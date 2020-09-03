Chargers’ safety James out for season after knee surgery
COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James will miss the season after having surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee.
James had surgery on Tuesday after he sustained the injury during a scrimmage on Sunday. It is the second time in five seasons that James has had a season end due to a knee injury. He tore the meniscus in his left knee as a sophomore at Florida State in 2016 during the team’s second game and missed the rest of the year.
After being an All-Pro selection as a rookie in 2018, James played in only five games last season due to a foot injury.
Rayshawn Jenkins, Desmond King and rookie Alohi Gilman are possibilities to take over for James at strong safety. Los Angeles will open the season on Sept. 13 at Cincinnati against quarterback Joe Burrow, who was the first pick in April’s draft.
Clippers’ Morris, Mavs’ Doncic fined for actions in Game 6
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for his flagrant foul on Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, who was penalized $15,000 for throwing the ball at a referee.
Both fines stemmed from actions in Game 6 of a first-round playoff series, which the Clippers won to eliminate the Mavericks.
Morris swung his arm down hard and hit a driving Doncic in the neck area early in the second quarter. The forward was given a flagrant foul 2, an automatic ejection.
The NBA said the amount of the fine for Morris — whose birthday was Wednesday — was based in part on the fact he has been disciplined several times in the past for physical altercations on the court.
Doncic was called for an offensive foul later in the game and threw the ball into official Bill Kennedy’s leg.
Taylor, Urías propel streaking Dodgers past D-backs, 6-3
LOS ANGELES — Chris Taylor drove in a season-high four runs and Julio Urías pitched six innings of four-hit ball in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.
After largely standing pat at the trade deadline while most of their fellow elite teams added talent, the major league-leading Dodgers (27-10) calmly kept rolling toward their eighth straight NL West title and another playoff appearance with their 16th win in 19 games.
Taylor, AJ Pollock and Max Muncy had two hits apiece as Los Angeles opened a six-game homestand with its third straight victory. And though they didn’t homer in their September opener after setting an NL record with 57 long balls in August, the Dodgers still took the first step toward maintaining their season-long streak of never losing a series.
Carson Kelly homered again at Dodger Stadium, and Nick Ahmed added a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth for the last-place Diamondbacks, who have lost 11 of 12.
Kim Clijsters loses 1st Grand Slam in 8 years at US Open
Mounting a comeback at the U.S. Open, Kim Clijsters fell victim to one.
The three-time champion powered her way to an early lead but couldn’t hold it, and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova rallied Tuesday night for a first-round victory, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.
It was Clijsters’ first match at a Grand Slam tournament since 2012, when she retired after the Open. Now 37, the mother of three and a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, she has decided to resume her career this year but is 0-3.
“It’s a process,” she said. “That’s what I told myself at the start when I took this challenge on — that it’s going to take a lot of hard work and losses.”
Clijsters said she trained hard for the Open and was excited to play, even with no fans in the stands because of the coronavirus pandemic. She has been hampered this year by injuries, most recently an abdominal ailment that appeared to be an issue in the final set, when the pace of her serve dropped.
But Clijsters said she felt fine, and the only problem was Alexandrova, a tour veteran ranked 29th.
UCF: 10 players opt out of season due to COVID-19 concerns
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two projected starters are among 10 UCF football players who are opting out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Coach Josh Heupel said cornerback Tay Gowan and defensive lineman Kalia Davis, as well as backup quarterback Darriel Mack Jr., are part of the group.
The others are offensive linemen Allan Adams, Lamarius Benson and Adrian Medley; defensive linemen Mason Cholewa and Kendrick Wilson, and defensive backs Elijah Benoit and Devunte Dawson.
Tigers OF JaCoby Jones gets hit by pitch, fractures hand
MILWAUKEE — Detroit Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left hand when he was hit by a pitch Tuesday in a 12-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Jones was leading off the eighth inning with the Tigers ahead 6-1 when he was hit by a pitch from Phil Bickford in the reliever’s major league debut.
Bickford hit each of the first two batters he faced: Jones and Emilio Bonifacio. Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said after the game that Bonifacio was fine.
Chapman suspended 3 games for throwing near Brosseau’s head
NEW YORK — Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was suspended for three games Wednesday, a day after he threw a fastball near the head of pinch-hitter Michael Brosseau while closing out his first save of the season in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Chapman, who previously was disciplined in his career for intentionally throwing at the head area, also was fined by Major League Baseball.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone received a one-game suspension and was also fined an undisclosed amount following the events during Tuesday night’s game.
Rays manager Kevin Cash received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount after being ejected during the game and for his comments afterward. Umpires convened before issuing warnings to both benches, and Cash was ejected after coming onto the field to argue.
