 teams in Belgium.
Kimbrough, born Feb. 18, 2010, is eligible to debut on Saturday against the Birmingham Legion.
Maximo Carrizo signed with Major League Soccer’s New York City on his 14th birthday on Feb. 28, 2008. He has yet to make his MLS debut.
Arizona RB Marlon Mack will miss season after Achilles tendon injury
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals running back Marlon Mack is out for the season after suffering a left Achilles tendon injury during Tuesday’s practice.
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the extent of the injury on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Mack was signed earlier this week in the hopes the veteran could add some depth in the backfield behind starter James Conner. Mack ran for a career-high 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, but his career has been derailed since that point because of injuries.
Mack tore his right Achilles in Week 1 of the 2020 season, causing him to miss the rest of the season. He played in eight games last season, splitting time with the Broncos and 49ers.
New Buffalo Bills stadium cost overruns approaching $300M, AP sources say
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Three months since construction began on their new stadium, the Buffalo Bills are already facing a potential cash crunch with the latest projections having the team on the hook for as much as $300 million in cost overruns, four people with direct knowledge or who were briefed on the financial details told The Associated Press this week.
What was initially estimated to cost $1.4 billion in March 2022, and increased to $1.54 billion months later, is now projected to have jumped to $1.65 billion and approaching $1.7 billion, the people told the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed those figures.
The rising price tag is notable because the Bills are contractually required to cover any overruns beyond the then-agreed to cost of $1.4 billion as part of the tentative deal the team reached with the state and Erie County 16 months ago.
Increased labor and material costs were cited for the increased price, with one person saying one line item has already come in at $75 million over budget. Another person said a delay in sending out bids also had an effect in upping the cost.
The Athletic first reported on the cost overruns last weekend, and cited unidentified individuals as projecting the stadium’s price tag potentially reaching $1.9 billion.
Coyotes say they’ve executed a letter of intent to buy land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Coyotes said Wednesday that owner Alex Meruelo has executed a letter of intent to buy a piece of land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona, a positive development for the NHL team in its lengthy search to find a permanent home in the desert.
The move comes months after voters in Tempe rejected a referendum to construct an arena there. The Coyotes say they remain committed to building a privately funded rink and entertainment district and continue to explore other potential sites in the Phoenix area.
“We appreciate the tremendous support that we have received from many communities, elected officials and community leaders who have expressed their desire to see the Coyotes remain in the Valley permanently,” the team said in a statement. “We would also like to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly for their steadfast support of the club’s efforts to find a permanent arena solution and for their recognition that Arizona is a tremendous hockey market.”
The Coyotes are going into their second season at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. New NHL Players’ Association executive director Marty Walsh has raised concerns about the situation there and said the union would like the team to figure out a sustainable long-term solution.
At the draft in Nashville in late June, team president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said the Coyotes had identified six possible sites for a new building in the east valley in the 101 Highway corridor that covers the cities of Scottsdale, Phoenix and Mesa — none of which would require a public vote.
Bengals and Packers scuffle during joint practice ahead of their preseason opener on Friday night
CINCINNATI — Punches were thrown and players tossed to the ground during scuffles that interrupted a joint practice Wednesday between the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their preseason opener.
Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was at the center of a couple of fights that briefly delayed the practice. Jenkins connected with a punch to the head of Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader and was walked off the field by a coach.
The fracas didn’t escalate to the level of the helmet-swinging melee between the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams during a joint practice in Cincinnati last year. That one ended the session immediately.
Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle leaves joint practice against Falcons with apparent injury
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle left Wednesday’s joint practice against the Atlanta Falcons with an apparent injury.
Waddle made a catch during drills and went down grabbing at the right side of his body. The Dolphins’ third-year receiver walked off the practice field under his own power after being down for about five minutes.
Waddle had 75 receptions and 1,356 yards receiving last season — his second straight season surpassing 1,000 yards.
Chris Evert will be honored by the US Tennis Association Foundation
PURCHASE, N.Y. — Chris Evert will receive the Serving Up Dreams Award on the first day of this year’s U.S. Open for her efforts to help the U.S. Tennis Association’s charitable arm.
The USTA Foundation announced Wednesday that Evert will be honored at its gala on Aug. 28 in New York.
Evert, who won six of her 18 Grand Slam singles titles at the U.S. Open, has been the chairperson of the foundation’s board since 2019.
She first worked with the foundation in 2016 to set up a scholarship fund in memory of her late father, Jimmy Evert, a tennis coach.
Chris was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1995. She now works as a TV analyst.
