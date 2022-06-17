Kupcho shoots 63 at windy Blythefield to take LPGA Tour lead
BELMONT, Mich. — Jennifer Kupcho shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday at windy Blythefield Country Club to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Meijer Classic.
Kupcho eagled the par-5 14th and had seven birdies in the bogey-free round.
“I hit a mistakenly really great shot on the first hole,” Kupcho said. “Honestly, thought I was going to miss the green but ended up great. Took advantage of that, and then sunk a longer putt on the second hole, and that really just boosted my confidence, especially in this wind.”
She won the major tournament at Mission Hills in the California desert in early April for her first LPGA Tour victory.
“I’ve been here the last couple of years and really been comfortable with this place,” Kupcho said. “Honestly, a lot of the holes are birdie holes, so I felt like I could go out and birdie every hole. I think that that was just the mindset starting every new hole, is doing that.”
Gerina Mendoza was second. She closed birdie-eagle.
“I haven’t really been posting many numbers as of late, so it just really gave me a big confidence boost and I kind of felt like my old self, just kind of plunking away and not thinking about the number or one more or calculating,” Mendoza said. “I just really stayed present in every shot.”
Lexi Thompson, the 2015 winner, was another stroke back at 65 with Swedes Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom. Andrea Lee shot 66.
“I just kind of felt really relaxed the whole day,” Thompson said. “Coming into today I knew I’ve been hitting it well and I’ve been putting in the work, so just coming out here and believing in myself and just staying in the moment, in the present.”
Defending champion Nelly Korda opened with a 67. She’s making her second start since returning from a four-month break because of a blood clot in her left arm.
Transfer window recommendation to NCAA board for approval
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA’s Division I transformation committee will recommend establishing designated time periods when college athletes can declare their intent to transfer and be eligible immediately at a new school.
The committee said Thursday it is also making recommendations to the Division I Board of Directors to update the NCAA infractions process. The committee wants to make changes that will promote timeliness of investigations and hold accountable those who are directly involved in the rule-breaking.
The transfer windows would set set on a sport-by-sport basis. The hope is they will provide some structure and clarity for both athletes and coaches.
In football, the coaches’ association has proposed two windows to enter the transfer portals, one right after the regular season to line up with the early signing period for high school recruits and one after spring practice.
Transfers have spiked in the last two years after the NCAA lifted restrictions requiring athletes in high-profile sports such as basketball and football to sit out a year of competition after switching schools. Now all athletes can transfer one time as an undergraduate and play with no questions asked.
Pinstripes in Paris: Yanks want to play 2025 games in France
NEW YORK — Look for pinstripes in Paris.
The New York Yankees have told Major League Baseball they want to be one of the teams for the sport’s first games in continental Europe at the Stade de France outside Paris during 2025, two people familiar with the planning told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because MLB has not made details public.
“That’s cool. It sounds pretty exciting,” Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole said. “That’s going to be a really special opportunity.”
MLB has not yet reached any decisions on teams for the France games and has been more focused on the 2023 schedule, with its new balanced format.
In addition, the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres have been picked for games in Mexico City next season, one of the people said, also on condition of anonymity.
AP source: Tortorella hired as coach by Philadelphia Flyers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have hired John Tortorella as their new coach, hoping the fiery veteran can help lead them to their first Stanley Cup championship since 1975.
The hire was confirmed Thursday by a person with direct knowledge of the decision who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anoymity because it had not been announced. The official announcement was expected Friday.
Tortorella, who turns 64 next week, coached Tampa Bay to a Stanley Cup title in 2004, and he also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He was fired in May 2021 after six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Tortorella is the sixth Flyers coach in the last 10 years and he will triy to revitalize a dormant franchise that has just one playoff series victory since 2012. The Flyers finished with a 25-46-11 record this season under Alain Vigneault and Mike Yeo and were last in the Metropolitan Division.
The Blue Jackets went 227-166-54 under Tortorella, including a franchise-best 50-24-8 finish in 2016-17. But the wheels fell off during a terrible 2020-21 season (18-26-12).
Tortorella is the second-winningest American-born coach in NHL history. He is known for his occasional temper and demanding, no-nonsense coaching style, and he has clashed through the years with his share of players.
Red Sox ace Sale throws 1st simulated game in bid for return
BOSTON — Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale threw 32 pitches in a simulated game at Fenway Park on Thursday.
