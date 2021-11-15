Salvador shoots 68 on first day of state championships
ARROYO GRANDE — The Antelope Valley College women’s golf team’s first round of the CCCAA Women’s Golf State Championships was suspended because of darkness on Sunday.
Just two of the Marauders’ golfers finished their rounds with Western State Conference champion Arlene Salvador shooting a 4-under 68 at Cypress Ridge Golf Course and Madison Schafer shooting an 83.
“Arlene shot 68 with one of the best rounds I’ve ever seen her play,” AVC coach Patrick Londono said. “Play was suspended for my remaining four players. ... Madi shot 83, which was really good, too.”
Ayanna Langdale, Jasmin Carrillo, Vashti Rachal and Adrianna Rosales all have to finish the first round today at 7 a.m. before starting the second and final round of play.
“We have a long day in store for the team,” Londono said.
USC women victorious over Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — The USC women’s basketball team downed Virginia 65-48 on the road on Sunday.
Freshman center Clarice Akunwafo tallied a double-double for the Trojans as USC turned a one-point margin into a 17-point lead during the second half, thanks to some stingy defense and effective offense.
Jordan Sanders was in double digits by halftime for the Trojans (2-0), who shot 37.0 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes to just outpace Virginia’s 33.3 percent effort.
The Cavaliers were ahead on the boards 35-30 at that point, but USC had help on the offensive end from four 3-pointers landed by halftime 39-24 lead at halftime.
By the final buzzer, USC had left Virginia well behind, finishing up shooting 35.9 recent from the floor while UVA wrapped at 28.1 percent. USC won the battle onto boards 52-45, thanks in part to a career-high 10 rebounds apiece from senior guard Desiree Caldwell and Akunwafo.
Akunwafo was one of four Trojans to score in double figures, putting in 10 points while fellow freshman Rayah Marshall led all scorers with 16 points. Tera Reed and Sanders each had 13 apiece.
Virginia’s top scorer was Taylor Valladay with nine points.
Washington fires coach Jimmy Lake after less than 2 seasons
SEATTLE — Washington fired head coach Jimmy Lake on Sunday, less than two years after he was chosen to succeed Chris Petersen.
Lake’s firing concluded a stunningly fast fall with a team that began the season ranked in The AP Top 25 and stumbled through embarrassing losses that raised discontent in the fan base.
Athletic director Jen Cohen said the school will honor the terms of Lake’s contract, which puts Washington on the hook for more than $9 million dollars.
“No one wanted Jimmy to succeed more than I when I hired him in 2019, but ultimately, this change is necessary for a variety of reasons, both on the field and off,” Cohen said in a statement. “I am grateful for Jimmy’s service to Washington, and we wish him the very best of luck moving forward.”
Lake was suspended without pay for Saturday’s 35-30 loss to Arizona State after a sideline incident the previous week against Oregon, when Lake swatted at and then shoved one of his players. The incident only added to the heat on Lake and the suspension seemed a precursor to an eventual separation.
Including Saturday’s game, the Huskies went 7-6 under Lake.
Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as interim coach the remaining two games, including the Apple Cup rivalry against Washington State.
Messier shoots, scores victory at Del Mar for Bob Baffert
DEL MAR — Messier overpowered a small field of 2-year-old rivals to win the $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes by 3 1/2 lengths on Sunday at Del Mar for trainer Bob Baffert.
Ridden by Flavien Prat, Messier ran seven furlongs in 1:22.74 and paid $4.40 and $2.60 as the 6-5 favorite. There was no show wagering because of the four-horse field.
Messier, a Canadian-bred named for six-time Stanley Cup champion Mark Messier, is a son of 2003 Belmont Stakes winner Empire Maker. He earned his first stakes win in his third career start. The victory, worth $60,000, increased his earnings to $105,600.
Forbidden Kingdom returned $4. Winning Map was third.
Baffert and Prat combined to win the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes with 2-year-old filly Eda on Saturday.
Mickelson wins Schwab Cup trophy
PHOENIX — Phil Mickelson birdied three of the final holes Sunday to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship, and Bernhard Langer held on to win his sixth PGA Tour Champions season points title.
