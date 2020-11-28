Rams cancel Friday practice
The Los Angeles Rams canceled practice Friday after two members of the organization received COVID test results that require further testing.
The Rams said in a statement they held their meetings virtually “out of an abundance of caution.” The team didn’t disclose the identities or jobs of the two people who received the questionable test results, which were discovered Thursday night.
The Rams announced two weeks ago that an unidentified player had tested positive for COVID. Three practice squad players -- tight end Kendall Blanton, defensive back Jake Gervase and receiver J.J. Koski — went on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The NFC West-leading Rams (7-3) host the San Francisco 49ers (4-6) on Sunday.
Ravaged by COVID-19, Ravens face issues beyond new schedule
With reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson under quarantine as part of an outbreak of COVID-19 that has ravaged the Baltimore Ravens, the team has turned its focus from breaking out of a slump to simply getting healthy and back to practice.
The Ravens have more than a dozen players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and their training facility is closed to prevent the spread of the virus . Jackson tested positive this week and will not play against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers next Tuesday night, a game that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night and postponed to Sunday before the NFL moved the game again.
The makeup for the makeup will be held at 8 p.m. ET and telecast nationally by NBC.
With that game moving to Tuesday, Baltimore’s game against Dallas, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, will instead be played at 5 o’clock on Monday, Dec. 7 and telecast by FOX/NFL Net/Amazon.
Jackson, fullback Patrick Ricard, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, and long snapper Morgan Cox were added to the COVID-19 list on Monday. They join quarterback Trace McSorley; running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins; defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Jihad Ward; linebacker Pernell McPhee; and centers Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura.
Chargers activate CB Harris Jr., DE Ingram back on IR
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers made a couple of defensive moves on Friday as they finished preparations for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.
Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. has been activated from injured reserve after missing the past seven games due to a foot injury. Harris’ addition will come in handy after Casey Hayward Jr. was ruled out due to a groin injury. It will snap a string of 106 consecutive games played for Hayward, the longest active streak among cornerbacks.
Coach Anthony Lynn also said that Brandon Facyson has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after being out the last three games.
The defensive line will be dealing with depth issues. End Uchenna Nwosu is out due to a shoulder injury that he sustained in last Sunday’s win over the New York Jets. Melvin Ingram (knee) has been placed on injured reserve for the second time this season.
Lynn said running back Austin Ekeler could be activated on Saturday after practicing this week. Ekeler suffered a hamstring injury at Tampa Bay on Oct. 4 that has kept him out the last six games. Ekeler led the AFC in scrimmage yards and was averaging 126 yards per game at the time of his injury.
Woman soccer player will dress, poised to play for Vandy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform Saturday for Vanderbilt and is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores visit Missouri.
“Let’s make history,” senior Sarah Fuller wrote Friday on Twitter with a photo of herself wearing a football jersey with a soccer ball between her feet while holding a football in her hands.
No woman has appeared in an Southeastern Conference football game or for any Power 5 gridiron team. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score with two extra points for Willamette in NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997.
Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003. April Goss was the second with an extra point for Kent State in 2015. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.
A senior from Wylie, Texas, Fuller made three saves last weekend as Vanderbilt upset top-seeded Arkansas 3-1 in women’s soccer to capture the program’s first Southeastern Conference Tournament title since 1994. Fuller played every minute of the tournament and said it’s an honor Vanderbilt called on her to help out.
She’ll be wearing “Play Like A Girl” on the back of her helmet.
US women beat Netherlands 2-0 in World Cup rematch
BREDA, Netherlands — Rose Lavelle scored against the Netherlands again, Kristie Mewis scored in her first appearance for the United States in six years and the U.S. women won a rematch of last year’s World Cup final by the same score, 2-0, on Friday.
The older sister of starter Sam Mewis came in as a second-half substitute and scored in the 70th minute. It was Kristie Mewis’ second goal for the team, after her first in 2013. The 2,722 days between her goals was the longest stretch in team history.
“I just had to just re-watch it, actually, because I think I blacked out on what actually happened,” Kristie Mewis said about her goal.
The United States hadn’t played in 261 days because of the coronavirus pandemic. The top-ranked Americans have won all nine matches they’ve played this year. They’re 11-0-0 under coach Vlatko Andonovski, who took over after Jill Ellis stepped down last year.
