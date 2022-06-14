Angel City FC forward Christen Press sustains season-ending knee injury
LOS ANGELES — Angel City forward Christen Press has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.
Press was injured during Saturday’s game against Racing Louisville and was helped off the field by a trainer and a teammate.
“My heart is broken: I’ve torn my acl. Readily accepting all love, prayers, virtual hugs, dog pics, and smudging ceremonies. Love you all xx,” Press said Monday on social media.
Prior to the injury, Press scored the team’s first goal of the night and assisted on the second goal by Savannah McCaskill.
Press, 33, has scored two goals in eight games for Angel City in her first year with the National Women’s Soccer League expansion team.
“We are gutted that Christen has experienced this injury,” ACFC coach Freya Coombe said. “She has been incredible on and off the field for us this year. The team, our staff, and the whole Angel City organization are here to fully support Christen during her recovery and return to the pitch.”
Press was on the U.S. national team when it won the Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
She took time off from soccer after the Olympics last year to focus on her mental health.
Press was left off the U.S. roster for the upcoming CONCACAF W Championship, which serves as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. Coach Vlatko Andonovski announced the roster before Press revealed the extent of her injury.
Press has 115 appearances with the national team with 64 goals and 43 assists.
State Department officials meet with Griner’s WNBA team
WASHINGTON — State Department officials met Monday with members of Brittney Griner’s WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star’s monthslong detention in Russia and the Biden administration’s efforts to secure her release.
The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans.
“There is a lot involved in getting her back home and safe, they’re working relentlessly,” Mercury star Diana Taurasi said after the meeting in a release from the Mercury. “We’re here to do whatever we can to amplify and keep BG at the forefront, which is more important than any basketball game and anything else that’s going on in our lives. We want BG to come home as soon as possible, it’s number one on our list.
The administration has previously said that its working to bring Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, home from Russia.
“Knowing the State Department at the highest level, from U.S President Joe Biden to the team that is working on bringing back all Americans who are wrongfully detained, gives us a lot of confidence that they’re working on it,” Taurasi said.
Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.
“We are on day 116 since BG has been wrongfully detained. It was great to hear from the State Department that we should continue to amplify that message and that we should continue to press all those who have any influence or power to help bring BG home,” Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said. “She’s our teammate, she’s an American and we want her back home.”
Nationals’ Strasburg heading back to IL after 1 start
WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg is headed back to the injured list after feeling discomfort following a bullpen session.
Strasburg has made one start this season, his first since he had surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last summer.
The 33-year-old right-hander had been scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. Instead, manager Dave Martinez announced before Monday night’s game that Strasburg would return to the IL with an unspecified injury.
“He threw his bullpen (on Saturday). The next day he didn’t feel so good,” Martinez said. “We were hoping it was just something that would go away. It didn’t. Today, we sent him to get an MRI. We don’t have any results back yet.”
Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP, signed a seven-year, $245 million contract to remain with the Nationals after their championship season. He has made eight starts since, going 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA in those games. The three-time All-Star is 113-62 with a 3.24 ERA in his career.
He took the loss Thursday night at Miami, allowing seven runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out five with two walks. Strasburg made three minor league rehab starts in the lead-up to his debut.
“He said he felt good after the game,” Martinez said. “He said (his) legs felt fatigued, which was normal. But other than that, he said he felt fine.”
Donaldson’s 1-game ban upheld by MLB, fine cut to $5,000
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has upheld Josh Donaldson’s one-game suspension, a penalty that was assessed after the New York Yankees third baseman made a remark to White Sox star Tim Anderson about Jackie Robinson that Chicago manager Tony La Russa called racist.
MLB special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson’s appeal on Thursday, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press. The person spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because McHale’s decision was not announced.
Donaldson’s fine was cut in half by McHale to $5,000, the person said. Donaldson will serve the penalty during the Yankees’ series opener against Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.
2016 Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig retires from tennis
Rio de Janeiro Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig announced her retirement from professional tennis at age 28 via a post on social media Monday.
Puig became the first athlete to win gold for Puerto Rico in any sport at an Olympics with her women’s singles triumph in 2016. She also was the first woman representing her country to earn an Olympic medal of any color.
“After a tough 3 year fight with injuries and 4 surgeries, my body had enough,” Puig wrote Monday. “This decision isn’t an easy one because I would’ve loved to retire on my own terms, but sometimes life has other plans and we have to open new doors that lead to exciting possibilities.”
Puig said she will work for ESPN and will be “exploring consulting roles for young, up and coming tennis players, as well as with programs and academies.”
She leaves the tennis tour with a career record of 303-215, one WTA singles title in addition to her Summer Games victory, a career-best ranking of No. 27 and more than $3.5 million in prize money.