Mickelson shot a 6-under 65 at Phoenix Country Club, getting up-and-down from short of the par-5 18th for birdie to reach 19 under. He joined Jack Nicklaus as the only player to win four of his first six PGA Tour Champions starts.
Langer, who battled back pain all weekend, struggled getting putts to fall as he labored through a 2-under 69. The 64-year-old German finished at 12 under and had to wait for Jim Furyk to see if he would win the Schwab Cup for the fifth time in seven years.
Furyk needed to win the tournament or tie for third and have Langer end up worse than eighth to win his first PGA Tour Champions series title. He dropped in a long birdie putt on the par-4 17th to pull within two of the lead, but Mickelson’s birdie on No. 18 made it three shots.
Needing an eagle to win the Schwab Cup, Furyk pulled his second shot into the grandstand left of the 18th green and and had to drop in mulch. He hit his next shot across the green into the rough and got up and down for par. Furyk shot 71 to tie for fifth at 16 under.
Nelly Korda wins Pelican Women’s Championship in playoff
BELLEAIR, Fla. — An epic duel between Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson turned into a stunning meltdown by both of them. Korda at least managed to recover and win a four-way playoff in the Pelican Women’s Championship.
Korda won for the fourth time this year on the LPGA Tour, none of the others this wild.
Korda fell out of the lead on the 17th hole at Pelican Golf Club by chopping her way to a triple bogey to fall two shots behind. She answered with an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 1-under 69 and got into a playoff when Thompson made a second straight bogey for 69.
They were joined at 17-under 263 by defending champion Sei Young Kim (67) and Lydia Ko (66), neither of whom expected to be playing extra holes until Thompson and Korda imploded over the final two holes.
Korda ended it quickly with her second birdie on the 18th hole, this one from 12 feet.
She secured her spot at No. 1 in the women’s world ranking, and moved 12 points ahead of Jin Young Ko for LPGA player of the year going into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next week in Naples.
Kokrak wins Houston Open by two shots
HOUSTON — Jason Kokrak had reason to believe he shot himself out of the Houston Open on the back nine Saturday morning. He played it 10 shots better when it counted Sunday afternoon, making four straight birdies for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot victory.
Two shots behind with six holes to play, Kokrak delivered all the right shots to pull away from a fading Scottie Scheffler and Martin Trainer and win for the third time in the last 13 months.
Kokrak couldn’t help but think back to Saturday morning, when he returned to complete the second round and went the other direction. He played seven holes in 7-over par for a 41 that left him 10 shots behind after 36 holes.
What a turnaround on Sunday.
Kokrak’s run of four straight birdies began with a 12-foot putt on the 13th hole and ended on the par-5 16th hole when he laid up because of mud on his golf ball and hit wedge to 5 week.
By then, he was on his way and finished at 10-under 270.
Scheffler, going after his first PGA Tour victory, had a two-shot lead when he made the turn. He didn’t hit a green in regulation until the 15th, making three soft bogeys that left him too far behind to make a late run. He shot 69 and tied for second with Kevin Tway (68).
Defender Sands added to US roster for qualifier vs Jamaica
CINCINNATI — Defender James Sands of Major League Soccer’s New York City team has been added to the U.S. roster for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier at Jamaica.
The U.S. will be without defender Miles Robinson and midfielder Weston McKennie because of one-game suspensions. Robinson was given two yellow cards in Friday night’s 2-0 win over Mexico, and McKennie received his second yellow card of qualifying after getting one in the opener at El Salvador on Sept. 2.
Both left camp before the U.S. traveled to Jamaica on Sunday.
The 21-year-old Sands has made seven international appearances, in the six games of this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup and the 4-1 win at Honduras in qualifying on Sept. 8.
The revised 24-man roster:
Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City, England), Matt Turner (New England).
Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Boavista, Portugal), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim, Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), James Sands (New York City), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Sam Vines (Antwerp, Belgium), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray, Turkey), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville).
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig, Germany), Gianluca Busio (Venezia. Italy), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia, Spain), Cristian Roldan (Seattle).