Stanford takes back Axe trophy, beats Cal 24-23 in Big Game
BERKELEY — Austin Jones ran for a pair of short touchdowns, Davis Mills threw for 205 yards and a TD, and Stanford blocked a would-be tying extra point in the final minute to take back The Axe trophy by beating Bay Area rival California 24-23 in the Big Game on Friday.
Christopher Brown Jr. ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 58 seconds remaining then Thomas Booker got a hand on Dario Longhetto’s PAT attempt, sending the Cardinal cheering and celebrating along their sideline. Once the clock ran out, Stanford players danced and hooted and hollered some more on Cal’s home turf in Memorial Stadium.
The Cardinal spoiled Cal’s long-awaited home opener — it had been scheduled for Nov. 7 against Washington but that game got canceled because of a positive coronavirus test on the Bears.
This marked the first time both Cal and Stanford were winless coming into the game, and they also had never previously faced off on a Friday.
Michael Wilson had 88 yards on seven catches with a touchdown for Stanford (1-2), playing for the first time in nearly two weeks after last week’s scheduled home game against Washington State got canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test among the Cougars.
Middle Tennessee-FAU football game canceled
Middle Tennessee has canceled Saturday’s home football game against Florida Atlantic due to COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and injuries inside the Blue Raiders.
No makeup date has been set yet, and Middle Tennessee will be working with Conference USA for rescheduling a game between teams that have played each other every season since 2003.
Middle Tennessee athletic director Chris Massaro says this is disappointing for both the program and fans but that it’s out of their control. Massaro thanked FAU’s administrators for their cooperation and understanding and notes cases are increasing all over the country making this very challenging times.
Ohio State’s Day tests positive, won’t coach vs. Illinois
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Ryan Day has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be with the Buckeyes if they play at Illinois on Saturday.
Ohio State said Friday it had an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests in the program this week. The game was against the Illini was still on, but the Buckeyes were not traveling on Friday as originally scheduled.
Buckeyes veteran defensive line coach Larry Johnson will act as interim coach with Day unavailable. Ohio State said it planned to do a second round of testing Friday before flying to Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday ahead of the game scheduled for noon EST.
Ohio State did not specify how how many cases of COVID-19 it currently has, but the school did say it has not reached the threshold to have to cancel its game.
Day’s positive tests means the Nos. 1 and 3 teams in the country will be playing without their coaches Saturday.
Earlier this week, Alabama coach Nick Saban tested positive and displayed mild symptoms. Saban will miss the Crimson Tide’s Iron Bowl against Auburn.
Tokyo Olympic organizers plan to host 18 test events
TOKYO — The postponed Tokyo Olympics are getting a kickstart.
Local organizers on Friday announced a series of 18 test events set to begin in March and run into May.
The Tokyo Olympics are set to open on July 23, 2021, after being postponed eight months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement in an online news conference came the same day that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported a one-day record of 570 new coronavirus infections in the capital.
Although Japan has handled the pandemic better than most countries, cases have been surging recently with about 2,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in a country of 125 million.
Officials said at least four of the test events will involve athletes from abroad, including tests in swimming, gymnastics, diving and volleyball.
A track and field meet on May 9 at the new National Stadium is listed as test event. It is not clear if athletes from abroad will participate.
NBA releases shorter preseason schedule; games start Dec. 11
The NBA released a condensed 49-game preseason schedule Friday, with teams playing between two and four games starting on Dec. 11.
Preseason contests will continue through Dec. 19. Teams begin training camps next week.
The league plans to reveal the first half of the 72-game regular season schedule — that meaning games to be played between Dec. 22 and March 4 — in the coming days. Games for the season’s second half, scheduled as between March 11 and May 16, will be revealed around the midpoint of the season.
The defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers will play on the first night of the preseason, technically a home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers play the Clippers twice in the preseason, then two games at Phoenix and new Suns guard Chris Paul as well.
The Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat are scheduled for only two preseason games — at home Dec. 14 against New Orleans and new Pelicans coach (and former Heat coach) Stan Van Gundy, then on Dec. 18 in Toronto’s first game at its temporary home in Tampa, Florida. The Raptors are going to open this season in Tampa because the U.S-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
That Dec. 18 game is Toronto’s lone home game on the preseason schedule.
