Herta staying put: American signs extension with Andretti
INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now.
The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Losing Herta to another series team would have put team owner Michael Andretti in an awkward position. Andretti competed with and against Herta’s father, Bryan, for years and the two became good friends and longtime racing team partners.
“If he got a good offer from Formula One, I could see that. But I was more worried about another IndyCar team coming to get him,” Andretti said. “I’ve known him since he was born. so it would have sucked if he went to Penske or Ganassi and we were racing against him.”
Now it’s not something Andretti needs to contemplate.
Herta will continue driving the No. 26 Honda with Gainbridge as the primary sponsor for 2 1/2 more seasons, too.
The announcement comes less than three weeks after Herta earned his fourth career win, this one at St. Petersburg. Herta said the victory may have sped up negotiations to keep one of the hottest free agent prospects off the market.
It took only about two weeks to complete the deal.
Herta did acknowledge other IndyCar teams were interested in meeting with him but his current deal didn’t allow him to talk until later this year.
“I don’t really handle the contract stuff, my dad does that, but it’s nice to know you’re going to be in the same seat and with the same team for 2 1/2 years,” Herta said. “I think getting it done early may take the pressure off some people but I’m not one of those people. The goals are the same — to win the (Indianapolis) 500 and the championship.”
Augustus retires from playing will be an assistant for LA
LOS ANGELES — Seimone Augustus has retired from playing and will be an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks, the team announced Thursday.
Augustus is a 15-year veteran who played most of her career with the Minnesota Lynx, winning four titles there. She re-signed with the Sparks in February before deciding to retire.
“It’s an honor to continue to serve the game that has given me so much,” Augustus said in a statement. “I’m excited to join the Sparks staff and look forward to developing in this new role.”
She averaged 5.9 points in 21 games for the Sparks last year, her first with the team.
Augustus was drafted No. 1 by the Lynx in 2006 and won titles with Minnesota in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. She also won three Olympic gold medals. She finished her career 10th in scoring with 6,005 points, averaging 15.4 points during her career.
“Seimone Augustus is one of the greatest basketball players to ever step foot on a court,” Sparks coach Derek Fisher said. “Her impact as a pioneer in our sport can be seen through all the players and people she’s impacted in this game. It’s been an amazing honor to work with her over the past year and we’re excited to add all of her wisdom to our coaching staff.”
Burns keeps rolling with 2nd-round 62, 2-shot lead at Nelson
McKINNEY, Texas — Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it’s already time to try again.
Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Noren shot 64 to get to 15 under, and K.H. Lee had his second 65 to reach 14 under. Doc Redman bogeyed two of his last three holes for a 67 that left him 13 under.
J.J. Spaun was 12 under, following a first-round 63 that left him tied with Jordan Spieth with a 69. Spieth shot 70, leaving the local favorite in the group at 11 under that included Matt Kuchar and Charl Schwartzel.
Fully vaccinated NFL players, staff don’t have to wear masks
The NFL is not requiring fully vaccinated players and staff to wear masks at team facilities following the CDC’s latest guidance regarding COVID-19.
In a memo sent to clubs on Friday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league and the NFL Players Association made the modification after consulting with their medical and scientific experts. Players and tiered staff who haven’t been fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks until they receive it, if they plan to get it.
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski learned of the news on the practice field during rookie camp. The reigning NFL Coach of the Year was able to take his mask off for the first time as a head coach.
Retired Black players say NFL brain-injury payouts show bias
PHILADELPHIA — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims, a system experts say is discriminatory.
Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins, 60, and his wife Amy Lewis on Friday delivered 50,000 petitions demanding equal treatment for Black players to Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody in Philadelphia, who is overseeing the massive settlement. Former players who suffer dementia or other diagnoses can be eligible for a payout.
Under the settlement, however, the NFL has insisted on using a scoring algorithm on the dementia testing that assumes Black men start with lower cognitive skills. They must therefore score much lower than whites to show enough mental decline to win an award. The practice, which went unnoticed until 2018, has made it harder for Black former players to get awards.
PWHPA forging ahead without NHL backing of women’s hockey
The Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association is forging ahead with its bid to establish an economically sustainable professional league in North America with or — for now — without the NHL’s full financial backing.
In response to a Sportsnet report that the NHL was not in a position to operate a women’s league for the foreseeable future, PWHPA executive Jayna Hefford wrote in an email to The Associated Press that her group has begun developing “a parallel path for a future that doesn’t rely on NHL support.”
