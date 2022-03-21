Dodgers LHP Anderson eyes rotation spot, championship chase
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tyler Anderson might become a starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers — it’s why the 32-year-old left-hander’s deal was a “no-brainer” to manager Dave Roberts.
A few days into his $8 million, one-year contract, the veteran has a different opportunity in mind.
“It’s a chance to win,” he said Sunday at Dodgers camp. “It’s a chance to be part of something special. ... Look around. There’s a lot of history in these uniforms.”
Anderson hasn’t pitched much in the postseason. His resume includes seven innings spanning two outings with the Colorado Rockies in 2017 and ‘18.
The Dodgers enter the 2022 season with soaring expectations, especially after signing five-time All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman to a $162 million, six-year deal. Anderson signed a day later.
Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias are projected to lead Los Angeles’ rotation. There’s uncertainty about who will fill out the five-man rotation, and Anderson is a possibility along with Andrew Heaney, Tony Gonsolin and David Price.
“We talked a little bit about it, but not much,” Anderson said. “I just want to go to work and do whatever I have to.”
Anderson started 31 games last year for Pittsburgh and Seattle.
Anderson’s experience as a starter includes 2021, a season split between Pittsburgh and Seattle. He started 31 times, a number that matches his new Dodgers jersey number. Roberts likes that Anderson is familiar in the role.
“He is a starter,’’ Roberts said.
Mariners RHP Sadler to have season-ending shoulder surgery
PEORIA, Ariz. — Seattle Mariners right-hander Casey Sadler needs season-ending surgery on his injured right shoulder, manager Scott Servais said Sunday.
The 31-year-old had an 0.67 ERA in 42 games last season, including a franchise-record run of 29 consecutive scoreless appearances.
Sadler dealt with inflammation in the shoulder last year and missed nearly three months. He returned in July and emerged as one of the American League’s top relievers. He frequently relieved Seattle’s starting pitchers and wasn’t fazed pitching with runners on base.
Entering his seventh big league season, Sadler is 6-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 101 games. His only save came into 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Servais said he is keeping his options open in search of a reliever who will take over Sadler’s role in the fifth and sixth innings.
“More games are won or lost in those innings than the late innings, so we’ll look at different things as far as pocket guys,” he said. “We might use a high-leverage guy in those spots than maybe we have in the past, but I don’t have the plug and play.”
Seattle will use closer-by-committee, Servais said, unless general manager Jerry Dipoto swings a deal for an established closer.
Seattle still has Drew Steckenrider, Paul Sewald, Diego Castillo and Ken Giles at the back of its bullpen. Giles is behind the other pitchers in terms of being ready to pitch in a Cactus League game.
Hauswirth helps Ohio State women win 1st Frozen Four title
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Kenzie Hauswirth broke a tie with 6:20 left and top-seeded Ohio State beat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 on Sunday for the Buckeyes’ first women’s Frozen Four championship.
Hauswirth blasted a shot from the left side that deflected off a defender’s skate and slipped inside the far post.
Paetyn Levis and Clair Degeorge also scored for Ohio State (32-6-0) and Amanda Thiele made 17 saves. The Buckeyes won their last 10 games and 11 of 12, setting a program record for victories in a season.
Naomi Rogge and Elizabeth Giguere scored for Minnesota Duluth.
Minnesota Duluth (27-12-1), which split four regular-season meetings with the Buckeyes, made its first appearance in the championship game since 2010, when the Bulldogs won the last of their five titles — all in a 10-year span.
Levis took advantage of a giveaway — and then a discombobulated defense — to poke home a power-play goal about four minutes into the second period to give Ohio State a 1-0 lead.
Rogge answered with a goal from in front of the net for the Bulldogs at 7:18 of the second, redirecting a shot that trickled through the crease and across the line.
Degeorge, after Duluth goaltender Emma Soderberg left the net and then lost her balance as she challenged a shot by Levis, slipped a wrist shot past one defender and through the legs of another into the net to give the Buckeyes a 2-1 lead 24 seconds into the third period.