No. 2 Baylor hoops makes surprise trip to Vegas
No. 2 Baylor made an unexpected Thanksgiving night flight to Las Vegas, where the Bears now hope to open their men’s basketball schedule with two games this weekend..
Baylor expects to play Saturday against an opponent that was not initially revealed, and then take on Washington the following day.
The Bears had originally been slated to start the season Wednesday night against No. 18 Arizona State and then play No. 3 Villanova or Boston College on Thanksgiving Day at the Empire Classic in Connecticut. Baylor didn’t make that trip after coach Scott Drew revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19, though he was asymptomatic and was the team’s only positive the past 12 weeks. Drew is still in self-isolation.
Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley expressed concern about the different testing protocols for the Big 12 and Pac-12.
Raiders getting at least 1 starter back from COVID list
The Las Vegas Raiders will get back at least one of the starting defensive players who missed last week’s game on the COVID-19 list.
Linebacker Cory Littleton is set to play on Sunday when the Raiders (6-4) visit the Atlanta Falcons (7-3). Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell is also a possibility to play.
Littleton returned to practice this week after missing two games following a positive coronavirus test. Backup Nicholas Morrow played well in Littleton’s absence and should remain in the mix this week even with Littleton back.
Kick returner Diontae Spencer has COVID-19
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kick returner Diontae Spencer is the Broncos player who tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, a person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press.
The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t revealed the name of the player who was infected prior to placing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Broncos canceled practice Friday, saying another player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 one day after No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after being infected with the virus.
Miami’s Tagovailoa questionable for Jets due to sore thumb
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets because of a sore thumb on his throwing hand.
Tagovailoa hurt his left thumb in practice and was limited for the third day in a row Friday.
“He’s a tough tough kid,” coach Brian Flores said. “He wants to play. We’ll see how it goes.”
Tagovailoa would be replaced by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who came off the bench in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss at Denver when Tagovailoa struggled.
Bears name Mitchell Trubisky starting QB vs. Packers
LAKE FOREST, IIll. — It’s been a long way back from a difficult place for Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
After being benched in Week 3, Trubisky will start against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, Bears coach Matt Nagy said Friday.
Trubisky took all the first-team snaps at practice this week but Nagy had stopped just short of designating him the starter, just in case Nick Foles was able to return from a hip and glute injury. But Foles was unable to practice again Friday and Nagy turned to Trubisky.
Jets’ Darnold feels ‘really good,’ likely to start Sunday
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold’s shoulder is feeling fine and the New York Jets quarterback is ready to return.
Coach Adam Gase announced Friday that Darnold will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins after the QB’s injured right shoulder progressed throughout the week, barring any setbacks.
Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt goes on COVID list
The NFL’s last unbeaten team is facing its second COVID-19 scare this month.
The Pittsburgh Steelers placed defensive end Stephon Tuitt, reserve defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and backup offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins on the COVID-19 Reserve/Injured list on Friday.
The team made the announcement shortly after the NFL moved Pittsburgh’s game against Baltimore from Sunday to Tuesday because of a COVID-19 issue with the Ravens.
Pittsburgh tight end Vance McDonald tested positive following a win over Dallas this month and returned to practice this week. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and starting inside linebacker Vince Williams were among a handful of players forced to self-quarantine that week because of contact tracing.
Roethlisberger and Williams did not miss a game, both returning in time to play in a victory over Cincinnati. McDonald returned to practice this week and is expected to play against the Ravens.
The potential loss of Tuitt deals a blow to Pittsburgh’s dynamic pass rush. Tuitt is third on the team with seven sacks and his disruptive presence up the middle helps create opportunities for outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree.
Another college football bowl canceled
The Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium will not be played this year.
The game matches teams from the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference. Organizers announced Friday that because of the recent increase in coronavirus cases in the region and state and local travel restrictions in New York, the game is off. The plan is for it to return next season.
There have now been eight bowls that will not be played this season, reducing the total number of games to 35.
Belgium No. 1 in FIFA rankings, France 2nd and Brazil 3rd
ZURICH — With Belgium still at No. 1, FIFA released its final rankings list for 2020 on Friday and set the seedings for the European portion of the World Cup qualifying draw.
Defending World Cup champion France is in second place, with Brazil third and England fourth. European champion Portugal rounds out the top five, with Spain in sixth.
