Max Muncy on Dodgers’ injured list with right oblique strain
LOS ANGELES — First baseman Max Muncy is going on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ injured list with a right oblique muscle strain.
The Dodgers recalled outfielder Luke Raley on Saturday night to take the roster spot of Muncy, who left Friday’s game in the second inning with the defending World Series champions’ latest significant injury woe.
Muncy hit his 14th homer of the season in the first inning of the series opener against the Texas Rangers, but was replaced by Albert Pujols shortly afterward.
Muncy is batting .264 with 33 RBIs in 60 games this season for Los Angeles. Before his oblique injury, he had been struggling with an injured right ankle since getting hurt June 4 in Atlanta.
Outfielder Cody Bellinger also left Friday’s game with left hamstring tightness, and he wasn’t in the Dodgers’ starting lineup Saturday. Manager Dave Roberts is cautiously confident Bellinger’s injury isn’t serious.
The Dodgers’ latest round of injury problems has left the champs shuffling their roster. Earlier Saturday, the Dodgers selected infielder Andy Burns from Triple-A Oklahoma City, optioned right-hander Mitch White and designated right-hander Dennis Santana for assignment.
The 30-year-old Burns hasn’t played in the majors since 2016, when he got his only 10 games of big league experience for Toronto without getting a hit. He is batting .330 with five homers and 20 RBIs in Oklahoma City.
Kyle Busch gets 99th career NASCAR Xfinity win
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Busch stayed in front through two late restarts at Texas with pushes from series points leader Austin Cindric, the last going into a green-white overtime finish, to get his 99th career NASCAR Xfinity victory Saturday.
It was Busch’s 10th Xfinity win at Texas, where he led six times for 94 of the 171 laps and won for the second time in two starts this year — he also won the inaugural race on the road course in Austin, Texas. He led the final 32 laps, including the four extra because of the 10th and final caution.
Busch already had twice as many as Mark Martin’s 49 career victories that are the second-most in series history. Busch had said in the past he would retire from the series after 100 wins, but indicated afterward that Joe Gibbs has already committed him to races into next season.
The win was the 300th overall for Joe Gibbs Racing in Cup and Xfinity with Toyota.
Justin Allgaier finished second and led 23 laps, never able to regain the lead despite being side-by-side with Busch on three restarts in the closing stretch. Cindric was third, followed by Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones, A.J. Allmendinger and Noah Gragson, who last October was passed on the final turn to miss out on a victory at Texas.
After a restart with 29 laps left, following a questionable caution involving Jones, Busch was on the inside of Allgaier, who then had Cindric behind him. Busch and Allgaier were side-by-side and appeared to bump on the backstretch, with Allgaier on the inside by time they got back to the line before Busch finally cleared and stayed in front the rest of the race.
The yellow flag came out when Jones got loose and started to spin in Turn 4, though he quickly regained control of the No. 19 Toyota without hitting anything.
Lukaku sends message to Eriksen as Belgium wins at Euro 2020
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Romelu Lukaku’s first thought after scoring at the European Championship wasn’t to celebrate with his Belgium teammates.
Instead, the striker wanted to send a heartfelt message to a close friend who was in the hospital.
“Chris. Strength, boy. Love you,” Lukaku said straight into a TV camera at Saint Petersburg Stadium in a mixture of English and Dutch, his touching words directed at Denmark player Christian Eriksen.
Lukaku had taken the field in Belgium’s 3-0 win over Russia on Saturday only a short time after seeing Eriksen, his teammate at Italian champion Inter Milan, fall to the ground and require urgent medical attention during Denmark’s game against Finland in Copenhagen.
Lukaku was watching the match with the rest of the Belgium squad. He said he cried.
“I was scared, obviously,” he said. “You live strong moments together. I spent more time with him than with my family.”
Lukaku said it had been “difficult to play because my mind was with” Eriksen.
“I hope he is healthy,” he added, “and I dedicate this performance to him.”
The former Manchester United striker didn’t just stop at one goal against Russia. By slotting home a second in the 88th minute, Lukaku made it 62 goals in 93 international appearances and wrapped up a comfortable victory that validated top-ranked Belgium’s status as one of the favorites at Euro 2020.
Hadley has 4-shot lead at delayed Palmetto Championship
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Chesson Hadley moved a step closer to his first PGA Tour victory in seven years, opening a four-stroke lead over Harris English and six over Dustin Johnson on Sunday in the rain-delayed Palmetto Championship at Congaree.
Hadley, English, Johnson and Lee Tain were all on the 18th hole when the horn sounded to stop play because of lightning. Rain followed about 10 minutes later and officials waited more than two hours for things to clear before telling the players they had to return to finish Sunday morning.
Hadley, in the final group, had just driven into the fairway. English and Tain were preparing to putt. Johnson had yet to hit.
