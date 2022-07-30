Garcia earns MVP 1 honors in Team Zerkle’s victory
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Team Zerkle used an early start on offense and strong pitching from Highland graduate Rachel Garcia and Taylor McQuillin to secure a 4-2 victory over Team Ocasio in the nightcap of Saturday’s season-opening Athletes Unlimited Softball doubleheader at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
Garcia, who finished second in the AUX Softball standings earlier this summer, picked up right where she left off. Named as the MVP 1 selection, the former UCLA standout authored 196 leaderboard points to end the first night of the season in second place in the league standings.
Catcher Dejah Mulipola followed by posting 190 points, including MVP 2 accolades, while going 2-for-3 with a run scored and two runs batted in. Relief pitcher Taylor McQuillin secured MVP 3 distinction after claiming the save, throwing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.
In the first game, Team Eberle defeated Team Chidester 4-3.
Garcia and Team Zerkle take on Team Chidester today at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
Under Armour agrees to $67.49 million settlement with UCLA
LOS ANGELES — Under Armour has agreed to pay UCLA $67.49 million to resolve a lawsuit filed two years ago.
UCLA filed a lawsuit against Under Armour in August, 2020, in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles for breach of contract, seeking damages in excess of $200 million. The settlement was reached in late May and approved by the University of California’s Board of Regents.
Under Armour announced two years ago that it was ending its deal with UCLA. The two sides were four years into a 15-year deal worth $280 million, which was the highest in college athletics.
The company cited force majeure due to the coronavirus pandemic as one of the reasons it was terminating the deal. Another was UCLA’s struggles in its flagship sports.
UCLA eventually agreed to a new apparel contract with Nike, which began last July. That deal is for six years and is worth $46.45 million.
Lydia Ko shoots another 65, leads by 2 at Scottish Open
IRVINE, Scotland — Lydia Ko shot a second straight 7-under 65 to lead by two strokes after two rounds of the Scottish Open on the LPGA Tour on Friday.
Ko, who finished strongly at the Evian Championship last week to tie for third place, has continued her good form in perfect conditions over the Dundonald Links and remains bogey-free heading into the weekend.
To start her back nine, from the first hole, the No. 4-ranked New Zealander had three birdies in four holes before making eagle at No. 5. She then birdied her last hole to move to 14 under overall.
“I think especially in conditions like this, where the wind is pretty calm and the sun is out, you have to take advantage of it,” Ko said, “because we all know that over on this side of the world, it can change pretty quick.”
This week should prove good preparation for next week’s Women’s British Open at Muirfield.
American golfer Lilia Vu shot 67 and was alone in second place. She said she felt at home on the links because it reminded her of her home club, Shady Canyon.
Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea was in third place on 11 under after a 64, while Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai (65) and France’s Celine Boutier (69) were in a share of fourth place a shot further back.
Pendrith takes 1-shot lead over Finau at Rocket Mortgage
DETROIT — Taylor Pendrith grew up getting breaks from golf, putting the clubs away each winter in Canada.
That may have helped him when he had to miss nearly four months of competition due to a painful injury earlier this year.
Pendrith shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Tony Finau into the weekend in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Pendrith and Finau shared the first-round lead at 8 under and will be in the final group Saturday, pairing a 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie with a 32-year-old veteran coming off his third career victory.
Pendrith is playing in his third tournament after being unable to swing a club for 12 weeks due to a broken rib, a break that reminded him of his youth.
“We have a long offseason in Canada, so I didn’t touch a club all winter basically growing up so I guess I’m kind of used to it in a way,” he said.
Pendrith said matter of factly that he can compete with the best when he’s healthy and has showed that so far at Detroit Golf Club.
Newgarden overcomes injury to qualify 5th at Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Josef Newgarden kept the focus simple all week.
He ignored the cell phone, avoided social media and spent 48 hours resting, hopeful it would help him recover from the head injury he suffered last weekend and stay in the IndyCar championship hunt. Now all he needs is another strong finish Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Less than two hours after series officials medically cleared the 31-year-old driver, the two-time IndyCar champ qualified fifth with a fast lap of 1 minute, 10.6968 seconds on the Brickyard’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.
“It was going to take an Army to keep me away from here,” Newgarden said. “I knew if we weren’t in this race it was going to be very difficult to stay in this championship fight. I knew we had to be in the race.”
Newgarden’s availability became uncertain after the suspension on the No. 2 Chevrolet apparently broke, sending the race leader spinning hard into the wall at Iowa. Doctors examined and cleared Newgarden at the infield care center, but he later collapsed in his motorhome and struck his head hard.
The Tennessean was then airlifted from the track to a nearby hospital to avoid post-race traffic and additional tests came back negative. On Tuesday, Newgarden informed Team Penske president Tim Cindric he was ready to race.
Newgarden even had some fun with the situation.
