Chiefs’ Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remained in the NFL’s concussion protocol Wednesday, but practiced in a limited capacity, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday’s AFC title game against Buffalo.
The Chiefs typically breeze through their midweek practice with little contact before ramping things up with their longest workout Thursday, and coach Andy Reid said afterward that fit perfectly with what Mahomes was able to do.
“He looked good,” Reid said. “He’s in the protocol so there’s only certain things he can do, but he took all the snaps and he feels good. So, I mean, we’re just going to follow this protocol as close as we possibly can.”
There are five steps in the league’s return-to-play protocol: rest until signs and symptoms return to baseline clearance to begin cardio; stretching and balance training with medical oversight; an increase in exercises that includes monitored strength training; the resumption of non-contact football activities; and finally, the player is cleared by team physicians and passes an independent neurological exam, at which point he is cleared to practice and play.
Grizzlies-Blazers called off; NBA stresses new protocols
Contact tracing issues for the Memphis Grizzlies meant they would not have enough players eligible to play in Portland on Wednesday night, leading to the 16th game postponement for coronavirus-related reasons by the NBA this season.
Also Wednesday: The NBA said 11 new players in the past week have tested positive for COVID-19, down from 16 the previous week but still higher than what the norm has been since training camps opened in early December.
Of the 16 postponements, 15 have come since Jan. 10 and the number could rise again soon — since Memphis is also scheduled to play in Portland on Friday. The league has not made any announcement about whether that game will happen as planned.
By NBA rule, teams must have eight eligible players for games; the Grizzlies would not meet that threshold because of “ongoing contact tracing,” the league said.
The decision about the Portland-Memphis game came on the same day that the league, in a memo sent to teams and obtained by The Associated Press, reiterated some of the new stiffer protocols that were agreed to last week.
Starting with Wednesday’s games, the NBA told teams to have their security officials “stationed near the half-court line during pre-game warmups and post-game to provide reminders to players and staff and encourage compliance” with the rules regarding interaction.
MacKinnon reaches 500 points as Avalanche top Kings 3-2
LOS ANGELES — Nathan MacKinnon became the first member of the 2013 NHL draft class to reach 500 points, Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen scored power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Tuesday night.
MacKinnon, selected by the Avalanche with the first overall pick in 2013, had a pair of assists to become the fourth player in Colorado history to reach 500 points. He picked up the milestone point late in the second period when he fed Rantanen on a cross-ice pass for a power-play goal to give the Avs a 3-0 lead.
Brandon Saad scored 3:07 into the game before Toews and Rantanen scored less than two minutes apart in the second. Toews scored for the second straight game when he took advantage of a screen down low and put in a slap shot just inside the post at 14:11. That was followed by Rantanen’s goal at 16:06.
Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots for Colorado.
Andreas Athanasiou and Adrian Kempe scored third-period goals for Los Angeles. Anze Kopitar had two assists and Cal Petersen made 21 saves.
Athanasiou put the Kings on the board at 7:50 of the third with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle for his third goal in three games. Kempe brought the Kings within one at 14:22 with a power-play goal.
AP source: Springer agrees to $150M, 6-year deal with Jays
TORONTO — All-Star outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement this offseason, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal was subject to a successful physical.
It would be the largest contract in team history.
Springer, who turned 31 in September, is a three-time All-Star who has spent his entire seven-season career with Houston and was the World Series MVP when the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games for their first title in 2017. The championship was later tainted when it was discovered Houston illicitly stole signs that season.
Springer hit .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs during the shortened 2020 season, earning a prorated $7,777,778 from a $21 million salary.
Lions agree to terms with Saints’ Dan Campbell to be coach
The Detroit Lions have landed the coach they coveted from the start of their search, agreeing to terms with Dan Campbell.
The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach on Wednesday, one day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. Campbell will sign a six-year contract, according to a person familiar with the situation, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal were not released.