FIFA will host the European draw on Dec. 7. The 10 top-seeded teams include Italy, which was seeded second four years ago and failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia after ending up in a group with Spain.
The Netherlands, ranked 14th, took the last top-seeded place, dropping No. 16 Switzerland into pot 2.
The 10 group winners will qualifying automatically for the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The 10 runners-up will enter the playoffs, joined by two teams from the Nations League groups.
Argentina moved up one place to No. 7 after two rounds of World Cup qualifying in South America. Uruguay fell one place to No. 8.
At No. 9, Mexico is the highest-ranked team from the CONCACAF region, while the United States stayed at No. 22.
Senegal leads African nations at No. 20, while Japan is Asia’s top-ranked team at No. 27. World Cup host Qatar dropped two places to No. 59.
Warriors sign top pick Wiseman and second-rounder Mannion
SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors signed top draft pick James Wiseman, the team’s No. 2 overall selection out of Memphis.
The center averaged 34.2 points in three games as a freshman for the Tigers before a 12-game suspension by the NCAA because his family received money during the recruitment process. While serving the penalty, the 7-foot-1, 240-pound Wiseman decided to turn his attention to the NBA draft.
Golden State also signed rookie guard Nico Mannion to a two-way contract, the team announced Friday. He was selected 48th out of Arizona.
Cavs acquire another second-round pick in trade with Jazz
CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers are loading up for the future.
Cleveland acquired another second-round pick Friday — this one in 2027 — from the Utah Jazz, who also sent the Cavs shooting guard Rayjon Tucker in exchange for cash considerations.
It’s the third second-round selection added by the Cavs this offseason. They previously picked up second-round picks from Milwaukee (2025) and the Los Angeles Lakers (2026) in separate deals.
The 23-year-old Tucker played in 20 games for Utah as a rookie last season. He averaged 3.1 points in 8.1 minutes. It’s possible the Cavs could waive the 6-foot-5 Tucker before Nov. 29, when his contract becomes fully guaranteed.
Venezuela’s baseball season kicks off but virus takes a toll
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s storied baseball season kicked off Friday — and an economic crisis and global pandemic will make it one for the record books.
Stadiums that have long been a temporary escape from the South American country’s mounting poverty and political turmoil were empty as players took their spots on the field. No fans were allowed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Players and coaches will have to undergo weekly testing to stay on the roster.
Newcastle scores 2 late goals, beats Palace 2-0 in EPL
LONDON — Callum Wilson and Joelinton scored late as Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the English Premier League on Friday.
Back in the team after a hamstring injury, Wilson gave Newcastle the lead in the 88th minute at Selhurst Park by running onto a pass from strike partner Joelinton and sliding a finish through the legs of goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.
Joelinton then broke clear in the 90th, cut onto his left foot and sent in a shot that deflected in off sliding Palace center back Gary Cahill.
Newcastle came into the match having lost two straight games, and the win took Steve Bruce’s team to 10th place.
The absence of Wilfried Zaha again proved telling for Palace, whose star attacker was also missing in the 1-0 loss at Burnley on Monday after contracting the coronavirus.
Wolfsburg beats Bremen 5-3 as Maradona honored in Bundesliga
WOLFSBURG, Germany — Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen played an eight-goal thriller as Wolfsburg won their Bundesliga game 5-3 after paying tribute to Diego Maradona on Friday.
The teams held a moment’s silence for the Argentina great, who died on Wednesday, before producing uncharacteristic efficiency in a show of attacking soccer.
Wout Weghorst scored twice to help unbeaten Wolfsburg climb to fifth place at the start of the ninth round.
Both sides had the fewest goals in the Bundesliga, just 14 in eight games involving Wolfsburg, while Bremen had the second fewest at 20. Bremen drew its previous five games 1-1, and would have set a Bundesliga record for the most consecutive games with that score if it had managed another.
Leonardo Bittencourt got the visitors off the mark in the 13th minute, but recently capped Germany defender Ridle Baku and American defender John Brooks struck back for Wolfsburg in the 22nd and 25th.
Kevin Möhwald equalized in the 35th, less than two minutes before Weghorst got his first goal.
The unfortunate Brooks’ own goal drew Bremen level two minutes after the break when he tried to cut out Milot Rashica’s cross.
