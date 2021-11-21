Chargers Bosa, Tranquill removed from reserve/COVID-19 list
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers linebackers Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Both are expected to play Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tranquill entered protocols last week after testing positive. Bosa was placed on the list on Tuesday as the result of being an unvaccinated close contact after defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington tested positive.
Bosa has started all nine games this season and is tied for the league lead with three strip-sacks. He has 5 1/2 sacks overall. Tranquill has 39 tackles in seven games, including two starts.
The Chargers also activated defensive linemen Andrew Brown and Forrest Merrill, as well as cornerback Kiondre Thomas.
Spirit wins NWSL title 2-1 in extra time over Red Stars
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kelley O’Hara scored in the 97th minute and the Washington Spirit won the National Women’s Soccer League championship with a 2-1 extra time victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.
The championship game closes a tumultuous ninth season for the league. The Spirit had to forfeit a pair of games this season because of coronavirus issues. The team played under interim coach Kris Ward after Richie Burke was fired in September for violating the league’s anti-harassment policy.
It was the first league championship for the Spirit, who advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 victory over second-seeded OL Reign.
O’Hara, a defender who was on the U.S. national team that won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, scored her first goal of the season. Her game-winning, back-post header came off a pass from Trinity Rodman, the NWSL Rookie of the Year.
O’Hara called it “the best feeling ever” to be ending the season as champions.
“I can’t describe it, because of everything we’ve been though, and the fact that we’re ending it as NWSL champions is pretty crazy and very special,” O’Hara said. “I’m really proud of this team. People have no idea what we’ve all gone through, and the resiliency and the perseverance of every single player on this team is pretty incredible.”
Mallory Pugh, who didn’t play in the semifinals because of COVID-19 protocol, started for the Red Stars but left the game in first-half stoppage time with an apparent injury. Shortly after her departure, Rachel Hill scored off a cross from Arin Wright to give the Red Stars a 1-0 lead. Chicago downed the top-seeded Portland Thorns 2-0 in the semifinal.
Earlier in the game, Chicago’s Vanessa DiBernardo was subbed off with an injury.
Korda, Ko part of 4-way tie at LPGA with $1.5M at stake
NAPLES, Fla. — Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko are part of a four-way tie for the lead going into the final round of the season, with nothing less than $1.5 million and LPGA player of the year on the line.
Ko started pouring in putts from everywhere and ran off seven straight birdies that helped her make up a six-shot deficit and carried her to a 6-under 66. Korda followed by overpowering the par 5s on the back nine at Tiburon for a 67 to get back in the game.
They were tied at the CME Group Tour Championship with Celine Boutier of France, who started with a four-shot lead and wasn’t hurt by her 72, and Nasa Hataoka of Japan who had the low round of a windblown Saturday at 64.
They were at 14-under 202, setting up a final day bursting with possibilities.
Gaby Lopez of Mexico was poised to join the until her approach to the 18th found water down a slope so severe she barely find a spot to place the ball without it rolling away. She did well to escape with bogey for a 69 and was one shot behind along with Mina Harigae (69).
A dozen players were separated by two shots, a group that includes Lexi Thompson, who took bogey on the last hole for a 68 and still was right in the mix.
The winner gets $1.5 million, the largest prize in women’s golf, and there’s even more at stake for the LPGA Tour’s two best players this year.
Korda and Ko each have four wins — one of those was a major for Korda, along with an Olympic gold medal that doesn’t count on the LPGA. Korda has a 10-point lead in the race for player of the year, meaning Ko likely would have to win to surpass her.
Photos of missing Chinese tennis star posted online
BEIJING — An employee of Chinese state TV has posted photos of missing tennis star Peng Shuai online in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.
The photos appeared Friday on Twitter, which cannot be seen by most internet users in China. The state TV employee, Shen Shiwei, wrote they were on Peng’s account on the WeChat message service with the comment, “Happy Weekend.”