While Detroit did make Holmes one of four Black general managers in the NFL and team president Rod Wood thanked Rod Graves of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which champions diversity in the NFL, for his assistance on Tuesday, the franchise followed a league-wide trend of hiring white head coaches.
The 44-year-old Campbell, who also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints, has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player.
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott stepping down at end of June
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five peers when it came to revenue and exposure.
Sports Business Journal first reported the news Wednesday night and a person with knowledge of what was being called a mutual decision between the 56-year-old Scott and university presidents who make up the league’s executive committee confirmed it to AP.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an official statement from the conference was expected later Wednesday night.
Scott’s current contract was set to expire June 2022, but he will not seek a new deal and instead finish out this academic to assist with the transition to his successor.
Under Scott, the Pac-10 became the Pac-12 by adding Colorado and Utah to the conference in 2011 and created a football championship game. The additions helped the conference secure a 12-year $3 billion media rights deal with Fox and ESPN that set the standard in the college sports market at the time.
AP source: Twins bolster rotation with $8M deal for Happ
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and veteran starting pitcher J.A. Happ agreed Wednesday to an $8 million, one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced it.
The 38-year-old Happ spent the past 2 1/3 seasons with the New York Yankees. Acquired from Toronto at the 2018 trade deadline, the left-hander went 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts down the stretch to finish 17-6. The Yankees then rewarded him with a $34 million, two-year contract.
Happ will be just the second offseason addition by the Twins, who also added relief pitcher Hansel Robles to the team that has won the AL Central division in each of the last two years. Jake Odorizzi and Rich Hill became free agents, creating openings in the rotation behind José Berríos, Kenta Maeda and Michael Pineda. Minnesota was third in the AL in 2020 with a team ERA of 3.58.
Happ went 12-8 in 2019 and struggled at the start of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season, prompting the Yankees to skip his turn. Happ gained strength as the year went on and finished with a 2-2 record and 3.47 ERA in nine starts. His $17 million option originally would have become guaranteed with 27 starts or 165 innings, but the threshold was reduced to 10 starts with the shortened season. He fell one short.
Florida Panthers 1 of 3 NHL teams allowing fans into arenas
SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida coach Joel Quenneville already has a raspier-than-usual voice after the Panthers’ first two games of the season.
Screaming over crowd noise isn’t easy.
Florida is one of only three teams that is permitting fans back into arenas for the start of this season. The Panthers averaged 3,907 fans in their season-opening wins over Chicago earlier this week; Arizona averaged 2,329 in its first two home games. Dallas, which plays its opener at home Friday after a COVID-19 outbreak delayed the start of the Stars’ season, is also planning to have fans in its building.
“Our building, no matter how many people are in the building, it gets loud,” Quenneville said. “And we can sense it ... you can hear it, you can feel it and we appreciate the support that we have.”
The Panthers are unbeaten after two games — just the sixth time in the franchise’s 27-year history that has happened.
Attendance has been a punch line, not a selling point, for the Panthers for almost the entirety of their existence. They’ve been among the NHL’s bottom 10 teams in attendance in each of the last 14 seasons, the bottom five in six of the last seven.
The building is only about 20% filled — for now, that’s about the limit — but the Panthers believe those who are there have brought a boost of energy.
UNLV drops ‘Hey Reb!’ mascot, keeps Rebels sports nickname
LAS VEGAS — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas has dropped its “Hey Reb!” mascot after nearly four decades, but it will keep its Rebels nickname.
University President Keith Whitfield pointed in a start-of-semester announcement to the removal last June of a campus mascot statue following racial justice protests around the nation and an outcry from student groups.
Whitfield’s predecessor as UNLV president, Marta Meana, said at the time the future of the mascot would be studied.
“There are no plans to bring it back,” Whitfield said Tuesday, and no plans to create a new mascot.
Whitfield termed the nickname “a strong, nationally recognized brand,” that “captures the essence of an iconic city that is unconventional and celebrates its independence, tenacity and resiliency.”
