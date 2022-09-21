Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury
PHILADELPHIA — A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month’s Little League World Series in Pennsylvania has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed.
Easton Oliverson, 12, of Saint George, Utah, suffered a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain in the Aug. 15 fall at a players dormitory in Williamsport. He has since had three operations and battled a staph infection, the family’s lawyer, Ken Fulginiti, said Tuesday.
“He’s not doing well. The more recent development, after a third craniotomy, is seizures. It’s been a long road,” Fulginiti said. Easton had been hospitalized in Pennsylvania and Utah before his discharge last week, he said.
The negligence lawsuit, filed by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on Friday in Philadelphia, said there was no railing on the top bunk. Kevin Fountain, a spokesperson for Little League International, said the league would not comment on the pending suit. Savoy Contract Furniture of Williamsport did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
Easton, a pitcher and outfielder with the Snow Canyon team from Santa Clara in southwestern Utah, fell in his sleep, Fulginiti said. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 for the boy’s care, along with punitive damages.
“They really appreciate all the support they’ve gotten throughout the nation,” Fulginiti said. “But they’re struggling to focus on the family. They have two other kids and it’s a lot.”
Jace Oliverson was an assistant coach on the baseball team, while Easton’s younger brother Brogan was an alternate who was tapped to take his place after the fall. Snow Canyon was eliminated after two losses.
Longtime NHL defenseman Zdeno Chara, 45, retires as Bruin
BOSTON — Zdeno Chara announced his retirement Tuesday after playing 21 seasons in the NHL and captaining the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011.
The 6-foot-9 defenseman from Slovakia is calling it a career at age 45. He returned to TD Garden in Boston to make that announcement two years after splitting with the Bruins following 14 seasons.
Chara won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2009 and also spent time with the New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals. Known more for his ability to keep the puck out of the net than putting it in, Chara still scored 237 goals and added 523 assists for 750 points in 1,880 regular-season and playoff games.
His 1,680 regular-season games played is a record for defenseman. He is a candidate for the Hockey Hall of Fame based not only on his consistency but also his stature in the game from Slovakia to North America.
AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era.
MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract.
His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-24 season surpasses Connor McDavid’s $12.5 million as the highest in the league. McDavid’s $100 million, eight-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers signed in 2017 was the previous record for the highest annual cap hit since the system went into place in 2005.
The only richer deals than MacKinnon’s in the cap era are: Alex Ovechkin’s $124 million, 13-year contract with Washington, Shea Weber’s $110 million, 14-year contract with Nashville and Sidney Crosby’s $104.4 million, 12-year contract with Pittsburgh. The collective bargaining agreement has since limited contract lengths to eight years for a players re-signing with his own team and seven for free agents.
MacKinnon agreed to the deal with training camp about to start. It’s been a short offseason for MacKinnon and the Avalanche after they captured their first Stanley Cup title since 2001.
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 seasons
Defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday following 13 seasons playing for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils.
The 33-year-old former Norris Trophy winner shared the news on social media.
Subban, who is from Toronto, registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824 regular-season games. The 43rd overall pick at the 2007 NHL draft added 62 points (18 goals, 44 assists) in 96 postseason games. He won the Norris Trophy as the league’s top defenseman in 2013 with the Canadiens.
Subban, who was an unrestricted free agent this summer, has done television in the past and hinted at new opportunities in his retirement post.
“I never looked at myself or ever felt I was ‘just a hockey player,’” he wrote. “I always looked at myself as a person who happened to play hockey.
“Having that perspective allowed me to enjoy every shift like it was my last, celebrate every goal with emotion and play every game as if someone paid to watch me who had never seen me play before.”
T-wolves’ Edwards fined $40K by NBA for homophobic remark
NEW YORK — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for homophobic comments he made on social media.
The league announced the punishment for Edwards’ use of “offensive and derogatory language” in a since-deleted Instagram video he later apologized for.
Edwards recorded a group of men on a sidewalk from a vehicle he was inside and could be heard in making a disparaging, profane comment about what he assumed to be their sexual orientation. He posted an apology on Twitter soon after, and the Timberwolves issued a statement reprimanding their young star
“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way,” Edwards tweeted last week. “There’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”
Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant are among the NBA players who’ve been disciplined by the league in the past for anti-gay language.
The first overall pick in the 2020 draft, Edwards was Minnesota’s second-leading scorer last season with an average of 21.3 points per game that ranked 19th in the league. His average of 1.5 steals per game was 13th in the NBA.
Coyotes sign Hayton right before training camp
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract right before the start of training camp.
Terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not released.
The 22-year-old Hayton was a restricted free agent and not initially listed on Arizona’s roster for camp, which begins Thursday.
Hayton had 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes last season, all career highs.
Arizona drafted the Peterborough, Ontario native with the fifth overall pick of the 2018 NHL draft. He has 13 goals and 18 assists in 94 career games with the Coyotes.
Bills OL Hart suspended 1 game for swing at Titans player
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL suspended Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart for one game on Tuesday, a day after he took a swing at a Titans player and instead struck a Tennessee coach in the head following a 41-7 win.
Hart was suspended without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct and won’t be eligible to rejoin the team until after Buffalo plays at Miami on Sunday.
Hart has the right to appeal the decision reached by the league’s VP of football operations Jon Runyan.
In a letter sent to Hart, Runyan said the altercation happened near the end zone as both teams were leaving the field. Runyan said Hart sought out a Titans player, whose identity was not revealed, and had to be held back by a coach as other players shook hands in the end zone near the stadium tunnel leading to the teams’ locker rooms.
