Jets fire coach Adam Gase after 2 seasons of failed offense
NEW YORK — The New York Jets have fired coach Adam Gase, ending a frustrating and disappointing tenure after just two loss-filled seasons.
Hired by the Jets in January 2019, Gase went 9-23 with New York, including an 0-13 start that was the worst in franchise history — overshadowing even the 1996 squad that went 0-8 on the way to a 1-15 finish, and is generally recognized as the team’s worst.
The move was announced by the team a few hours after New York lost 28-14 at New England on Sunday to end the season 2-14 — the second-worst record in franchise history.
“While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization — especially in our leadership positions — it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction,” Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement issued by the team.
The 42-year-old Gase came to New York with high hopes in the organization that he would be the perfect fit to help quarterback Sam Darnold take the next step in his development and boost the Jets’ offense.
Instead, none of that materialized.
Canucks get provincial approval to play in British Columbia
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Canucks received provincial approval Sunday to play in British Columbia this season.
British Columbia Premier John Horgan announced decision on Twitter, saying he had spoken to team owner Francesco Aquillini about the NHL’s return-to-play plans and believes the enhanced health measures mean games can be played safely.
British Columbia is the second province to officially approve NHL games, following Alberta.
Last week, a health official in Manitoba told The Canadian Press that the province was working toward approving games being played in Winnipeg. Officials in Ontario and Quebec have not commented on whether competition has been approved for the three teams in those provinces.
The NHL season is set to resume Jan. 13, with the seven Canadian team playing in one division so they don’t have to cross into the United States for games.
UCLA holds off Colorado for 13th straight home win
LOS ANGELES — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 14 points and UCLA held off Colorado down the stretch for a 65-62 victory on Saturday night, extending the Bruins’ home winning streak to 13 games.
The Bruins’ (7-2, 3-0 Pac-12) streak includes six wins this season, and they’ve also won 10 straight league games at home.
It was a tight all the way, with the Bruins never leading by more than seven in the second half.
McKinley Wright IV’s 3-point play tied the game for the last time at 54-all.
Cody Riley muscled inside for consecutive baskets, got fouled on the second one and made the free throw, putting UCLA back in front 58-54. All of the Bruins’ crucial baskets over the final 10 minutes were scored in the paint, where they owned a 38-28 edge.
Tyger Campbell scored inside and Riley got fouled, making both shots, for a 62-55 lead.
Campbell had 11 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Jules Bernard added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bruins, who found out before the game that starting guard Chris Smith is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
Detwiler signs with Marlins; Leon gets minor league deal
MIAMI — Veteran left-hander Ross Detwiler has signed an $850,000, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins, whose primary offseason goal is to upgrade their bullpen.
The Marlins also announced on Sunday the signing of veteran catcher Sandy Leon to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley was designated for assignment.
Detwiler, 34, pitched in 16 games out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in 2020, going 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 44 innings. He broke into the majors in 2007 and has a 4.56 ERA in 224 games for seven teams.
Detwiler can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses for games as a pitcher: $50,000 each for 60 and 70 games.
Leon, 31, batted .136 in 25 games last year for Cleveland. He has a .216 career average in nine seasons with three teams.
Blackhawks, F DStrome agree to 2-year extension
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Dylan Strome agreed to a two-year contract extension Sunday.
Strome was a restricted free agent. The extension runs through the 2021-22 season and carries a $3 million salary-cap hit.
The 23-year-old Strome had 12 goals and 26 assists in 58 games last season. With captain Jonathan Toews sidelined by an illness and fellow forwards Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander out with injuries, the play of Strome is more important than ever for Chicago.
“We believe Dylan is ready to take the next step in his career and build off the strides he has made in his first two years in Chicago,” President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman said in a release. “He has great offensive instincts and brings creativity and skill to our team. We are thrilled he is now signed and able to join us tomorrow for the start of training camp.”
Strome was selected by Arizona with the No. 3 pick in the 2015 entry draft. He had seven goals and nine assists in 48 games for the Coyotes before he was traded to the Blackhawks in November 2018.
Strome played well after the trade, scoring 17 goals and adding 34 assists in 58 games. He had some issues with inconsistency last year and missed time because of a right ankle injury and a concussion.
Texas A&M runs past North Carolina in Orange Bowl
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Devon Achane had two late touchdown runs, including a 76-yarder with 3:44 left that put Texas A&M ahead to stay, and the fifth-ranked Aggies beat No. 14 North Carolina 41-27 in the Orange Bowl on Saturday night to cap a winless bowl season for the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Kellen Mond passed for 232 yards and ran for a score for the Aggies (9-1), who were in the Orange Bowl for the first time since 1944. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher improved to 3-0 in Orange Bowls, winning two previous ones at Florida State.
Achane’s go-ahead score came on a play where he darted left, nearly tripped over one of his own blockers, broke a tackle and then got loose down the sideline. The Aggies got a fourth-down stop on the ensuing possession, and Achane sealed the win on a 1-yard run with 1:34 left.
Sam Howell passed for 234 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Josh Downs, for the Tar Heels (8-4). North Carolina was without leading rushers Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, leading receiver Dyami Brown and top tackler Chazz Surratt — all of whom opted out of the bowl game.
Seeking speed: Shiffrin eyes return to super-G training
Since her return to Alpine skiing’s World Cup six weeks ago, Mikaela Shiffrin has been solely focusing on her strongest events: slalom and GS.