With teammates watching from different areas of the ballpark, the 33-year-old Sale faced the same three batters twice — in two separate innings — and sat in the dugout after the first.
“Good, 94, 95 (mph). Good changeup,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after Sale was done.
Sidelined since spring training after suffering a fracture in his rib cage, Sale could be a huge boost for a Boston rotation that also is missing right-hander Nathan Eovaldi because of a back injury.
But Sale’s health will be a concern, once again.
Sale, signed through 2024 in a five-year, $145 million deal, is 114-74 with a 3.03 ERA and 2,059 strikeouts over 321 big league appearances. But the seven-time All-Star has thrown just 42 2/3 innings for the Red Sox since the end of the 2019 season.
All eyes on the NFL’s pending decision on Deshaun Watson
While Deshaun Watson maintains his innocence and fights to clear his name, the Cleveland Browns and football fans everywhere wait for the NFL to determine an appropriate penalty for the star quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by 24 women.
A person familiar with the league’s investigation told The Associated Press a decision is expected before training camp. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the investigation, conducted by Lisa Friel and Todd Jones, is still ongoing.
Once it concludes, former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the league and the NFL Players’ Association, will review the league’s findings to decide whether Watson violated the personal conduct policy and whether to impose discipline.
This will be Robinson’s first case since being hired as the league’s disciplinary officer under the latest collective bargaining agreement finalized in March 2020. Previously, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had the authority to suspend players.
USA Basketball picks roster for July World Cup qualifiers
MIAMI — USA Basketball is taking some veterans into the next window of World Cup qualifying.
A roster of 12 players was unveiled Thursday for the next two games, set for July 1 at Puerto Rico and July 4 at Cuba. The Americans are 3-1 so far in qualifying and have already clinched a berth in the second round.
But these next two games remain important since the records from the 16-team first round of qualifying will carry into the second round. There will be 12 teams from the Americas region going to the second round; of those, seven will end up qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup.
Jim Boylen will again coach the Americans in qualifying, starting with a training camp that begins in Miami later this month. His roster for these two games: Jordan Bell, Quinn Cook, Cody Demps, Michael Frazier, Langston Galloway, Justin Jackson, DaQuan Jeffries, John Jenkins, George King, Eric Mika, David Stockton and Noah Vonleh.
Russian basketball teams suspended from EuroLeague season
BARCELONA, Spain — Russian basketball clubs were suspended Thursday from the next season of the EuroLeague.
EuroLeague organizers cited “air travel restrictions and prohibitions or other limitations to issuing visas to Russian residents” during the country’s war with Ukraine.
The 18-team league had three Russian entrants last season — CSKA Moscow on a long-term license and one-year entries for UNICS Kazan and Zenit St. Petersburg. Their results were annulled after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
The EuroLeague suspension aligns with many other sports bodies who have removed Russian teams and athletes from their competitions. Several appeal cases are pending at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The International Olympic Committee has said Russian teams and athletes are being protected from hostility, not punished for their nationality.
European leagues urge fairer share of rising UEFA prize cash
GENEVA — European soccer officials urged UEFA on Thursday to prevent the wealth gap between clubs from widening when it decides how to distribute billions of euros (dollars) in prize money from 2024.
The European Leagues group hosted more than 200 clubs in an online meeting and told them that “drastic changes” are needed when UEFA allocates cash from the Champions League and other club competitions that will be expanded in two years’ time to have more teams and more games. The new competition formats were finalized last month.
Total revenue from UEFA club competitions is expected to grow to 5 billion euros ($5.28 billion) in the 2024-25 season compared to 3.6 billion euros ($3.8 billion) now, but the European governing body has yet to decide how that money will divided.
The leagues group, which represents 37 European professional leagues, hopes to persuade UEFA to steer more money toward the Europa League and Europa Conference League prize funds instead of the Champions League. It also wants less money allocated to clubs based on their historical record in Europe and a bigger share for the hundreds of top-tier clubs that do not qualify for UEFA competitions.
Life ban for weightlifting president for doping cover-ups
GENEVA — The former Olympic official who ran the sport of weightlifting for more than 40 years was banned for life on Thursday for covering up doping cases.
Tamás Aján of Hungary was found guilty of charges relating to tampering, fraudulent conduct and complicity in covering-up years of doping cases, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said.
The case came after allegations broadcast by German network ARD in January 2020 were verified by anti-doping investigator Richard McLaren.