The ruling Communist Party faces mounting appeals from tennis stars and the sport’s professional tour to prove Peng, a three-time Olympian and former No. 1-ranked women’s doubles player, is safe and let her speak freely.
Meanwhile, the editor of a newspaper published by the party said Peng would “show up in public” soon.
The controversy is politically awkward as the Chinese capital prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday denied knowing about the outcry over Peng’s disappearance.
Peng, 35, hasn’t been seen in public since posting a statement on social media this month accusing Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the party’s Standing Committee, the ruling inner circle of power, of forcing her to have sex despite repeated refusals.
Steelers Roethlisberger will start, moved off COVID-19 list
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night after being removed from the COVID-19 list.
The team made the move on Saturday, a week after Roethlisberger went onto the list after testing positive for the coronavirus. The team said Roethlisberger passed the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols and will travel separately to Los Angeles later Saturday afternoon.
Roethlisberger sat out last week’s 16-16 tie with Detroit after being symptomatic for the coronavirus and then testing positive. He participated virtually with the Steelers (5-3-1) during the week and was in frequent contact with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan.
This is the second time Roethlisberger will start after being placed in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol. He went into the protocol last November after being labeled a close contact. He didn’t practice during the week but played during a 36-10 win over Cincinnati, throwing for 333 yards and four touchdowns.
Titans put outside linebacker Bud Dupree on injured reserve
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have put another player on injured reserve, this time linebacker Bud Dupree with an abdominal injury that sent him to the locker room early in last week’s game.
The Titans put their biggest free agent signee on injured reserve Saturday. They also activated tight end Tommy Hudson from injured reserve to the active roster and elevated cornerback Breon Borders and running back Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad for Sunday’s game with Houston.
Tennessee (8-2) already declared Dupree out Friday for the game against Houston (1-8).
Dupree had started two of seven games played this season. He has seven tackles, one sack and eight quarterback pressures. Dupree will miss a minimum of three games. With the Titans’ bye Dec. 2, the earliest he could return would be Dec. 19 when they visit his old team, Pittsburgh.
Zverev denies Djokovic another chance to earn a big title
TURIN, Italy — For the second time this year, Alexander Zverev has denied Novak Djokovic the chance to play for a big trophy.
Following up his win over the top-ranked player in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics, Zverev beat Djokovic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 at the same stage of the ATP Finals on Saturday.
The result means Djokovic can’t match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players. At least not this year.
Instead, Zverev will play second-ranked Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.
Medvedev, the U.S. Open champion, beat first-time qualifier Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-2 earlier as he seeks to defend his title in the first edition of the tournament in Turin — after 12 years in London.
Medvedev has won his last five meetings with Zverev, including a round-robin match earlier this week that was decided in a third-set tiebreaker.
Zverev won this event in 2018.
Djokovic committed a series of uncharacteristic baseline errors to hand Zverev the decisive break midway through the third set.
Zverev then held his nerve, saving a break point, before serving a slicing ace down the T on his first match point.
Gooch takes 3-shot lead at Sea Island and goes for 1st win
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Talor Gooch is playing some of his best golf in the toughest weather, even when he hasn’t been in the best position off the tee. Now the former Oklahoma State player is one round away from his first PGA Tour victory at the RSM Classic.
Gooch hit only six fairways Saturday at Sea Island and still managed a 3-under 67, stretching his lead to three shots going into the final round.
“Any day like that is going to be a grind on the tour,” Gooch said. “To be frank, what you’re trying to do out there is avoid bogeys. It would have been easy today at times to just really get conservative and really be defensive. I was pleased I was able to stay aggressive at times.”
He was at 16-under 196, three shots clear of Seamus Power of Ireland (67) and Sebastian Munoz of Colombia (69). Both have won on the PGA Tour. Power won the Barbasol Championship this summer the same week as the British Open, so it didn’t not come with an invitation to the Masters. A victory Sunday will.
