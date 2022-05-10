Suns coach: NBA should consider families-only seats at games
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said the NBA should consider having a special section in the stands reserved for the families of visiting teams in the wake of Chris Paul's family being harassed during Sunday's playoff game in Dallas.
The incident happened during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and Suns.
ESPN reported that members of Paul’s family had been harassed by fans and that some in the crowd made physical contact with them. The Mavericks said the fan was ejected.
“It's a hard one, because it's happening more and more,” Williams said Monday at practice. "The situations are getting to a place now where I really feel like families, who are there to support their loved ones, need to be protected a bit more. Whether or not we have to give these people a section, a suite, something has to be done.
“Because we can't wait for it to get to a level or two higher, before we do what we need to do. Yesterday was unnecessary.”
The Mavericks said after the game they were aware of the incident between a fan and Paul's family at American Airlines Center. Williams said he didn't know the extent of the harassment in real time because the game was still being played.
The Mavericks said in a statement on Monday the offending fans had been banned from the arena for eight months.
Patriots sign 8 undrafted rookies ahead of offseason program
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots again added to their growing pipeline of former Alabama players, including defensive lineman LaBryan Ray among eight players signed Monday as undrafted free agents.
With Ray the Patriots currently have six former Crimson Tide players on their roster. Ray joins quarterback Mac Jones, running back Damien Harris, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and linebacker Mack Wilson
The seven other rookies signed Monday were defensive back Devin Hafford (Tarleton State), punter Jake Julien (Eastern Michigan), quarterback D'Eriq King (Miami), defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell (Purdue), offensive lineman Kody Russey (Houston), defensive back Brenden Schooler (Texas) and offensive lineman Liam Shanahan (LSU).
The Patriots continually have found impact players in the undrafted rookie pool during coach Bill Belichick's tenure, including 2015 Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler, cornerback J.C. Jackson and center David Andrews.
New England has had at least one undrafted rookie make its initial 53-man roster for 18 straight seasons. Kicker Quinn Nordin kept the streak alive last season.
Rookie minicamp begins May 13.
Nets' Seth Curry has arthroscopic surgery on left ankle
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Monday and is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall.
The Nets said the procedure was done by Dr. Martin O'Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery and was successful.
Curry came to the Nets along with Ben Simmons and Andre Drummond in February in the trade that sent James Harden to Philadelphia. He experienced problems with the ankle down the stretch but played in 19 games and averaged 14.9 points while shooting 46.8% from 3-point range.
Simmons recently had surgery for a herniated disk in his back that kept him from playing at all for the Nets, among other reasons. He also is expected to recover in time for camp.
Atlanta's Robinson likely to miss World Cup with Achilles
ATLANTA — Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson will likely miss the World Cup for the United States after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left leg during an MLS game.
The team announced that Robinson was to undergo surgery Monday after an MRI confirmed the worst-case scenario.
“We are devastated for Miles,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “He had established himself as a top performer throughout last year and World Cup qualifying. We will be thinking of him and wishing him a successful recovery process.”
Robinson was injured on a noncontact play in the first half of Saturday’s 4-1 win over Chicago Fire. The 25-year-old central defender was carried off the field on a stretcher. He faces a lengthy recovery and rehab period that probably will cost him a roster spot at the World Cup.
The Americans open the tournament in Qatar on Nov. 21 against Ukraine, Scotland or Wales. Robinson started 11 of 14 World Cup qualifiers for the U.S. team.
“Just heartbreaking,” Atlanta defender Brooks Lennon said. “I think we were all kind of stunned. We’re praying for him. We wish him a speedy recovery.”
Robinson took a step back near the midfield stripe to head a ball that had been headed by Chinonso Offor in the 14th minute. With Stanislav Ivanov closing in but not making contact, Robinson headed the ball down and kicked it forward with his right foot as he landed awkwardly and fell.
Robinson pointed at his left leg with his both arms, pounded the artificial turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and pointed at his leg again as athletic trainers came out to attend to him.
Shapovalov overcomes code violation for win at Italian Open
ROME — Denis Shapovalov overcame a point penalty and a hostile crowd to beat local hope Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3 in the first round of the Italian Open on Monday.
Late in the second set, Shapovalov was given a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct after hopping over the net to show the chair umpire a mark on his opponent’s side of the red clay court — which is not permitted.
The umpire determined that Shapovalov’s serve was out, resulting in a double fault and a break point for Sonego. Then with the code violation, Shapovalov lost the game to trail 5-3.
“A lot of things happened in the heat of the moment. I need to be better with my behavior,” Shapovalov said. “It was my mistake. I’ll know the rule for next time. I definitely won’t step over the net.”
Even after stepping over the net, Shapovalov wasn’t done arguing.
The 13th-seeded Canadian then called the chair umpire onto his side of the court and singled out a fan who was heckling him.
“I’m not going to kick him out because I didn’t see what he was doing,” the umpire said. “I saw you talking to him and you incited it a little bit. I understand you’re frustrated.”
After the match, Shapovalov apologized to the umpire.
MLB plans London games in 2023, 2024 and 2026
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball intends to play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026.
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox split two games at London's Olympic Stadium in June 2019. The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs were scheduled to play there on June 13-14, 2020, but those games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cardinals and Cubs are the leading candidates to play in London next year.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the formation of the MLB London Legacy Group on Monday that will include members from the Greater London Authority and Baseball Softball UK.