McLaren was appointed by the International Weightlifting Federation when Aján was forced out of office after 20 years as president. He was general secretary for the previous 24 years.
Fallout from the case and the IWF’s response to it has put weightlifting’s Olympic status at risk. The International Olympic Committee has left weightlifting off the initial list of sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
As a trusted sports leader, Aján was made an IOC member for 10 years until 2010 and helped to choose Olympics host cities. He also represented Olympic sports at the World Anti-Doping Agency.
FIA taking steps to reduce heavy bouncing effect on F1 cars
PARIS — Formula One’s governing body is taking steps to reduce the bouncing effect that cars have struggled with this season after several drivers complained about the aerodynamic issue that causes their vehicles to hop on the track.
The FIA said in a statement Thursday that it has decided to “intervene following consultation with its doctors in the interests of safety of the drivers” after the problem persisted eight races into the season.
“In a sport where the competitors are routinely driving at speeds in excess of 300 kilometers per hour (186 mph), it is considered that all of a driver’s concentration needs to be focused on that task,” the FIA said. “Excessive fatigue or pain experienced by a driver could have significant consequences should it result in a loss of concentration.”
Moving to “ground effect” — where the floor generates aerodynamic grip — for this season was meant to tighten the competition between the teams. However, several teams and especially Mercedes have struggled with cars that bounce up and down at high speed — known in F1 as “porpoising” — or bottom out and bang against the track surface.
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton had severe back pains during last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix and climbed slowly out of his car after Sunday’s race. He was even doubtful he would recover in time for this weekend’s Canadian GP, before saying on Monday he will race.
“The FIA has concerns in relation to the immediate physical impact on the health of the drivers, a number of whom have reported back pain following recent events,” the FIA said.
The FIA has given the 10 teams a technical directive on how it intends to take to tackle the problem. These include closer scrutiny of the car’s planks and skids, both in terms of their design and the observed wear.
Tobin Heath acquired by Reign, expected to report next week
SEATTLE — OL Reign have acquired the rights to forward Tobin Heath from Racing Louisville.
The Reign signed Heath for the rest of the National Women’s Soccer League season, with an option for 2023. She will join the team next week.
In exchange, Louisville received second- and fourth-round picks in next year’s NWSL draft and $50,000 in allocation money.
“We’re all eager to win a title, and I’m hopeful I can help OL Reign achieve that goal,” Heath said in a statement released by the club.
Heath, 34, most recently played for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League, scoring two goals in nine appearances, including three starts, last season.
She has been a standout on the national team, with which she has won a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals. She has appeared in 181 games for the United States, with 36 goals and 43 assists. She is not on the U.S. roster for the upcoming CONCACAF W Championship, which serves as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.
Coco Gauff reaches 1st grass-court quarterfinal in Berlin
BERLIN — Coco Gauff reached her first grass-court quarterfinal by beating Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-0, 6-4 Thursday at the Berlin Open.
The American 18-year-old, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open on clay this month, cruised through the first set but then had to come from a break down in the second.
Gauff made her breakthrough by making the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019 as a 15-year-old and will next face Karolina Pliskova, who reached the final at the All England Club last year.
Top-seeded Ons Jabeur saved a set point in the second-set tiebreaker before converting her fifth match point to beat qualifier Alycia Parks 6-2, 7-6 (8).
Also, Thursday, Veronika Kudermetova overcame a disappointing second set to beat defending champion Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 and clinch the last quarterfinal spot. Kudermetova had led 4-0 in the second set and then held a match point in the 10th game before Samsonova rallied.
Kudermetova will face No. 8-seeded Belinda Bencic, who beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.
Maria upsets 4th-seeded Liu to advance to quarterfinals
GAIBA, Italy — Fourth-seeded Claire Liu was upset by Tatjana Maria 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 6-3 Thursday in the second round of the Veneto Open.
The 35-year-old Maria, who is ranked 109th in the world, converted her first match point when her American opponent hit a return into the net.
Maria will next face sixth-seeded Diane Parry in the quarterfinals. The Frenchwoman beat Joanne Zuger 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
Sara Errani will play Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine in another quarterfinal. Errani beat Italian compatriot Lucrezia Stefanini 6-3, 7-6 (5) and Baindl defeated Federica Di Sarra 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
The Veneto Open is taking place in Gaiba, a town of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament.