Tom Hoge, also in search of his first win, had a 67 and was alone in fourth, while Luke List (66), former RSM Classic winner Mackenzie Hughes of Canada (70) and Scott Stallings (69) were another shot behind.
Gooch pulled away with a short birdie putt at the par-5 15th hole and a 12-footer for birdie at the par-3 17th. He missed from 25 feet on the final hole but could hardly be upset about holding himself together on a cloudy, chilly, windy day.
Cliff-edge improvisation helps McIlroy lead in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy was on the rocks late in his third round at the DP World Tour Championship.
Some cliff-edge improvisation, followed by a final-hole birdie, put him back in control.
Seeking a second straight victory to end his season, McIlroy delivered another wild finish at Jumeirah Golf Estates in shooting a 5-under 67 that left the four-time major champion with a one-stroke lead on Saturday.
Sam Horsfield bogeyed the 18th hole to shoot 69 and drop out of a share of the lead with McIlroy, who was 14 under overall in the season-closing event on the European Tour.
Collin Morikawa, still on course to become the first American to finish a season as the tour’s No. 1 player, was three shots back in a four-way share of fifth place after his round of 69.
Standing on the tee at the par-3 17th hole holding a one-stroke lead, McIlroy missed the green left and saw the ball bounce through the rough and dance along the edge of the cliffs. It eventually settled on a narrow ledge, to gasps among spectators.
Chiefs activate RB Edwards-Helaire off injured reserve
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, giving him a good chance of playing for the first time since Week 5 when Kansas City plays the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The move Saturday was widely expected after Edwards-Helaire spent most of the past two weeks practicing. He hurt his ankle against the Bills and was designated to return last week against the Raiders but sat out another game.
“He had a good week of practice,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday.
Darrel Williams has been the primary running back with Edwards-Helaire on the shelf. But despite catching nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Raiders, Williams has just 343 yards rushing on 95 attempts; Edwards-Helaire has 304 yards on 65 attempts to remain second on the team in rushing.
Williams is likely to return to his role as Edwards-Helaire’s backup, particularly on third downs.
Lewis Hamilton wins pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix
LOSAIL, Qatar — Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes moved a bit closer to reclaiming control of the Formula One championship race by quickly figuring out the newest circuit on the calendar.
Hamilton overcame a nagging stomachache Saturday to beat rival Max Verstappen for the pole at the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix, this week’s host for F1’s dramatic title fight.
Verstappen qualified second for Red Bull and Valtteri Bottas, teammate of Hamilton’s at Mercedes, was third. But both drivers, along with Carlos Sainz who qualified seventh, went in to Sunday under investigation for violating yellow flag rules in qualifying. Each was summoned to a pre-race meeting with stewards.
Verstappen already skirted a penalty once this weekend when Mercedes was denied a bid to have Verstappen retroactively penalized for running Hamilton off course last week in Brazil. Verstappen holds a 14-point lead over the seven-time champion with three races remaining.
Although their respective teams are at war, Hamilton and Verstappen are generally cordial to one another and were following Saturday qualifying despite a disagreement over the rules of racing. Stewards attempted to define the rules in a lengthy Friday driver briefing to mixed results.
Avalanche, coach Jared Bednar agree on 2-year extension
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche signed coach Jared Bednar to a two-year extension that runs through the 2023-24 season, the team said Friday night.
Bednar is coming off a 2020-21 season in which he guided the Avalanche to the Presidents’ Trophy for the league’s top mark and their fourth straight postseason appearance. His team is off to a solid start this season despite key injuries to players like Nathan MacKinnon.
The 49-year-old Bednar has a 192-154-40 career mark in six seasons in charge of Colorado. He’s one win away from matching Bob Hartley for most by a coach in Avalanche history. Michel Bergeron had 265 victories when the franchise was based in Quebec.
“He is a great leader who has the complete trust of our players and staff,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in a statement. “Under his guidance, our team has continued to make great strides and improve every year. We know he is the right person to help us take that next step and compete for a Stanley Cup.”