He donned a black, padded helmet-like device as he walked gingerly down two steps from the team hauler with reporters and was wearing a microphone for their YouTube show. Newgarden won’t use any additional padding during the race.
Naquin goes to 1st-place Mets from last-place Reds
MIAMI —Tyler Naquin went to the first-place Mets from the last-place Reds and was on the bench for Friday night’s series opener at Miami.
New York acquired the left-handed-hitting outfielder and lefty reliever Phillip Diehl from on Thursday night in a deal for two teenage minor leaguers, outfielder Hector Rodríguez and right-hander Jose Acuña.
“It’s fun, exciting news. It’s been a whirlwind the last couple of hours,” Naquin said. “We have a good ballclub. It’s cool to look forward to that.”
Naquin, a first-round draft pick 10 years ago, was batting .246 with seven homers and 33 RBIs in 56 games for the Reds. He homered and drove in two runs Thursday afternoon in a 7-6 loss to the Marlins.
“Whatever they need, just take it day by day, and wherever I fit in,” Naquin said.
Outfielder Travis Jankowski was designated for assignment by the Mets, who also recalled left-hander Sam Clay and right-hander Stephen Nogosek from Syracuse and optioned left-hander David Peterson to the Triple-A farm team.
Derek Wolfe signs 1-day deal to retire as a Denver Bronco
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Derek Wolfe will happily spend his time chasing around his 3-year-old daughter instead of NFL quarterbacks.
The 32-year-old defensive tackle retired Friday, saying a hip injury that required a second operation last month made it too hard to spend an 11th year in the league.
Wolfe, who was released by Baltimore in June with an injury settlement, signed a one-day deal with the Broncos so he could retire in Denver, where he spent eight seasons and won a Super Bowl after being picked in the second round of the draft out of Cincinnati in 2012.
“I’m happy to be done with the game because (the injuries) were piling up and I know my wife is very happy not to have to watch me crawl into the shower every morning,” Wolfe said.
“It was just getting bad, so it was time to call it” a career, Wolfe added. “I get to be a father; I get to be a husband. I get to focus on those things now. ... My daughter, she just turned 3 years old and I get to play with her and hang out with her.”
Wolfe lamented all the family time he missed out on after signing with the Ravens two years ago. He hurt his hip last August and missed the entire season.
“I get to relish in the moments that I wasn’t around for, especially the last two years when I was in Baltimore during COVID, your family can’t be around, it was tough, I missed a lot of time,” Wolfe said. “So, I’m going to make up for that now.”
Dream’s Durr ruled out for season, needs hip surgery
ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream guard AD Durr will miss the remainder of the WNBA season to prepare for right hip surgery.
The team announced Friday it was shutting down Durr, who averaged 10.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15 games with their hometown team.
Durr recorded three 20-point games and led the team in scoring on four occasions after being acquired in a June trade with the New York Liberty.
Durr was the second overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Louisville.
Jaguars sign Fry to replace errant kicker Mevis after 4 days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A day after undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis badly missed three field-goal attempts during training camp practice, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived him and signed free agent Elliott Fry on Friday.
Mevis nailed former Dallas Cowboys coach Dave Campo in the shoulder with one errant kick and sent two more groups of onlookers scattering during warmups Thursday. None of them was standing close to the uprights as Mevis attempted relatively short field goals. The former Fordham and Iowa State kicker also struggled to split the uprights during the first few days of camp.
It was enough to prompt Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson to move in another direction less than a week before the team’s preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.
Fry will now compete with Ryan Santoso for Jacksonville’s kicking job. Santoso was better than Mevis during the first four practices but far from perfect.
Fry has appeared in three NFL games with Atlanta (2020), Kansas City (2021) and Cincinnati (2021) and made five of six field goals and five of seven extra points.
Goalkeeper David Ochoa traded to DC United from Salt Lake
WASHINGTON — Goalkeeper David Ochoa was traded to D.C. United from Salt Lake on Friday for $75,000 in general allocation money.
Ochoa made his Major League Soccer debut on Nov. 8, 2020, and played in 25 matches in 2021. He has not played in any this season.
If D.C. re-signs Ochoa for 2023, Salt Lake would receive $150,000 GAM in 2023 and $150,000 GAM in 2024. If D.C. transfers Ochoa during the current season, Salt Lake would receive $300,000 GAM in 2023. Salt Lake hold a 25% sell-on fee.
The 21-year-old was born in Oxnard, California, to Mexican parents. He started for the U.S. under-23 team in Olympic qualifying in March 2021 and was selected for a national team roster for a December 2020 exhibition against El Salvador before a strained right quadriceps caused him to be replaced.
Ochoa was approved by FIFA last August to switch affiliation to Mexico. He played for El Tri’s under-21 team in an exhibition against Romania last October and was selected by Mexico coach Gerardo Martino for an April exhibition against Guatemala and CONCACAF Nations League matches in June, though he did not play for Mexico’s senior national team.