Hadley stands 19 holes away from closing out a surprising week with his second career tour victory after entering this tournament off five consecutive missed cuts.
Hadley surged late with four birdies on a five-hole stretch of the back nine to reach 14 under.
English was 10 under. Johnson, who was tied for the lead early in the round, dropped into a third-place tie with South Africa’s Garrick Higgo at 8 under. Higgo finished with a 68.
Brewers acquire reliever Hunter Strickland from Angels
MILWAUKEE — Reliever Hunter Strickland is switching teams again as the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to see if he can regain his early-season form.
The Brewers announced Saturday they have acquired Strickland from the Los Angeles Angels for cash.
This marks the second time this season that the 32-year-old right-hander has changed teams. The Angels purchased Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays on May 15 before designating him for assignment Monday.
Strickland had a 1.69 ERA in 13 appearances for Tampa Bay but posted a 9.95 ERA in nine games with the Angels. He didn’t have a decision for either team.
Texas trucks: NASCAR leader Nemechek wins 2nd race in row
FORT WORTH, Texas — John Hunter Nemechek won his second consecutive NASCAR truck race, leading the final 22 laps and finishing more than 3.3 seconds ahead of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott on a steamy Saturday in Texas.
Nemechek, already the series points leader, got his fourth victory this season and 10th in his career a day after his 24th birthday. He was in front five times to lead 64 of the 147 laps in a midday race with the track temperature in the 130s.
“I feel like we’ve been making a statement all year,” said Nemechek, who also won at Phoenix in the previous truck race two weeks ago.
With four races left before the series playoffs begin, Nemechek remained ahead of Ben Rhodes, whose 27th-place finish was his worst of the season. He had finished in the top 10 all but one other race, the lowest previously a 16th at Atlanta.
Elliott led 45 laps to finish second in his first truck race at the 1 1/2-mile, high-banked Texas track where Sunday night he will try to win his second consecutive All-Star race.
It was the fifth consecutive win this season on 1 1/2-mile tracks for Kyle Busch Motorsports, including Nemechek’s last two races in the No. 4 Toyota, plus a victory at Las Vegas, and owner Kyle Busch’s wins at Atlanta and Kansas. Nemechek started on the pole based on metric qualifying since there was no practice or qualifying at Texas.
Cup driver Ross Chastain finished third, followed by Grant Enfinger, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Zane Smith, Todd Gilliland, Tyler Ankrum and Tanner Gray.
Taiwan's Min Lee takes 2-shot lead at Lake Merced
Lee also birdied the par-5 15th and par-3 17th to pull away from former Stanford player Lauren Kim and Finland's Matilda Castren.
The 26-year-old Lee, from Taiwan, is trying to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour. She had a 9-under 207 total at Lake Merced in the tour’s second straight event on the San Francisco Peninsula. Lee failed to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open last week at nearby Olympic Club.
Castren shot a 69, and Kim had a 71.
Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela, another former Stanford player, had a 68 to join 2000 U.S. Women's Open champion A Lim Kim (69) at 6 under.
Second-round leader Danielle Kang closed with a double bogey for a 74 that left her at 5 under with Lindsey Weaver (69), Jenny Shin (70), Jennifer Kupcho (70) and Jenny Coleman (71).
Lydia Ko (70) was 4 under with ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit (71), 18-year-old Bay Area player Lucy Li (70), Ashleigh Buhai (70) and Yealimi Noh (71).
Lexi Thompson had a 70 to get to 3 under. Last Sunday at Olympic, she blew a five-stroke lead, playing the final seven holes in 5 over to finish a stroke out of a playoff that Yuka Saso won. Saso and Women’s Open playoff loser Nasa Hataoka skipped the event at Lake Merced.
Ericsson scores 1st IndyCar win at action-packed Belle Isle
DETROIT — Marcus Ericsson raced to his first IndyCar victory Saturday in the action-packed opener of the doubleheader at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park.
The Swede became the seventh driver to win through seven IndyCar races this season, and he’s the fourth first-time winner this year. It was the first victory for the former Formula One driver since a GP2 race at Nurburgring in 2013.
“It’s been such a long time for me, I don’t even remember, I was a kid when I won the last time,” said the 30-year-old.
It was the first victory for Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 8 car since 1994 when Michael Andretti won at Toronto. The seven different winners through seven races ties an IndyCar record set in 1958 and matched in 2000 and 2017.
Ericsson benefitted from the second red-flag stoppage, this one with six laps remaining when Romain Grosjean crashed in Turn 9. An earlier accident sent Felix Rosenqvist to a hospital for evaluation and caused a 78-minute stoppage to repair the tire barrier and concrete wall damaged when what appeared to be a stuck throttle sent Rosenqvist smashing into the wall.