“She’s not just a legend on the court; she’s a force of nature in changing lives,” USTA Foundation Board president Kathleen Wu said.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith says he’ll retire in summer 2024
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, who has spent the past 18 years at Ohio State leading one of the largest and most successful athletic programs in the country, announced Wednesday he will retire at the end of June next year.
“I’ve always believed that a leader seeks to be the right person at the right time in the life of an institution,” Smith, 67, said at a news conference Wednesday. “I just think July of 2024 is the right time to welcome in new leadership to build on what we’ve already achieved.”
The search for his successor will begin after the university selects a new president in November. Kristina Johnson resigned as Ohio State president last year.
Smith, seen as one of the most influential ADs in the country, will step down as USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington join the Big Ten amid a rapidly changing landscape in college football in which Smith has been heavily involved.
Joshua says late change of opponent ‘another rock in my shoe’ in bid to ignite boxing career
LONDON — Anthony Joshua described being confronted with a late change of opponent for a heavyweight fight in London on Saturday as “another rock in my shoe towards the top of the mountain.”
Joshua, a two-time former world heavyweight champion, was scheduled to fight Dillian Whyte in an all-British bout at the O2 Arena but it was called off after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” on a doping test.
Instead, Joshua will now take on Robert Helenius, a 39-year-old journeyman who fought in Finland last weekend.
Joshua went head-to-head with Helenius for the first time at a media conference on Wednesday and said a sense of responsibility to not let people down — like his promoters, Matchroom, and other boxers on Saturday’s undercard — was a driving factor behind him taking on the fight on late notice.
Northwestern athletic director blasts football staffers for ‘tone deaf’ shirts supporting Fitzgerald
EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg criticized assistant football coaches and staff members for wearing shirts supporting fired coach Pat Fitzgerald at practice Wednesday, calling them “inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf” given the hazing and abuse scandal engulfing the program and other teams.
“Let me be crystal clear,” he said in a statement. “Hazing has no place at Northwestern, and we are committed to do whatever is necessary to address hazing-related issues, including thoroughly investigating any incidents or allegations of hazing or any misconduct.”
Gragg said he and the university were unaware that staffers owned the black shirts with “ Cats Against the World ” and Fitzgerald’s old number “51” in purple type or would wear them at practice. He issued the statement after interim coach David Braun called it a free speech issue and said his focus was on supporting his players and staff rather than whether the shirts were tone deaf.
Three players expressed support for Fitzgerald and defended the culture of the program on Wednesday after the Wildcats’ first practice open to the media. It was the first time since the hazing allegations surfaced that Northwestern players were made available to reporters.
“The shirts were really just a reminder to allow us to stick together,” receiver Bryce Kirtz said.
Linebacker Bryce Gallagher echoed that, saying, “Just a reminder of us sticking together through this difficult time, just leaning on each other. We know the only people we need are the people in this facility.”
Northwestern is facing more than a dozen lawsuits across multiple sports with allegations including sexual abuse of players by teammates as well as racist comments by coaches and race-based assaults. The cases span from 2004 to 2022, and attorneys representing some of the athletes who have already sued say more are coming.
Claressa Shields signs multi-year deal with PFL for MMA bouts
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and three-division boxing world champion Claressa Shields is returning for another round of MMA fights.
Shields and the Professional Fighters League announced a multi-year agreement on Wednesday and she expects to enter the cage again in 2024 at 158 pounds. The undisputed middleweight boxing champion went 1-1 in the PFL in 2021, but is widely regarded as the top pound-for-pound female boxer.
“All my fans, y’all have been asking me, when are you getting back to MMA, when are you getting back in the cage,” Shields said in a video posted on social media. “Well, here you go. Me and the PFL have signed a great seven-figure deal.”
Shields is 14-0 with two knockouts as a pro boxer, including a unanimous decision over Maricela Cornejo in June.
North Carolina governor wants NCAA to grant eligibility appeal for Tar Heels’ Walker
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s governor is now asking the NCAA to grant an appeal seeking immediate eligibility for Tar Heels transfer receiver Devontez Walker.
In a statement Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper says he has sent a letter to the NCAA asking college sports’ governing organization “to reconsider” the decision to deny Walker’s waiver to play this year after transferring from Kent State.
“This is the first time I have taken such an action, but this is an unusual and compelling case amidst the backdrop of all the major changes happening in the NCAA,” the letter states.
Cooper is an alumnus of UNC, both as an undergraduate and for law school.
Coach Mack Brown said Tuesday that Walker had enrolled at UNC in January, days before the NCAA revised rules to limit waivers for two-time transfers to a case-by-case basis.
Walker was set to play at East Tennessee State in 2019 before a knee injury led him to defer enrollment. He landed at North Carolina Central, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the fall 2020 season at the Championship Subdivision level and then the team opted out of a limited spring slate.