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Ricardo Pepi (Dallas), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Tim Weah (Lille, France).
Australia wins its 1st T20 World Cup, beats NZ in final
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Mitchell Marsh and player-of-the-tournament David Warner smashed half centuries as Australia won its first cricket T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.
New Zealand lost the all-important toss and scored 172-4.
Skipper Kane Williamson, dropped on 21, led the way by scoring 85 off 48 balls, but his team was pegged back by Josh Hazlewood, who finished with impressive figures of 3-16 from four overs.
Marsh, who pulled fast bowler Adam Milne for a six over fine leg off the first ball he faced, smashed an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls and Warner made 53 off 38 as Australia reached 173-2 in 18.5 overs. The victory also ensured Australia kept intact its unbeaten record against the Black Caps in a knockout game since 1981.
“This is huge, to be the first Australia team to do it, so proud of how the guys went about the campaign,” Australian captain Aaron Finch said. “Can’t believe people wrote him (Warner) off a couple of weeks ago, it was almost like poking the bear, (and Mitch Marsh), what a way to start, put pressure on from the start.”
Marsh and Warner powered Australia’s solid run-chase with a 92-run second wicket stand, after coming together on 15-1, before Marsh and Glenn Maxwell (28 not out) featured in another solid half-century partnership to take Australia home.
Rossi retires with 10th-place finish in last MotoGP race
CHESTE, Spain — Honored by fans, opponents, other athletes and celebrities, Valentino Rossi put an end to his acclaimed career of more than two decades with a 10th-place finish at the final MotoGP race of the season in Spain on Sunday.
Race-winner Francesco Bagnaia and the other riders followed Rossi after the race until the veteran Italian stopped in front of the grandstands to salute his fans.
Members from other teams awaited him on the pitlane to honor the 42-year-old Italian after he completed his farewell lap on the track.
“It’s the only thing possible today, to give a present to Vale,” said fellow Italian Bagnaia, who wore a helmet with Rossi’s No. 46 on it. “I want to dedicate this race to Vale and thank him for what he has done for us.”
Several video messages for Rossi were shown on the television broadcast, including those from actors Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves as well as athletes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Lewis Hamilton, Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Pirlo.
Former Brazil striker Ronaldo waved the checkered flag at the end of the race, marking the last time the Italian veteran crossed the line.
Rossi had announced he would retire earlier this season.
He won nine world titles in total, with his seven triumphs in the top motorcycling series coming in the 2001-05 and 2008-09 seasons.
Sunday was his 372nd race in the main series, where he won 89 times and had 199 podium finishes.
Fabio Quartararo of France had earlier clinched this year’s MotoGP title.
WTA CEO calls for investigation of China assault allegation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The head of the women’s professional tennis tour called for a full investigation of sexual assault allegations made by a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion from China against a former top government official in that country.
Earlier this month, Peng Shuai, a former No. 1-ranked doubles player, wrote in a lengthy social media post that Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier and member of the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals following a round of tennis three years ago.
Her post — which was removed from her verified account on Wiebo, a leading Chinese social media platform — also said they had sex once seven years ago and she had feelings for him after that.
“Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored. Her accusation about the conduct of a former Chinese leader involving a sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness. In all societies, the behavior she alleges that took place needs to be investigated, not condoned or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength in coming forward. Women around the world are finding their voices so injustices can be corrected,” WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement released by the tour on Sunday.
“We expect this issue to be handled properly, meaning the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship,” Simon said.
Peng has won 23 tour-level doubles titles, including at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. She was a semifinalist in singles at the U.S Open in 2014.
Her accusation was the first against a prominent government official since the #MeToo movement took hold in China in 2018 before being largely tamped down by authorities the same year.
In the post, Peng, 35, wrote that Zhang, now 75, and his wife arranged to play tennis in Beijing about three years ago and that he later brought her into a room at his home where the assault occurred.
“I was so frightened that afternoon, never thinking that this thing could happen,” the post said.
Zhang retired in 2018 and has largely disappeared from public life, as is usual with former Chinese officials.