Will Power had control and led a race-high 37 of the 70 laps until the Grosjean crash. IndyCar threw the red flag and Power immediately screamed over his radio for Team Penske to bring him water and a fan.
Although IndyCar had mandated the use of an aerodynamic device designed to circulate air in the cockpit, the drivers were overheated on a hot and humid Detroit day. Some drivers wore cooling vests or other new technology to help with heat on the bumpy, rough 2.35-mile, 14-turn circuit considered one of the most physical in IndyCar.
Nets’ Harden out, Green questionable for Game 4 at Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Brooklyn Nets again won’t have James Harden but could have forward Jeff Green back for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
Nets coach Steve Nash said Saturday that Harden is out and Green is questionable for Sunday’s game. Nash added that both players are “progressing well.”
Harden hasn’t played since leaving Game 1 of the series in the opening minute with tightness in his right hamstring. Green hasn’t played at all in the series due to a plantar fascia strain.
Green last played in Game 2 of the Nets’ first-round series against the Boston Celtics.
The Nets lead the Bucks 2-1 in the best-of-7 matchup.
Evans traveling to Vegas with Canadiens for Golden Knights
MONTREAL — Montreal forward Jake Evans, who has not played since sustaining a concussion on a hit by Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele on June 2, will accompany the Canadiens to Las Vegas for their Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Golden Knights.
Interim Canadiens coach Dominque Ducharme said Saturday that Evans, defensemen Jeff Petry (hand) and Jon Merrill (lower-body injury) are traveling with the team.
Ducharme had said Friday he wasn’t very confident they would dress for Game 1 on Monday night.
Evans has been out of the lineup since the final moments of Montreal’s 5-3 win over Winnipeg in the second-round series opener against the Jets. The crushing blow left Evans facedown on the ice and he was taken off the ice on a stretcher. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety handed Scheifele a four-game suspension.
The Habs swept the Jets in four games. Vegas beat the Colorado Avalanche in six.
Evans is getting back to game shape, working out in the gym and skating, Ducharme said.
Anderson tops Pro Stock qualifying in New England Nationals
EPPING, N.H. — Pro Stock points leader Greg Anderson took the No. 1 spot in qualifying Saturday in the at NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway.
Anderson had a run of 6.526 seconds at 209.10 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro. for his fifth No. 1 qualifier in six races this year and 110th overall.
“I certainly can’t complain,” said Anderson, a two-time winner at New England Dragway. “It’s pretty much a dream scenario to start the season. I’ve made a couple of mistakes on the driver end, otherwise, we could a seriously good run going already, but I’ve got a lot of time yet to win some races out here. This car has been pretty bad to the bone all year and it’s a beautiful looking car.”
Billy Torrence took the No. 1 spot in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field, both with their runs Friday. Torrence had a 3.744 at 324.98, and Hagan ran a 3.891 at 331.53 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye.
Rosenqvist in hospital after crash into wall at Belle Isle
DETROIT — Felix Rosenqvist was taken to a Detroit hospital following a wall-smashing crash Saturday early in the IndyCar race on Belle Isle.
The throttle appeared to stick in Rosenqvist’s car as he entered the sixth turn at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. With no way to stop or slow his car, the Swede slammed into a tire barrier with enough force to move the retaining wall.
Some of the tires even went over the wall and Rosenqvist’s car was stuck nose-up at a nearly 45-degree angle jammed into the scattered tire barrier. He seemed to struggle to catch his breath, and IndyCar’s safety team placed Rosenqvist in a neck brace while extricating him.
The race was red-flagged for the wall to be rebuilt — even Penske Corp. President Bud Denker was on the track re-stacking tires and inspecting the damaged wall — and Rosenqvist was at first taken to the track’s medical center.
LSU wins men’s NCAA track and field championships team title
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon freshman Cole Hocker won the 1,500 on Friday at the NCAA track and field championships, and LSU took the men’s team title.
Hocker bested collegiate record holder and defending champion Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame with a finish in 3 minutes, 35.35 seconds at his home stadium at Oregon’s Hayward Field.
“Coming onto the last 150, I heard all the fans in Hayward just erupt and it gave me so much adrenaline,” Hocker said.
The showdown between Hocker and Nuguse was one of the most anticipated races of the meet. Hocker then finished fourth in the 5,000.
LSU won its first title since 2002. Oregon was second.
“Well, it feels awesome, I’m just so proud of all the men on the team and the sacrifices they made all year, even socially,” LSU coach Dennis Shaver said.
The top-ranked Tigers were boosted by sprinter Terrance Laird, who ran the 100 in 10.02. Micah Williams of Oregon posted the top time in the heats, running in similar cool conditions, but finished third behind Houston’s Shaun Maswanganyi.
Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh won the 200 in 19.91. Randolph Ross of North Carolina A&T won the 400 in 43.85 and USC’s Isaiah Jewett claimed the 800 in 1:44.68.