Puig stopped playing in the first set of what would be her final tournament match last month in France against Fiona Ferro. She played in one other official match this season, at the Madrid Open, losing to Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins.
Otherwise, Puig had not competed since a first-round loss at the French Open in October 2020.
She announced in June 2021 that she would need to sit out the Tokyo Olympics and the rest of last season after having surgery on her right shoulder. That was her second operation to repair her rotator cuff and biceps tendon.
Puig also had surgery on her right elbow in December 2019.
At the Rio Olympics, Puig was unseeded and ranked 34th, but she capped a run of surprising results by beating three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in the final. That followed wins against two other major champions, Petra Kvitova and Garbiñe Muguruza. Puig was the first unseeded woman to win the singles title since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988.
Puig’s best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was getting to the fourth round of Wimbledon as a teenager in 2013.
“Over the past 28 years of my life, tennis has been my constant. It has given me some of the most thrilling and memorable experiences I could have ever asked for,” Puig wrote Monday. “But, sometimes, good things come to an end.”
Jags dealing with ‘another obstacle’ as fields get rebuilt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s normal practice fields are a construction site. Heavy equipment. Dirt mounds. Scaffolding, steel beams and some concrete walls.
It’s where the Jaguars should be holding minicamp this week and training camp next month. Instead, the team is cramped onto the game-day field for offseason workouts and will bus to a nearby high school for training camp.
The setup is far from ideal, but the end result — a $120 million performance center that will get the team out of its home stadium for the first time since its inception nearly three decades ago — should be worth the trouble.
“It is another obstacle to kind of work through, but it’s not too big of a deal,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said.
The Jaguars announced a 10-year naming-rights deal with Miller Electric on Monday, partnering with a local company as the small-market franchise enters the opening phase of what could end up being a billion-dollar revitalization to downtown Jacksonville. It’s the vision of Shad Khan, who has contributed more than $500 million to the Jaguars during his decade of ownership.
The standalone football facility is the latest in his list of “Khan-ceptions” and “Khan-structions.” The Jaguars also are on the verge of breaking ground on a shipyards project that will include a Four Seasons Hotel, residences, an office building, a city-owned marina and an orthopedic center. It’s scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.
A longer-term goal is revamping the team’s aging stadium, TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars believe building the standalone facility was a necessary step in getting the Bank upgraded to modern-day standards that includes covered seating.
Predators sign defenseman Lauzon to 4 year, $8 million deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to a four-year contract worth $8 million.
The Predators announced the move Monday, keeping the defenseman they got in March at the trade deadline from Seattle. General manager David Poile said they’re excited to keep Lauzon.
“Jeremy jumped right into our lineup with his physical style of play and fits the identity that we like to bring each night,” Poile said. “At just 25 years old, he’s helped us further reach our goal of getting younger, and he is thrilled about the opportunity to continue to improve and develop with our organization and in the city of Nashville.”
Lauzon played 13 games with Nashville with a goal and a plus-3 rating, averaging 17 minutes, 6 seconds of ice time. The 6-foot-1, 204-pound defenseman had a career-high 224 hits this past season, seventh most among NHL defensemen, and blocked a career-high 63 shots.
The native of Val’d’Or, Quebec, in Canada wanted to stay in Nashville after starting his career with Boston as the 52nd overall pick in the 2015 draft.
“My teammates and the entire organization made me feel welcome from the day I arrived, and I’m looking forward to some stability and a chance to help our team that’s on the rise and is heading in the right direction,” Lauzon said.
Australia qualifies for World Cup after edging Peru
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Australia qualified for a fifth straight World Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Peru in their intercontinental playoff on Monday.
The teams failed to score in regulation and extra time at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, and goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, sent on as a substitute in the dying seconds of extra time, proved to be the star for Australia by saving the last penalty from Alex Valera.
“I’m not a hero,” Redmayne said. “I just played my role like everyone else did tonight. I’m not going to take credit for this. The boys ran out there for 120 minutes. It’s a team effort.”
“Taking off established No. 1 Mat Ryan for Redmayne, who had made just two previous international appearances, was a big call from coach Graham Arnold. Redmayne’s unconventional dancing and jumping along the goal-line as the Peru players stepped up, however, worked.
“Andrew Redmayne is a very good penalty saver,” an emotional Arnold said. “Why are we making that change? To add that bit of uncertainty to their brains, get into the mental aspect of Peru. That’s the reason why.”
Australia qualified the hard way: Third behind Saudi Arabia and Japan in the final round of Asian qualifying and then defeating the United Arab Emirates in the Asian playoff last week.