Anna Klein stole the puck from Ohio State’s Madison Bizal and fed Giguere, who calmly flicked a wrister glove-side high in the one-hole to even the score 1:13 seconds later.
Reports: Red Sox sign Rockies SS Story to play second base
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million contract that would bring him to Boston to play second base.
The deal, which was first reported by USA Today and confirmed by multiple outlets, gives the Red Sox a long-term answer at second, which has been in flux since former AL MVP Dustin Pedroia was first injured in 2017, and leaves Xander Bogaerts in place at shortstop. The team also has a backup plan on the left side of the infield if Bogaerts opts out of his contract at the end of this season.
Story, 29, batted .251 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs for the Rockies last season, an off-year that followed three straight years in which he received NL MVP votes. In five major league seasons, he has never played any defensive position other than shortstop.
Newgarden passes McLaughlin in final turn to steal Texas win
FORT WORTH, Texas — Josef Newgarden used the nonexistent high line to pass Scott McLaughlin in the final turn at Texas Motor Speedway and steal the IndyCar race his teammate had dominated.
The Sunday win gave Team Penske back-to-back victories to open the season and 600 overall wins across all its platforms. Chevrolet has opened the season with consecutive wins for the first time since 2017.
McLaughlin, winner of last month’s season-opening race in St. Petersburg, Florida, started second but snatched the lead from pole-sitter Felix Rosenqvist on the opening lap. The New Zealander led 186 of the 248 laps and wasn’t challenged until Newgarden’s last-ditch charge.
The American stalked McLaughlin through traffic and tried his best to maintain his composure.
“I was fuming in the car because we had all this traffic and it wasn’t helping me,” Newgarden said. “And then right when I needed it to help me, literally last corner, last lap! I think Scott led 95% of the laps, I hate doing that to a teammate.”
The margin of victory was .669 seconds — the eighth-closest finish in 35 races at Texas.
Duplantis extends own pole vault world record in Belgrade
BELGRADE, Serbia — Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record, clearing 6.20 meters (20 feet, 4 inches) at the world indoor championships Sunday.
The 22-year-old Swede had promised “something higher” at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt. He had already secured his first world title at 6.05 (19-10 1/4).
Duplantis cleared 6.19 (20-3 3/4) on March 7 at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting at the same Stark Arena, extending his record from 6.18 (20-3 1/4) that was set in February 2020 in Glasgow.
Also, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women’s world record with a mark of 15.74 (51-7 3/4).
Italian federation opens investigation into racist chants
MILAN — The Italian soccer federation has reportedly started an investigation after racist chants were heard toward the end of AC Milan’s match at Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday.
Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and defender Fikayo Tomori, who are both Black, were racially abused after the 1-0 victory in Sardinia.
“Maignan told me he was racially abused, nobody deserves something like that,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said in his post-match interview. “Maignan told me that it’s not okay to hear certain insults, it’s the first time he’s acted like this, so something happened.
“Tomori also told me the same thing. Certain things shouldn’t happen.”
Maignan walked up to a section of fans and cupped his hand to his ear. Moments later, a mass brawl ensued between the two sets of players as well as coaching staff and directors.
Italian media reports on Sunday said the federation has launched an inquiry into the racist chanting.
It is not the first such incident at Cagliari. Juventus players Blaise Matuidi and Moise Kean have also been subject to racist abuse at the Sardegna Arena.
Maignan posted a photo of his reaction on social media and the picture was shared by several soccer players in support, including Tomori.
AP source: Rashaad Penny returning to Seattle on 1-year deal
SEATTLE — Running back Rashaad Penny is returning to the Seattle Seahawks after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. The new contract will keep Penny with the team he’s played for for four seasons.
Penny can earn up to $6.5 million for the one-year contract, according to the person who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Sunday because the team had not announced the deal. The agreement was first reported by NFL Network.