Bednar boasts a playoff winning percentage of .558, which is second-best among active head coaches. It trails only Jon Cooper of Tampa Bay (.603). Colorado has made it to the second round of the playoffs — and lost — in the last three seasons.
Last season, Colorado posted its highest points percentage in team history (.732), a mark that topped the 2000-01 Stanley Cup championship team (.720).
Vlhova beats Shiffrin in 1st slalom of World Cup season
LEVI, Finland — Practice made perfect for Petra Vlhova on Saturday, beating Mikaela Shiffrin in the first World Cup slalom of the season.
The Slovakian overall champion had been training for three weeks in Finnish Lapland and skipped a parallel event in Austria last week to get ready for the first race in her strongest discipline.
The tactics paid off.
Vlhova posted the fastest time in both runs. She initially lost a few hundredths from her slim lead of .11 over Shiffrin but accelerated near the end of her final run to win by .31 as the pair continued their dominance in the annual event in Finnish Lapland.
Lena Dürr finished .84 behind in third for the German skier’s second career podium result, nearly nine years after winning a city event in Moscow.
No skier other than Vlhova or Shiffrin has won the traditional season-opening slalom since then-overall champion Tina Maze triumphed in 2014. Shiffrin and Vlhova have now each win it four times.
Shcherbakova recovers from fall to win ISU Grand Prix gold
GRENOBLE, France — Teenage world champion Anna Shcherbakova of Russia overcame an early tumble to clinch her second Grand Prix gold medal of the season by winning the ISU GP in France on Saturday.
The overnight leader slipped launching her opening quad Lutz and fell.
“I was shocked after the performance. I didn’t understand what happened on my first jump and after the program I was still not realizing what happened,” Shcherbakova said. “The jumps went well in the warmup, and I was very confident. The mistake threw me off and I was very upset. But I did all my elements afterwards, which was very important.”
Yuma Kagiyama of Japan, the 2021 world silver medalist, later defended his strong lead from the short program to win the men’s competition. Shun Sato rose from fourth to secure a Japanese one-two, with American Jason Brown taking the bronze.
The 17-year-old Shcherbakova recovered well with a quad flip and seven triple jumps, including triple-triple combinations. She scored 151.75 points for a total of 229.69 points, beating countrywoman Alena Kostornaia (221.85). It was the 18-year-old Kostornaia’s second GP medal this season following bronze at Skate Canada.
Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi climbed from sixth overnight with a personal best of 141.04 to take the bronze with 204.91.
Ludwig dominant in luge World Cup, leads German men’s sweep
YANQING, China — Johannes Ludwig has quickly made himself the favorite for men’s luge gold at the Beijing Olympics.
Ludwig led a German sweep of the men’s medals Saturday on the newly built Olympic track in China, winning a World Cup race by the biggest margin of any men’s, women’s or doubles race in nearly eight years. He finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.597 seconds, beating teammate Felix Loch by nearly a full second.
“Overall, I had very few mistakes,” Ludwig said.
Max Langenhan got the bronze for Germany.
Ludwig’s margin over Loch was 0.854 seconds, the biggest in a World Cup race since Loch defeated Italy’s Armin Zoeggeler by 0.863 in a race at Konigssee, Germany, in January 2014.
Typically, luge races are decided by no more than two-tenths of a second and often are much closer. The gap between first and second on Saturday was slightly less than the gap between Loch in second place and Latvia’s Riks Kristens Rozitis — who finished 12th.
USA Luge was led by Tucker West, who placed 21st. Jonny Gustafson was 25th for the U.S., which was without Olympic silver medalist Chris Mazdzer. Still dealing with a broken foot suffered in a preseason run, Mazdzer failed to qualify for either the singles race Saturday or the doubles race with teammate Jayson Terdiman.