Cubs move LHP Drew Smyly to the bullpen and will start rookie RHP Javier Assad on Friday in Toronto
NEW YORK — With every game critical in a close playoff race, the Chicago Cubs are moving struggling left-hander Drew Smyly to the bullpen.
Rookie right-hander Javier Assad will take Smyly’s spot in the rotation this weekend at Toronto, which features several right-handed sluggers in a lineup battering lefties lately.
Smyly is 8-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 23 games this season, including 21 starts. He is 0-4 in his last six starts since June 28, with his only win during that stretch coming in relief July 28 at St. Louis.
Smyly was tagged for seven runs and eight hits over five innings Monday night in an 11-2 loss to the New York Mets.
Assad is 1-2 with a 3.35 ERA in 18 relief appearances and two starts this year. He started Saturday at home against Atlanta and threw 83 pitches over 3 2/3 innings while allowing two runs and five hits.
Before that, Assad threw 62 pitches in relief July 31 against Cincinnati, so he’s pretty well stretched out. He will pitch Friday night against the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series.
After completing a stretch of 16 games in 16 days Wednesday night against the Mets, the Cubs have three of the next eight days off, giving them an opportunity to adjust their rotation.
Seattle forward Gabby Williams out at least a month with stress fracture in left foot
SEATTLE — Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams will be sidelined for at least a month with a stress fracture in left foot the team announced Wednesday.
Williams suffered the injury in the second quarter of a loss to Connecticut on Tuesday. She’s in her second season with the team following a trade from the Los Angeles Sparks. Williams started all 36 games for Seattle last season and came over late this year, joining the team last month.
She was playing in the French league before coming to Seattle and wouldn’t have been able to compete in the WNBA this season because of the league’s prioritization rules, but she suffered a concussion during the French league semifinals. That allowed her to suspend her contract with ASVEL before the WNBA’s May 19 deadline.
Williams was averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 10 games for the Storm this season.
Texas A&M fund shutters program that allowed donors to support athlete endorsements, citing IRS memo
The foundation that supports Texas A&M athletics announced Wednesday it is closing the branch set up for donors to support endorsement deals for Aggies athletes, an effort that has pushed the boundaries of how closely a school’s traditional fundraising and booster groups could get involved in payments to players.
The 12th Man Foundation said it will still engage in name, image and likeness activities with Aggies athletes using “unrestricted donations.” But it noted “external advisers” recommended shutting down the 12th Man+ Fund, which had just been launched in February.
The foundation cited a June memo from the Internal Revenue Service that said nonprofit “collectives” that were created primarily to pay players are likely not exempt from taxes, meaning donations would likely not be tax deductible.
Charity organization experts have noted the IRS memo could upend a rapidly growing market of collectives that have become a primary source of NIL deals for athletes. If donations to athletics-specific collectives are not tax deductible, experts have warned that money could dry up.
The 12th Man Foundation is a private organization that raises money to fund scholarships, programs and facilities for Texas A&M athletics. The June IRS memo said the NIL collectives “may face future examinations or enforcement action by the IRS” but did not elaborate.
Nearly 100 Croatian soccer fans face murder, gang-related charges in Greece after deadly violence
ATHENS, Greece — Nearly 100 Croatian soccer fans appeared in an Athens court Wednesday to face criminal charges that include murder and membership of a criminal organization over their alleged involvement in deadly fan violence.
The handcuffed youths — many with their shirts pulled over their heads to hide their identity — appeared before an investigative magistrate a day after a 29-year-old Greek fan was stabbed to death outside AEK Athens’ stadium, prompting the cancellation of a Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb.
Court officials said the magistrate issued the blanket charges against all 103 suspects, including 97 Croatian nationals. The indictments also included charges of assault and illegal possession and use of explosive material. The murder-related charge is likely to be dropped for most of the defendants as the investigation proceeds.
Amateur video of the attack showed dozens of youths wielding bats and iron bars running past the stadium as flares and petrol bombs exploded. Ten people were injured and four remain hospitalized.
Elsewhere in Greece, police set up highway roadblocks and additional border checks to search for more suspects. Authorities announced that six Croatian nationals were arrested as they attempted to flee the country. Five of the suspects were detained in the northwestern port of Igoumenitsa as they prepared to board a ferry bound for Italy, while the sixth was arrested on a bus bound for Albania.
More violence was feared later Wednesday as Athens club Panathinaikos played Marseille in a Champions League qualifier, which went ahead under strict security measures at Leoforos Stadium in the center of the Greek capital.