Hart is then accused of closing his fist and throwing a punch which struck a Titans’ coach, whose identity was also not revealed.
“Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury, and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional,” Runyan wrote.
Hart played 17 snaps on Monday, including seven on special teams, and is the primary backup to left guard Rodger Saffold.
He’s an eighth-year player who is familiar with the Titans after appearing in three games with Tennessee last season. He was waived by Tennessee in November and then claimed by the Bills.
Bills CB Dane Jackson avoids major injury, out of hospital
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was released from the hospital on Tuesday after tests revealed he sustained no major injury to his neck or spinal cord when he was struck by a teammate in 41-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans a night earlier.
The Bills did not provide any other details of the extent of Jackson’s injury except to say he was undergoing further evaluation.
Jackson was hurt late in the second quarter when he tackled Titans receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks’ back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet. Jackson’s neck snapped back following the impact.
Jackson had full movement in his limbs as he was being evaluated by medical officials on the field before he was loaded into an ambulance.
“You go from being a coach to just being a human when I’m out there watching him getting loaded into the ambulance. That’s a real moment,” coach Sean McDermott said following the game. “Just praying for him. It’s an unfortunate situation but we’re praying for him.”
Jackson is a third-year player who began the season starting in place of Tre’Davious White, who continues to recover from a left knee injury he suffered last year.
The Bills (2-0) are off until Thursday, when they return to practice in preparation to play at their AFC East rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Buffalo’s defense was thinned further by injuries against the Titans. Safety Micah Hyde (neck), linebacker Matt Milano (stinger) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) did not finish the game.
Texans place C Britt on reserve/non-football illness list
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans placed center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday.
Coach Lovie Smith said last Wednesday that Britt was out for personal reasons and he remained out all week. Britt also missed Sunday’s game at Denver.
Asked on Monday if he would be back this week, Smith said he didn’t know and he didn’t provide details on why Britt was out.
Britt is in his second year with the Texans after spending the first six years of his career with the Seahawks. He started 11 games last season and started Houston’s opener against the Colts this year.
With Britt out, the Texans will look to Scott Quessenberry to take his place. Quessenberry, who is in his first year in Houston after four seasons with the Chargers, started Sunday.
Also on Tuesday, the Texans placed linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis on the injured list after he sustained a groin injury against the Broncos. Pierre-Louis is a nine-year veteran who is in his second year with the Texans.
Braves’ Strider has sore oblique, will miss next start
ATLANTA — Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start Saturday in Philadelphia.
Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn’t feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.
“It’s not that we’re going to (put him on the injured list),” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “We just don’t want to take any chances. He wanted pitch, and we kind of took it out of his hands. And I’m glad he said something.
“That was smart of him because it’s just something that, if we don’t stay ahead of something like that, it could be an end of the year type thing.”
Strider will continue to play catch and when he feels good, the Braves will slot him back into the rotation.
“We talked about it yesterday,” Snitker said. “I think he felt it during the start. He mentioned something afterwards and treated him up yesterday. He was intent on making his next start and probably could, but we don’t want to take a chance.”
Atlanta will start Bryce Elder on Wednesday against Washington and push Max Fried back one day for the first of a four-game series that begins Thursday against the Phillies.
Strider reached 200 strikeouts in 130 innings, two-thirds of an inning quicker than Hall of Famer Randy Johnson in 2001. The right-hander is 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 20 starts and 11 relief appearances.
Fan arrested for allegedly throwing bottle at Browns owner
BEREA, Ohio — A fan was arrested for allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle and hitting Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the closing moments of Sunday’s 31-30 home loss to the New York Jets.
Cleveland police said Tuesday that Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and failure to comply. Miller was spotted by stadium video surveillance throwing the bottle and was followed with cameras.
After the Jets scored their go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Joe Flacco to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left, Haslam was seen on a video walking toward an end zone tunnel in FirstEnergy Stadium when he was struck by the projectile.
Haslam stopped and pointed in the direction that the bottle came from.
According to the police report, Miller initially failed to stop when ordered by officers. Once he was detained, Miller told police “it never hit the field” as he was being taken to a holding room inside the stadium. He was later booked and held in the Cuyahoga County jail.
In the report, police said Miller appeared to be intoxicated.
The Browns intend to ban Miller from the stadium, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press. The person to the AP spoke on condition of anonymity while the legal process plays out.
Amusan, McLaughlin, Duplantis world records deemed official
MONACO — Nigerian runner Tobi Amusan’s stunning world record of 12.12 seconds in the women’s 100 meter hurdles at the 2022 world championships was officially ratified on Tuesday.
Two other records from the same championships that World Athletics have ratified belong to Sydney McLaughlin, who lowered her own mark in the 400 meter hurdles to 50.68 seconds, and Armand Duplantis, who cleared 6.21 meters (20 feet, 4 1/2 inches) in the pole vault to break his own mark by one centimeter.
McLaughlin’s run marked the fourth time she’d lowered the record. Her time of 51.41 from the U.S. championships earlier in the summer was also ratified on Tuesday.
Duplantis’s record came from the final jump of the last event of the 10-day meet at Eugene, Oregon in July. The 22-year-old from Louisiana, who competes for Sweden, holds the world indoor, world outdoor and Olympic titles.
No record was more shocking than Amusan’s, in part because it came during a semifinal heat. All eight runners set either a national record, a personal best or a season’s best. The wind was legal at 0.9 meters per second.
A few hours later Amusan won the gold medal in 12.06, but the tailwind was too strong for that time to count as a record.