Djokovic to ‘wait and see’ if he’ll go to Australian Open
TURIN, Italy — Novak Djokovic says he’s going to have to “wait and see” if he plays the Australian Open after tournament chief Craig Tiley confirmed that everyone who attends the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022 will need to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — including all the players.
Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, has refused to say if he’s vaccinated — or if he intends to get vaccinated.
“We’ll see. We’ll have to wait and see,” Djokovic said after getting beat by Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the ATP Finals on Saturday — marking his final match on tour this year.
“I haven’t been talking to them, to be honest,” Djokovic added. “I was just waiting to hear what the news is going to be and now that I know we’ll just have to wait and see.”
If he does go to Australia, Djokovic can attempt to break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and win a record 21st Grand Slam singles title.
The tournament is scheduled for Jan. 17-30. The Victorian state government had earlier said only vaccinated persons would be allowed into the site for the tournament, and Tiley reiterated that on Saturday.
3 in a row: Erin Jackson wins another speedskating gold
STAVANGER, Norway — Erin Jackson won her third World Cup speedskating gold of the season Saturday, taking the 500 meters in Norway.
The American won in 37.602 seconds, defeating defending Olympic champion Nao Kodaira of Japan, who took second in 37.708.
Jackson earned her third victory of the season over Kodaira, having beaten her twice at the season-opening meet in Poland a week ago when the 29-year-old from Ocala, Florida, became the first Black woman to win a World Cup speedskating race.
Two-time Olympian Brittany Bowe of the U.S. finished eighth.
Jackson switched to the ice from inline skating and roller derby. She became the first Black woman to qualify for a U.S. Olympic long-track speedskating team in 2018, just four months after taking up the sport.
In the men’s 500, Laurent Dubreuil of Canada won in 34.573 over Russia’s Artem Arefyev.
Highsmith added to USA Basketball World Cup qualifying team
HOUSTON — Haywood Highsmith was added to USA Basketball’s World Cup qualifying roster on Saturday, replacing Orlando Johnson.
The team opened training camp on Saturday in Houston, in advance of games later this month in Mexico against Cuba (Nov. 28) and Mexico (Nov. 29).
The two games in Mexico are the first of six first-round games for the U.S. in World Cup qualifying. The Americans also are scheduled to play Puerto Rico on Feb. 24, Mexico on Feb. 27, Puerto Rico on July 1 and Cuba on July 4 in the opening qualifying round.
Highsmith, like most of the players in this camp for the U.S., is coming from the G League. He’s playing with the Delaware Blue Coats.
Solskjaer’s United loses again; Chelsea consolidates lead
LONDON — After overseeing yet another humiliating loss as Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer walked over to the angry away fans and held both hands up in apology, before giving them a quick wave.
He may well have been waving goodbye.
Even Solskjaer sounded unsure whether he’ll be given another chance to turn things around after a 4-1 loss at Watford in the Premier League underlined just how badly United is struggling at the moment.
“I work as hard as I can, as well as I can,” Solskjaer said when asked about his future. “But at the moment we’re not getting the results so I understand your question. But as I said, I’m not going to discuss that with you here and now.”
Saturday’s result was bad enough but the performance was so lackluster — even before two late goals padded the scoreline for Watford — that it left Solskjaer’s future in in serious doubt, with United dropping to seventh place in the standings.
“It was an embarrassing first half,” United goalkeeper David De Gea said. “It was hard to watch the team playing like today. I think it’s a nightmare.”
Solskjaer has been able to ride out previous stretches of underperformance, in part because of his popularity with fans as a former striker who took on legendary status because of his ability to come off the bench to score crucial winners. But even the United fans seemed to turn against him when he came over to applaud them after the game.
Messi scores his first league goal for Paris Saint-Germain
PARIS — Lionel Messi scored his first goal in the French league and Kylian Mbappe grabbed the fastest goal of his career as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes 3-1 on Saturday.