Blazers’ Ariza denies allegations he abused 12-year-old son
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge has issued a temporary restraining order keeping the Portland Trail Blazers’ Trevor Ariza away from his 12-year-old son after the boy’s mother alleged Ariza had physically abused him.
Ariza strongly denied the abuse allegations, saying the boy’s mother, his former girlfriend Lana Allen, had engaged in a long campaign to hurt his relationship with his son and to take away his visitation rights, according to court papers obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Allen alleges in documents filed Aug. 27 that Ariza punched his son in the arm and shoulder and put him in a choke hold on July 25 during a month-long visit at Ariza’s Los Angeles-area home.
The court filings allege Ariza engaged in similar abuse on previous visits, and has violated a court order against using corporal punishment. Allen sent the police to Ariza’s home during the visit, but their investigation was inconclusive, the documents said.
4 members of Congress question NFL on concussion payments
WASHINGTON — Four members of Congress sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday questioning the league’s formula for making concussion settlement payments to Black former players.
Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Representatives Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.) and Maxine Waters, (D-Calif.) signed the letter seeking explanation of a race-based formula for payments.
, how it was developed and has been used.
“If these allegations are true,” the letter said, referring to a lawsuit filed last month against the NFL, “the algorithm used to modify the results of your cognitive evaluations appear to have the effect of denying Black players — a historically disadvantaged and legally protected group — compensation to which they would otherwise be entitled. This would raise serious questions about the NFL’s commitment to racial justice and compliance with the Federal law that mandates equal protection.”
Wyden, Booker, Clarke and Waters urged the NFL to stop using the formula immediately.
Alaphilippe stripped of yellow jersey by Tour de France jury
PRIVAS, France — Julian Alaphilippe’s ride in the yellow jersey is over, and his rivals had nothing to do with it.
The Tour de France leader was stripped of the coveted shirt on Wednesday after being handed a time penalty for illegally receiving provisions near the end of Stage 5, which had been largely uneventful until then.
British rider Adam Yates was moved up to first place in the revised general standings after Alaphilippe was docked 20 seconds.
“I don’t think any rider would want to take the jersey like this,” Yates said. “I just found out. Nobody wants to take a jersey like this.”
Only minutes after versatile Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the stage in a sprint finish, TV footage showed Alaphilippe grabbing a bottle from a staff member of his Deceuninck-Quick Step squad about 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the finish.
Under racing rules, riders are not allowed to receive provisions — either drinks or food — during the final 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) of a stage. Deceuninck-Quick Step did not immediately explain why the staff member was posted inside that zone and why he handed out the bottle to the French rider.
Cycling’s governing body, the UCI, said in a statement that two other riders, Sepp Kuss and Carlos Verona, were also penalized 20 seconds for the same offense.
Blues trade goalie Allen to Montreal, clear salary cap space
Trading a longtime goaltender who lost his starting job could be the first step toward the St. Louis Blues keeping their Stanley Cup-winning captain.
The Blues traded goaltender Jake Allen to the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday in a move that clears valuable salary cap space to try to re-sign captain and top defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. St. Louis received a third- and a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft and also sent a 2022 seventh-rounder to Montreal.
The key to the deal is getting Allen’s $4.35 million cap hit off the books to potentially keep Pietrangelo in the fold.
Falcons sign QB Lauletta, former 4th-round pick of Giants
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons added to their depth at quarterback by signing Kyle Lauletta, a former fourth-round pick of the New York Giants.
Lauletta was among three quarterbacks who worked out for the Falcons this week. He could be an option as the third quarterback behind starter Matt Ryan and veteran backup Matt Schaub, though the team has been pleased with the development of Kurt Benkert.
The Falcons also are seeking another quarterback for the expanded practice squad after waiving Danny Etling.
Bengals sign running back Joe Mixon to 4-year extension
CINCINNATI — Running back Joe Mixon signed a four-year, $48 million contract extension through the 2024 season on Wednesday, keeping him with a Cincinnati Bengals team that took a chance on him.
The Bengals drafted Mixon in the second round in 2017 out of Oklahoma, where he was suspended for punching a woman in the face. The Bengals drew a backlash with the choice, prompting owner Mike Brown to acknowledge they were “taking a risk” on Mixon because he’s so talented.
Haskins will be Washington’s Week 1 starting quarterback
Ron Rivera told his players Dwayne Haskins will be Washington’s starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, then he reflected on a similar declaration he made almost a decade ago.