Sean Johnson, Jordan Morris leave US training camp
CHICAGO — Goalkeeper Sean Johnson left U.S. national team training camp because of a knee strain the staff described as minor and will miss a Jan. 31 exhibition against Trinidad and Tobago at Orlando, Florida.
Matt Turner is the only senior goalkeeper training with the team. Three players are with the adjacent under-23 team preparing for Olympic qualifying: Matt Freese, JT Marcinkowski and Brady Scott.
Seattle forward Jordan Morris has been given permission by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter to leave camp for an undisclosed reason, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday.
AP source: Brantley agrees to $32M, 2-year deal with Astros
HOUSTON — Outfielder Michael Brantley has agreed to a $32 million, two-year contract with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the contract, which is pending a successful physical, had not been announced.
Brantley spent the last two seasons in Houston after playing for Cleveland for his first 10 MLB seasons. Brantley hit .300 with five homers and 22 RBIs in 46 games in last year’s pandemic-shortened season. He had three home runs and 11 RBIs in 13 playoff games last year as the Astros came a win shy of reaching the World Series for the second straight season.
Blue Jays agree to deals with Kirby Yates, Tyler Chatwood
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to contracts with free agent pitchers Kirby Yates and Tyler Chatwood, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the club had not yet announced the moves.
Yates agreed to a $5.5 million, one-year deal with $4.5 million in potential performance bonuses. Chatwood agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with incentives that could take it to $5.5 million.
Yates, a right-hander who turns 34 on March 25, is coming off surgery in August to remove bone chips from his right elbow. He led the major leagues in saves in 2019 with 41 for San Diego and earned a place on the National League All-Star team. Slowed by elbow soreness, he had two saves in six games with a 12.46 ERA during last year’s pandemic-shortened season. Yates earned $2,615,741 prorated from a salary of $7,062,500 last year.
Chatwood, a 31-year-old righthander, went 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA in five starts with the Chicago Cubs last year. He earned $4,814,815 prorated from a $13 million salary.
Wade Davis returns to Royals, gets minor league contract
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reliever Wade Davis is returning to the Kansas City Royals, the team he helped pitch to the 2015 World Series title.
Davis and the Royals agreed Wednesday to a minor league contract, and the 35-year-old right-hander will go to spring training trying to earn a spot on the major league roster.
Davis is a three-time All-Star who had 47 saves for the Royals from 2013-16. Kansas City acquired him from Tampa Bay in December 2012, converted him to a full-time reliever in 2013 and traded him to the Chicago Cubs after the 2016 season. He pitched the final out of the 2015 World Series against the New York Mets, throwing a called third strike past Wilmer Flores.
He spent one season in Chicago, completing a $12.6 million, four-year contract with three options that wound up totaling $35.1 million in salary. He then signed a $52 million, three-year contract with Colorado.
Women’s spring volleyball season starting with Badgers No. 1
Wisconsin will open the reconfigured women’s volleyball season ranked first in the nation, a status that elicited little more than a shrug from coach Kelly Sheffield even though it’s the first time the Badgers have been a preseason No. 1.
“You’d certainly rather have a team ranked No. 1 than 101,” he said. “But it’s not something that’s built up, not something that’s talked down. When you go this long — 13 months — without playing a match, there’s so much enthusiasm for finally getting to play it wouldn’t have mattered where our ranking came out.”
Women’s volleyball will be the first of the NCAA fall sports to play this spring after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted most conferences to cancel or shorten their 2020 fall seasons and the NCAA to call off the national tournament. The Big Ten and Pac-12 moved their entire seasons to spring; the ACC and SEC will pick up where they left off.
The Big 12 had a conference-only schedule in the fall and Texas went 14-0 to win the championship. Four Big 12 two-game series that were postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks will be made up this spring, and all teams will be allowed to schedule nonconference matches.
The spring season begins Friday in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and several smaller conferences. The SEC opens next week and the ACC in mid-February. The Big 12 hasn’t released a schedule.