Rennes misses late scoring chance in 1-1 draw at Strasbourg
PARIS — Rennes substitute Adrien Hunou scored an equalizer and then missed a late chance as Rennes drew at struggling Strasbourg 1-1 in the French league on Friday.
Rennes was an early frontrunner in the league but has won only once in the past 11 games overall, dropping to sixth place.
Next-to-last Strasbourg took the lead midway through the first half when midfielder Adrien Thomasson turned in right back Kenny Lala’s cross.
But the Alsace side’s hopes were dented when influential center back Stefan Mitrovic was sent off five minutes before halftime for fouling striker Serhou Guirassy as he ran through on goal.
Guirassy limped off with an ankle injury and was replaced by Hunou moments before the break.
Hunou headed home from a cross in the 60th and nodded against the post in the 84th, after inspired veteran Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima made two saves in between.
On Saturday, PSG hosts Bordeaux, with Bordeaux winger Hatem Ben Arfa returning to face his former club.
Marseille takes on Nantes in the other game needing to bounce back from a record 13th straight defeat in the Champions League.
Valladolid and Levante draw 1-1 in Spanish League
MADRID — Valladolid conceded a late penalty kick in drawing with Levante 1-1 on Friday, missing a chance to win its third in a row after a winless start in the Spanish league.
It was the fifth consecutive 1-1 result for Levante, which hasn’t won in eight matches and remains at the bottom.
Marcos André put Valladolid ahead in the 57th minute and José Campaña equalized for the visitors by converting an 83rd-minute penalty kick.
Valladolid, owned by Brazil great Ronaldo, was winless in its first eight matches before pulling off consecutive victories against Athletic Bilbao and Granada. It is in 17th place.
Levante, which had lost three consecutive matches before its series of draws, is in 18th place.
Sakamoto dominates women’s short program at NHK Trophy
OSAKA, Japan — Kaori Sakamoto added another jump to her repertoire and came away with the lead after Friday’s short program at the NHK Trophy, the final event of the figure skating Grand Prix series.
The 2018 Four Continents champion from Japan opened her routine with a double axel and added a triple lutz and a triple flip-triple toeloop combination for 75.60 points.
Wakaba Higuchi, the 2018 world silver medalist, fell on her opening triple axel but landed all her remaining jumps to finish second with 69.71 points. Mako Yamashita was third with 67.56 points.
Pinturault beats Kristoffersen in parallel race for 30th win
LECH-ZUERS, Austria — Alexis Pinturault edged Henrik Kristoffersen in a floodlit men’s World Cup parallel event on Friday for his 30th career win.
The Frenchman built a lead of 0.16 seconds over his Norwegian rival on the slightly faster blue course, before Kristoffersen shaved off only five hundredths of his deficit in the deciding run.
The victory lifted Pinturault into outright 10th place on the all-time winners list in men’s World Cup history, overtaking former Austrian standout Stephan Eberharter. Next on the list is American skier Bode Miller with 33 wins.
Hamilton leads 2nd practice at the Bahrain GP, Albon crashes
SAKHIR, Bahrain — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time in the second practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix while Red Bull driver Alexander Albon crashed on Friday.
The seven-time world champion, who was also fastest in the first practice for Mercedes, overtook Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the top of the leaderboard late on in the evening session under floodlights.
Hamilton was .35 seconds quicker than Verstappen and .37 ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) desert track, where races are usually held amid hotter temperatures in early April.
PGA Tour gets share of European Tour TV as part of alliance
The PGA Tour has acquired a minority stake in the European Tour’s media production company as part of an alliance announced Friday, a big first step toward developing a more unified golf schedule around the world.
The deal effectively makes the two leading tours more partners than rivals. The tours said in a statement the alliance would allow them to collaborate on commercial opportunities and global media rights in certain territories.
Al Ahly wins African Champs League over Egypt rival Zamalek
CAIRO — Al Ahly beat Zamalek 2-1 in an all-Egyptian African Champions League final on Friday, with a fabulous late goal from Mohamed Magdy clinching Ahly’s record-extending ninth title and a sweet victory over its fierce Cairo rival.
Magdy’s goal was fitting to win Africa’s top club competition as he controlled the ball with his knee and volleyed in from outside the area with two minutes of regulation time to go.
It settled the first African Champions League final contested by clubs from the same country, and arguably Africa’s two biggest clubs. Zamalek has won the competition five times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.