MLB plans to hold a Home Run Derby at London's Crystal Palace Park on July 9 this year.
Sharks re-sign Barabanov, Megna to 2-year deals
SAN JOSE — The San Jose Sharks have locked up two of their potential free agents early in the offseason, agreeing to two-year deals with forward Alexander Barabanov and defenseman Jaycob Megna.
Interim general manager Joe Will announced the deals on Monday as the Sharks placed a priority on retaining two players who were set to hit the open market in July.
Barabanov's deal is worth a reported $5 million over two years and Megna's is worth a reported $1.625 million.
The 27-year-old Barabanov spent most of the season on San Jose's top two lines, playing mostly with center Tomas Hertl. He had 10 goals and 29 assists in 70 games in his second season in the NHL.
Barabanov played 22 games in 2020-21 for Toronto and San Jose after playing the previous seven seasons in the KHL in Russia.
The 29-year-old Megna played a career-high 44 games this season, recording two goals, six assists and playing solid defense.
After splitting time between the AHL and NHL the first part of the season, Megna played regularly for the Sharks over the final seven weeks and showed enough for them to want to bring him back next season.
Swollen eye sidelines Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper for Game 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Darcy Kuemper will sit out Game 4 on Monday night with the Colorado goaltender's right eye still swollen from being poked by a stick through his mask.
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Pavel Francouz, who made 18 saves in nearly 41 minutes coming off the bench in relief on Saturday, will start against Nashville. Justus Annunen, recalled from Colorado's AHL affiliate, will back up Francouz.
The Avalanche, up 3-0, can clinch this best-of-seven, first-round Western Conference series with a win.
Kuemper was hurt late in the first period of the Avs' 7-3 win on Saturday. Play stopped with 56.6 seconds left, and replays showed Predators center Ryan Johansen's stick poked through Kuemper's mask. The goalie was able to skate off and headed to the locker room holding a towel to his face.
Johansen said Sunday he was "sick to his stomach" at seeing Kuemper hurt. Bednar had left open Kuemper playing Monday night if the swelling subsided.
Giants release veteran cornerback James Bradberry
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have released veteran cornerback James Bradberry.
A starter for the team the past two seasons, including making the Pro Bowl in 2020, Bradberry is a salary cap casualty. He would have been a $21.9 million cap hit, so cutting him Monday will save about $10 million. The team can designate him a post-June 1 release and save another $1.5 million on the cap for 2022.
Bradberry was signed as a free agent two years ago after a solid four seasons in Carolina. He started 31 games the past two seasons and was particularly dependable in 2020 with his pass coverage. He had three interceptions that season.
Overall, he made 100 tackles, 80 solo, with four interceptions and 35 passes defensed. Bradberry recovered three fumbles for New York.
The Giants attempted to trade the 28-year-old Bradberry, but his salary was an obstacle they couldn't overcome.
Volynets, 20, Mmoh, 24, earn French Open wild-card entries
ORLANDO, Fla. — Katie Volynets, a 20-year-old Californian, and Michael Mmoh, a 24-year-old who was born in Saudi Arabia and is now based in Florida, earned the U.S. Tennis Association's wild-card entries for the main draw of the French Open.
Play begins at Roland Garros on May 22.
Volynets and Mmoh claimed their berths in the year's second Grand Slam tournament by collecting the most ranking points during recent clay-court tournaments.
The USTA and French tennis federation offer reciprocal wild-card invitations for each other's Grand Slam events.
Volynets' showings on the USTA Pro Circuit included a title at Palm Harbor, Florida, reaching the semifinals last week in Bonita Springs, Florida, and getting to the quarterfinals in Charleston, South Carolina.
She is at a career-high 112th in the WTA rankings and is 0-4 in Grand Slam play. This will mark her French Open debut.
Mmoh's results included making it to the quarterfinals after qualifying for the ATP U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston and reaching the final of a USTA Pro Circuit Challenger tournament in Tallahassee, Florida.
His career-best ranking is No. 96; he is currently No. 181. He is 3-9 in main draws at major tournaments, 0-1 at Roland Garros.
Islanders fire coach Barry Trotz after missing playoffs
The New York Islanders have fired coach Barry Trotz after missing the playoffs in his fourth season with the team.
General manager Lou Lamoriello made the surprising announcement Monday, more than a week after the regular season ended. Trotz had one year left on his five-year contract.
Trotz coached the Islanders to playoff appearances in each of his first three years with them, reaching the Eastern Conference final in 2020 and 2021 before losing to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
A series of events outside Trotz's control contributed to the Islanders missing the playoffs this year. While their new arena was being finished, they opened the season on a 13-game road trip and were hit with a string of coronavirus-related absences and injuries that derailed their season.
Trotz joined the Islanders in the summer of 2018 after winning the Stanley Cup earlier that year with the Washington Capitals. The Capitals decided at the time not to rework Trotz's contract despite the championship and granted him his release.
He coached the Nashville Predators for their first 15 seasons, helping them reach the playoff 17 times. His 914 regular-season wins rank third among coaches in NHL history. Trotz could immediately become a candidate for vacancies in Philadelphia, Detroit and Winnipeg, plus others that open up because of his availability.