Messi sealed PSG’s win in the 87th minute from Mbappe’s pass at the end of a counterattack. After receiving the ball, the Argentina star quickly advanced near the edge of the box, dribbled past a defender and curled one of his signature left-footed shots past Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont.
Messi, who joined from Barcelona this summer, had already scored three Champions League goals for his new team but had failed to find the net in five previous Ligue 1 appearances.
Playing in front of a buoyant crowd at Parc des Princes, the nine-time champions maintained their unbeaten record at home this season. PSG has a 12-point lead over Rennes, which moved to second place with a 2-0 win over Montpellier.
Ahead of a trip to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino started with the trio of attacking stars, Mbappe, Messi and Neymar.
PSG got the perfect start as the home side needed less than two minutes to take the lead, with Mbappe scoring his seventh goal of the season.
The home side made the most of a poor clearance from Nantes defenders as Leandro Paredes unleashed a 25-meter half-volley that Mbappe deflected past Lafont. According to Opta, it was PSG’s fastest league goal since May 2017, and Mbappe’s fastest goal in his professional career.
Ibrahimovic record goals can’t stop Milan’s 1st league loss
FLORENCE, Italy — Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to score multiple goals in a Serie A game, but his brace still wasn’t enough for AC Milan to win on Saturday.
Despite the Sweden star’s two goals at the age of 40 years and 48 days, the Rossoneri slumped to their first loss of the season with a 4-3 defeat at Fiorentina.
Dusan Vlahovic was the hero of the night, scoring twice for Fiorentina. With 27 goals in 2021, the Serbia striker equaled Kurt Hamrin’s record from 1960 as the player with the most Serie A goals for Fiorentina in a single calendar year.
AC Milan remained in second place, level on points with Serie A leader Napoli, which visits defending champion Inter Milan on Sunday.
Earlier, midfielder Mario Pasalic scored twice and provided an assist as Atalanta rallied to rout Spezia 5-2.
Atalanta — which had failed to win its last three Italian league matches — moved level with third-place Inter in the Italian league, with 25 points from 13 games. Inter has one match in hand and a better goal difference.
Struggling Juventus ended Lazio’s 19-match unbeaten home record with a 2-0 win at Stadio Olimpico as Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri faced his former club. Leonardo Bonucci scored both goals from the penalty spot.
M’Bala Nzola put Spezia ahead in the 11th minute with the visitors’ first shot of the match, slotting home from the rebound after Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso parried an effort from Daniele Verde off the crossbar.
Dortmund closes gap on Bayern; Union wins Berlin derby 2-0
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored late to cut the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to a point with a 2-1 win at home against Stuttgart on Saturday.
Dortmund looked set for disappointment as it struggled to take advantage of Bayern’s shock 2-1 loss at Augsburg the night before, but Reus grabbed the home team’s winner in the 85th minute when he tapped in the rebound after Florian Müller had saved Thorgan Hazard’s initial effort.
Dortmund was again without injured star forward Erling Haaland, who watched from the stands.
Dutch striker Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal since joining Dortmund in the offseason from PSV Eindhoven, but Stuttgart fought back through Roberto Massimo before Reus had the final say.
Bremen coach quits over claims of fake vaccine certificate
BREMEN, Germany — Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang and his assistant quit the club on Saturday over investigations into whether they used fake certificates of vaccination against the coronavirus.
Bremen managing director Frank Baumann said Anfang and Florian Junge “are taking responsibility and are helping to end the unrest that has arisen around the club and the team in the past few days.”
The Bremen prosecutors’ office is looking into claims both coaches used fake coronavirus vaccine documentation. Second-division Bremen said on Friday that Anfang had denied any wrongdoing.
“I received both of my vaccinations in an official vaccination center and got the documents to prove it,” Anfang had said in a club statement. “I very much hope that this matter will soon be cleared up.”
On Saturday, ahead of the team’s game against Schalke, Anfang told Bremen he was quitting “due to the extremely stressful situation for the club, the team, my family and myself.”