Berrettini keeps title defense alive at Queen’s Club
LONDON — Defending champion Matteo Berrettini stayed on course for back-to-back grass-court titles by recovering from a set down to beat lucky loser Denis Kudla and reach the Queen’s Club quarterfinals on Thursday.
Berrettini won 3-6, 7-5 (5), 6-4 and will be one of just two seeded players in the quarterfinals.
The second-seeded Italian, who beat Andy Murray in the Stuttgart final on Sunday, has only recently returned from three months out because of hand injury and was sluggish with his groundstrokes throughout a hard-fought match in balmy conditions in west London.
Berrettini’s booming serve, which took him to the Wimbledon final last year, eventually bailed him out after Kudla — ranked No. 82 — won the first set without facing a break point.
No. 1 Medvedev beats Ivashka to reach Halle quarterfinals
HALLE, Germany — Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev defeated Ilya Ivashka for the second time in a week, beating the Belarusian 7-6 (4), 6-3 Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the Halle Open.
Medvedev, who also elminated Ivashka in ’s-Hertogenbosch last week, saved three set points when trailing 5-4 in the first set.
Medvedev returned to No. 1 in the rankings this week, with Novak Djokovic dropping to No. 3, and acknowledged that may add to his opponents’ motivation in Halle.
“Some are going to be a little bit intimidated that they are playing the World No. 1 and they have a tough draw. If they lose, maybe it is nothing special,” Medvedev said. “And some on the contrary. Maybe they don’t have the best confidence at the moment and if they beat the World No. 1, that is where it starts.”
Medvedev next faces seventh-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat qualifier Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 8-seeded Karen Khachanov and Oscar Otte of Germany also advanced.
Khachanov beat Laslo Djere 7-6 (4), 6-4 while Otte rallied for a 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (3) victory against Nikoloz Basilashvili.
AP sources: Blitzer to get minority share of Guardians
CLEVELAND — Major League Baseball has approved the sale of a minority stake in the Cleveland Guardians to David Blitzer, who also has ownership shares in the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Blitzer will initially have 25-30% ownership and will have the right to increase his stake to a controlling interest in several years, said one of the people. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized.
Commissioner Rob Manfred announced approval of the sale at the conclusion of a three-day owners meeting in New York.
Clemson hires Michigan’s Bakich to revive baseball program
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson has hired Michigan’s Erik Bakich to revive a baseball program that had missed two straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time in more than three decades.
Bakich replaced Monte Lee, who was fired after seven seasons.
The school announced Bakich’s hiring Thursday. His six-year contract was approved by the school’s board of trustees. Bakich will receive $850,000 next season with his salary increasing $50,000 annually through 2027-28.
Bakich has led Michigan to five NCAA Tournament appearances since 2015 with the Wolverines finishing national runner-up in 2019. The team lost to Louisville in the NCAA Super Regional earlier this month.
Bakich began his college coaching career as a volunteer assistant at Clemson in 2002. He was an assistant coach at Vanderbilt from 2003-09 before becoming Maryland’s head coach for three years and then going to Michigan in 2012.
Bakich’s mission is clear — returning Clemson to the NCAAs. The Tigers had been to 32 of 33 tournaments between 1987 and 2019.
Levy set to be inducted into CFL Hall of Fame
Marv Levy is poised to join a very select pro football group.
On Friday night, the former Buffalo Bills and Montreal Alouettes head coach will be inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.
He’ll become just the third person to be in both the Canadian and Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining former Minnesota Vikings and Winnipeg head coach Bud Grant and quarterback Warren Moon, who began his illustrious career in the CFL with Edmonton. Moon played most of his NFL career with the Houston Oilers and also played with Minnesota, Seattle and Kansas City.
Diversity group launches ball hockey program for needy kids
The Hockey Diversity Alliance is starting with the basics — ball hockey — in its objective to grow the game by making it more accessible to children in under-served communities.
The HDA on Thursday announced it has launched a ball hockey skills program for children ranging in age from six to 15, and not registered in organized leagues. The program, which opened last month, is free to attend with equipment also provided. It has been running once a week through June 30 at five community centers in the Toronto area.
The HDA plans to expand the project into the U.S., as well as launch an on-ice hockey skills program this fall.
The ball hockey program has already drawn 160 participants at the community centers specifically selected because they are located in predominantly minority neighborhoods.
