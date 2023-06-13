Oklahoma softball ace Bahl announces plans to transfer after winning national title
Just days after leading Oklahoma’s softball team to its third straight national title, pitcher Jordy Bahl announced Monday on social media that she is transferring and heading back to her home state of Nebraska.
Bahl is from Papillion, a suburb of Omaha. She said in the post that she’s homesick and wants to help grow the sport in a state she feels is overlooked at all levels of softball.
“For the last 2 years, despite the amazing opportunities and accomplishments, my love for home and the acknowledgement of my foundation have grown,” she wrote. “Being away from these things has been very tough.”
Bahl was a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American this season and a Top 10 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. She finished this season with a 22-1 record and an 0.90 ERA. In 2022, she was NFCA Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American. In her two years at Oklahoma, she won two national titles and finished with a 44-2 record.
She pitched 24.2 scoreless innings at this year’s Women’s College World Series and was named its Most Outstanding Player. She went 4-0 at the World Series in Oklahoma City and earned the save in the decisive championship series victory in Game 2 against Florida State.
Bahl did not say which school she will play for, but there are three Division I programs in the state: Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha. Nebraska and Omaha reached the NCAA Tournament and lost in regional play this season. Creighton went 22-31.
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said in a statement that the two had a cordial conversation about Bahl’s decision.
“We’re understanding of her situation and certainly want her to be the happiest she can be,” Gasso said. “We are supportive of her and she will always be part of the OU Softball family.”
Djokovic returns to ATP No. 1 with his 23rd Slam title; Swiatek stays at WTA No. 1
PARIS — Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, replacing Carlos Alcaraz there, after winning the French Open for a men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title.
Djokovic now will add to the record he already held for the most weeks leading the tennis rankings — men’s or women’s — since the computerized system was set up a half-century ago.
“So, of course, when you talk about history, people mostly talk about the Grand Slams won or the amount of time you spent at the No. 1 rankings,” Djokovic said. “I have managed to break the records in both of these statistics, which is amazing.”
Iga Swiatek, the women’s champion at Roland Garros, kept her spot atop the WTA rankings, where she has been for more than a year. She could have been overtaken by No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, depending on the results in Paris.
Jacob deGrom has reconstructive elbow surgery, Rangers say procedure went well
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jacob deGrom had reconstructive surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow Monday, and Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said the procedure went well.
The typical recovery time after the operation, commonly known as Tommy John surgery, is at least 12-14 months. Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery, which came a week before deGrom’s 35th birthday.
Texas signed deGrom to a $185 million, five-year deal in free agency last winter when the right-hander was coming off two injury-plagued seasons with the New York Mets.
Before deGrom (2-0, 2.67 ERA) got hurt, the AL West-leading Rangers won all six games the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner started. He last pitched against the New York Yankees on April 28, when he exited early because of injury concerns for the second time in three starts. The four-time All-Star had 45 strikeouts with only four walks in 30.1 innings.
Lynx defeat Sparks
MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier had 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Minnesota rallied from a late 11-point deficit to defeat Los Angeles, the day the Lynx honored Sylvia Fowles by retiring her No. 34 jersey.
A deep 3-pointer by Lexie Brown gave the Sparks an 83-72 lead with 3½ minutes left before a 3-pointer by Minnesota’s Rachel Banham started the game-winning rally.
Tiffany Mitchell scored 17 points, Kayla McBride 13 and Nikolina Milic 10 for the Lynx. Jessica Shepard had 13 rebounds.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 27 points, Brown 21 and Canada 18 for Los Angeles.
Nick Taylor wins at home in Canada
TORONTO — Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, holing a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to beat Tommy Fleetwood in the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday.
Taylor tossed his putter into the air and jumped into the arms of his caddie after making the longest putt of his PGA Tour career, and fellow Canadian players Mike Weir, Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin were among those who ran out to the green to congratulate him. Hadwin was tackled by a security guard while spraying champagne from a bottle.
The last player from Canada to win the Canadian Open was Pat Fletcher in 1954 at Point Grey in Vancouver. Fletcher was born in England; Carl Keffer had been the only Canadian-born champion, winning in 1909 and 1914.
Buhai holds off Kim for ShopRite LPGA Classic title
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Ashleigh Buhai seized the lead early with four birdies in her first five holes, closed with a short birdie for a 6-under 65 and held off Hyo Joo Kim for a one-shot victory in the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sunday.
It was the fourth win worldwide over the past 10 months for Buhai, who finished at 14-under 199 in the 54-hole event on the Bay Course at Seaview.
Buhai won the Women’s British Open last August for her first major and first LPGA Tour win, and since has added titles in Australia and her native South Africa. At 34 years, 11 months, Buhai is the oldest winner this year on the youth-dominated LPGA Tour.
Buhai began the day three shots behind leader Dani Holmqvist (72). By the time she rolled in a long birdie on the par-4 fifth hole, she led by one over Kim.
Kim, in the final pairing, birdied the par-3 17th to give herself a chance, but she needed to eagle the par-5 18th to match Buhai and could only manage birdie. She shot 68.
Another horse dies at Belmont Park, 2nd fatality in 24 hours after Belmont Stakes
NEW YORK — Another horse has died after racing at Belmont Park, the second fatality in 24 hours after the Belmont Stakes.