New Mexico college teams finally returning home
PHOENIX — New Mexico State relocated to Arizona in an attempt to play a basketball season. Restrictions in the Aggies’ home state made it impossible for them to even practice there, so they packed up and moved into a Phoenix resort.
The pandemic had other plans.
Hamstrung by COVID-19 issues inside and out of the program, New Mexico State has played three games so far this season — only one since Dec. 1. It’s not exactly the payoff the Aggies had hoped for when they opted to leave their family and friends behind in an attempt to play basketball.
“The thing people forget, lives are going on back home and they’ve had stuff happen to them that I’m not going to get into,” New Mexico State coach Chris Jans said. “Really bad stuff, tragedies and they’ve had to deal with these tragedies It’s been quite an ordeal.”
A big hurdle has finally been cleared for the Aggies and the other teams from New Mexico that have relocated during the pandemic.
The office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that the state had amended its COVID-19 guidelines to allow college sports teams to practice in the state. The guidelines previously prevented gatherings of more than five people, making it impossible for teams to practice.
Houston event off as men’s tennis tour makes schedule tweaks
LONDON — The U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in Houston was canceled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic, part of a series of changes to the men’s tennis calendar announced by the ATP on Wednesday.
The Houston tournament was supposed to be played April 3-11.
It was among the dozens of professional tennis events scrapped in 2020 while the tours were on hiatus for several months.
Until then, the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship had been held every year since 1929.
Among the other 2021 updates the men’s tour said it was making “in the face of scheduling challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic” was the move of the Hungarian Open clay-court tournament — usually held in Budapest in April — to Belgrade, Serbia.
American teen Hoppe scores but Schalke loses 2-1 to Cologne
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — American teenager Matthew Hoppe scored for the third consecutive Bundesliga game but couldn’t prevent Schalke from slumping to a 2-1 loss to fellow struggler Cologne on Wednesday.
Jan Thielmann struck in the third minute of injury time for Cologne to end its five-game run without a win, though it remained in the relegation zone as Arminia Bielefeld defeated Stuttgart 3-0 later to stay two points clear. Schalke remained in last place with seven points at the halfway stage of the season.
The 19-year-old Hoppe grabbed his fifth goal of 2021 in the 57th minute, nipping in to sweep home the equalizer after Amine Harit combined with Suat Serdar.
Hoppe is the third American to score in three consecutive German league games after Eric Wynalda with Saarbrücken in 1992 and Clint Mathis with Hannover in 2004. He already has more goals this year than compatriot Weston McKennie managed as Schalke’s top scorer with three in 2020.
In-form Pogba keeping Man United in front in EPL title race
Paul Pogba is producing some of the best football of his turbulent Manchester United career — and it is keeping the team at the top of the Premier League.
Just minutes after he was seen racing back 40 meters to win the ball back and thwart a dangerous-looking counterattack, Pogba collected the ball just outside the corner of the penalty area with three Fulham players near him.
Pogba twisted and turned, maneuvering himself into a pocket of space before unleashing a powerful left-foot shot that curled into the far corner and sealed United’s comeback in a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.
A week ago, a long-range volley by Pogba earned United a 1-0 win at Burnley that moved the team into first place at the midway point of the season for the first time in eight years.
His 65th-minute winner at Fulham also put United on the summit, reclaiming top spot a day after Leicester went there by beating Chelsea 2-0 and hours after Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-0 to underline its title credentials.
With Pogba playing so well — and showing an appetite for the battle that many United fans have longed to see since his return to the club for a second spell in 2016 — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is a serious title contender itself.
Solskjaer is managing to coax a string of impressive displays out of the club’s record signing, just a month after the France midfielder’s future looked uncertain after his agent, Mino Raiola, told an Italian newspaper that it was “over” for Pogba at United.
Ronaldo helps Juventus beat Napoli to win Italian Super Cup
MILAN — Cristiano Ronaldo scored to help Juventus win a record-extending ninth Italian Super Cup by beating Napoli 2-0 on Wednesday.