2nd-seeded Daniil Medvedev opens with a victory over Matteo Arnaldi in Toronto
TORONTO — Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev returned to competition Wednesday in the National Bank Open, beating Matteo Arnaldi 6-2, 7-5.
The 2021 winner in Toronto, Medvedev played his first match since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals.
“I felt great,” Medvedev said. “I could have done a little bit better in the second set, but at the same time I saved break points in two or three games, so pretty good match. From here, I need to improve.
Ranked third in the world, the Russian has won five titles this year.
Andy Murray, the 2009, 2010 and 2015 champion, advanced with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 victory over Max Purcell.
Also in the round of 32, Gael Monfils upset fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4. 6-3,
“I knew that Stef had a lot of confidence,” Monfils said. “He would try to go for his shots. I tried to put a lot of balls in, tried to hit quite heavy and not let him dictate too much. I think I did it well.”
Eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz outlasted Ugo Humbert 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, and Canadian Milos Raonic edged Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-3.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (6), 6-2 in Montreal
MONTREAL — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek overcame a first set-scare to beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (6), 6-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the National Bank Open.
“Well, for sure it’s nice to have some challenges and overcome them,” said Swiatek, coming off a victory last week at home in the Poland Open. “It wasn’t an easy first round, but I’m happy that I stayed solid.”
Swiatek advanced to face 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova, a 7-5, 6-4 winner over Sorana Cirstea. Swiatek beat Muchova this year in the French Open final.
“We have to be ready for the next match and kind of expect that anything can happen because tennis can be pretty unpredictable,” Swiatek said. “You know, one player can have a bad day. At the same time the other one can play the best tennis of their life.”
Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, seeded ninth, beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 7-5. Wozniacki, a former No. 1 player, was playing her first WTA Tour event in 3 1/2 years.
Edwards fined $50,000 by the NBA for his chair chuck after the Timberwolves’ ouster in Denver
NEW YORK — Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for a postgame outburst following the team’s ouster from the playoffs in Denver.
NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced that Edwards was punished for “recklessly swinging a chair in frustration that struck two bystanders as he exited the court.” The incident occurred after the Timberwolves lost Game 5 of their first-round series to the eventual champion Nuggets, when Edwards missed the tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Edwards was initially cited by Denver police for misdemeanor third degree assault, defined as “knowingly or recklessly” causing bodily injury. He said the chair was in his way and meant no harm to the bystanders involved. The charges were dismissed last month, the league said.
Edwards signed a five-year maximum contract extension this summer that could reach $260 million if he makes an All-NBA team. He’s currently training with Team USA for the World Cup.
US goalkeeper Matt Turner joins Nottingham Forest from Arsenal
LONDON — United States goalkeeper Matt Turner joined Nottingham Forest from Arsenal for a reported 10 million pounds ($12.75 million) on Wednesday.
Turner has signed a four-year deal. He only joined Arsenal in June last year from New England Revolution.
The 29-year-old Turner started for the U.S. team in all four of its games at the World Cup last year but only played for Arsenal in cup competitions last season.
“It’s a great challenge and a great step in my career,” Turner said. “When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right for my family, it felt right when my agent spoke to me about it and it feels like the right move for me right now.”
He is Forest’s third offseason signing after right back Ola Aina and winger Anthony Elanga.
Forest will be playing in its second straight season in the Premier League, and visits Arsenal in its first game on Saturday.
Defending champion Sharon Lokedi leads loaded New York City Marathon women’s field
NEW YORK — Sharon Lokedi is set to defend her New York City Marathon title in the race Nov. 5 as part of a loaded women’s professional field.
Joining Lokedi are Boston Marathon champion Hellen Obiri, Olympic gold medalist and 2021 New York champion Peres Jepchirchir, and marathon world-record holder Brigid Kosgei. When the four Kenyans line up in November, it will be the first time in the history of the event that the reigning Boston Marathon, Olympic champion, world-record holder and defending New York champion will race against each other in the Big Apple.
“I’m really excited as they are my friends,” Lokedi told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “It only makes the competition more fun when it’s that stacked. I’m excited to compare myself with all those women.”
Lokedi won her marathon debut last year, pulling away in the final two miles to finish in 2:23.23. She became the eighth athlete to win the race in their true 26.2-mile debut. She’s been dealing with an injury for most of the year that forced her to withdraw from the Boston Marathon in April.
“It’s been a rough year for me,” Lokedi said in a phone interview. “I’m excited to get back to racing and looking forward to going back to New York. I’m on my way back to training and looking forward to the next couple of months.”
Lokedi’s win last year came on one of the hottest days in New York City Marathon history, with temperatures approaching 80 degrees.