Without going into detail, Hefford expressed optimism in citing the numerous corporate partners the PWHPA has attracted during its two years of existence. Those partners include individual NHL teams.
“We aren’t focusing on who doesn’t want to partner with us. We are excited about aligning our passion with those who do,” Hefford wrote late Thursday.
“We all knew there was a possibility that we would need to chart our own path, and we have not been simply just waiting,” she wrote. “We are energized and excited to chart our own path forward.”
Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open
Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open.
Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he’s not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption even if the USGA offered him one.
He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego.
Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome
ROME — Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German to reach the Italian Open semifinals on Friday.
Zverev beat Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago and their latest meeting was also one-sided.
Nadal raced to 4-0 in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
“I played more solid than Madrid. Conditions are different,” Nadal said, alluding to the fact that the high-altitude of the Spanish capital allowed Zverev to dominate more with his serve. “Here are little bit more normal conditions. I was able to control a little bit more.”
Nadal, aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, will next face big-serving American Reilly Opelka, who reached his first Masters semifinals by edging Argentine qualifier Federico Delbonis 7-5, 7-6 (2).
IndyCar race in Toronto has been canceled
The IndyCar race in Toronto has been canceled for the second consecutive year because of the pandemic.
The event was scheduled for July 9-11 but can’t take place because of restrictions in Canada. The race has been on the IndyCar schedule since 1986, and Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles called its cancellation “heartbreaking.”
Miles has previously said IndyCar would likely schedule a second race at another venue already on the IndyCar calendar if Toronto were canceled.
The current mid-summer portion of the schedule is set to resume Aug. 8 for the inaugural Music City Grand Prix on the streets of Nashville. That is the first of three races on consecutive weekends for IndyCar.
F1 calls off Turkish GP in June, Austria gets another race
PARIS — The Turkish Grand Prix scheduled for next month was called off Friday because of coronavirus travel restrictions and will be replaced by a second Formula One race in Austria.
Travel restrictions in several countries where teams are based forced F1 organizers to take the June 13 race out of Istanbul.
Instead, the French GP will move forward by one week to June 20 and Austria will get a second race — just like it did last year. The Styrian GP on June 27 will be followed by the Austrian GP on July 4, with both races at the Red Bull Ring track in Spielberg.
76ers’ Howard suspended a game for too many technicals
NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Friday for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season.
The league said he will serve the suspension Friday night when the 76ers play the first of two homes against the Orlando Magic to close the regular season. If Philadelphia wins one of those games, it will be the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since 2001.
Howard’s technical came with 10:19 left in the second quarter of a 106-94 loss to the Heat in Miami on Thursday night. Howard knocked forward Udonis Haslem to the floor while the two were going for a rebound. Haslem got up and followed Howard down the court and confronted him.
A player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he accumulates 16 technicals during the regular season. For every two additional technicals during the regular season, a one-game suspension without pay follows.
Ewan wins Giro stage in sprint; Valter keeps overall lead
TERMOLI, Italy — Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan claimed his second sprint victory in the Giro d’Italia and Attila Valter kept the pink jersey after the seventh stage on Friday.
Ewan, who rides for the Lotto Soudal team, closed a gap to Fernando Gaviria with about 100 meters remaining and finished just ahead of Davide Cimolai and Tim Merlier.
Ewan, who also won Stage 5, took his fifth career win at the Giro and 50th overall in his career.
Protests outside, struggles inside: Man U loses to Liverpool
MANCHESTER, England — The beefed-up defense outside Old Trafford was more robust than Manchester United’s on the pitch inside.
While United supporters again protested against the owning Glazer family — facing riot police and new steel barriers to guard the entrances — the game against Liverpool went ahead as planned after being called off 11 days earlier when some fans were able to storm the pitch.
United might have wished it hadn’t, losing 4-2 for its first home defeat against its fiercest rival since Jürgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool six years ago after Roberto Firmino scored twice.
Not only was this United’s third game since Sunday — with this rearranged fixture squeezed into the week — but the players had to get to the stadium much earlier than usual after being unable to leave their hotel on May 2 due to the protests at Old Trafford.
“The players handled the situation well,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “None of them have been complaining. They have got on with it. The preparations have been different. We’re not going to make an excuse of that.”
He also downplayed the sloppy defensive display, which was more demoralizing than impactful given United has a four-point cushion in second place with two games remaining.
