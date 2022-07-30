Athletes Unlimited Garcia Team Zerkle

JADE HEWITT/Athletes Unlimited

Team Zerkle, which includes Highland graduate Rachel Garcia (bottom right), won its first game of the Athletes Unlimited Softball season, 4-2, over Team Ocasio on Friday in Rosemont, Ill.

Garcia earns MVP 1 honors in Team Zerkle’s victory

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Team Zerkle used an early start on offense and strong pitching from Highland graduate Rachel Garcia and Taylor McQuillin to secure a 4-2 victory over Team Ocasio in the nightcap of Saturday’s season-opening Athletes Unlimited Softball doubleheader at Parkway Bank Sports Complex. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.