That might change in two weeks’ time, though.
After finishing fourth in a World Cup slalom in Croatia on Sunday, the American three-time overall champion was eyeing a return to training in speed events, with the Feb. 9-21 world championships in Italy approaching.
Shiffrin won a record fourth straight slalom title, but also a super-G gold at the worlds in Sweden two years ago.
A winner in all six Alpine disciplines, Shiffrin decided to focus on her core events first when she returned to the circuit from a 10-month break in November.
She has not skied on the long boards since winning a super-G in Bansko, Bulgaria, more than 11 months ago.
“I’ve not had time for speed training, yet,” said Shiffrin, who will next race a night slalom in Flachau, Austria, on Jan. 12 and two giant slaloms in Maribor, Slovenia, the following weekend.
“Then there might be a chance to get one or two sessions on super-G skies before (the Jan. 26 giant slalom in) Kronplatz,” she said. “That would be ideal — that’s the plan.”
Picking up super-G training again in the third week of January could enable Shiffrin to compete in the speed events at the world championships.
The Alpine combined, the super-G and the downhill are all scheduled in the first six days of the championships.
“It’s not out of the cards but it’s not a certainty right now,” Shiffrin said. “It really depends on what kind of training I can get beforehand. I probably don’t need a lot of training but I need some and it needs to be good and productive.”
However, the amount and quality of her speed training is not the only aspect Shiffrin will be factoring in.
National federations only get a limited number of starting spots for each race at world championships, and Shiffrin pointed out she was reluctant to take a teammate’s place.
But with Shiffrin as the 2019 gold medalist, the U.S. ski team gets an additional starting berth for the Feb. 9 super-G race.
“That’s nice because that opens it up a little bit,” she said.
Still, she won’t start in a speed race in Cortina d’Ampezzo next month just for the sake of racing it.
“When I am trying to decide which races I am going to do, I don’t want to go in and just say like: ‘I want to race, because I just want to and I don’t care how it goes.’ Because we have well more than four girls who are all able to perform really well. And that’s everything to them. So, I am super aware of that.”
Taubitz wins again, Sweeney top US finisher in women’s luge
KONIGSSEE, Germany — Julia Taubitz of Germany got her fifth win of the women’s World Cup luge season on Sunday, closing the gap between her and series leader Natalie Geisenberger in the overall women’s standings to four points.
Geisenberger, also of Germany, finished second — her seventh silver medal in seven races this season. Madeleine Egle of Austria took third.
Geisenberger now has 595 points on the season as she seeks an eighth overall title in nine years; she didn’t compete last season after giving birth to her first child. Taubitz, last season’s overall women’s champion, has 591 points.
Emily Sweeney was the top U.S. finisher, placing 10th in her first World Cup of the season. USA Luge rejoined the international circuit last week after sitting out the first half of the season in response to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about international travel.
Also for the U.S. women, Ashley Farquharson took 13th, Summer Britcher 15th and Brittney Arndt 16th.
Austria capped the day with a win in the team relay, followed by Germany and Russia. The U.S. team of Britcher and Jonny Gustafson and the doubles sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman was sixth.
Farinacci, Knight lead US past Slovakia 5-2 in world junior
EDMONTON, Alberta — John Farinacci scored twice, Spencer Knight made 16 saves and the United States beat Slovakia 5-2 on Saturday night in the world junior championship quarterfinals.
The Americans will face Finland in the semifinals Monday night. Defending champion Canada will play Russia in the other semifinal. In the other quarterfinals, Finland beat Sweden 3-2 on a late goal, Canada topped the Czech Republic 3-0, and Russia beat Germany 2-1.
Knight extended the United States’ shutout streak to a tournament-record 218 minutes, 53 seconds before Matej Kaslik broke through with 1:28 left in the second period to cut it to 3-1. After an opening 5-3 loss to Russia, the Americans beat Austria 11-0, the Czech Republic 7-0 and Sweden 4-0 to win Group B.
Arthur Kaliyev, Cole Caufield and Matthew Beniers also scored for the United States. Trevor Zegras had two assists to push his tournament-leading points total to 15. The Boston University star has six goals — one behind Canada’s Dylan Cozens — and an event-high nine assists.
Kaliyev scored on a power play midway through the first period, Farinacci connected on deflection midway through the second, and Caufield added a power-play goal with 3:31 left in the period.
Dominik Sojka pulled Slovakia to 3-2 on a power play with 10:10 left in the third, and Farinacci restored the two-goal margin with a wraparound with 4:14 to go. Beniers had an empty-netter.
Simon Latkoczy made 38 saves for Slovakia.
Finland overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat Sweden, tying it on Anton Lundell’s power-play goal with 8:56 left and winning on Roni Hirvonen’s wraparound with 25 seconds to go.
Henri Nikkanen pulled Finland within one in the second period, and Kari Piiroinen made 22 saves. Lucas Raymond and Elmer Soderblom had first-period goals for Sweden.
Devon Levi made 29 saves for Canada to shut out the Czech Republic. Cozens had a goal and an assist to push his points total to 13, and Bowen Byram and Connor McMichael also scored.
In the first quarterfinal, Vasili Ponomaryov and Danil Bashkirov scored and Yaroslav Askarov made 18 saves in Russia’s victory over Germany. Florian Elias scored for Germany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.