Napoli missed the chance to take the match to extra time when captain Lorenzo Insigne missed a late penalty and Álvaro Morata sealed the result with the last kick of the game.
“It’s a very happy moment and lifting my first trophy as a coach makes it even better,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said.
It was Juve’s ninth Super Cup title, taking it two above AC Milan, which is the team with the second most victories in the competition.
The match showcasing the Serie A and Italian Cup champions is normally regarded as little more than a friendly. It used to be the traditional season curtain-raiser in August but has been played in December or January several times over the past few seasons.
Juventus came into the match with Pirlo under increasing pressure, especially after a 2-0 loss to title rival Inter Milan on Sunday.
Premier League clubs agree to trial concussion substitutes
LONDON — Concussion substitutes will be trialled in the Premier League in response to mounting concern over head injuries, clubs agreed Wednesday.
Teams will be allowed to make up to two additional substitutions for players with suspected or confirmed concussion.
The trial will begin once the league resolves with FIFA and football’s global lawmaking body, IFAB, how to deal with private medical information from players.
“With player welfare the Premier League’s priority, the protocols will allow a maximum of two concussion substitutes to be used per team, with the opposition side able to use the equivalent number,” the league said. “The additional concussion substitutions may be made regardless of the number of substitutions a team has already made.”
The move comes with Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez still working his way back to fitness from the fractured skull he suffered in a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz in November. Luiz initially played on, but had to be replaced at halftime as a result of the collision.
3rd-division club Alcoyano upsets Madrid in Copa del Rey
MADRID — Third-division club Alcoyano came from behind to eliminate Real Madrid 2-1 in the round of 32 of the Copa de Rey on Wednesday.
The small club from eastern Spain scored in the 80th minute to force extra time and again in the 115th to make it to the last 16.
Alcoyano had gone a man down because of a red card just minutes before Juanan Casanova scored the winner from close range after a quick counterattack.
Based in eastern Spanish city of Alcoy, the small club of Alcoyano made it to the Copa quarterfinals in 1946. It has played four seasons in the first division, but not since 1950-51.
Madrid was seeking its first Copa title since 2014, which was the last time it reached the final. It was eliminated by Zaragoza in the round of 16 last season. It hadn’t been eliminated in the round of 32 since it lost to Cádiz in 2015-16.
Dream close to being sold, taking Loeffler out of WNBA
The Atlanta Dream are close to being sold, ending defeated U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s contentious stint as a WNBA owner.
“As it relates to the Atlanta Dream, we understand a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized,” the league said in a statement. “Once the sale negotiation is concluded, additional information will be provided.”
A person with knowledge of the situation said there are five groups that have expressed interest in buying the Dream and that the team was “finalizing its decision.” The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because none of those details had been revealed publicly by the team.
Players around the league have called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after she wrote a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert over the summer objecting to the league’s initiatives to advocate for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.
When Loeffler, a Republican appointed to her Senate seat by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, didn’t immediately sell the team, WNBA players started to endorse and campaign for her opponent, Democrat Raphael Warnock, who defeated Loeffler in Georgia’s runoff election on Jan. 5. That result, combined with Jon Ossoff’s victory in a runoff for Georgia’s other Senate seat, handed Democrats control of the Senate.
Thomas to go on training program after anti-gay slur
Justin Thomas intends to go through an individual training program to “become a better person” after he was picked up uttering a homophobic slur under his breath when he missed a putt at a tournament in Hawaii this month.
Clothing brand Ralph Lauren ended its long-time sponsorship with Thomas following the incident two weeks ago, which the No. 3-ranked American golfer described as “humiliating and embarrassing and it’s not me.”
Thomas has spoken to his other sponsors — Titleist, FootJoy and global bank Citi are among those listed on his official website — and hopes they will stand by him as he looks to educate himself and restore his reputation.