“I’m just so proud of the players,” Arnold added. “Really, no one knows what these boys have been through to get here. It was so hard, the whole campaign. The way they’ve stuck at it. The way they’ve committed themselves to it … incredible. Twenty World Cup qualifiers, 16 away from home. It’s been tough, but we did it.”
The dramatic end followed two hours of little action.
Grizzlies keep coach Taylor Jenkins with multiyear deal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure to keep coach Taylor Jenkins around after he led them to their highest playoff seed in franchise history.
The Grizzlies announced Monday they signed Jenkins to a multiyear contract extension, with terms not disclosed. General manager Zach Kleiman said Jenkins has done an outstanding job leading the Grizzlies and called the extension well-deserved.
“The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture,” Kleiman said. “We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship.”
Jenkins is 128-99 in three seasons and led the Grizzlies to the playoffs the last two seasons. He coached Memphis to a 56-26 record, second-best in the NBA and tied for the most wins in a season in franchise history. Memphis earned a franchise-high No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and reached the semifinals for the first time since 2015.
He finished second in voting for the NBA Coach of the Year award.
Memphis won its first Southwest Division title in franchise history. The Grizzlies also finished with the second-youngest roster and joined Phoenix as the only teams to rank in the top six for both offensive and defensive rating.
Tigers’ Rodriguez on restricted list due to personal matters
DETROIT — Detroit Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has been placed on the restricted list.
Tigers general manager Al Avila announced Monday that Rodriguez informed the Tigers that he will not rejoin the team due to personal matters.
The Tigers signed Rodriguez to a $77 million, five-year contract last November, banking on him to boost a turnaround. He and the team have struggled this season.
Rodriguez is is 1-3 with a 4.38 ERA in eight starts. The Tigers, who made aggressive moves in the offseason in the hopes of competing in the AL Central, have been one of baseball’s worst teams so far this year.
The 29-year-old Rodriguez spent his first six seasons with the Boston Red Sox and is 65-42 with a 4.17 ERA over his career. He missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season because of myocarditis, heart inflammation caused by COVID-19.
The Venezuelan is 1-1 in three postseason starts, beating Houston in Game 3 of the 2021 AL Championship Series after losing to Tampa Bay in the Division Series opener and getting a no-decision in Game 4. That helped him become a coveted free agent.
Rodriguez has not pitched for the Tigers since May 18, when he left a game against Tampa Bay in the first inning with sprained ribs. On June 9, he threw four scoreless innings and struck out nine without a walk in a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo.
AP source: Poyer will report for Bills’ mandatory practices
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer will report for mandatory practices this week after sitting out all of Buffalo’s voluntary spring sessions because of a contract issue, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s decision told The Associated Press on Monday.
The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because Poyer’s decision is private. The Bills are scheduled to hold three mandatory practices from Tuesday through Thursday in their final sessions before opening training camp next month.
By switching agents in hiring Drew Rosenhaus in April, Poyer informed the Bills he is seeking to extend his contract, which expires after this upcoming season.
The 31-year-old has nine seasons of NFL experience, including the past five with Buffalo where he has become part of one of the NFL’s top defensive backfields, rounded out by safety Micah Hyde and cornerback Tre’Davious White.
Poyer earned his first All-Pro selection in January after finishing second on the team in being credited with 91 tackles, had three sacks and joined Hyde in leading Buffalo with five interceptions each.
General manager Brandon Beane previously praised Poyer while acknowledging the salary cap challenges the team faces this year. The two-time defending AFC East champions are projected to be about $5 million under the NFL’s salary cap following an offseason in which they signed free-agent pass rusher Von Miller to a six-year contract and with the first season of quarterback Josh Allen’s six-year, $258 million contact kicking in.
Cavaliers promote assistant Buckner to associate head coach
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers assistant Greg Buckner has been promoted to associate head coach under J.B. Bickerstaff.
The team announced the promotion Monday.
Buckner has spent the past two seasons with Cleveland, helping Bickerstaff develop one of the NBA’s youngest teams. The Cavs doubled their win total this past season, making a 22-game jump and getting into the play-in game despite numerous injuries.
Cleveland’s biggest improvement came on defense as the Cavs finished fifth in points allowed (105.7).
Buckner previously worked with Bickerstaff in Memphis and Houston.
Drafted by Dallas in the second round in 1998, Buckner played 10 seasons in the NBA with the Mavericks, Dallas, Philadelphia, Denver, Minnesota and Memphis.
In 2008, Buckner was part of the trade that sent Cavaliers forward Kevin Love to the Timberwolves.
Buckner played college ball at Clemson, where he led the Tigers in scoring four straight seasons and three NCAA Tournament appearances.