Rivera was entering his first season as an NFL head coach with the Carolina Panthers, who months after hiring him drafted Cam Newton first overall. After enjoying several years of success with Newton, including a trip to the Super Bowl, Rivera hopes he’s embarking on a similar path with Haskins as his starter.
Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role
SILVER SPRING, Md. — DraftKings shares jumped in midday trading after announcing that basketball legend Michael Jordan would take an ownership stake in the company in exchange for becoming a special adviser to the sports betting site.
Boston-based DraftKings did not release details on the amount of Jordan’s stake in the company. Jordan is the majority owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and the deal has the league’s approval.
Panthers hire Blue Jackets’ Bill Zito as general manager
The Florida Panthers spent three weeks searching for a general manager, and it didn’t take long for them to suspect that Bill Zito was the best candidate.
The more they searched, the more convinced they got.
Zito was announced Tuesday as the new Panthers’ general manager, coming to Florida after seven years in the front office of the Columbus Blue Jackets — where he most recently was senior vice president of hockey operations, associate general manager and alternate governor. He takes over in Florida for Dale Tallon, whose contract expired when the Panthers’ season ended last month.
Memo: NCAA to furlough its entire staff for 3-8 weeks
The NCAA will furlough its entire Indianapolis-based staff of about 600 employees for three to eight weeks in a cost-saving move, according to memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.
The memo from NCAA President Mark Emmert went out to the association’s more than 1,200 member schools Wednesday. The furloughs will not affect senior executives.
Starting Sept. 21 through the end of January 2021, all national office staff will be subjected to a mandatory three-week furlough, Emmert wrote. Some staff will be furloughed up to eight weeks, depending on position and “seasonal timing of their duties.”
Earlier this year, USA Today reported Emmert and NCAA senior management were taking a 20% salary reduction and vice presidents would be taking 10% pay cuts. The association also implemented salary freezes for all employees and did not fill open positions.
No agreement in meeting between Barcelona and Messi’s father
Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona looked no closer to being resolved after the first meeting between the player’s father and club officials on Wednesday ended without an agreement, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
The person said club president Josep Bartomeu met for more than 90 minutes with Jorge Messi to discuss the the Argentina star’s request to leave the club, but that neither part made any concessions.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about the private meeting.
Man United signs Van De Beek from Ajax for $46 million
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United completed the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny Van De Beek on Wednesday for the English club’s first addition of the transfer window.
The deal for the 23-year-old Netherlands international is worth 39 million euros ($46 million), plus an additional 5 million euros ($6 million) in add-ons, Ajax said.
Van De Beek, who played an important role in Ajax’s run to last year’s Champions League semifinals, signed a five-year deal with the option of a further season and could form an exciting-looking midfield combination with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.
3 Paris Saint-Germain players test positive for coronavirus
PARIS — Three Paris Saint-Germain players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the French club said Wednesday.
PSG did not name the players but sports daily L’Équipe reported that Neymar is among the positive cases.
PSG has not played since losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final last month. It will start its French league campaign on Sept. 10.
Sports fans set to fill 2/3 of stadium seats in Switzerland
BERN, Switzerland — Soccer and ice hockey clubs in Switzerland can have stadiums two-thirds full, starting in October, after a federal decision on Wednesday.
The Swiss government said spectators would need to wear face masks and have allocated seats. No fans of away teams will be allowed and contact tracing plans must be in place.
Lawmakers announced details as part of the latest easing of limits on mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic which were imposed in February.
Kooyong Classic in 2021 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
MELBOURNE, Australia — A three-day exhibition tennis tournament ahead of next year’s Australian Open has been canceled due to expected COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne.
The Kooyong Classic was to be held in the week before the Jan. 18-31 Australian Open. It has been played since 1988, when the season-opening major moved from Kooyong, its original home, to Melbourne Park.
Up to 20,000 fans could attend England-Barbarians rugby game
LONDON — A crowd of “up to 20,000” could attend a rugby match between England and the Barbarians at Twickenham next month, the Rugby Football Union said Wednesday.
The match has been arranged for Oct. 25, a week before England plays Italy in Rome in their rearranged final game of the Six Nations that has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The RFU said a test event will be held before England’s game against the Barbarians — an invitational team made up of players from different clubs and countries — “to put into practice our operational plans and demonstrate that Twickenham Stadium is well prepared” amid the pandemic.
The stadium has an 80,000 capacity.
Cycling worlds moved to Imola after Swiss host backs out
AIGLE, Switzerland — This month’s road cycling world championships were moved to Imola, Italy, on Wednesday after Swiss host Aigle-Martigny backed out because of a government ruling limiting mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The revised event from Sept. 24-27 will feature only elite men’s and women’s categories, eliminating junior and under-23 races.
