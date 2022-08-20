AU Softball’s Team Jaquish falls to Team McCleney in Week Four opener
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia’s new team in Week 4 of the Athletes Unlimited Championship Series, Team Jaquish, lost to Team McCleney 3-2 on Friday.
Caleigh Clifton hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and Team McCleney held on for the win.
Team captain Savannah Jaquish got her team on the board in the first inning with a solo home run — the 17th of her career. She was 2-for-3 in the game.
Garcia closed out the game in the circle for Team Jaquish, holding Team McCleney scoreless for 1.1 innings. She allowed one walk and struck out three batters. She started the game at first base and went 1-for-3 at the plate.
Haylie Wagner started the game for Team Jaquish, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Peyton St. George took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings.
Team McCleney pitcher Danielle O’Toole pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts. She was named as MVP 2, while Clifton was MVP 1.
Shannon Rhodes, hit a game-tying home run in the fourth inning for Team McCleney and was awarded MVP 3 honors.
Team Jaquish plays Team Mulipola today at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
Shilese Jones sprints to lead at US gymnastics championships
TAMPA, Fla. — Shilese Jones grabbed the lead at the U.S. gymnastics championships on Friday, riding a dynamic bars routine to post an all-around total of 57.200.
The 20-year-old Jones began the competition with a staggering 14.850 during her bars set, the highest score of the night on any event. She rode the momentum across the final three rotations, punctuating the best performance of her elite career with a floor exercise that provided a compelling case she should be on the world championship team later this year.
Konnor McClain, whose 14.8 on beam marked the best score in the world in the event in 2022, is second at 56.400. Jordan Chiles, a silver medalist on the 2020 Olympic team, is tied with Kayla DiCello in third at 55.950. Jade Carey, a gold medalist on floor in Tokyo last summer is in fifth.
The finals are scheduled for Sunday night.
Leanne Wong, a silver medalist at the 2021 world championships, appeared to land awkwardly on her beam dismount and scratched her final two events on floor exercise and vault.
Daniil Medvedev rounding into form in time as US Open looms
MASON, Ohio — Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev moved into the Western & Southern Open semifinals Friday as he prepares for his U.S. Open title defense, beating 11th-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Medvedev, the 26-year-old Russian banned from Wimbledon for his country’s invasion of Ukraine, won the 2019 Western & Southern Open. He looked sharper Friday than he did last week in Montreal in a round-of-32 loss to Nick Kyrgios.
Medvedev will face No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals. Tsitsipas outlasted John Isner 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3.
“Sometimes, first rounds in Masters are super tough,” Medvedev said. “Like I had Kyrgios in Montreal. Every match is a test, and so far, I have been doing great here. Usually, the conditions here are quite similar to the U.S. Open, and when I do well here, I play good in the U.S. Open, so so far, it’s looking this way.”
Unseeded American Madison Keys, also a 2019 winner in the event, advanced to the women’s semifinals with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Keys has not dropped a set in four matches, including her upset of top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the round of 16.
Keys will face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, who cruised past Ajla Tomljanovic, 6-2, 6-3. The unseeded Kvitova, ranked 28th, will be Keys’ third consecutive opponent with a Grand Slam title to her credit.
“I think that’s just how tennis is,” Keys said. “We have plenty of players who are not seeded or in the low (rankings) teens who have been on a tear all year, and they are still, in my opinion, top players or they are former champions. I just don’t think that there is any easy draw, even if you’re not playing the No. 1 or 2 player.”
Sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka beat Shuai Zhang 6-4, 7-6 (1).
White Sox add veteran SS Andrus with star Anderson injured
CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox signed Elvis Andrus for the remainder of the season on Friday, adding a veteran shortstop who can fill in for injured All-Star Tim Anderson.
Andrus, who turns 34 next week, recently cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics. Andrus gives the White Sox experience with Anderson expected to be out until late September after having surgery for a torn ligament in his left middle finger on Aug. 11.
“I’m very happy to be here,” Andrus said before the White Sox played at AL Central-leading Cleveland. “It’s an amazing group of guys. We’re in contention for the playoffs. That’s why you play every single year, to have this opportunity.”
The White Sox entered the weekend series trailing the Guardians by 2 1/2 games and second-place Minnesota by one.
“We all compliment the front office,” Chicago manager Tony La Russa said. “Trying to fill Tim’s shoes and you have somebody like Elvis, he’s got a lot of game left. He plays the whole game. He still fields well. He can run the bases. He has a knack for getting hits against good pitchers. He played in a couple World Series. We’re thrilled.”
Stanton to start rehab stint, could rejoin Yankees next week
NEW YORK — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is expected to begin a rehab assignment Saturday and could rejoin the AL East leaders in the middle of next week as their designated hitter.
Stanton, who hasn’t played since July 23 due to left Achilles tendinitis, worked out again at Yankee Stadium prior to Friday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was then slated to head to Bowie, Maryland, to serve as the DH in rehab games for Double-A Somerset on Saturday and Sunday.
“First things first, want to get him in that DH spot and just get him back in,” Boone said.