Finally healthy for an extended period, Penny was the best running back in the NFL for the final month of last season. He rushed for 706 yards and six touchdowns over the last six weeks, showing the potential that made him a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018. Penny topped 100 yards rushing five times during that stretch and capped the season with a career-high 190 yards in the finale against Arizona.
He finished the season with 749 yards rushing total and averaged 6.3 yards per carry.
Avalanche kills backcountry skier in northwest Colorado
ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — Andrew Hyde, a backcountry skier from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was killed in an avalanche northeast of Rocky Mountain resort town, authorities said.
Hyde, 49, was found swept up against a tree and not breathing after the avalanche Saturday, according to a preliminary incident report for the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar identified him on Sunday, the Steamboat Pilot & Today reported. Efforts to retrieve the body remain underway.
The avalanche occurred when Hyde and another backcountry skier were on Forest Service land the Buffalo Pass area northeast of Steamboat Springs. Afterward, the second man, who the Routt County Sheriff’s Office did not identify but described as a local, called 911 and performed CPR while waiting for deputies and Search and Rescue to arrive.
“He was doing CPR while he was on the phone with dispatch,” Scherar told KCNC-TV in Denver.
The man was still performing CPR an hour later when crews from sheriff’s office, search and rescue and the Colorado National Guard responded, the broadcaster reported. He was evacuated by helicopter.
The two men had snowmobiled into the Fish Creek drainage area before skiing through the backcountry, the sheriffs office said.
Fourteen other avalanche deaths have happened this season, including five in Colorado, the avalanche center reported.
Oklahoma State hires Jacie Hoyt as women’s hoops coach
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State has hired Kansas City’s Jacie Hoyt as its women’s basketball coach.
Hoyt went 81-65 during her five-year stint as Kansas City’s coach.
In 2020, she led the Roos to the Western Athletic Conference regular-season championship -- the first in program history -- and was the league’s coach of the year. This season, the Roos finished third in the Summit League and made their first postseason appearance in a decade. Kansas City lost to Northern Iowa in the women’s NIT.
Before taking over at Kansas City, Hoyt was an assistant under Jeff Mittie at Kansas State, where she helped the Wildcats to NCAA Tournament victories in 2016 and 2017. She was an assistant at Nevada from 2011 to 2014.
“We were looking for a program builder, someone with high integrity and energy, a role model for our student-athletes and a recruiter with experience attracting Big 12 caliber players,” OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said. “We believe we have found that in Jacie, and I look forward to our players and fans getting to know her.”
Hoyt replaces Jim Littell, who went 204-140 at Oklahoma State. He was Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2021 and led the Cowgirls to six NCAA Tournament appearances, highlighted by a Sweet 16 berth in 2014. The sides agreed to part ways toward the end of a 9-20 campaign.
Triple jumper Yulimar Rojas breaks her own world record
BELGRADE, Serbia — Triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women’s world record with a leap of 15.74 meters Sunday at the indoor world championships.
With the final jump of the competition in Belgrade, the Venezuelan went seven centimeters beyond the mark she set in winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics last August.
The new outright women’s world record was also 31 centimeters beyond the best indoor mark held by Rojas.
Iditarod ends as last musher crosses the finish line in Nome
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The last musher has arrived in Nome, ending the 50th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race across Alaska.
Musher Apayauq Reitan of Kaktovik, Alaska, crossed the finish late Saturday night, winning the Red Lantern award and $1,000 for being the final sled dog team to reach the Bering Sea coastal community on Alaska’s western coast.
Reitan also extinguished the widow’s lamp on the burled arch that towers over the finish line, a tradition that means there are no other mushers on the trail.
The world’s most famous sled dog race started for 49 mushers March 6 north of Anchorage. The nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) trail took them over two mountain ranges, along the frozen Yukon River and then along the Bering Sea ice on Alaska’s western coast.
Twelve mushers scratched, half of them on Friday during a vicious storm that hammered mushers with high winds as they attempted to make the final 77 miles (124 kilometers) to Nome.
Brent Sass, a Minnesota native now living in Eureka, Alaska, won the race Tuesday.