Oregon’s Cooper Teare won the 5,000 in 13:12.27, setting a school record for the Ducks while also beating the qualifying time for the Olympics.
“I think this was a big confidence booster,” Teare said. “I think the 5K is one of the deepest events this year. Not many guys have the Olympic standard, and having that in my back pocket increases my chances.”
Earlier this week, LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison won the long jump with a leap of 27 feet, 1¾ inches. On Friday, he took high jump at 7- 7 3/4.
Harrison won both events in pulling off a rare double at the NCAA Indoor championships. He hopes to qualify for the Olympic team this summer.
LSU won the 400 relay in 38.48 seconds. The Tigers did not qualify for the men’s 1,600 relay, which was the final event of the day Friday.
The NCAA Championships continue Saturday at Hayward Field, also the site of the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Jimenez has 1-stroke lead over Couples in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Fred Couples into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ American Insurance Championship.
Jimenez, also the first-round leader after a 65, had a 10-under 134 at University Ridge.
“Not as good a score as yesterday. Still hitting good, hitting some good shots there, a couple up-and-downs,” Jimenez said. “A little bit unlucky a couple of times, the ball was in a divot and a little bounce when I made the bogey.”
The 57-year-old Spaniard has 10 victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning 21 times on the European Tour.
“The thing you have to do tomorrow is keep patience, have a good swing rhythm and let everything happen,” Jimenez said. “You have to respect all the players that are behind you, they’re all great players, and tomorrow the one who plays better will win the tournament. Or the one who keep more concentrating, more calm. Don’t think about it, just do your best.”
The 61-year-old Couples followed an opening 68 with a 67. He won the 2017 tournament for the last of his 13 senior titles.
Dressel, Ledecky lead chase for Olympic berths at US trials
OMAHA, Neb. — Caeleb Dressel wants to command the Olympics the way he’s done at worlds. Katie Ledecky is seeking to extend her dominance. Ryan Lochte is going after his fifth — and last — Olympic berth. A couple of teenage girls have designs on shaking up the veterans. Simone Manuel and Lilly King are back, too.
After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Olympic swimming trials get underway looking a bit different. Masks are as much part of the equipment as suits, caps and goggles, along with frequent testing for COVID-19.
The eight-day meet begins Sunday in a temporary pool inside CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha, the fourth time the U.S. team has been selected in Nebraska. Michael Phelps began his historic run to eight Olympic gold medals by making the team at the first trials held in Omaha in 2008.
Men vs women in 4-way tie atop European mixed golf event
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Two women and two men share a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament on Saturday.
The event is a first on the European Tour. It started with 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one trophy and one prize money pool. It’s hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson.
Alice Hewson (69) had six birdies and three bogeys to join Jason Scrivener (66), Rhys Enoch (66) and Caroline Hedwall (73) on 12-under 204 after three rounds.
Enoch of Wales and Scrivener of Australia carded 6-under rounds early in the day before it turned windy.
Swedish player Hedwall had a one-stroke lead after two rounds but started with back-to-back bogeys. She was 1 under for the day after 13 holes but made a double bogey on the 17th.
Hewson, who won the South African Women’s Open in 2020, was pleased with her hat trick of gains from the 15th but the English golfer admitted she’ll be nervous playing alongside Hedwall in the penultimate group on Sunday.
Auger-Aliassime to play Cilic in Stuttgart Open final
STUTTGART, Germany — Felix Auger-Aliassime is back in the final of the Stuttgart Open and will play Marin Cilic after both came through the semifinals on Saturday.
Third-seeded Auger-Aliassime defeated American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, and Cilic progressed when Jurij Rodionov retired due to injury when Cilic was leading 6-3, 1-0.
Former U.S. Open champion Cilic is going for his first title since 2019 at Queen’s Club.
Auger-Aliassime will be going for his first title in his eighth final altogether. The Canadian lost the 2019 final in Stuttgart to Matteo Berrettini. On Saturday, he did not face a break point, and hit 13 aces to beat Querrey.
Cilic won both previous meetings with Auger-Aliassime. Sunday’s match will be their first meeting on grass.
12 Venezuelans infected by virus before Copa America match
SAO PAULO — A dozen Venezuela players and coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 a day before their Copa America opener against the host in Brasilia, Brazilian health authorities said on Saturday.
The health secretariat of the Federal District, which includes Brasilia, said in a statement that all of the infected people were isolated in a hotel. None of the Venezuelans were named.
CONMEBOL has not said if the match against Brazil on Sunday at Mané Garrincha Stadium will proceed as scheduled or be delayed.
“They are all asymptomatic, isolated in single rooms and are being monitored by the team of CONMEBOL” and local specialists, the statement said.