Mashnee Girl fell near the quarter pole and sustained a catastrophic injury to her left front leg, according to New York Racing Association spokesman Pat McKenna. The 5-year-old mare was euthanized due to the severity of the injury.
McKenna said in a statement that a necropsy will be performed at Cornell University, with the results to be analyzed by Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) officials, as well as the New York State equine medical director.
NYRA, HISA and the New York State Gaming Commission will review the circumstances around the incident, he said.
Mashnee Girl had three wins in 19 career starts and earnings of $194,065, according to Equibase, the industry database.
She was trained by Mark Hennig, whose Excursionniste suffered a catastrophic left front leg injury in the 13th race on grass Saturday at Belmont, the final race on the Belmont Stakes card. Excursionniste had to be euthanized.
The latest death is the fourth at Belmont Park during the spring-summer meet that began on May 4. A total of 1,670 horses have started in 214 races, McKenna said.
Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, suspended racing operations and moved its meet to Ellis Park in the wake of 12 horse fatalities over the past month. At Baltimore’s Pimlico, National Treasure’s Preakness victory was preceded by the death of another horse trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.
Cardinals’ Helsley on injured list with strained right forearm
ST. LOUIS — Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday because of a strained right forearm.
St. Louis announced the move before Monday night’s series opener against San Francisco and made it retroactive to Saturday. Right-hander Jake Woodford was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. He began the season in the rotation, then was shifted into a relief role.
Helsley, a 28-year-old right-hander, is 3-4 with a 3.24 ERA with seven saves in 11 chances. St. Louis has given closing opportunities to Giovanny Gallegos, who has five of the Cardinals’ last seven saves.
“It’s part of the game sometimes. You have to get your guys healthy,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “He’ll be down for a couple of days.”
Helsley was an All-Star in 2022 when he had a team-high 19 saves.
Andy Murray wins Surbiton final to set age record ahead of Wimbledon
LONDON — Andy Murray hailed his “perfect start to the grass season” as the three-time Grand Slam champion stepped up preparations for Wimbledon in style.
The 36-year-old Murray became the oldest grass-court champion at an ATP Challenger Tour event, beating Austrian Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 Sunday in the final of the Lexus Surbiton Trophy to earn a seeded position at Wimbledon next month.
It was his first singles title on grass since winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, where he has won two of his majors on grass.
Murray showcased a powerful shot collection which dismantled Rodionov in just more than an hour. Heavy rain suspended play during the second set before Murray sent down more punishing serves to claim the win.
The downpour caused a near three-hour delay and meant Murray’s children missed seeing him win.
“They didn’t tell me they were coming, then obviously I won the first set and my wife decided to bring (the kids) in case I won,” Murray said.
“They arrived as the rain came and then left as they took the covers off. She messaged me saying, ‘Well done, we have just got home, I can’t believe we didn’t stay.’”
Wimbledon begins on July 3.
Luke Voit signs minor league contract with Mets after Brewers release
NEW YORK — Former big league home run champion Luke Voit signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets and will report Tuesday to Triple-A Syracuse.
New York signed the first baseman Sunday, nine days after he was released by the Milwaukee Brewers, and assigned him to their top minor league team on Monday.
Voit, 32, hit .221 with a .284 on-base percentage, .265 slugging percentage, zero homers and four RBIs in 22 games with Milwaukee, which designated him for assignment on May 29. He had just three extra-base hits, all doubles, in 74 plate appearances.
Voit hadn’t played for the Brewers since May 13. He went on the injured list two days later with a neck issue and had been hitting .259 with a .444 on-base percentage, one homer and eight RBIs in eight games during a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Nashville.
Voit entered this year having homered 20 or more times in three of his past four seasons, including a major league-leading 22 for the New York Yankees during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
He batted .226 with a .308 on-base percentage, 22 homers and 69 RBIs in 135 games with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals last season. After earning $5.45 million last year, he agreed to a minor league contract with the Brewers and opted out of it before signing a $2 million, one-year deal just before the start of the season.
Browns’ Winfrey has assault charged dismissed after he completed diversion program
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey had a misdemeanor assault charge against him dropped in Texas after he completed a pretrial diversion program.
According to Harris County Court documents, Winfrey’s case was dismissed on June 9.
The 22-year-old Winfrey was arrested in April after he allegedly caused “bodily injury” during an argument with a woman he was dating.
Winfrey has had a turbulent tenure with Cleveland since the Browns drafted him in the fourth round in 2022 out of Oklahoma. He was disciplined by the team as a rookie last season on at least two occasions, and Winfrey acknowledged he needed to mature as a professional.
Last week, Winfrey and cornerback Greg Newsome II were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men in downtown Cleveland outside a nightclub. Neither player was hurt in the incident, which remains under investigation.
Winfrey remained inside the team’s facility last week for two days while the Browns practiced outdoors during minicamp. Coach Kevin Stefanski declined to say if Winfrey was being disciplined. He rejoined his teammates on the third day.
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Winfrey is expected to be with the team at training camp next month. The Browns will practice the first week in West Virginia.
The Browns are hoping that Winfrey, who showed signs of being a productive player in 13 games last season, can be part of their defensive line rotation this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.