Stuck in an offensive slump, the Yankees had lost 13 of 17 going into the weekend.
Stanton will return to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to oppose Luis Severino (right lat strain) in a live batting practice session. Boone said Stanton could be activated immediately thereafter and eased back into action as the DH.
The Yankees followed a similar plan with Stanton last year, when he missed two weeks in May with a left quad strain. Stanton played exclusively as the designated hitter in his first 45 starts following his activation before starting in left or right field 26 times in the final 58 games of the regular season.
Urban Meyer back on Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” post-NFL
LOS ANGELES — Urban Meyer is returning to Fox’s “Big Noon Saturday” college football pregame show after his NFL coaching career lasted less than one full season.
Fox announced Friday that Meyer would rejoin the show that he was part of in its first two seasons.
After resigning as Ohio State’s coach after the 2018 season, Meyer worked as analyst for the Los Angeles-based studio show in 2019 and 2020.
Then he was hired to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2021, but lasted just 13 games before his tumultuous tenure came to an end in December. He was fired after the Jags went 2-11 and Meyer was mired in several off-the-field controversies.
Meyer, who won two national titles at Florida and one at Ohio State, returns to a familiar cast on “Big Noon Saturday.” Rob Stone will continue to host the show, with former USC Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush and ex-Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn providing analysis.
Last season, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops stepped into the role vacated by Meyer.
Fox also announced “Big Noon” will be on the road every week this season, instead of only occasionally.
Braves OF Ozuna facing more legal woes following DUI arrest
ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ozuna spoke to reporters for 18 seconds before the game against the Houston Astros. He made a statement, but didn’t take any questions.
“I disappointed my team,” he said. “I disappointed my family. I don’t have anything to say more. It’s a legal matter.”
It was the second arrest in as many years for Ozuna. He was arrested on May 29, 2021, on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program.
Ozuna was arrested by a Norcross Police officer in metro Atlanta and booked into the Gwinnett County jail at about 4:30 a.m. Friday. He was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane and was released on $1,830 bond.
“The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident,” the team said in a statement. “Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete.”
Ozuna’s was not in Friday’s lineup — the fifth straight game he has missed due to poor performance on the field, manager Brian Snitker said.
Reds 1B Joey Votto expected to be ready for next season
PITTSBURGH — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto had surgery Friday to repair his left rotator cuff and bicep.
The team said Votto should be able to participate in spring training and be ready for the 2023 season.
Votto was placed on the 60-day injured list before Cincinnati opened a three-game set at Pittsburgh. Infielder Mike Moustakas was activated from the injured list, and infielder Donovan Solano was transferred from the paternity list to the restricted list.
Moustakas had been sidelined by a left calf strain. He was in starting lineup against the Pirates, batting fourth and subbing for Votto at first.
Votto, who turns 39 next month, said Wednesday he got hurt when he got tangled up with a baserunner in 2015. He played through the injury, but it has gotten worse this year.
Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. He has one year left on his contract that includes a club option for 2024.
Mark DeRosa named US manager for World Baseball Classic
CARY, N.C. — Former major leaguer Mark DeRosa has been named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
USA Baseball, based in Cary, North Carolina, announced the appointment Friday. DeRosa’s professional coaching debut puts him in charge of the defending world champions next spring.
He is currently a co-host of MLB Network’s daily morning program, MLB Central.
“Mark DeRosa brings a lifetime of baseball knowledge to the dugout for Team USA,” general manager Tony Reagins said. “(DeRosa) is well-respected both on and off the field and his experience and leadership as a player in the 2009 Classic will be a valued asset as we navigate this process.”
The U.S. won the title in 2017, beating Puerto Rico 8-0 in the title game at Dodger Stadium.
The 47-year-old DeRosa played for eight teams during 16 years in the majors, batting .268 with 100 homers and 494 RBIs in 1,241 games. He made his major league debut with Atlanta in 1998 and played in his last game with Toronto in 2013.
DeRosa, who won the 2010 World Series with San Francisco, first joined MLB Network as a guest analyst during the 2011 and 2013 postseasons.
Next year’s tournament will be played from March 8-21. Games will be held in Phoenix, Miami, Taichung, Taiwan, and the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The semifinals and title game will be at loanDepot park in Miami from March 19-21.
USA Baseball will announce the full coaching staff next week.
Olympic silver medalist Flückiger tests positive for doping
GENEVA — Olympic silver medalist Mathias Flückiger was provisionally suspended in a doping case ahead of his scheduled competition in a mountain bike race on Friday at the European Championships.
Swiss Cycling said Flückiger tested positive for the anabolic agent zeranol at the national championships in June. Zeranol is approved for use in farming in some countries to promote growth in cattle.
Flückiger, who won a silver medal at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, was in Munich for his event when his provisional ban was announced on Thursday. His Olympic medal is not affected by the case.
Swiss Cycling said it was informed earlier Thursday by Swiss anti-doping officials about the positive test in a sample taken June 5.
Swiss Sport Integrity said it was investigating and would not give more details until the disciplinary case was finished.
The 33-year-old Flückiger became a world champion in mountain bike team relay in 2019.
